Professor Profiles: Dr. Americus Reed II

By Emma Gow WG ‘14
Professor Americus Reed is the Marketing Department’s only “identity theorist,” focusing his research on the role consumers’ self concepts play in guiding buying decisions.
Having stalked Americus via his eponymous website, I jump right in to asking him about the site’s tagline.
“What’s a brand identity theorist? How did you become a brand identity theorist?”
He throws his head back into his characteristic hearty laugh, which if you’ve seen before, you’d know what I was talking about.
“Identity is a very powerful motivator. As the date of this interview commemorates [9/11], people are willing to fly planes into buildings because they feel their identity is threatened. No one had to convince me that it isn’t powerful driver of a lot of human behavior, but what I became particularly interested in is understanding how products and brands and certain types of consumer decisions help reinforce a person’s identity.”
We go on to discuss examples of athletes who will only use a particular brand, because brands become symbolic of that particular lifestyle and help the athlete express something about who they are. Words like Identity Loyalty and Brand Evangelist are thrown around with abandon.
“I have the personal belief that there are very few things people do in their lives that do not have an implication for how others are going to view them. So from that perspective, it’s a fundamental psychological need to understand who you are, and how others sees
you. As you develop a sense of defining who you are, who you are not, and who you want to be, that’s a fundamental question of life.”
“Wow. No one’s ever explained branding to me in that way – as a question of LIFE.”
The conversation shifts to his time spent completing his PhD. He wanted to study self-concept and identity despite objections, because he knew he had to pursue something he was passionate about if he was going to have to sustain it for years.
“This is also what I tell a lot of my students, which is, you really have to pursue your passion, whatever that is. If it’s Wall Street that’s awesome. But if your passion is marketing or movies or sports entertainment then look to carve out that identity.”
“As an MBA student, part of the struggle is staying true to what you want to do. It’s tough not to be buffeted and swayed by everyone else.”
“But I think the fortitude to be able to do that pays huge dividends. I can’t tell you how many of your colleagues have come back later and said ‘you know, I did this finance thing or this consulting thing for 5 years, I have a lot of money, but I’m completely unsatisfied and unfulfilled and unhappy.’ To me that’s a tragedy. Because the pressure here is so much so that the norm is a certain identity, and if you’re not following that identity, you may feel like you’re not fitting in. Does that make sense?”
He’s always periodically checking in with me to see if I’m following. Yes, of course that makes sense. I’m living it right now.
“But don’t you think there is a conflict between what the Wharton brand identity gives you and what you want as your own identity?”
“Your point is actually very interesting because it’s a branding question. I would encourage you to re-frame the question to say that ‘listen, I realize that I’m coming here and by definition I’m going to have strong training in financial issues, but I’m gonna take that and use it in a way that allows me to pursue something that I’m super passionate about.’ Leverage the Wharton brand in a way that does not force you to pigeonhole yourself into one particular narrowly defined identity. Do that and get better life satisfaction faster.”
He looks out the window and thoughtfully turns back to the conversation with, “But your point is a very good point. I think you’ll just KNOW. There’s something powerful about the heart. Does that make sense? To me, it’s the heart, it’s the gut.”
We go into the details of how a former student came back to him, unhappy with his job, wanted to pursue his passion in fitness and start a gym. Through Americus’ counsel and coaching, they eventually launched Persona Partners, a brand consulting company originating in the health space.
“Knowing what you know about marketing and branding, what’s it like when you go grocery shopping?”
Again, his characteristic laugh, head thrown back.
“My wife and I no longer grocery shop, we order it all through Peapod because of my most recent identity changes, becoming a “daddy” and of course, my latest new project.” He points at a picture of his baby daughter Zora. “But it’s funny that you mention that. I study this stuff, and I’m still susceptible. Because a lot of it is implicit, it’s tapping into what’s hard-wired into our brains.”
I prod him for examples.
“There’s a drink called FRS, which I was a huge fan of and I used to drink religiously as part of my workout routine and it happened to be sponsored by Lance Armstrong who is one of the sports heroes I identified with. So when all the news came out that the guy’s a sham, I had to stop drinking it. But I know this, I STUDY it, I’m a professor, but at the same time it’s hard for me to separate it all out – that’s just marketing. This exact same thing happened to me, too, when the whole thing with Tiger happened. I took a lot of my Tiger clothes and put them away, because I feel like if I put this on, I’m saying to myself and others that maybe I’m not trustworthy or reliable or loyal.”
“So what brands ARE you following, wearing, eating, or drinking?”
He points to a bottle of Neuro Drinks on his table. “The idea is that there are drinks for different functions, for example, if you need to sleep, drink this. If you need energy without the crash, drink this. I’ve been a big fan of Nike for a long time, less so of Under Armour, only because it’s starting to get a lot more mass. I love Oakley. Now I’m finding myself attracted to niche brands that only people that are into a particular sport would know about – for example, Nalini, a cycling brand. NO ONE has this; you gotta be hardcore to even know about it. And of course, my beloved Wharton brand! I’m always thinking about where we should take our brand and how should we leverage it. I don’t know if you saw this clip on Suits?”
Ohhhh yes, who at Wharton hasn’t?!
“It reinforces the idea that we’re the bankers. But how about let’s add the social impact component, the marketing component. Many people don’t know that we have teh most published and greatest marketing department in the world, right here at The Whaton School. That’s what we’ve tried to do with Knowledge for Action – real world learning. We’re always going to be strong in finance, so you never have to question a Wharton student’s ability to tell you about the numbers, but they’re also going to have these other creative aspects, people skills, and ability to build good will. It’s the marriage of right brain and left brain: we’re rigorous like scientists, but we’re also intuitive, and creative like poets. A strange dichotomy that is unique. We aren’t afraid of derivatives, analytics and metrics, yet we have softer skills in various domains of interest.”
The professor’s main message, so naturally slipped into the end of our conversation that I almost didn’t notice, was this: “Everything comes back to identity. Everything. Everything is about the ability to create engagement by expressing who you are.” True for the brands he consults, for the students he teaches, for how he lives his life.
“I’m now going to close with a series of rapid-fire questions; I don’t know if you’ve ever seen Inside the Actor’s Studio?”
“I have! That guy scares me though.”
1. What is your favorite word? Identity
2. What is your least favorite word? Anger
3. What makes you happy? Creating memories with friends and family4. What makes you unhappy? People who hurt other people because they don’t understand who they are
5. What sound do you love? A cello in a concert hall
6. What sound do you hate? Fingernails on a blackboard
7. What is your favorite curse word? It’s a Spanish word:
!ay puta! It’s a pretty bad word.
8. What profession other than yours would you like to attempt? A musical career
9. What profession would you not like to do? Banking. But no offense to the sutis, gotta love ’em!
10. If heaven exists, what would you like to hear God say when you arrive at the pearly gates? Hey, nice job down there. You made a difference.
Pingback: warehouse space for rent
Pingback: pc computer
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_g7b5u3clUg
Pingback: Clash of Clans Cheat
Pingback: Blue Coaster33
Pingback: Business DIRECTV
Pingback: DIRECTV
Pingback: car parking
Pingback: laan penge online
Pingback: 3gp mobile porn
Pingback: laan nu
Pingback: parking
Pingback: alkaline water benefits
Pingback: water ionizer loans
Pingback: u.s. army electrician mos
Pingback: jual kaos baseball
Pingback: b q electricians
Pingback: c e locksmith fayetteville ar
Pingback: a fantastic read
Pingback: navigate here
Pingback: advice
Pingback: free online plumbing games
Pingback: pay per day loan plans
Pingback: zakład szklarski piotrków trybunalski
Pingback: house blue
Pingback: mcguire nicholas electrician tool pouches
Pingback: payment plan
Pingback: plan
Pingback: paypal loans
Pingback: alkaline water brands
Pingback: water ionizer
Pingback: car insurance options
Pingback: pay plan
Pingback: alkaline water
Pingback: weblink
Pingback: I was reading this
Pingback: adwords guaranteed
Pingback: buy backlinks
Pingback: matcha
Pingback: budowa
Pingback: reserver hotel de luxe
Pingback: Local Plumbers
Pingback: fotomaton bodas
Pingback: Denver Center
Pingback: aftondrywall.com
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc
Pingback: xmct5895ct4jt3d4yxtjgwj45tc3j
Pingback: 3cm9wy7vf5kcwxjc3ytxk0crtsxergsd
Pingback: x30m85cgcr83n5rwxym8cnrsdfruxm
Pingback: x4cwym845tx4f8w4fw84rffw485fedw
Pingback: where to get cheap car insurance
Pingback: 1 800 number for state farm insurance
Pingback: guitar picks
Pingback: carlos jose rios grajales
Pingback: animal boarding
Pingback: security
Pingback: banheiras
Pingback: webcam porno
Pingback: tacfit commando
Pingback: aile hekimligi malzemeleri
Pingback: geld verdienen met seks
Pingback: Pet Relocation
Pingback: guitar picks
Pingback: agregaty pradotwï¿½rcze
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review
Pingback: Watch Live NBA Online
Pingback: Read A lot more
Pingback: info@resolutionrigging.com.au
Pingback: Section 6(2)
Pingback: buy proxies
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews
Pingback: Car Rental Jordan
Pingback: dave@redsglobal.com
Pingback: Dog Bed
Pingback: Gym Shorts
Pingback: vape pens for wax
Pingback: http://www.flatratecomputerservice.com/laptop-and-tablets/
Pingback: Ecograf
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp
Pingback: criminal defense attorney gettysburg
Pingback: porno
Pingback: diet books
Pingback: Visit Your URL
Pingback: Cathey
Pingback: Pablo Tartsah
Pingback: like it
Pingback: recommended you read
Pingback: Best buy bulk order smartphone accessories
Pingback: bikini
Pingback: dr Medora
Pingback: movie2k
Pingback: paintless dent repair training
Pingback: league of legends clothes
Pingback: puppy playpen
Pingback: ramalan zodiak
Pingback: Maynard Siemek
Pingback: publishing on amazon kindle
Pingback: Brandbanglaeshop
Pingback: http://zabawnyblog.besaba.com/profesjonalne-strony-www/
Pingback: garcinia cambogia walmart
Pingback: free porn essays
Pingback: seo minneapolis
Pingback: ebay deals sunday
Pingback: Tiffany
Pingback: oral creampie compilation
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer
Pingback: th8 base
Pingback: poker
Pingback: history of names
Pingback: eyelash extension glue in eye
Pingback: dr oz vitamin c serum
Pingback: fifthavenue
Pingback: pay per click mn
Pingback: Carl Gaut
Pingback: th8 war base anti th9
Pingback: singing monsters cheats
Pingback: Unfriended Facebook
Pingback: cheat boom beach
Pingback: Simple Drawing
Pingback: event management singapore
Pingback: sound system rental singapore
Pingback: water bottles glass 5 gallon
Pingback: Cindie
Pingback: dog walker
Pingback: information follow link
Pingback: free porn
Pingback: Personal GPS Tracker
Pingback: garcinia cambogia naturewise
Pingback: seat protectors for automobile
Pingback: Zofia
Pingback: Vietnam travel guide
Pingback: health
Pingback: diabetes
Pingback: sticky notes craft
Pingback: hello kitty car accessories red
Pingback: hcg injections
Pingback: serviporno
Pingback: Cash 4 Clothes
Pingback: punta cana surf
Pingback: IATA compliant wooden travel crate in Colombo
Pingback: العاب بنات
Pingback: tenerife property
Pingback: Garden design Canberra
Pingback: california drug treatment centers
Pingback: https://pinterest.com/cleaningquotes
Pingback: Law
Pingback: tenerife forum
Pingback: austin emergency plumbing
Pingback: Grayce
Pingback: Thai Porn
Pingback: https://www.icct20worldcupschedule2016.com
Pingback: rosengard.tv
Pingback: best mattress 2016
Pingback: party light lyrics
Pingback: Find Out More
Pingback: furniture movers
Pingback: Jefferson Parish LA Robert G. Creely Attorney
Pingback: boarding kennels naples
Pingback: howrse hack
Pingback: one year bullshit fraud investigations
Pingback: sleep melatonin for kids
Pingback: Desi Photographer
Pingback: SuperGaminator Bonus
Pingback: InstallShield performance
Pingback: Bangalore Startups
Pingback: http://keepyourhair.cba.pl/
Pingback: dog care naples fl
Pingback: Prostate HIFU
Pingback: Render
Pingback: Clicks
Pingback: how to get your ex back when she's dating someone else
Pingback: porno
Pingback: the online dog trainer review
Pingback: Nashville Wedding Photography
Pingback: porno
Pingback: lovetts lovin pet care
Pingback: Austin SEO Experts
Pingback: pet care naples
Pingback: Dr. Annette Fuchs
Pingback: Fort Wayne film studio
Pingback: neurocell hoax
Pingback: overnight cat sitter naples fl
Pingback: creamHN
Pingback: Cerchi nel grano Tracce d'intelligenza
Pingback: no deposit bonus
Pingback: Zootopia
Pingback: raspberry ketones
Pingback: in home pet sitter naples fl
Pingback: Roni
Pingback: Sexdate
Pingback: epic soccer training matt smith
Pingback: CDR SAMPLES FOR PETROLEUM ENGINEERS
Pingback: look what I found
Pingback: free online casino bonusï¿½
Pingback: This Site
Pingback: I thought about this
Pingback: weed control tulsa
Pingback: cisco ip pbx
Pingback: binary options
Pingback: Discover More
Pingback: check this site out
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria
Pingback: kids clothing
Pingback: Fanclubdenhaag
Pingback: hack clash royale android
Pingback: bitcoin hardware
Pingback: URL: http://mcafeeaccount.loginu.net/
Pingback: McAfee Account Login
Pingback: xxx
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review
Pingback: jetsmarter
Pingback: quitting a job
Pingback: order marquetry furniture
Pingback: loans no credit check
Pingback: pintupartisilipatblog.wordpress.com
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples
Pingback: new rock bands
Pingback: SunTrust Online Banking Login
Pingback: Letitia
Pingback: Portrait Photography Washington DC
Pingback: Vibrator
Pingback: yelp.bagging.top
Pingback: free psychic reading
Pingback: adult shops
Pingback: cinemax.easywomen.date
Pingback: learn Spanish
Pingback: easywebinar
Pingback: fleshlight girls
Pingback: hankies
Pingback: california psychics
Pingback: Medix College Reviews
Pingback: Kamagra tanio
Pingback: game cheat apps android market
Pingback: foro escorts
Pingback: Medix College Reviews
Pingback: seo company
Pingback: freelance illustrator
Pingback: Signature Bail Bonds
Pingback: Llavero personalizado
Pingback: Tooth filling Mission Viejo
Pingback: patio sets
Pingback: ï»¿Long Island Lice removal
Pingback: what is the best home remedy for asthma
Pingback: easy webinar
Pingback: Singorama 2.0
Pingback: bountiful divorce lawyer
Pingback: app development
Pingback: sleep aid
Pingback: bountiful divorce lawyer
Pingback: parentalcontrolbar
Pingback: verhuisbedrijf rotterdam
Pingback: easy webinar
Pingback: edarling
Pingback: edarling
Pingback: text
Pingback: Scaevola Oy
Pingback: spanish translator
Pingback: spearguns
Pingback: speargun
Pingback: christiantshirts.co/
Pingback: Laser Printers
Pingback: ï»¿seo
Pingback: best home air purifier
Pingback: google hack
Pingback: nuskin reviews
Pingback: peintre en décors
Pingback: interior design vancouver
Pingback: marketing jobs
Pingback: kopya icerik
Pingback: amici di penna
Pingback: cusco puno bus
Pingback: kettle whistling enamel tea coffee
Pingback: grupo piscis
Pingback: NBA Online Stream
Pingback: My radio app
Pingback: https://wawoosh.com.au
Pingback: Tableau Consultants
Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater
Pingback: college schedule maker
Pingback: class schedule maker
Pingback: rialudi
Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater
Pingback: dating
Pingback: black hat tools
Pingback: Roulette
Pingback: Outsourced IT Support Gainesville FL
Pingback: conversation chemistry
Pingback: Check This Out
Pingback: massage
Pingback: Electric Melting Furnace
Pingback: Tess and Trish necklace
Pingback: how to make money on internet
Pingback: nordstrom coupon
Pingback: Bedside Lamps
Pingback: slither.io skin
Pingback: dating
Pingback: Geico Claims
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds
Pingback: marketing ideas
Pingback: Data Recovery Services
Pingback: Data Recovery Services
Pingback: look what I found
Pingback: High Risk Processing
Pingback: neo2 scam
Pingback: лучшие фильмы 2016 2016 года список новые фильмы
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery
Pingback: jvzoo discount
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientology
Pingback: apple
Pingback: Free WSET Course
Pingback: metabolic cooking
Pingback: Online apotheek
Pingback: Made to Measure
Pingback: how to play keyboard
Pingback: follar
Pingback: Affiliate Trax Review and Bonuses
Pingback: web hosting solution
Pingback: vinyl windows replacement
Pingback: tapas shoreditch
Pingback: tapas bluewater
Pingback: certified financial planner in san jose
Pingback: flyer printing
Pingback: garden designers london
Pingback: Affordable Insulation of Oklahoma
Pingback: ï»¿san antonio bail bonds
Pingback: Ramil abalkahd
Pingback: RugbyOnlineStream
Pingback: best home air purifier
Pingback: how to fuck properly
Pingback: Boom lift rentals
Pingback: Effective SEO and marketing company worlwide
Pingback: ï»¿escortbayan
Pingback: vipprinting
Pingback: garden designers london
Pingback: sms lån
Pingback: vip printing
Pingback: bandar judi terpercaya
Pingback: men's magazine
Pingback: prints vip
Pingback: tapas bar
Pingback: LiveStreamRugby
Pingback: cheap transmission parts
Pingback: avast serial key
Pingback: transmission parts
Pingback: Convoy App
Pingback: redwood viscometer experiment
Pingback: Kurma
Pingback: psychic reader
Pingback: pornhub
Pingback: eames lounge chair replica
Pingback: jajajajajajaja
Pingback: jajajajajajaja
Pingback: Affordable Irrigation Tulsa
Pingback: drain cleaning sewer
Pingback: 一卡通充值
Pingback: mca review 2016
Pingback: dlh
Pingback: fuck google
Pingback: fuck google
Pingback: Apotheke
Pingback: 12 month loans
Pingback: Online Marketplace
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: orzech amerykanski
Pingback: blaty drewniane
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: quit smoking products
Pingback: http://advancedstackerplus.info/story/61271
Pingback: Sell My House Fast NJ
Pingback: Tile and Grout Floor Deep Cleaning Cary NC
Pingback: Network Marketing Mastermind
Pingback: tapas bar london
Pingback: porno
Pingback: link wheel SEO
Pingback: american heritage biomass
Pingback: casual club gratis
Pingback: more traffic
Pingback: click here to find out more
Pingback: Storage Company Gloucester,
Pingback: access control
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: Removals Gloucester
Pingback: 手錶手機色情
Pingback: cedr dlh
Pingback: VR Glasses
Pingback: podlogi
Pingback: film
Pingback: 我他媽
Pingback: Comment devenir riche
Pingback: kantï¿½wka
Pingback: ukraine girl kiev lviv 2016
Pingback: instagram followers porn
Pingback: austin commercial real estate appraiser
Pingback: Foundation repair Pflugerville
Pingback: Austin bookkeeper
Pingback: clic here
Pingback: ï»¿junk cars
Pingback: Austin garage doors
Pingback: escort
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin
Pingback: Austin deck builders
Pingback: dog grooming Austin
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: 色情管
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer
Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com
Pingback: Bad service
Pingback: isis videos
Pingback: spiritual guidance
Pingback: Glinda
Pingback: london tantric
Pingback: water damage Steiner Ranch
Pingback: london tantric
Pingback: cars lagos
Pingback: london tantric
Pingback: Dead Person Clean Up
Pingback: wholesale t shirts
Pingback: PFA
Pingback: Best Forex Inc
Pingback: employment attorney austin tx
Pingback: Texting software for businesses
Pingback: Justin Verlander Detroit Tigers Jersey
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: golf driving range netting
Pingback: care
Pingback: Katzenkrankheiten
Pingback: ios apps
Pingback: Detroit Pistons Andre Drummond
Pingback: kalici makyaj
Pingback: kalici makyaj
Pingback: natural laxatives
Pingback: Austin cosmetic dentistry
Pingback: Pure Natural Healing
Pingback: more
Pingback: Gas water heaters
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Duffle Bag
Pingback: adult toys
Pingback: consulta CPF online
Pingback: boiler maintenance
Pingback: Lilumia 2 Review
Pingback: recupero dati
Pingback: Tenerife Property
Pingback: Lilumia
Pingback: recupero dati
Pingback: Gracias, un saludo.
Pingback: day trading
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys
Pingback: techos de aluminio
Pingback: spam scam
Pingback: window tint
Pingback: alpha brain review
Pingback: ï»¿academia do importador
Pingback: Necklaces Online Shopping
Pingback: how to regrow hair naturally for men
Pingback: natural hair regrowth
Pingback: ï»¿academia do importador
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort
Pingback: Detroit Pistons T-Shirts
Pingback: girls in the box escorts
Pingback: electrician
Pingback: mysweetpeek
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey
Pingback: pintu wpc Duma
Pingback: windows mobile
Pingback: electrician
Pingback: Chiropractor Houston
Pingback: True mobile thailand
Pingback: copy paste emojis
Pingback: buca escort
Pingback: الشيخالرواحنيلجلبالحبيب
Pingback: Real Estate Logo Design
Pingback: bestfilters
Pingback: kids animation
Pingback: kadıköy escort
Pingback: Escorts Copiapo
Pingback: Escorts iquique
Pingback: Escort Chillan
Pingback: fakir selim
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey
Pingback: dog training tips
Pingback: stained concrete Austin
Pingback: dewedding
Pingback: search engine optimisation
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store
Pingback: Viagra skutki uboczne
Pingback: business cards information
Pingback: buy weed online canada
Pingback: créateur site web
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog
Pingback: Asian Porn
Pingback: mendaftar sbobet
Pingback: daily bible verse
Pingback: cranecrews.com
Pingback: Free XXX Porn
Pingback: audio bible teaching
Pingback: Mint Dentistry Dr. Field Harrison
Pingback: Online Reviews
Pingback: porno.
Pingback: Playstation VR games
Pingback: mendaftar bola sbobet
Pingback: 战旗金币充值
Pingback: kitchen faucet supplier
Pingback: Professional
Pingback: Kamagra opinie
Pingback: uab ost express
Pingback: ants control service
Pingback: free games
Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts
Pingback: Detroit Pistons
Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto
Pingback: Anal Porn
Pingback: Fetish Porn
Pingback: Storm Bowling Balls
Pingback: avocat paris
Pingback: Gianna Michaels Porn
Pingback: Pornstar XXX Videos
Pingback: Hardcore Porn
Pingback: ï»¿pest control
Pingback: Naughty America Porn
Pingback: Mia Khalifa XXX
Pingback: Los Angeles LED shoes wholesale
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Apparel
Pingback: Bowling Store
Pingback: 牛混蛋
Pingback: pest control
Pingback: Viagra sklep
Pingback: ï»¿porno
Pingback: Cristin
Pingback: Since 2005 we are the Best and Most Experienced Ikea Kitchen
Pingback: Cialis cena
Pingback: Los Angeles Employment Lawyers
Pingback: real gold chain
Pingback: sex video
Pingback: phenq review
Pingback: ศัลยกรรม
Pingback: SEO
Pingback: german malaysia institute
Pingback: free online cigarette
Pingback: Micaela Menendez
Pingback: Leki na potencje bez recepty w aptece
Pingback: Levitra cena
Pingback: takipci porn
Pingback: check pnr status
Pingback: fast cash now
Pingback: Paul Okade
Pingback: MILF Porn
Pingback: cairns uav
Pingback: Irvine Eye Doctor
Pingback: Pixel Film Studios
Pingback: FCPX Motion Plugins
Pingback: darmowe automaty do gier
Pingback: airport taxi service boston
Pingback: porno izleeeee
Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi
Pingback: finger family
Pingback: internet model
Pingback: báo giá trần nhôm
Pingback: Vaginal
Pingback: Jigololar
Pingback: poodle dog breed information
Pingback: Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough
Pingback: Vaginal
Pingback: 14 secret places bali
Pingback: vehicles for kids
Pingback: photo booth toronto
Pingback: plumbing work leads
Pingback: ï¿½Vancouver Limo Services
Pingback: 55 printings
Pingback: hire best motivational speaker
Pingback: Best Deals Beauty Supply Makeup Accessories
Pingback: Krystina
Pingback: David
Pingback: Mia Khalifa
Pingback: pozyczki
Pingback: pozyczki
Pingback: ï»¿Business Reputation
Pingback: phone 6s huge discount
Pingback: mp4hdru
Pingback: Domenic Sovie
Pingback: The Lost Ways
Pingback: Minecraft Accounts
Pingback: #1 Bankruptcy Attorneys
Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami
Pingback: brain smart ultra
Pingback: brain smart
Pingback: brainsmart ultra
Pingback: porn
Pingback: sunnyleonelatest
Pingback: usa gymnastics equipment
Pingback: Code
Pingback: American Power and Gas reviews
Pingback: escortbayan
Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories
Pingback: ï»¿osos de peluche
Pingback: music
Pingback: Nikah
Pingback: Hispanics for Trump
Pingback: ESCORT
Pingback: San Antonio roofers
Pingback: permanent makeup Austin
Pingback: More Bonuses
Pingback: ï»¿thirdphaseofmoon
Pingback: tantric massage london
Pingback: Sex Shop
Pingback: ï»¿thirdphaseofmoon
Pingback: Family Lawyer Nashville
Pingback: RRB Result 2016
Pingback: Stuart offshore fishing charters
Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes
Pingback: rushlights
Pingback: Detroit Sports Shop
Pingback: check this out
Pingback: imprimante jet d encre a3
Pingback: love quotes images
Pingback: شركة رش مبيدات ببريدة
Pingback: non carbohydrate diet
Pingback: Top Bankruptcy Law Firm Plano TX
Pingback: coffee online
Pingback: ï»¿money
Pingback: hiverlab
Pingback: hot music videos
Pingback: Investing MLM worlds best start up companies
Pingback: robot opciones binarias
Pingback: ï»¿money
Pingback: bandar poker online
Pingback: photo booth Philly
Pingback: Professional Carpet Cleaning
Pingback: web site
Pingback: party bus hire
Pingback: Oriental Rug Cleaning
Pingback: خریدفیلترشکن
Pingback: Stuart fishing charters
Pingback: kumpulan kata dengan Gambar Lucu
Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan
Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan
Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: cheap vibrators
Pingback: childrens books
Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort
Pingback: upholstery cleaning
Pingback: Ship to Malaysia
Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort
Pingback: sponsor id for dreamtrips
Pingback: order food denver
Pingback: abrir empresa nos eua
Pingback: Seo Cape town
Pingback: Top Realtor
Pingback: small business entrepreneurs
Pingback: coin dealer
Pingback: qweqweqe
Pingback: film izle
Pingback: qweqweqe
Pingback: acheter des likes
Pingback: winter olympics
Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan
Pingback: Stained concrete patios Austin
Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan
Pingback: skypepsyxologmoskvakiev
Pingback: Paint and sip
Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan
Pingback: rhino liner rv roof
Pingback: driving lessons wood green
Pingback: extraction dental
Pingback: spy camera for home.
Pingback: Cocuk escort
Pingback: gopro bacpac
Pingback: Cocuk escort
Pingback: ï»¿cocuk escort
Pingback: sauvage bella
Pingback: FastComet Coupons
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet
Pingback: child escort girl
Pingback: business reviews
Pingback: business reviews
Pingback: LED FLASHLIGHTS & LIGHTS
Pingback: browse around this website
Pingback: noticias
Pingback: viagra
Pingback: technology reviews
Pingback: live soccer
Pingback: chinakopen.nl
Pingback: chinakopen.nl
Pingback: Get out of jail fast
Pingback: text correction
Pingback: Diet Pills 2016
Pingback: thejerm
Pingback: legal steroids
Pingback: kickstarter campaign reviews
Pingback: 10 más
Pingback: PC Recycling
Pingback: cocuk pornosu
Pingback: cocuk pornosu
Pingback: da´ xuyên sa´ng
Pingback: www.msphack.com.pl
Pingback: cocuk escort
Pingback: spam
Pingback: buy hacklink
Pingback: đá xuyênsáng
Pingback: Selene
Pingback: Tulsa Home Mortgage
Pingback: English School
Pingback: Bathroom Tile
Pingback: payday loans
Pingback: Type 2 Diabetes ~ 115 million have pre diabetes or diabetes. Many people don't know they have it until..
Pingback: payday loans
Pingback: us open 2016 schedule
Pingback: Lai
Pingback: pumpkins
Pingback: video production London
Pingback: Cellulose InsulationTulsa
Pingback: 健麗
Pingback: endorsement
Pingback: this URL
Pingback: Reneu colon cleanse
Pingback: baltic siker o.ç
Pingback: supplements for weight loss
Pingback: Herbalife Hydration
Pingback: crowdfunding
Pingback: fruit diet
Pingback: служебен домоуправител
Pingback: Sacramento social media company
Pingback: https://youtu.be/xmwvasTXROY
Pingback: kizi games
Pingback: fort worth diamond buyer
Pingback: friv games
Pingback: Etihad Airways
Pingback: mobile casinos
Pingback: Women's Team Tennis Uniforms
Pingback: phuket airport transportation
Pingback: pokemon go generator codes
Pingback: dermatologist clearwater fl
Pingback: avocat permis
Pingback: international plaza map
Pingback: http://peppapig2q.skyrock.com/3281096690-Peppa-Pig-Games-And-Toys-For-Pre-School-Young-children-They-Really.html
Pingback: American Power and Gas reviews
Pingback: essentials carrollwood
Pingback: Koreaanse beautyproducten
Pingback: bra strap holder
Pingback: domestic violence lawyer
Pingback: Criminal Defense Lawyer Murfreesboro
Pingback: Rocket - Seu Portal de Dicas e Consultas!
Pingback: bella dermis skin care
Pingback: facials tampa
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-bayer-uk-ag/
Pingback: Studio414 Contest
Pingback: Homeopathy
Pingback: ï»¿kameralÄ± sohbet sitesi kurmak
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-mg-dosage/
Pingback: Ethan
Pingback: pornhub
Pingback: porno sex
Pingback: counseled
Pingback: Effective SEO and marketing company worlwide
Pingback: Back Pain Tips
Pingback: Easy and simple programming examples
Pingback: seo packages for small business
Pingback: Shipping to Malaysia
Pingback: banheira dupla
Pingback: check this out
Pingback: seo service package
Pingback: affordable seo services india
Pingback: orange county refrigerator repair
Pingback: DraftKings NFL Picks Week 1
Pingback: Thing thing arena classic best friv games
Pingback: Trevino Enterprises Voted #1 company for your Marketing Needs
Pingback: meet new people online
Pingback: sex
Pingback: website designing
Pingback: lunch talks
Pingback: view publisher site
Pingback: ladyboy
Pingback: sex
Pingback: nackpain
Pingback: MORE INFORMATION
Pingback: تخزين عفش
Pingback: zip
Pingback: Oppa
Pingback: John Greed Vouchers
Pingback: ship arrest lawyers in port of bizerte
Pingback: attic insulation
Pingback: Tulsa Sprinkler Systems
Pingback: John Greed Vouchers
Pingback: furniture village voucher codes
Pingback: John Greed Vouchers
Pingback: generate leads
Pingback: escort bayan
Pingback: ï»¿creapure
Pingback: argos voucher
Pingback: fishing
Pingback: RKN Global
Pingback: John Greed Vouchers
Pingback: ï»¿creapure
Pingback: rehoboth beach real estate
Pingback: luxury sedan rentals
Pingback: đá xuyên sáng
Pingback: Viagra pill coupon
Pingback: Viagra pill coupon
Pingback: buy Viagra 50% off
Pingback: Fun Episodes
Pingback: Profit Accumulator Review
Pingback: Gardening products
Pingback: riparazione iphone roma
Pingback: Viagra coupon
Pingback: SEO
Pingback: weight loss
Pingback: Binäre Optionen Handelssignale
Pingback: filmizle
Pingback: searchengineoptimization analise
Pingback: La mejor musica del 2016
Pingback: National Portal - Dicas e Informaï¿½ï¿½es
Pingback: Oxycontin mail order without prescription Mexican
Pingback: martial arts
Pingback: Kizi2 yepi friv games kizi
Pingback: Kizi friv y8 games: new games friv kizi
Pingback: cd watcher
Pingback: Kizi all free kizi
Pingback: funeral homes
Pingback: voucher codes
Pingback: Viagra coupon
Pingback: freebetcastle
Pingback: beauty
Pingback: Drones
Pingback: How to monetize snapchat
Pingback: Mestrado em Administração
Pingback: gun games
Pingback: sex discount
Pingback: Friv4school games online friv
Pingback: visit poster's website
Pingback: click here
Pingback: golf apparel
Pingback: crock pot recipe
Pingback: Xero Help
Pingback: apple
Pingback: pokecoins hack
Pingback: quran recitation really beautiful
Pingback: American Power and Gas
Pingback: American Power and Gas
Pingback: escort bayan
Pingback: LOCKSMITH TEMPE AZ
Pingback: travel dating
Pingback: pokemon go application
Pingback: globalandia.blogspot.com
Pingback: residual income opportunities
Pingback: sơn dulux 5 in 1
Pingback: satta matka
Pingback: Loreta
Pingback: canada goose
Pingback: math tutoring center Westminster
Pingback: Lucky Taxi Boston
Pingback: buy proxies
Pingback: Pay Per Click
Pingback: how can i avoid capital gains tax
Pingback: Best Tanning Products
Pingback: PRP Facial Treatment Tampa
Pingback: iphone imei checker
Pingback: theta binaural beats
Pingback: Get More Info
Pingback: volarex
Pingback: chemical peel tampa
Pingback: westchase spa tampa fl
Pingback: healthy heart
Pingback: browse around here
Pingback: Tablets Binder
Pingback: nikon digital slr camera bag with dvd
Pingback: sơn nước dulux
Pingback: lam nhôm hình hộp
Pingback: http://redir.cc/samsonitecarryon48674
Pingback: Bathroom renovations
Pingback: Website Design Tulsa
Pingback: warehouse tangerang
Pingback: Tulsa Web Design
Pingback: sprawdzenie vin
Pingback: manfaat gluta celena
Pingback: fruta planta reviews
Pingback: Buy and Sell Online
Pingback: tattoos in san antonio
Pingback: Charlotte immigration lawyer
Pingback: Ace Hood Type Beat 2016
Pingback: window treatments
Pingback: Rental bond cleaning Melbourne
Pingback: California online guard card
Pingback: porno
Pingback: Veterans day pictures
Pingback: credit funding
Pingback: đại lý sơn jotun
Pingback: Gainbitcoin MLM
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLhS146azz0
Pingback: Learn how to earn serious income online as an affiliate
Pingback: crÃ©ation site rÃ©union
Pingback: guillaume guersan
Pingback: sedgwick properties development
Pingback: party bus los angeles
Pingback: immigration lawyer NJ
Pingback: is boolberry the next monero
Pingback: boolberry next bitcoin
Pingback: Slave
Pingback: هاست لینوکس
Pingback: website
Pingback: lam nhôm cosfa
Pingback: Stereotypes
Pingback: click it
Pingback: have a peek at these guys
Pingback: crazybulk
Pingback: lowest price
Pingback: funny
Pingback: mir.dikogo.zapada.ceria.sezon
Pingback: eheringe palladium
Pingback: Porno
Pingback: Poker Online Android Uang Asli
Pingback: gokil
Pingback: Brush hogging
Pingback: free car games
Pingback: james consultor marketing digital blumenau
Pingback: DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Picks
Pingback: Nicolasa
Pingback: Lee
Pingback: tramposos
Pingback: Dreamlife Beats
Pingback: Pawswatch Pet Visiting
Pingback: kadikï¿½y escort
Pingback: Investments specialist
Pingback: Magic Rabbit Wand Attachment
Pingback: commercial
Pingback: ウェブサイト制作
Pingback: alternative r&B
Pingback: https://sonzin.com/son-dulux/
Pingback: casino gambling online
Pingback: conspiracy talk
Pingback: orosbu çocuğunun sitesi
Pingback: نقل اثاث بالجبيل
Pingback: Viagra bez recepty
Pingback: piano lessons near port moody bc
Pingback: Oregon Product Liability Attorneys
Pingback: situs dadu online
Pingback: Click here
Pingback: play angry birds
Pingback: website hosting
Pingback: Viagra
Pingback: liquidator store
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review
Pingback: brooklyn brownstone facade contractor
Pingback: cute sandals
Pingback: Inbox Blueprint
Pingback: tradicao brazilian steakhouse houston price
Pingback: nottingham escorts
Pingback: bertolucci brazilian steakhouse las vegas reviews
Pingback: brazilian steakhouse in san antonio riverwalk
Pingback: stolen motorcycle
Pingback: Bird books
Pingback: motorbike games
Pingback: counselling red deer
Pingback: gordonia men free watch
Pingback: Rayqvon Warren
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Miss
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: platform shoes
Pingback: disney voucher
Pingback: LOCKSMITH CHANDLER AZ
Pingback: سیسمونی نوزاد
Pingback: Roofing Company Atlanta
Pingback: vinhomes sky lake
Pingback: HIFU
Pingback: 论文代写
Pingback: iPhone 6 reparation Göteborg
Pingback: scientific trading machine bonus
Pingback: exotic car rental miami
Pingback: friv 2
Pingback: scientific trading machine
Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz
Pingback: G Eazy Type Beat Free
Pingback: end of tenancy cleaning
Pingback: truck mounted lifts
Pingback: popcorn machine rental
Pingback: Ìîëîäåæêà 4 ñåçîí 18 ñåðèÿ
Pingback: Myrtis
Pingback: سكوتر كهربائي
Pingback: Travis Scott Type Beat
Pingback: sơn dulux
Pingback: Powder
Pingback: AR 10 kit
Pingback: escort Leicester
Pingback: 澳洲论文代写
Pingback: Epoxyagroclavine
Pingback: HERMETIC NEAT EPOXY
Pingback: foro de mierda
Pingback: กระเป๋าผ้า
Pingback: black lives matter
Pingback: kyani info
Pingback: epoxy fast cure
Pingback: epoxy flooring
Pingback: epoxy countertops
Pingback: istanbul escort
Pingback: famous
Pingback: siktir git
Pingback: send glitter
Pingback: The Lost Ways
Pingback: Teacher Tools
Pingback: kurumsal sosyal medya
Pingback: izmir eskort
Pingback: find more
Pingback: digital altitude
Pingback: digital altitude results
Pingback: work from home ideas for moms
Pingback: Lake fork lodging
Pingback: Mars
Pingback: scientific trading machine review
Pingback: ï»¿fruits et lÃ©gumes
Pingback: http://www.beasleyfirm.com/
Pingback: Bail Bond
Pingback: Dillon Bostwick
Pingback: Молодежка4сезон25серия26серия
Pingback: reliance jio and airtel war
Pingback: Foundation Repair Denver
Pingback: psicologo online
Pingback: http://kesehatan6.com/menjaga-bentuk-payudara/
Pingback: phone psychic
Pingback: missouri wind and solar scam
Pingback: missouri wind and solar rip off
Pingback: website source
Pingback: kaybol
Pingback: siktir git
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook
Pingback: vuelosdelalma.blogspot.com/2013/11/kampung-inggris-pare-kediri.html
Pingback: MYKONOS VILLA
Pingback: cheap australian supplements
Pingback: download lagu
Pingback: easy instagram followers
Pingback: she said
Pingback: site de rencontre
Pingback: spam
Pingback: Watch Full Movies
Pingback: kartu qq online
Pingback: Prop A215
Pingback: visit website
Pingback: Happy birthday wishes
Pingback: Saldo Sodexo
Pingback: ohio dentists
Pingback: jdm engines
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook
Pingback: e-books
Pingback: grandeur park residences
Pingback: putritoto.com
Pingback: agen poker deposit 10ribu
Pingback: 発酵 OEM 甘酒 乳酸菌原料 飲料 商品開発
Pingback: daftar judiqq
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook
Pingback: bursa bola
Pingback: download capsa susun online
Pingback: 99 poker
Pingback: dewapoker
Pingback: Pokerdewa
Pingback: pokerdewa
Pingback: cara main domino
Pingback: космически камери
Pingback: cara main qq
Pingback: poker99
Pingback: easy 1up
Pingback: upratovacie sluzby
Pingback: amazing inventions you didn't know existed
Pingback: Top 5 Credit Misconceptions
Pingback: Henderson Top Rated Preschool
Pingback: judi online
Pingback: situs qq online
Pingback: Plumbing Company Johns Creek
Pingback: situs qq online
Pingback: Cheap Bedding Sets
Pingback: get info for followers
Pingback: old computer equipment disposal
Pingback: lr üyelik
Pingback: Real estate
Pingback: The Santorini
Pingback: 対策
Pingback: situs poker online