Fireside Chat with Marissa Mayer

Mayer_onstage

Watching Marissa Mayer’s fireside chat about Yahoo! during TechCrunch Disrupt was a uniquely entertaining and informative experience.

 

Mayer skillfully deflected questions about her appearancein Vogue when provoked by TechCrunch founder and moderator Michael Arrington. When questioned about the new Yahoo! logo redesign, Marissa firmly held her ground and mentioned that the focus was on the product, not the logo.  “If the brand doesn’t match the logo – that is a problem.” she said.

 

Although 2012 was a modest year of growth, Mayer is hopeful to see more growth at Yahoo! this year and next year.  She stressed the importance of hiring the right people and building the right products to drive traffic and revenue and highlighted that the number of resumes Yahoo! has received has skyrocketed since her appointment as CEO.  Currently, Yahoo! gets 12,000 resumes a week, up dramatically by a factor of 5 to 6 since before July 2012.

 

Additionally, the number of “boomerangs” or new hires that have previously worked at Yahoo! in the past have increased significantly.  Mayer noted that on average, 10% of new hires now have previously worked at Yahoo!. That percentage was even higher at 14% during Q1 of this year.

 

Mayer said that she loves hard work and big challenges, and her strategy since coming to Yahoo! has really been to focus on products that revolve around peoples’ daily habits including search, mail, and reading a daily homepage.  She stressed that Yahoo’s core competency has been around organizing the web, and helping people spend their time.  “We’re really about being a personalization company,” she said.

 

“The big piece that I am focused on is mobile.  We’ve grown our mobile team by almost a factor of 10 after I arrived,” Mayer said.  Yahoo! has recently passed 800 million MAU (monthly active users), and 300 million MAU on mobile.

 

Mayer said that Yahoo! Mail has seen a lot of improvements overall.  However, her favorite mail application is still command-line based Pine.

 

She is very excited about the announcement of Apple’s iPhone 5S and the fingerprint sensing technology.  “Building smart sensors into the phone is really exciting,” she said, and commented on how she did not have a passcode on her iPhone because typing it over and over many times a day was too cumbersome.  She also recently joined the board of Jawbone and is excited about their product roadmap.

 

She is thankful for the support that she’s received from the community of CEOs.  “I need to make fewer decisions,” she said, when asked about what she would change about herself.  “What’s surprising about being a CEO is how few decisions you actually have to make, but you have to make them exactly correctly, exactly, perfectly.”

 

Yun Wu is a 2nd year MBA at the Wharton School majoring in Operations Management and Marketing.  You can find her at: http://www.linkedin.com/in/yunwu

Watching Marissa Mayer’s fireside chat about Yahoo! during TechCrunch Disrupt was a uniquely entertaining and informative experience.

 

Mayer skillfully deflected questions about her appearancein Vogue when provoked by TechCrunch founder and moderator Michael Arrington. When questioned about the new Yahoo! logo redesign, Marissa firmly held her ground and mentioned that the focus was on the product, not the logo.  “If the brand doesn’t match the logo – that is a problem.” she said.

 

Although 2012 was a modest year of growth, Mayer is hopeful to see more growth at Yahoo! this year and next year.  She stressed the importance of hiring the right people and building the right products to drive traffic and revenue and highlighted that the number of resumes Yahoo! has received has skyrocketed since her appointment as CEO.  Currently, Yahoo! gets 12,000 resumes a week, up dramatically by a factor of 5 to 6 since before July 2012.

 

Additionally, the number of “boomerangs” or new hires that have previously worked at Yahoo! in the past have increased significantly.  Mayer noted that on average, 10% of new hires now have previously worked at Yahoo!. That percentage was even higher at 14% during Q1 of this year.

 

Mayer said that she loves hard work and big challenges, and her strategy since coming to Yahoo! has really been to focus on products that revolve around peoples’ daily habits including search, mail, and reading a daily homepage.  She stressed that Yahoo’s core competency has been around organizing the web, and helping people spend their time.  “We’re really about being a personalization company,” she said.

 

“The big piece that I am focused on is mobile.  We’ve grown our mobile team by almost a factor of 10 after I arrived,” Mayer said.  Yahoo! has recently passed 800 million MAU (monthly active users), and 300 million MAU on mobile.

 

Mayer said that Yahoo! Mail has seen a lot of improvements overall.  However, her favorite mail application is still command-line based Pine.

 

She is very excited about the announcement of Apple’s iPhone 5S and the fingerprint sensing technology.  “Building smart sensors into the phone is really exciting,” she said, and commented on how she did not have a passcode on her iPhone because typing it over and over many times a day was too cumbersome.  She also recently joined the board of Jawbone and is excited about their product roadmap.

 

She is thankful for the support that she’s received from the community of CEOs.  “I need to make fewer decisions,” she said, when asked about what she would change about herself.  “What’s surprising about being a CEO is how few decisions you actually have to make, but you have to make them exactly correctly, exactly, perfectly.”

 

Yun Wu is a 2nd year MBA at the Wharton School majoring in Operations Management and Marketing.  You can find her at: http://www.linkedin.com/in/yunwu

Authors
Tags

Related posts

549 Comments

  1. Pingback: warehouse Miami river

  2. Pingback: warehouse for lease

  3. Pingback: class a office space

  4. Pingback: CDC in Best

  5. Pingback: rent condo toronto

  6. Pingback: jintropin

  7. Pingback: exede internet Berkeley Township

  8. Pingback: next

  9. Pingback: szyby zespolone piotrków

  10. Pingback: click here

  11. Pingback: buy backlinks

  12. Pingback: budowa

  13. Pingback: Buy ELo

  14. Pingback: tier2

  15. Pingback: comparateur hotel pas cher

  16. Pingback: Seaside CA

  17. Pingback: Viva Bianca quotes

  18. Pingback: Denver Center

  19. Pingback: ankara eskort

  20. Pingback: click for source

  21. Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb

  22. Pingback: lizaescorts

  23. Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc

  24. Pingback: ICQ Chat

  25. Pingback: seks izle

  26. Pingback: 3xdt57wf4dimdn5bf2dwefsda

  27. Pingback: seks izle

  28. Pingback: movie2k

  29. Pingback: mxa4nctaxmznzdt5rtacwfsdffa

  30. Pingback: xt5m8ct4ykwk7rdywx8t54w5ctxsdf

  31. Pingback: cm59x4ctxckw54mtdfsgw9j5nwmt

  32. Pingback: xfwmrt5gzngfw5wtrjfgxe85mrwfqd

  33. Pingback: yesim aktas

  34. Pingback: guitar picks

  35. Pingback: orospunun cikarttigi sahin can coskun

  36. Pingback: in-home pet sitter naples fl

  37. Pingback: dui attorney berkeley

  38. Pingback: commercial cleaning Auckland

  39. Pingback: melbourne

  40. Pingback: banheiras

  41. Pingback: webcam porno

  42. Pingback: tacfit commando

  43. Pingback: aile hekimligi malzemeleri

  44. Pingback: use this link

  45. Pingback: webcam werk

  46. Pingback: Pet Shipping

  47. Pingback: guitar picks

  48. Pingback: zasilanie agregatem pradotwï¿½rczym

  49. Pingback: Manifestation Miracle

  50. Pingback: NBA Live Stream

  51. Pingback: page

  52. Pingback: info@resolutionrigging.com.au

  53. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Review

  54. Pingback: private proxies

  55. Pingback: car Hire

  56. Pingback: quinoa salad recipes

  57. Pingback: dave@redsglobal.com

  58. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer

  59. Pingback: Dog Bed

  60. Pingback: usaa customer service number

  61. Pingback: Gym Shorts

  62. Pingback: Best buy iPhone Samsung accessories

  63. Pingback: Fitness Video

  64. Pingback: vaporizer pen

  65. Pingback: orospu cocugyum

  66. Pingback: Laurette Garrido

  67. Pingback: http://www.flatratecomputerservice.com/smartphone-repairs/

  68. Pingback: http://ikc.iskitim-r.ru/user/GeraldineClamp/

  69. Pingback: webcam model worden

  70. Pingback: ecograf ieftin

  71. Pingback: netflix account password

  72. Pingback: guitar picks

  73. Pingback: open skype

  74. Pingback: groupon

  75. Pingback: greenwriting

  76. Pingback: chapter 13 bankruptcy gettysburg

  77. Pingback: recycle clothes for cash

  78. Pingback: criminal defense attorney

  79. Pingback: where to get raspberry ketone

  80. Pingback: porno

  81. Pingback: esta

  82. Pingback: car service to airport boston

  83. Pingback: Lavon Gieger

  84. Pingback: hop over to this site

  85. Pingback: Joi

  86. Pingback: you could check here

  87. Pingback: Ecograf

  88. Pingback: curso de detetive

  89. Pingback: movie2k

  90. Pingback: paintless dent repair training

  91. Pingback: bikiniluxe review

  92. Pingback: ramalan bintang

  93. Pingback: valentine s day dinner

  94. Pingback: casino games

  95. Pingback: kindle marketing

  96. Pingback: goodwill

  97. Pingback: SMTP Scanner Private

  98. Pingback: garcinia cambogia kardashians tmz

  99. Pingback: Escort

  100. Pingback: anal porno essay

  101. Pingback: apple shooter games

  102. Pingback: Read This

  103. Pingback: http://www.jinjood.com/test/member/index.php?document_srl=216083

  104. Pingback: instagram followers generator

  105. Pingback: aria giovanni app

  106. Pingback: at this link

  107. Pingback: Adaline

  108. Pingback: poker

  109. Pingback: sacred 3 trainer

  110. Pingback: this link

  111. Pingback: this website

  112. Pingback: norse history and meaning of

  113. Pingback: I was reading this

  114. Pingback: Ulysses Corin

  115. Pingback: movietube

  116. Pingback: th8 war base november 2015

  117. Pingback: st. paul marketing consultant

  118. Pingback: the most annoying 50 Facebook status updates

  119. Pingback: my singing monsters mod apk

  120. Pingback: british used clothing

  121. Pingback: hand pump for 5 gallon water jug

  122. Pingback: children's clothing size 5t

  123. Pingback: get dunked on

  124. Pingback: Ways to make money at home

  125. Pingback: Travel guide blog

  126. Pingback: Christy

  127. Pingback: health fitness

  128. Pingback: chapter 13 attorney harrisburg

  129. Pingback: tv antennas build your own

  130. Pingback: bathroom scale at home depot

  131. Pingback: Cash 4 Clothes

  132. Pingback: hcg injections

  133. Pingback: IATA Dog Crate in Sri Lanka

  134. Pingback: tenerife estate agents

  135. Pingback: العاب

  136. Pingback: Christy

  137. Pingback: tenerife forum

  138. Pingback: NY

  139. Pingback: Cleaning Quotes NZ

  140. Pingback: Thai Porn

  141. Pingback: australias most unreliable bank

  142. Pingback: http://rosengard.tv

  143. Pingback: Thai Porn

  144. Pingback: check this out

  145. Pingback: best mattresses 2016

  146. Pingback: local movers

  147. Pingback: fly swatter in spanish

  148. Pingback: armrest organizer walmart

  149. Pingback: disco light circuit using 555 timer

  150. Pingback: pet kennels

  151. Pingback: netflix free trial 3 months

  152. Pingback: java training center pune

  153. Pingback: howrsehack.pl

  154. Pingback: sï¿½lo hoy

  155. Pingback: Gym Wear

  156. Pingback: one year bullshit fraud investigations

  157. Pingback: natrol melatonin timed release tablets

  158. Pingback: chwilï¿½wki online

  159. Pingback: SuperGaminator

  160. Pingback: forex scalping robot

  161. Pingback: Mattie

  162. Pingback: daily dog walkers naples fl

  163. Pingback: dog boarding naples

  164. Pingback: Hyderabad Startups

  165. Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl

  166. Pingback: Queries

  167. Pingback: how to get ex girlfriend back after a year

  168. Pingback: porno

  169. Pingback: overnight pet care naples

  170. Pingback: cogniflex reviews

  171. Pingback: http://www.queryonline.it/

  172. Pingback: lawn mower shop

  173. Pingback: raspberry ketone is a famous diet used by many to help in the fight against fat

  174. Pingback: Jami

  175. Pingback: clash royale android

  176. Pingback: Sexafspraak

  177. Pingback: working proxies

  178. Pingback: racist jokes

  179. Pingback: porno

  180. Pingback: Limo Serviceï¿½Vancouver BC & Party Limos Bus Vancouver BC

  181. Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria

  182. Pingback: more info

  183. Pingback: Den Haag

  184. Pingback: clash royale how to get gems

  185. Pingback: jet porn

  186. Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review

  187. Pingback: vip print

  188. Pingback: chlamydia info

  189. Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review

  190. Pingback: http://surabaya-pagarbrc.blogspot.co.id/

  191. Pingback: Loretta

  192. Pingback: YouTube

  193. Pingback: vertjump

  194. Pingback: this website

  195. Pingback: blog - klimczak hair designers

  196. Pingback: russian dating

  197. Pingback: escorts

  198. Pingback: game cheat apps android market

  199. Pingback: app development

  200. Pingback: cast aluminum patio furniture

  201. Pingback: siempremujer

  202. Pingback: sleep aid for adults

  203. Pingback: grannys best natural remedies for alopecia areata

  204. Pingback: seo for business

  205. Pingback: edarling

  206. Pingback: sweetcollegegirls.neuradyne.space

  207. Pingback: mobile strike gold faq

  208. Pingback: christiantshirts.co

  209. Pingback: Tess and Trish necklace

  210. Pingback: my review here

  211. Pingback: how to make money online

  212. Pingback: see

  213. Pingback: hackear clash of clans

  214. Pingback: Free WSET Course

  215. Pingback: tin nguyen

  216. Pingback: neo2 software

  217. Pingback: follar

  218. Pingback: mobile Phone

  219. Pingback: burnaby house cleaning services

  220. Pingback: cherry picker rental miami

  221. Pingback: Surrey Limo

  222. Pingback: prints vip

  223. Pingback: Storage Gloucestershire

  224. Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale

  225. Pingback: avast premier key

  226. Pingback: استمتع بالعاب فلاش

  227. Pingback: Hilde

  228. Pingback: club flyer

  229. Pingback: Kurma

  230. Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale

  231. Pingback: iv therapy deerfield

  232. Pingback: dlh

  233. Pingback: mca scam review

  234. Pingback: http://facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker

  235. Pingback: orzech amerykanski

  236. Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale

  237. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  238. Pingback: casillero en usa para colombia

  239. Pingback: http://bpccoaching.info/story/61452

  240. Pingback: Business articles

  241. Pingback: blat drewniany dlh

  242. Pingback: sklejka

  243. Pingback: Get Traffic in USA

  244. Pingback: casual club apk

  245. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  246. Pingback: here

  247. Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale

  248. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  249. Pingback: cedr

  250. Pingback: 手錶手機色情

  251. Pingback: kantï¿½wka

  252. Pingback: see this page

  253. Pingback: viagra

  254. Pingback: 我他媽

  255. Pingback: coffee maker with grinder

  256. Pingback: modrzew dlh

  257. Pingback: http://tinyurl.com/jqx8r5e

  258. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  259. Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble Review

  260. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  261. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer

  262. Pingback: detroit pistons andre drummond

  263. Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com

  264. Pingback: crossfit vancouver

  265. Pingback: Prudence

  266. Pingback: effective and most affordable marketing firm

  267. Pingback: love image quotes

  268. Pingback: Detroit TIgers

  269. Pingback: Michigan Wolverines T-Shirts

  270. Pingback: new design for t shirt

  271. Pingback: Shirley

  272. Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review

  273. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  274. Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel

  275. Pingback: Pure Natural Healing Review

  276. Pingback: Justin Verlander Detroit Tigers Jersey

  277. Pingback: web design

  278. Pingback: Detroit Lions Hoodies

  279. Pingback: large recliner

  280. Pingback: Despacho de abogados

  281. Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets

  282. Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts

  283. Pingback: Gordie Howe Jersey

  284. Pingback: how to avoid hair loss

  285. Pingback: visit site

  286. Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Store

  287. Pingback: Detroit Pistons T-Shirts

  288. Pingback: Peliculas Porno en Español Online Gratis

  289. Pingback: review tao of badass

  290. Pingback: buca escort

  291. Pingback: 健麗,

  292. Pingback: kadıköy escort

  293. Pingback: My Pillow Reviews

  294. Pingback: fakir selim

  295. Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey

  296. Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey

  297. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey

  298. Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey

  299. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store

  300. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store

  301. Pingback: seo company

  302. Pingback: http://www.aptekakamagra.pl/blog/kamagra-gdzie-kupic/

  303. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  304. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  305. Pingback: Free XXX Porn

  306. Pingback: Website

  307. Pingback: porno

  308. Pingback: cisco

  309. Pingback: Free Amateur Porn

  310. Pingback: Detroit Pistons

  311. Pingback: Anal Porn

  312. Pingback: Homemade Porn

  313. Pingback: Sophie Dee Porn

  314. Pingback: Pornstar XXX Videos

  315. Pingback: Mia Khalifa XXX

  316. Pingback: Dillion Harper Porn

  317. Pingback: Jayden Jaymes Porn

  318. Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel

  319. Pingback: Bowling Store

  320. Pingback: Viagra sklep

  321. Pingback: Jerry

  322. Pingback: Uppers AR10 Rifle Kit

  323. Pingback: Tai

  324. Pingback: forina pure

  325. Pingback: german malaysian institute

  326. Pingback: 10 Pcs Micro Usb Sync Data Charger Cable

  327. Pingback: best cellulite treatment

  328. Pingback: Levitra apteka

  329. Pingback: fast cash

  330. Pingback: airport taxi service boston

  331. Pingback: porno izleeeee

  332. Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock

  333. Pingback: model job

  334. Pingback: Leeann

  335. Pingback: Piece Of Heaven

  336. Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape

  337. Pingback: Kymberly

  338. Pingback: Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough

  339. Pingback: 55 printing

  340. Pingback: budget bangkok hotels

  341. Pingback: purificadoras

  342. Pingback: office cleaning

  343. Pingback: Best Deals USB Sync Data Charging cable

  344. Pingback: Sugar Daddy New York

  345. Pingback: The Lost Ways Review

  346. Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami

  347. Pingback: burn fat fast

  348. Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories

  349. Pingback: our website

  350. Pingback: RRB Result 2016

  351. Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes

  352. Pingback: http://www.hr.com/en/app/blog/2016/05/3-keys-to-reducing-employee-turnover-in-the-christ_inzzz3ra.html

  353. Pingback: Credit Report

  354. Pingback: life insurance lawyer

  355. Pingback: LAPTOP REPAIR HOUSTON

  356. Pingback: replacement doors and windows

  357. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  358. Pingback: morar nos eua

  359. Pingback: order food denver

  360. Pingback: film izle

  361. Pingback: qweqweqe

  362. Pingback: qweqweqe

  363. Pingback: skypepsyxologmoskvakiev

  364. Pingback: FastComet Coupon

  365. Pingback: sauvage crystal bikini

  366. Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet

  367. Pingback: online shop

  368. Pingback: her comment is here

  369. Pingback: spelling check

  370. Pingback: Computer recycling

  371. Pingback: recycling computer

  372. Pingback: adult shop

  373. Pingback: recycling computer

  374. Pingback: msp hack

  375. Pingback: spam software

  376. Pingback: Alda

  377. Pingback: video poker

  378. Pingback: this URL

  379. Pingback: Tomoko

  380. Pingback: this URL

  381. Pingback: baltic siker o.ç

  382. Pingback: veterans day crafts

  383. Pingback: pokemon go hack android

  384. Pingback: eyebrow threading tampa

  385. Pingback: salon tampa

  386. Pingback: nv beauty

  387. Pingback: dermatologist pediatric

  388. Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-mg-dosage/

  389. Pingback: live trading events daily

  390. Pingback: Singapore memory training

  391. Pingback: best SEOservices is seo-mediamarketing

  392. Pingback: metal

  393. Pingback: Lower Back Pain Relief

  394. Pingback: Pre Mix Tablet Binder

  395. Pingback: affordable seo packages in india

  396. Pingback: search engine optimisation package

  397. Pingback: seo package html

  398. Pingback: seo services packages

  399. Pingback: seo package html

  400. Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts

  401. Pingback: Trevino Enterprises Voted #1 company for your Marketing Needs

  402. Pingback: lunch talk

  403. Pingback: MORE INFORMATION

  404. Pingback: Recommended Site

  405. Pingback: cheap-china-hardware.com-Home Decor & Accents

  406. Pingback: Continue

  407. Pingback: istanbul escort bayan

  408. Pingback: CenRob - As Melhores Informaï¿½ï¿½es da Internet!

  409. Pingback: Hydrocodone no prescription

  410. Pingback: payday loans

  411. Pingback: market maker method training forex

  412. Pingback: freebetcastle.com

  413. Pingback: carb blocker for pcos

  414. Pingback: more

  415. Pingback: pokecoins cheat

  416. Pingback: thanks

  417. Pingback: cheap viagra ohio

  418. Pingback: escort bayan

  419. Pingback: https://globalandia.blogspot.com/

  420. Pingback: Eliseo

  421. Pingback: canada goose

  422. Pingback: Lucky Taxi Boston

  423. Pingback: Pay to click

  424. Pingback: skin tampa tampa fl

  425. Pingback: chemical peel

  426. Pingback: volarex

  427. Pingback: Dagmar

  428. Pingback: click now

  429. Pingback: skin care tampa

  430. Pingback: facial tampa fl

  431. Pingback: south florida skin care systems

  432. Pingback: hop over to this site

  433. Pingback: discover this info here

  434. Pingback: evden eve nakliyat

  435. Pingback: nikon deluxe digital slr camera case

  436. Pingback: offer

  437. Pingback: porno

  438. Pingback: Veterans day thank you quotes

  439. Pingback: Let me show you how to earn quick cash online as an affiliate

  440. Pingback: Opciones binarias

  441. Pingback: Actor tax

  442. Pingback: free jvzoo

  443. Pingback: Gerardo Quintero arrest

  444. Pingback: Guillaume Guersan

  445. Pingback: Throatfuck

  446. Pingback: immigration lawyer NJ

  447. Pingback: see it here

  448. Pingback: Please share it!

  449. Pingback: Boolberry

  450. Pingback: teh oolong

  451. Pingback: resources

  452. Pingback: boolberry

  453. Pingback: try this out

  454. Pingback: palladium weissgold

  455. Pingback: Porno

  456. Pingback: consultor marketing digital

  457. Pingback: car game

  458. Pingback: tramposos

  459. Pingback: infection

  460. Pingback: Mike Geary exercices pour abdos

  461. Pingback: escort bayan

  462. Pingback: residential

  463. Pingback: brain smart ultra

  464. Pingback: tubemate apk para windows phone

  465. Pingback: best casinos online

  466. Pingback: online

  467. Pingback: 混蛋谷歌

  468. Pingback: Viagra cena

  469. Pingback: performance auto parts

  470. Pingback: Viagra bez recepty

  471. Pingback: angry birds rio

  472. Pingback: Viagra cena

  473. Pingback: platform shoes

  474. Pingback: nottingham escort

  475. Pingback: brazil steakhouse orlando fl

  476. Pingback: hurricane matthews uga

  477. Pingback: angus brazilian steakhouse houston tx

  478. Pingback: Viagra cena

  479. Pingback: Rayqvon Warren

  480. Pingback: Network Marketing

  481. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  482. Pingback: Trinity

  483. Pingback: combat boots

  484. Pingback: HIFU

  485. Pingback: scientific trading machine

  486. Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz

  487. Pingback: certified financial planning

  488. Pingback: carpet cleaners

  489. Pingback: truck mounted lifts

  490. Pingback: Mandy

  491. Pingback: pendik escort

  492. Pingback: escort Leicester

  493. Pingback: The Lost Ways

  494. Pingback: Foro Atleti

  495. Pingback: hermetic flake flooring installation

  496. Pingback: epoxy floor coating

  497. Pingback: scientific trading machine

  498. Pingback: siktir git

  499. Pingback: The Lost Ways Review

  500. Pingback: info scuba diving

  501. Pingback: work at home business opportunities

  502. Pingback: furniture

  503. Pingback: scientific trading machine

  504. Pingback: ï»¿fruits et lÃ©gumes

  505. Pingback: http://www.beasleyfirm.com/

  506. Pingback: Dillon Bostwick

  507. Pingback: toronto limo service

  508. Pingback: Foundation Repair Denver

  509. Pingback: psicologo online

  510. Pingback: branded kitchen

  511. Pingback: clash royale chests hack

  512. Pingback: open free chests clash royale

  513. Pingback: siktir

  514. Pingback: siktir git

  515. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  516. Pingback: Handyman Atlanta

  517. Pingback: porn

  518. Pingback: download lagu

  519. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  520. Pingback: Full Movies

  521. Pingback: go to website

  522. Pingback: dentist visit

  523. Pingback: Ronald Noble

  524. Pingback: Chara

  525. Pingback: judi domino qq

  526. Pingback: domino99

  527. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  528. Pingback: domino qiuqiu indonesia

  529. Pingback: Cloud based Optician Software

  530. Pingback: Porno

  531. Pingback: grandeur park residences

  532. Pingback: judi

  533. Pingback: judi bola onlinesbobet

  534. Pingback: IT Support Atlanta

  535. Pingback: Emergency Rooms

  536. Pingback: visit here

  537. Pingback: vainglory funny moments

  538. Pingback: Atlanta AC Repair

  539. Pingback: bed bug extermination process

  540. Pingback: casino

  541. Pingback: Buy Best Xanax 2mg in USA/UK Just 2.49 USD With Bitcoin Secure Good & Fast Service Best Quality

  542. Pingback: moebel ratenzahlung

  543. Pingback: decorate

  544. Pingback: POS System

  545. Pingback: cbse 12th result 2017

  546. Pingback: Tabletki na cellulit

  547. Pingback: seaside residence

  548. Pingback: hotelCristal

  549. Pingback: judi

Top