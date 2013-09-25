30 Startups Enter…1 Leaves: The Startup Battlefield

Regallii Edrizio de la Cruz_Pic_Credit TechCrunch

Everyone enjoys a little healthy competition – especially your typical startup founder. And what makes competition more interesting is when two precious resources, cash and publicity, are on the line. As a result, the thing that made TechCrunch Disrupt, and its predecessor, TC50, unique relative to typically staid and predictable tech conferences was and continues to be the competition witnessed on the Startup Battlefield.

 

What is the Startup Battlefield? It is a rare opportunity for a startup to kickstart both its fundraising and product adoption in three short days. The TechCrunch editorial staff invites thirty promising startups, usually with somewhere between zero and two million dollars in funding to date and significant product progress (though not very much market progress) to pitch themselves to a panel of Silicon Valley luminaries. Each startup has only six minutes to cover their vision and business model and demo their product.

 

Winners receive $50,000, the “Disrupt Cup,” and, most importantly, every competitor gets the benefit of massive PR that comes with being in the Battlefield. VCs suddenly start taking your call, and users start searching for you, rather than the other way around. One past finalist mentioned his app going from having a few hundred downloads cumulatively to suddenly getting five thousand downloads a day. Past competitors who launched their products at Disrupt include Yammer, Mint, and Dropbox.

 

This year, the prize went to Layer, a startup working to develop a common, unified communication layer across mobile apps, with the goal of every app offering voice, video, text and file sharing. Finalists included Regalii, an international mobile payments startup founded by Edrizio de la Cruz, WG’12. You can bet he got some of the loudest cheers of any startup thanks to the very boisterous Wharton West SF contingent.

 

Startup Battlefield is the perfect metaphor for the microcosm of building a startup: spontaneous, very tight on time, and a very tough set of competitors. And boy was it fun to watch.

Authors

520 Comments

  1. Pingback: warehouse Miami FL Doral

  2. Pingback: office buildings sale

  3. Pingback: Youtube Downloader

  4. Pingback: bridging loans

  5. Pingback: exede internet Daytonville

  6. Pingback: Extreme Profits System Review

  7. Pingback: life insurance lawyer

  8. Pingback: blastoo review

  9. Pingback: Tuberank Jeet 2 Review

  10. Pingback: SEO Consultant

  11. Pingback: buy backlinks

  12. Pingback: WP Central Hub 2.0 Review

  13. Pingback: hampton bay fan

  14. Pingback: hampton bay ceiling fans components online

  15. Pingback: check it here

  16. Pingback: comparateur hotel de luxe pas cher

  17. Pingback: lunken airport flights

  18. Pingback: underwater camera

  19. Pingback: مشاهدة مباراة برشلونة وباتي بوريسوف 20-10-2015

  20. Pingback: kaltak orospular

  21. Pingback: orospu ankara

  22. Pingback: ankara orospu

  23. Pingback: fastseo.ir

  24. Pingback: orospunun dogurdugu

  25. Pingback: anonymous

  26. Pingback: exteria

  27. Pingback: xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc

  28. Pingback: clickhere

  29. Pingback: c354w5tesgfxvy4e5ctaxes

  30. Pingback: seks izle

  31. Pingback: orospu cocuguyum

  32. Pingback: movie2k

  33. Pingback: mxa4nctaxmznzdt5rtacwfsdffa

  34. Pingback: накладки за bmw

  35. Pingback: sekiz izle

  36. Pingback: xmct5895ct4jt3d4yxtjgwj45tc3j

  37. Pingback: orospunun dogurdugu

  38. Pingback: statefarm agent

  39. Pingback: cheap car insurance online quote

  40. Pingback: guitar picks

  41. Pingback: silk head wraps

  42. Pingback: banheira

  43. Pingback: security melbourne

  44. Pingback: papa johns coupons codes

  45. Pingback: geld verdienen met chat

  46. Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale

  47. Pingback: guitar picks

  48. Pingback: Click Link

  49. Pingback: Watch NBA Live

  50. Pingback: Winnipeg drivers who paid invalid snow clearing parking ban tickets want refunds

  51. Pingback: private proxies

  52. Pingback: quinoa recipes

  53. Pingback: Car Hire Bonaire

  54. Pingback: commercial real estate for sale Miami

  55. Pingback: Pup

  56. Pingback: exotic car rental miami

  57. Pingback: usaa car value

  58. Pingback: dave@redsglobal.com

  59. Pingback: Best buy smartphone accessories

  60. Pingback: Starting a Fitness Business

  61. Pingback: cocuk sex escort

  62. Pingback: Adalberto Pijanowski

  63. Pingback: http://chronevaz.bloggplatsen.se/gilla/?url=http://thebesttoasters.com

  64. Pingback: Manifestation Miracle

  65. Pingback: geld verdienen als cammodel

  66. Pingback: guitar picks

  67. Pingback: groupon gift card 100

  68. Pingback: yspro.ne.jp

  69. Pingback: best t-shirt design

  70. Pingback: recycle clothes for cash

  71. Pingback: criminal defense attorney york

  72. Pingback: porno

  73. Pingback: esta

  74. Pingback: Mikaela

  75. Pingback: Prostate Health Supplement

  76. Pingback: their explanation

  77. Pingback: over at this website

  78. Pingback: go

  79. Pingback: ecograf portabil

  80. Pingback: curso de detetive particular profissional

  81. Pingback: paintless dent repair training

  82. Pingback: bikinis

  83. Pingback: movie2k

  84. Pingback: ramalan bintang

  85. Pingback: league of legends tee shirts

  86. Pingback: puppy playpen

  87. Pingback: no deposit bonusesï¿½

  88. Pingback: http://blog.dot.co.pl/tworzenie-stron-www-2/

  89. Pingback: Sell SMTP

  90. Pingback: minneapolis seo video

  91. Pingback: essay pussy

  92. Pingback: ebay yarn

  93. Pingback: minneapolis seo company

  94. Pingback: apple shooter

  95. Pingback: learn more

  96. Pingback: papa johns coupons codes

  97. Pingback: kate upton sex

  98. Pingback: ifeelmyself app

  99. Pingback: sacred 3 trainer

  100. Pingback: babies name

  101. Pingback: eyelash extensions info

  102. Pingback: dr oz vitamin c serum

  103. Pingback: I thought about this

  104. Pingback: Gonzalo Reasoner

  105. Pingback: stlpiky

  106. Pingback: Thomasine

  107. Pingback: cheats for hungry shark

  108. Pingback: Descargar Mp3

  109. Pingback: boom beach diamond hack

  110. Pingback: movietube

  111. Pingback: cooking class singapore

  112. Pingback: 5 gallons bottle

  113. Pingback: Microcap

  114. Pingback: paycheck calculator

  115. Pingback: tv antennas use on kauai

  116. Pingback: bullshooter voyager dart boards

  117. Pingback: rosengard.tv

  118. Pingback: Rosia

  119. Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/

  120. Pingback: Thai Porn

  121. Pingback: australias worst bank

  122. Pingback: help loading penske truck

  123. Pingback: fly swatter 3d model

  124. Pingback: Web Site

  125. Pingback: best mattresses 2016

  126. Pingback: Going Here

  127. Pingback: one year bullshit fraud investigations

  128. Pingback: robot forex

  129. Pingback: dog sitting naples florida

  130. Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl

  131. Pingback: installshield download

  132. Pingback: porno

  133. Pingback: pet care naples

  134. Pingback: overnight cat sitter naples fl

  135. Pingback: geniux review scam

  136. Pingback: kitten sitter

  137. Pingback: cat sitter

  138. Pingback: Ilda

  139. Pingback: Clash Royale Hack Android

  140. Pingback: green grass

  141. Pingback: porno

  142. Pingback: hilarious jokes

  143. Pingback: Full Report

  144. Pingback: Web Site

  145. Pingback: the marketing firm Australia

  146. Pingback: hack clash royale tool

  147. Pingback: The Lost Ways Review

  148. Pingback: dog walkers naples fl

  149. Pingback: Obsession Phrases

  150. Pingback: youtube.com

  151. Pingback: youtube.com

  152. Pingback: cat sitter

  153. Pingback: verhuisbedrijf rotterdam

  154. Pingback: mobile strike hack

  155. Pingback: Bedside Lamps

  156. Pingback: commercial grade inflatables

  157. Pingback: hack para clash of clans

  158. Pingback: read what he said

  159. Pingback: jvzoo review blog

  160. Pingback: Free WSET Course

  161. Pingback: whistler BC wedding photography and videography canada

  162. Pingback: top rated air purifiers

  163. Pingback: live trading forex

  164. Pingback: ibet sbobet agen taruhan bola online

  165. Pingback: vipprinting

  166. Pingback: printing vip

  167. Pingback: Removals Gloucestershire

  168. Pingback: vip

  169. Pingback: العاب العصر الجديدة

  170. Pingback: club flyer discount code only ClubFlyersPrints.com

  171. Pingback: iv therapy fort lauderdale

  172. Pingback: dlh

  173. Pingback: mca scam review

  174. Pingback: fornir dlh

  175. Pingback: vitamin iv therapy in nj

  176. Pingback: courrier internacional

  177. Pingback: orzech amerykanski

  178. Pingback: http://edelweisspiraten.info/story.php?id=36220

  179. Pingback: Care articles

  180. Pingback: blat drewniany

  181. Pingback: Get Traffic

  182. Pingback: useful content

  183. Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale

  184. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  185. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  186. Pingback: Education Websites

  187. Pingback: cedr dlh

  188. Pingback: 手錶手機色情

  189. Pingback: podlogi

  190. Pingback: Source

  191. Pingback: sex

  192. Pingback: 我他媽

  193. Pingback: kantï¿½wka

  194. Pingback: http://bit.ly/1WBhL7v

  195. Pingback: modrzew dlh

  196. Pingback: 魔兽点卡充值

  197. Pingback: Am thuc Vietnam

  198. Pingback: best umbrella wind

  199. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  200. Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble

  201. Pingback: samsonite carry on luggage

  202. Pingback: The Lost Ways Review

  203. Pingback: crossfit vancouver

  204. Pingback: Actress Shoes

  205. Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirt

  206. Pingback: Gricelda

  207. Pingback: private label rights

  208. Pingback: Fitness quotes

  209. Pingback: funny baby t shirts

  210. Pingback: แก้วเซรามิค

  211. Pingback: Hottest WAGs in Sports

  212. Pingback: Justin Verlander Detroit Tigers Jersey

  213. Pingback: where can i buy gymnastics equipment

  214. Pingback: web design

  215. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Duffle Bag

  216. Pingback: http://www.nationalportal.org/

  217. Pingback: Justin Verlander Detroit Tigers Jersey

  218. Pingback: Detroit Pistons Andre Drummond

  219. Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel

  220. Pingback: Pure Natural Healing Review

  221. Pingback: Despacho de abogados Madrid

  222. Pingback: spam king

  223. Pingback: Tenerife Property

  224. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys

  225. Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts

  226. Pingback: how to make gymnastics equipment at home

  227. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Apparel

  228. Pingback: how to grow hair

  229. Pingback: regrow my lost hair

  230. Pingback: Detroit Lions Sweatshirts

  231. Pingback: tao of badass by joshua pellicer

  232. Pingback: Peliculas Porno en Español Online Gratis

  233. Pingback: buca escort

  234. Pingback: kadıköy escort

  235. Pingback: 健麗,

  236. Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey

  237. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey

  238. Pingback: kamagra gdzie kupiï¿½

  239. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store

  240. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  241. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  242. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  243. Pingback: Latest Offer

  244. Pingback: Interracial Porn

  245. Pingback: Asian Porn

  246. Pingback: Asian Porn

  247. Pingback: porno

  248. Pingback: MILF Porn

  249. Pingback: uab ost express

  250. Pingback: Kamagra

  251. Pingback: Website

  252. Pingback: VoIP vonage

  253. Pingback: Fetish Porn

  254. Pingback: Storm Bowling Balls

  255. Pingback: Teen XXX Porn

  256. Pingback: Shemale Porn

  257. Pingback: Lisa Ann Porn

  258. Pingback: Mia Khalifa XXX

  259. Pingback: Brazzers Porn

  260. Pingback: Bowling Balls

  261. Pingback: Bowling Store

  262. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings T-Shirts

  263. Pingback: Cialis

  264. Pingback: metin2 pvp serverler

  265. Pingback: Johanne

  266. Pingback: Roselia

  267. Pingback: manhole cover manufacturers

  268. Pingback: SEO

  269. Pingback: Leki na potencje w aptekach

  270. Pingback: forina pure

  271. Pingback: Levitra tanio

  272. Pingback: fast cash

  273. Pingback: Porn Blog

  274. Pingback: how to get rid of cellulite fast

  275. Pingback: check pnr status

  276. Pingback: airport taxi service boston

  277. Pingback: Tomi

  278. Pingback: nude model job

  279. Pingback: restaurants july 2016

  280. Pingback: commercial cleaning

  281. Pingback: v-allince moving services

  282. Pingback: printing club flyers cheap

  283. Pingback: Buy Pipedream Juicy Jewels Blue Topaz sex toys online

  284. Pingback: Mia Khalifa

  285. Pingback: Nilsa

  286. Pingback: little india denver

  287. Pingback: Sugar Daddy New York

  288. Pingback: Darla Petrovic

  289. Pingback: Berry Erixon

  290. Pingback: Best Chapter 7 Law Firm

  291. Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami

  292. Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review

  293. Pingback: lose weight

  294. Pingback: browse around here

  295. Pingback: manifestation miracle review

  296. Pingback: Top Bankruptcy Attorney McKinney Texas

  297. Pingback: robot opciones binarias 2016

  298. Pingback: Credit Report

  299. Pingback: BUY PHONES HOUSTON

  300. Pingback: home page

  301. Pingback: doors and windows installation

  302. Pingback: watch batman v superman: dawn of justice putlocker

  303. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  304. Pingback: coin shop

  305. Pingback: abrir empresa nos eua

  306. Pingback: film izle

  307. Pingback: acheter des likes

  308. Pingback: qweqweqe

  309. Pingback: qweqweqe

  310. Pingback: qweqweqe

  311. Pingback: qweqweqe

  312. Pingback: gopro extended battery housing

  313. Pingback: sauvage bikini mon cheri

  314. Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet

  315. Pingback: FastComet Coupon

  316. Pingback: IMITATION FAMOUS OIL PAINTINGS

  317. Pingback: grammar check

  318. Pingback: sex shop

  319. Pingback: IT Asset recycling

  320. Pingback: it disposal

  321. Pingback: WEEE Recycling

  322. Pingback: hack msp

  323. Pingback: spam software

  324. Pingback: Sharon

  325. Pingback: Type 2 Diabetes ~ 115 million have pre diabetes or diabetes. Many people don't know they have it until..

  326. Pingback: chinafacebook.net-S

  327. Pingback: voyeur

  328. Pingback: this URL

  329. Pingback: beataddiction.com

  330. Pingback: baltic siker o.ç

  331. Pingback: задължения на домоуправителя

  332. Pingback: Bigoweb

  333. Pingback: dermatologist tampa fl

  334. Pingback: day spa tampa fl

  335. Pingback: face skin care

  336. Pingback: Dignity - Dicas e Informaï¿½ï¿½es

  337. Pingback: day spas in brandon fl

  338. Pingback: pediatric dermatologist tampa

  339. Pingback: Studio414 Contest Winners

  340. Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-canadian-online-pharmacy/

  341. Pingback: Aria

  342. Pingback: spiritual mentor

  343. Pingback: affordable custom wedding dresses west vancouver BC

  344. Pingback: Singapore memory training

  345. Pingback: look what I found

  346. Pingback: best seo packages

  347. Pingback: affordable seo services india

  348. Pingback: Tablet Binder

  349. Pingback: DraftKings NFL Picks Week 1

  350. Pingback: Trevino Enterprises Voted #1 company for your Marketing Needs

  351. Pingback: lunch talks Singapore

  352. Pingback: visit this site

  353. Pingback: zipcode

  354. Pingback: ship arrest lawyers in port of sousse

  355. Pingback: pendik escort bayan

  356. Pingback: brainsmart

  357. Pingback: Eacyo - Dicas de Verdade!

  358. Pingback: android battery saver

  359. Pingback: cheap video

  360. Pingback: market maker method

  361. Pingback: free bet castle sign up offers

  362. Pingback: you can find out more

  363. Pingback: pokemon go cheat

  364. Pingback: thanks

  365. Pingback: cheap viagra cleveland

  366. Pingback: Globalandia

  367. Pingback: canada goose

  368. Pingback: MLM

  369. Pingback: buy proxy

  370. Pingback: PRP Facial Treatment Tampa

  371. Pingback: volarex

  372. Pingback: More Bonuses

  373. Pingback: glow skincare

  374. Pingback: click for source

  375. Pingback: check my source

  376. Pingback: ucuz nakliyat

  377. Pingback: nikon digital slr camera lens bundle

  378. Pingback: check this site

  379. Pingback: sprawdzenie vin

  380. Pingback: California online guard card

  381. Pingback: porno

  382. Pingback: POH

  383. Pingback: Happy veterans day 2017

  384. Pingback: Learn how to earn quick cash online as an affiliate

  385. Pingback: free jvzoo

  386. Pingback: Gerardo Quintero arrest

  387. Pingback: guillaume guersan

  388. Pingback: party bus los angeles

  389. Pingback: is boolberry the next bitcoin

  390. Pingback: immigration lawyer NJ

  391. Pingback: Pee

  392. Pingback: ï»¿YG's Mobile Media App (MMA)

  393. Pingback: lam nhôm chắn nắng cosfa

  394. Pingback: Italian Stereotype facebook page

  395. Pingback: navigate here

  396. Pingback: Boolberry

  397. Pingback: Treat Sciatica Naturally

  398. Pingback: franchise

  399. Pingback: teh oolong

  400. Pingback: click this site

  401. Pingback: more info here

  402. Pingback: Electrical Projects

  403. Pingback: ï»¿Fanpage Boost: Fans, Likes & Follower for Facebook

  404. Pingback: car racing games

  405. Pingback: consultoria marketing digital

  406. Pingback: DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Picks

  407. Pingback: Aliments qui Ã©liminent les graisses abdominales

  408. Pingback: Miki

  409. Pingback: Kathrine

  410. Pingback: Pawswatch.com

  411. Pingback: infection

  412. Pingback: ï»¿Biscuit Fou - Cookie Crush Czy

  413. Pingback: https://public.huddle.com/a/WWeRKWD/index.html

  414. Pingback: http://embreveaqui.indisciplinar.com/index.php?title=How_To_Choose_The_Best_Web_Design_And_Development_Services

  415. Pingback: black thigh high boots

  416. Pingback: Kamagra cena

  417. Pingback: Go Here

  418. Pingback: Cialis

  419. Pingback: RENNtech

  420. Pingback: Viagra

  421. Pingback: Viagra cena

  422. Pingback: forskolin

  423. Pingback: The Lost Ways

  424. Pingback: subway surfer

  425. Pingback: gaucho brazilian steakhouse near me nji

  426. Pingback: BASEBALL JERSEYS

  427. Pingback: chima brazilian steakhouse ceo

  428. Pingback: hurricane matthews uga

  429. Pingback: Autism Recovery

  430. Pingback: Viagra

  431. Pingback: lighting

  432. Pingback: bikegames

  433. Pingback: Ehtel

  434. Pingback: Rayqvon Warren

  435. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  436. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  437. Pingback: Liana

  438. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  439. Pingback: Dillon Bostwick

  440. Pingback: Stephen thomas tpt global tech

  441. Pingback: HIFU

  442. Pingback: scientific trading machine

  443. Pingback: scientific trading machine review

  444. Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz

  445. Pingback: ï»¿Bollywood News

  446. Pingback: end of tenancy cleaning

  447. Pingback: Roxane

  448. Pingback: karsi yaka escort

  449. Pingback: nottingham escorts

  450. Pingback: MIG100J7CSB1W

  451. Pingback: Most items $ 0.1

  452. Pingback: Rare

  453. Pingback: black quartz countertop pictures

  454. Pingback: malware

  455. Pingback: epoxy floor installation

  456. Pingback: Road Marking Paint

  457. Pingback: epoxy countertop

  458. Pingback: epoxy floor paint

  459. Pingback: website traffic

  460. Pingback: siktir git

  461. Pingback: scientific trading machine discount

  462. Pingback: send glitter

  463. Pingback: izmir eskort

  464. Pingback: look at here now

  465. Pingback: work from home jobs with no startup cost

  466. Pingback: scientific trading machine review

  467. Pingback: fruits et lÃ©gumes marseille

  468. Pingback: Gretchen

  469. Pingback: Dillon Bostwick

  470. Pingback: ansia

  471. Pingback: Foundation Repair Denver

  472. Pingback: psychic readings by phone

  473. Pingback: payday loans

  474. Pingback: short term loans

  475. Pingback: branded kitchen

  476. Pingback: elixir generator

  477. Pingback: ï»¿Fantastic new generation match 3 game

  478. Pingback: useful link

  479. Pingback: siktir

  480. Pingback: kaybol

  481. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  482. Pingback: vuelosdelalma.blogspot.com/2013/11/kampung-inggris-pare-kediri.html

  483. Pingback: protein powders

  484. Pingback: viagra

  485. Pingback: stafaband

  486. Pingback: check this

  487. Pingback: get fast followers

  488. Pingback: site de rencontre

  489. Pingback: paypal solutions

  490. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  491. Pingback: ï»¿MrAlfredShop

  492. Pingback: whistler BC wedding photography and videography canada

  493. Pingback: Watch Full Movies

  494. Pingback: erial pictures

  495. Pingback: Jason Raphael Forex

  496. Pingback: site

  497. Pingback: Saldo Sodexo

  498. Pingback: Richard Warke

  499. Pingback: cosmetic dentistry

  500. Pingback: Identity Fraud Protection

  501. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  502. Pingback: Dong

  503. Pingback: situs judi casino

  504. Pingback: The Santorini Condo

  505. Pingback: where to pick up

  506. Pingback: pokerindah

  507. Pingback: game qqpokeronline

  508. Pingback: bola99

  509. Pingback: unlock her legs user reviewsï¿½

  510. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  511. Pingback: agen domimo qiuqiu

  512. Pingback: Oggy and the Cockroaches

  513. Pingback: Porno

  514. Pingback: judi

  515. Pingback: IT Support

  516. Pingback: instagram followers info

  517. Pingback: it disposal

  518. Pingback: Heating Repair Atlanta

  519. Pingback: subway-surf

  520. Pingback: Home Pest Control

Top