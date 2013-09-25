“Leadership Through Freedom” by Professor Alex Edmans – September 2013

Alex_Edmans

When Professor Alex Edmans presented this past Wednesday for the Peer Perspectives on Leadership series, he emphasized the importance of realizing that we have much more control over our lives than we ever seem to admit.  He illustrated that the very freedom we seldom choose to acknowledge takes seven different forms.  One of these is the belief that we should be careful not to focus solely on the task at hand that we sacrifice the enjoyment of the journey.

 

The Freedom to Savor

 

Professor Edmans described a story from Paulo Coelho’s book, The Alchemist, about an aspiring youth who visits a wise, successful merchant in a mountain palace.  Seeking to learn the secret of happiness from the wise man, the youth asks him to describe what he can do to find fulfillment and a successful life.  The sage listened attentively, but told him that at that moment he did not have the time to explain to him the secret of happiness and instead suggested that the young man tour the palace and come back later.

“However, I want to ask you a favor,” he added, handling the boy a teaspoon, in which he poured two drops of oil. “While you walk, carry this spoon and don’t let the oil spill.”

The young man began to climb up and down the palace staircases, always keeping his eyes fixed on the spoon. At the end of two hours he returned to the wise man.

“So,” asked the sage, “did you see the tapestries hanging in my dining room? Did you see the garden that took ten years to create? Did you notice the beautiful parchments in my library?” Embarrassed, the young man confessed that he had seen nothing. His only concern was not to spill the drops of oil that the wise man had entrusted to him.

“So, go back and see the wonders of my world,” said the wise man. Now more at ease, the young man took the spoon and strolled again through the palace, this time paying attention to all the works of art that hung from the ceiling and walls. He saw the gardens, the mountains all around the palace, the delicacy of the flowers, the taste with which each work of art was placed in its niche. Returning to the sage, he reported in detail all that he had seen.

 

“But where are the two drops of oil that I entrusted to you?” asked the sage.

 

Looking down at the spoon, the young man realized that he had spilled the oil.

 

“Well, that is the only advice I have to give you,” said the sage.  “The secret of happiness lies in looking at all the wonders of the world and never forgetting the two drops of oil in the spoon.”*

 

 

To hear more about the rest of the “seven freedoms” (freedom to reject, to rest, to savor, to dare, to respond, to serve, and to do what you love) described by Professor Edmans, see his video presentation by locating the link on the Wharton Peer Perspectives on Leadership Facebook page or through SPIKE’s Media tab under the Perspectives on Leadership channel.  If you are interested in nominating a classmate with a compelling story to speak for the series, please contact Lindsay Schroll, (WG’14) at lschroll@wharton.upenn.edu.

 

*Excerpt from “The Alchemist,” by Paulo Coelho from the Paulo Coelho blog, paulocoehloblog.com.

Authors
Tags

Related posts

582 Comments

  1. Pingback: how to buy a hotel

  2. Pingback: robert johnson

  3. Pingback: commercial real estate listings

  4. Pingback: warehouse

  5. Pingback: CDC in Best

  6. Pingback: buy steroids to build musclehttp://buytestosterone.org/steroidsbuy testosterone nowhttp://roids.info/stanozolol/winstrol stanozolol buy uk

  7. Pingback: buy anabolic steroids from thailand

  8. Pingback: buy steroids in america

  9. Pingback: davetiyeler

  10. Pingback: resep telur dadar

  11. Pingback: luchtfoto

  12. Pingback: manufacturing seo

  13. Pingback: free file sharing download website

  14. Pingback: pest control london,24 hour pest control london,rats mice,cockroaches,moths,foxes,pest control highgate,pest control crouch end,pest control mayfair,pest control paddington

  15. Pingback: buy backlinks

  16. Pingback: tier2

  17. Pingback: tier2 junk

  18. Pingback: comparateur hotel

  19. Pingback: alquiler fotomatones para bodas

  20. Pingback: ankara eskort

  21. Pingback: Pulling

  22. Pingback: Boiler Leak Repair

  23. Pingback: ankara eskort

  24. Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb

  25. Pingback: foxden

  26. Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc

  27. Pingback: yala beni em beni

  28. Pingback: seks izle

  29. Pingback: now

  30. Pingback: cn7v5wocmtxwn5tvbtwxdfsddv

  31. Pingback: ccm4n5ts5mrctwy354wc3

  32. Pingback: mxa4nctaxmznzdt5rtacwfsdffa

  33. Pingback: orospu cocuguyum

  34. Pingback: click here

  35. Pingback: xmct5895ct4jt3d4yxtjgwj45tc3j

  36. Pingback: 3cm9wy7vf5kcwxjc3ytxk0crtsxergsd

  37. Pingback: x30m85cgcr83n5rwxym8cnrsdfruxm

  38. Pingback: xxxxw9yemrfe5xyt78wmfermwsd

  39. Pingback: cheapest home insurance quotes

  40. Pingback: sahin can coskun orospunun cikarttigidir

  41. Pingback: dui attorney berkeley ca

  42. Pingback: melbourne

  43. Pingback: banheiras

  44. Pingback: webcam porno

  45. Pingback: tacfit commando

  46. Pingback: aile hekimligi malzemeleri

  47. Pingback: page

  48. Pingback: Pet Travel Agent

  49. Pingback: guitar picks

  50. Pingback: agregaty pradotwï¿½rcze

  51. Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review

  52. Pingback: Live NBA Online

  53. Pingback: similar website

  54. Pingback: Nï¿½met tanfolyam

  55. Pingback: private proxies

  56. Pingback: cooking quinoa

  57. Pingback: warehouse lease Miami

  58. Pingback: usaa car insurance contact number

  59. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer

  60. Pingback: Best buy smartphone accessories

  61. Pingback: Personal Training Websites

  62. Pingback: vape pens

  63. Pingback: toctoc.com

  64. Pingback: http://www.babu-art.com/space/blog/member.asp?action=view&memName=LawerenceRiegel3416

  65. Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5aHq_3WRt9_wmVMat202dg

  66. Pingback: ecograf Doppler

  67. Pingback: webcamgirl worden

  68. Pingback: guitar picks

  69. Pingback: groupon customer service

  70. Pingback: yspro.ne.jp

  71. Pingback: t-shirt for sale

  72. Pingback: criminal defense attorney carlisle

  73. Pingback: recycle clothes for cash

  74. Pingback: porno

  75. Pingback: how to lose weight in 2 weeks

  76. Pingback: esta

  77. Pingback: her explanation

  78. Pingback: Prostate Health Supplement

  79. Pingback: Extra resources

  80. Pingback: Josh Houchens

  81. Pingback: hop over to this site

  82. Pingback: ecografe ieftine

  83. Pingback: curso de detetive profissional

  84. Pingback: bikiniluxe

  85. Pingback: paintless dent repair training

  86. Pingback: zubin medora

  87. Pingback: movie2k

  88. Pingback: t shirt league of legends

  89. Pingback: ramalan bintang

  90. Pingback: t shirt league of legends

  91. Pingback: becoming a novelist

  92. Pingback: free no deposit bonusï¿½

  93. Pingback: Naomi

  94. Pingback: Brandbanglaeshop

  95. Pingback: Hyo Quilliams

  96. Pingback: http://blog.seo.hcore.pl/projektowanie-stron-www-2/

  97. Pingback: Emails Extractor Private

  98. Pingback: indian couple sex tape essay

  99. Pingback: seo services minneapolis

  100. Pingback: seo services minneapolis

  101. Pingback: Escort

  102. Pingback: apple shooter

  103. Pingback: hot black girls development

  104. Pingback: jerk off instruction

  105. Pingback: sacred 3 trainer

  106. Pingback: royalclub

  107. Pingback: meaning of names

  108. Pingback: live auctions

  109. Pingback: th8 base layout

  110. Pingback: possible causes of diabetes

  111. Pingback: dr oz vitamin c serum

  112. Pingback: he has a good point

  113. Pingback: tenerife blog

  114. Pingback: Sarah Quintard

  115. Pingback: free porn

  116. Pingback: facebook personalities

  117. Pingback: my singing monsters hack

  118. Pingback: hungry shark evolution mod

  119. Pingback: guitar picks

  120. Pingback: antispam e.v.

  121. Pingback: popcorn rental singapore

  122. Pingback: games

  123. Pingback: mejor agencia de publicidada malaga

  124. Pingback: Lakeshia

  125. Pingback: pet sitter in naples

  126. Pingback: in home dog sitters naples

  127. Pingback: making cash online

  128. Pingback: Microcapmagazine.com

  129. Pingback: take home pay calculator

  130. Pingback: finger shaped nose hair trimmer

  131. Pingback: car accessories kahului

  132. Pingback: icc t20 world cup 2016

  133. Pingback: Thai Porn

  134. Pingback: australias most unreliable bank

  135. Pingback: party light manufacturers

  136. Pingback: best mattresses 2016

  137. Pingback: organizer caddy target

  138. Pingback: http://lnk.bz/4tyl

  139. Pingback: diwco lighting screw bulb

  140. Pingback: InstallShield alternatives

  141. Pingback: dog care naples florida

  142. Pingback: porno

  143. Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga

  144. Pingback: forskolin fit pro reviews

  145. Pingback: alpha brain has established itself as one of the leading nootropics

  146. Pingback: dog sitter naples fl

  147. Pingback: comic porn

  148. Pingback: best pet sitter near naples fl

  149. Pingback: lawn mower shop

  150. Pingback: Effective SEO services North Vancouver BC

  151. Pingback: socks5 proxies

  152. Pingback: Go Here

  153. Pingback: casino deposit bonusï¿½

  154. Pingback: Visit This Link

  155. Pingback: ADO Fans

  156. Pingback: the best fat burning pills

  157. Pingback: clash royale gems generator

  158. Pingback: Obsession Phrases

  159. Pingback: porno espaï¿½o

  160. Pingback: airport porn

  161. Pingback: vipprinting

  162. Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1

  163. Pingback: techhive.bagging.top

  164. Pingback: Penni

  165. Pingback: City professional dentists stoke on trent

  166. Pingback: 2sensualproducts.equityplays.date

  167. Pingback: find babes online

  168. Pingback: white label casino

  169. Pingback: msyelp.bagging.top

  170. Pingback: alopecia areata

  171. Pingback: verhuisservice den haag

  172. Pingback: seo package discount

  173. Pingback: http://christiantshirts.co/

  174. Pingback: erotic4u.hotcamso.pw

  175. Pingback: Buy Beats exclusive rights

  176. Pingback: www.achatgap.win

  177. Pingback: black hat social bots

  178. Pingback: Tess + Trish

  179. Pingback: Check This Out

  180. Pingback: free accounts brazzers

  181. Pingback: Bedside Lamps

  182. Pingback: la viagra

  183. Pingback: bounce house for sale

  184. Pingback: hack para clash of clans

  185. Pingback: over at this website

  186. Pingback: Visit Website

  187. Pingback: jvzoo top seller

  188. Pingback: Free WSET Course

  189. Pingback: follar

  190. Pingback: iPhone 6s Review

  191. Pingback: windows and doors

  192. Pingback: no credit check loans

  193. Pingback: Taschengeldladies

  194. Pingback: apple iPhone service

  195. Pingback: Rugby Live Stream

  196. Pingback: Anlegestrategie

  197. Pingback: Shelton painting company

  198. Pingback: Storage Gloucestershire

  199. Pingback: استمتع بالعاب فلاش

  200. Pingback: avast internet security key

  201. Pingback: iv therapy in miami florida

  202. Pingback: canadian club warehouse flyers by ClubFlyersPrints.com

  203. Pingback: Torrie

  204. Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale

  205. Pingback: dlh

  206. Pingback: iv therapy miami fl

  207. Pingback: fornir

  208. Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale

  209. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  210. Pingback: casillero virtual envio de paquetes

  211. Pingback: beautiful men

  212. Pingback: drjaydani

  213. Pingback: blat drewniany

  214. Pingback: more traffic

  215. Pingback: porno español

  216. Pingback: sklejka

  217. Pingback: see here now

  218. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  219. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  220. Pingback: Promo Codes

  221. Pingback: 手錶手機色情

  222. Pingback: viagra

  223. Pingback: 我他媽的谷歌

  224. Pingback: view it

  225. Pingback: kantï¿½wka dlh

  226. Pingback: birthday wishes

  227. Pingback: http://bit.ly/1ZVY7l8

  228. Pingback: modrzew

  229. Pingback: best coffee makers with grinder

  230. Pingback: 苍穹破充值

  231. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  232. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  233. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey

  234. Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com

  235. Pingback: Trending Videos

  236. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Cooperstown T-Shirt

  237. Pingback: Michigan Wolverines T-Shirts

  238. Pingback: mrr

  239. Pingback: cars lagos

  240. Pingback: แก้วเซรามิค

  241. Pingback: Hottest WAGs

  242. Pingback: web design

  243. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Duffle Bag

  244. Pingback: 2016 Detroit Lions Preview

  245. Pingback: consulta CPF online 2016

  246. Pingback: Tenerife Property

  247. Pingback: Detroit Lions Sweatshirts

  248. Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel

  249. Pingback: spam king

  250. Pingback: visit site

  251. Pingback: escaperoom

  252. Pingback: escorting service

  253. Pingback: Detroit Pistons T-Shirts

  254. Pingback: gmr gymnastics equipment

  255. Pingback: regrow my lost hair

  256. Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts

  257. Pingback: is the tao of badass any good

  258. Pingback: bulk whatsapp

  259. Pingback: buca escort

  260. Pingback: 健麗去眼袋

  261. Pingback: mypillowreviews.xyz

  262. Pingback: kadıköy escort

  263. Pingback: fakir selim

  264. Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey

  265. Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey

  266. Pingback: free bootstrap themes

  267. Pingback: self balancing scooter

  268. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey

  269. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store

  270. Pingback: social

  271. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  272. Pingback: Viagra opinie cena

  273. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  274. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  275. Pingback: MILF Porn

  276. Pingback: Free XXX Porn

  277. Pingback: Free XXX Porn

  278. Pingback: Asian Porn

  279. Pingback: porno

  280. Pingback: uab ost express

  281. Pingback: Kamagra bez recepty

  282. Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets

  283. Pingback: Anal Porn

  284. Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel

  285. Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts

  286. Pingback: Detroit Pistons

  287. Pingback: Free Amateur Porn

  288. Pingback: Shemale Porn

  289. Pingback: Gay Porn

  290. Pingback: Dillion Harper Porn

  291. Pingback: Naughty America Porn

  292. Pingback: Mia Khalifa XXX

  293. Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel

  294. Pingback: Bowling Store

  295. Pingback: metin2 pvp serverler

  296. Pingback: Leki na potencje bez recepty

  297. Pingback: forina pure

  298. Pingback: how to get rid of cellulite

  299. Pingback: Levitra cena

  300. Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi

  301. Pingback: porno izleeeee

  302. Pingback: Penni

  303. Pingback: Buy Tantus Buzz 1 sex toys online

  304. Pingback: affordable speedy delivery vancouver local

  305. Pingback: cleaning companies

  306. Pingback: purificadoras

  307. Pingback: mrt hacks

  308. Pingback: little india denver

  309. Pingback: Faye

  310. Pingback: Best Deals Cell Phone Accessories

  311. Pingback: pornoooo

  312. Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples

  313. Pingback: Minecraft Accounts

  314. Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami

  315. Pingback: TX Chapter 13 Attorneys

  316. Pingback: The Lost Ways

  317. Pingback: Chester Ivener

  318. Pingback: Ariel Kilson

  319. Pingback: fast weight loss

  320. Pingback: where to get gymnastics grips

  321. Pingback: their website

  322. Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories

  323. Pingback: manifestation miracle book

  324. Pingback: RRB Result 2016

  325. Pingback: mp43gpfilm

  326. Pingback: Top Rated Bankruptcy Law Firm Fort Worth Texas

  327. Pingback: Credit Report

  328. Pingback: opciones binarias

  329. Pingback: http://bestchristianshirts.com

  330. Pingback: BUY PHONES HOUSTON

  331. Pingback: life insurance lawyer

  332. Pingback: batman vs superman full movie free download

  333. Pingback: doors & windows

  334. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  335. Pingback: coin dealer

  336. Pingback: qweqweqe

  337. Pingback: qweqweqe

  338. Pingback: qweqweqe

  339. Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet

  340. Pingback: FastComet Promo Code

  341. Pingback: click here for full review

  342. Pingback: go

  343. Pingback: spelling check

  344. Pingback: adult shop

  345. Pingback: Computer disposal

  346. Pingback: youtube seo

  347. Pingback: PC Recycling

  348. Pingback: spam software

  349. Pingback: click here

  350. Pingback: Type 2 Diabetes ~ 115 million have pre diabetes or diabetes. Many people don't know they have it until..

  351. Pingback: Rolando

  352. Pingback: Audrea

  353. Pingback: CERAMIC HANDLES-goods

  354. Pingback: Grayce

  355. Pingback: beataddiction.com

  356. Pingback: blackjack

  357. Pingback: baltic siker o.ç

  358. Pingback: платен домоуправител

  359. Pingback: history of veterans day

  360. Pingback: international mall

  361. Pingback: day spa south tampa

  362. Pingback: dermatologist in brandon

  363. Pingback: academic alliance dermatology

  364. Pingback: day spas in tampa fl

  365. Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/pharmacy-levitra-nl/

  366. Pingback: Luke

  367. Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-tablets-20-mg/

  368. Pingback: Sanchez

  369. Pingback: Singapore memory training

  370. Pingback: Opciones Binarias

  371. Pingback: Back Pain Treatments

  372. Pingback: seo marketing package

  373. Pingback: seo services plans

  374. Pingback: seo package html

  375. Pingback: DraftKings NFL Picks Week 1

  376. Pingback: lunch talk Singapore

  377. Pingback: Trevino Enterprises Voted #1 company for your Marketing Needs

  378. Pingback: Detroit Pistons 2016-17 Preview

  379. Pingback: about his

  380. Pingback: zipcode

  381. Pingback: REVIEWS 2016

  382. Pingback: LED CORN LIGHT-products

  383. Pingback: escort bayan

  384. Pingback: check this

  385. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Review

  386. Pingback: Rocket - Seu Portal de Dicas e Consultas!

  387. Pingback: filmizle

  388. Pingback: android battery saver

  389. Pingback: player via video

  390. Pingback: xls carb blocker ingredients

  391. Pingback: pokemon go cheat

  392. Pingback: Additional reading

  393. Pingback: apple

  394. Pingback: wholesale viagra

  395. Pingback: istanbul escort bayan

  396. Pingback: globalandia.blogspot.com

  397. Pingback: Sidney

  398. Pingback: canada goose

  399. Pingback: brainsmart

  400. Pingback: big bitcoin

  401. Pingback: Lucky Taxi Boston

  402. Pingback: buy proxy

  403. Pingback: Cheryle

  404. Pingback: volarex

  405. Pingback: navigate to this web-site

  406. Pingback: tampa skin

  407. Pingback: beauty schools in tampa fl

  408. Pingback: go to my site

  409. Pingback: this article

  410. Pingback: ucuz esya depolama

  411. Pingback: nikon dslr camera lens cap

  412. Pingback: sprawdzenie vin

  413. Pingback: hosting

  414. Pingback: porno

  415. Pingback: Tile & Grout Steam Cleaning

  416. Pingback: Veterans day thank you quotes

  417. Pingback: Opciones binarias

  418. Pingback: agen judi online

  419. Pingback: blackhat download

  420. Pingback: judi casino online

  421. Pingback: sedgwick properties development

  422. Pingback: Guillaume Guersan

  423. Pingback: Oscar Del Amor Dance Summer California

  424. Pingback: Los Angeles party bus

  425. Pingback: travis morris dui

  426. Pingback: secure bitcoin is boolberry

  427. Pingback: BDSM

  428. Pingback: more tips here

  429. Pingback: browse around this web-site

  430. Pingback: business franchise

  431. Pingback: Treat Sciatic Nerve Pain in 8 Days

  432. Pingback: boolberry anonymous

  433. Pingback: page

  434. Pingback: click here to read

  435. Pingback: palladium weissgold

  436. Pingback: Porno

  437. Pingback: truck game

  438. Pingback: DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Picks

  439. Pingback: beverly hills prosthodontist women's teeth

  440. Pingback: Dreamlife Beats

  441. Pingback: Sherika

  442. Pingback: Lee

  443. Pingback: esta gente no es de fiar

  444. Pingback: infection

  445. Pingback: bostanci escort

  446. Pingback: agen judi casino

  447. Pingback: website designs yamba

  448. Pingback: commercial

  449. Pingback: iblog.at/websolutionz/2016/09/23/benefits-of-buying-apartments-picking-reliable-online-source/

  450. Pingback: telecharger tubemate windows phone

  451. Pingback: casino gamble online

  452. Pingback: cheap rain boots

  453. Pingback: online

  454. Pingback: Kamagra oral jelly

  455. Pingback: Find Out More

  456. Pingback: implicit self and life development via spiritual direction

  457. Pingback: Cialis sklep

  458. Pingback: Viagra sklep

  459. Pingback: Viagra

  460. Pingback: angry birds

  461. Pingback: Viagra sklep

  462. Pingback: auto pneus

  463. Pingback: Krankenversicherung Stuttgart

  464. Pingback: The Lost Ways Review

  465. Pingback: subway surfers

  466. Pingback: red wine steak marinade

  467. Pingback: escort in nottingham

  468. Pingback: texas brazilian steakhouse orlando fl

  469. Pingback: brazilian steakhouse tampa meats high in protein

  470. Pingback: Jeff Halevy NBC

  471. Pingback: tradicao brazilian steakhouse houston price

  472. Pingback: stolen motorcycle

  473. Pingback: steak grilling instructions

  474. Pingback: Viagra tanio

  475. Pingback: home decor

  476. Pingback: Freeze Protect Your IBC Tote

  477. Pingback: counselling red deer

  478. Pingback: livestream

  479. Pingback: Mei

  480. Pingback: gordonia men free watch

  481. Pingback: Rayqvon Warren

  482. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  483. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  484. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  485. Pingback: Rebecka

  486. Pingback: Dillon Bostwick

  487. Pingback: jordan basketball shoes

  488. Pingback: LOCKSMITH CHANDLER AZ

  489. Pingback: vinhomes skylake pham hùng

  490. Pingback: Dr. Maria Karpov

  491. Pingback: HIFU

  492. Pingback: scientific trading machine review

  493. Pingback: Nereida

  494. Pingback: cleaning services

  495. Pingback: Librada

  496. Pingback: buca escort

  497. Pingback: pendik escort

  498. Pingback: AA104VC04

  499. Pingback: huge discount up to 98%

  500. Pingback: Chaos-Spray

  501. Pingback: Buy Drugs Regal Escorts

  502. Pingback: foro de mierda

  503. Pingback: Epoxy resin dermatitis

  504. Pingback: Epoxyagroclavine

  505. Pingback: The Lost Ways

  506. Pingback: Gmail login

  507. Pingback: glitter bomb

  508. Pingback: info scuba diving

  509. Pingback: izmir eskort

  510. Pingback: stay at home mom jobs

  511. Pingback: redirected here

  512. Pingback: The Lost Ways

  513. Pingback: scientific trading machine

  514. Pingback: podnosniki

  515. Pingback: ï»¿fruits et lÃ©gumes

  516. Pingback: Cathey

  517. Pingback: security access

  518. Pingback: jio play movies

  519. Pingback: Foundation Repair Denver

  520. Pingback: psychic reading by phone

  521. Pingback: rose gold morganite

  522. Pingback: branded kitchen

  523. Pingback: same day loans

  524. Pingback: short term loans

  525. Pingback: prediksi judi bola

  526. Pingback: royale clash gems

  527. Pingback: kaybol

  528. Pingback: kaybol

  529. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  530. Pingback: vuelosdelalma.blogspot.com/2013/11/kampung-inggris-pare-kediri.html

  531. Pingback: Commercial Kitchen Repair Atlanta

  532. Pingback: Agen Bola Deposit 25 Ribu

  533. Pingback: Handyman Atlanta

  534. Pingback: http://definitions.uslegal.com/m/misuse-of-a-product/

  535. Pingback: kitalagu

  536. Pingback: followers for instagram

  537. Pingback: site de rencontre

  538. Pingback: paypal

  539. Pingback: Watch Full Movies

  540. Pingback: live trading events daily

  541. Pingback: website

  542. Pingback: Prop A215

  543. Pingback: Jason Raphael Forex

  544. Pingback: family dentistry

  545. Pingback: Criar Facebook

  546. Pingback: Ronald Noble

  547. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  548. Pingback: prediksi bola menang

  549. Pingback: agen casino online terpercaya

  550. Pingback: dish tv

  551. Pingback: Stained Glass Tools

  552. Pingback: can i pick up

  553. Pingback: pairqq.com

  554. Pingback: 99 bola

  555. Pingback: unlock her legs scramblerï¿½

  556. Pingback: agen sbobet terlengkap

  557. Pingback: Chemical Peel Las Vegas Price

  558. Pingback: 99 domino

  559. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  560. Pingback: judi domino deposit 10000

  561. Pingback: game mejadomino

  562. Pingback: Practice Management Software

  563. Pingback: Trâ`n Nhôm

  564. Pingback: Full Episodes

  565. Pingback: amazing inventions you need to see

  566. Pingback: Porno

  567. Pingback: grandeur park residences

  568. Pingback: Sales Hotline: 65 61002818

  569. Pingback: website bola online

  570. Pingback: IT Support Atlanta

  571. Pingback: Cancer Doctors

  572. Pingback: HVAC Repair Atlanta

  573. Pingback: old it recycling

  574. Pingback: situs judi

  575. Pingback: how to earn money online

  576. Pingback: Logo t shirt suppliers in Hyderabad

  577. Pingback: online sports betting

  578. Pingback: daily travel deals

  579. Pingback: small bedroom decorating ideas

  580. Pingback: POS System

  581. Pingback: seaside residences

  582. Pingback: Dieta na cellulit

Top