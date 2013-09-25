“Leadership Through Freedom” by Professor Alex Edmans – September 2013

When Professor Alex Edmans presented this past Wednesday for the Peer Perspectives on Leadership series, he emphasized the importance of realizing that we have much more control over our lives than we ever seem to admit. He illustrated that the very freedom we seldom choose to acknowledge takes seven different forms. One of these is the belief that we should be careful not to focus solely on the task at hand that we sacrifice the enjoyment of the journey.
The Freedom to Savor
Professor Edmans described a story from Paulo Coelho’s book, The Alchemist, about an aspiring youth who visits a wise, successful merchant in a mountain palace. Seeking to learn the secret of happiness from the wise man, the youth asks him to describe what he can do to find fulfillment and a successful life. The sage listened attentively, but told him that at that moment he did not have the time to explain to him the secret of happiness and instead suggested that the young man tour the palace and come back later.
“However, I want to ask you a favor,” he added, handling the boy a teaspoon, in which he poured two drops of oil. “While you walk, carry this spoon and don’t let the oil spill.”
The young man began to climb up and down the palace staircases, always keeping his eyes fixed on the spoon. At the end of two hours he returned to the wise man.
“So,” asked the sage, “did you see the tapestries hanging in my dining room? Did you see the garden that took ten years to create? Did you notice the beautiful parchments in my library?” Embarrassed, the young man confessed that he had seen nothing. His only concern was not to spill the drops of oil that the wise man had entrusted to him.
“So, go back and see the wonders of my world,” said the wise man. Now more at ease, the young man took the spoon and strolled again through the palace, this time paying attention to all the works of art that hung from the ceiling and walls. He saw the gardens, the mountains all around the palace, the delicacy of the flowers, the taste with which each work of art was placed in its niche. Returning to the sage, he reported in detail all that he had seen.
“But where are the two drops of oil that I entrusted to you?” asked the sage.
Looking down at the spoon, the young man realized that he had spilled the oil.
“Well, that is the only advice I have to give you,” said the sage. “The secret of happiness lies in looking at all the wonders of the world and never forgetting the two drops of oil in the spoon.”*
To hear more about the rest of the “seven freedoms” (freedom to reject, to rest, to savor, to dare, to respond, to serve, and to do what you love) described by Professor Edmans, see his video presentation by locating the link on the Wharton Peer Perspectives on Leadership Facebook page or through SPIKE’s Media tab under the Perspectives on Leadership channel. If you are interested in nominating a classmate with a compelling story to speak for the series, please contact Lindsay Schroll, (WG’14) at lschroll@wharton.upenn.edu.
*Excerpt from “The Alchemist,” by Paulo Coelho from the Paulo Coelho blog, paulocoehloblog.com.
Pingback: how to buy a hotel
Pingback: robert johnson
Pingback: commercial real estate listings
Pingback: warehouse
Pingback: CDC in Best
Pingback: buy steroids to build musclehttp://buytestosterone.org/steroidsbuy testosterone nowhttp://roids.info/stanozolol/winstrol stanozolol buy uk
Pingback: buy anabolic steroids from thailand
Pingback: buy steroids in america
Pingback: davetiyeler
Pingback: resep telur dadar
Pingback: luchtfoto
Pingback: manufacturing seo
Pingback: free file sharing download website
Pingback: pest control london,24 hour pest control london,rats mice,cockroaches,moths,foxes,pest control highgate,pest control crouch end,pest control mayfair,pest control paddington
Pingback: buy backlinks
Pingback: tier2
Pingback: tier2 junk
Pingback: comparateur hotel
Pingback: alquiler fotomatones para bodas
Pingback: ankara eskort
Pingback: Pulling
Pingback: Boiler Leak Repair
Pingback: ankara eskort
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
Pingback: foxden
Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc
Pingback: yala beni em beni
Pingback: seks izle
Pingback: now
Pingback: cn7v5wocmtxwn5tvbtwxdfsddv
Pingback: ccm4n5ts5mrctwy354wc3
Pingback: mxa4nctaxmznzdt5rtacwfsdffa
Pingback: orospu cocuguyum
Pingback: click here
Pingback: xmct5895ct4jt3d4yxtjgwj45tc3j
Pingback: 3cm9wy7vf5kcwxjc3ytxk0crtsxergsd
Pingback: x30m85cgcr83n5rwxym8cnrsdfruxm
Pingback: xxxxw9yemrfe5xyt78wmfermwsd
Pingback: cheapest home insurance quotes
Pingback: sahin can coskun orospunun cikarttigidir
Pingback: dui attorney berkeley ca
Pingback: melbourne
Pingback: banheiras
Pingback: webcam porno
Pingback: tacfit commando
Pingback: aile hekimligi malzemeleri
Pingback: page
Pingback: Pet Travel Agent
Pingback: guitar picks
Pingback: agregaty pradotwï¿½rcze
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review
Pingback: Live NBA Online
Pingback: similar website
Pingback: Nï¿½met tanfolyam
Pingback: private proxies
Pingback: cooking quinoa
Pingback: warehouse lease Miami
Pingback: usaa car insurance contact number
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer
Pingback: Best buy smartphone accessories
Pingback: Personal Training Websites
Pingback: vape pens
Pingback: toctoc.com
Pingback: http://www.babu-art.com/space/blog/member.asp?action=view&memName=LawerenceRiegel3416
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5aHq_3WRt9_wmVMat202dg
Pingback: ecograf Doppler
Pingback: webcamgirl worden
Pingback: guitar picks
Pingback: groupon customer service
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp
Pingback: t-shirt for sale
Pingback: criminal defense attorney carlisle
Pingback: recycle clothes for cash
Pingback: porno
Pingback: how to lose weight in 2 weeks
Pingback: esta
Pingback: her explanation
Pingback: Prostate Health Supplement
Pingback: Extra resources
Pingback: Josh Houchens
Pingback: hop over to this site
Pingback: ecografe ieftine
Pingback: curso de detetive profissional
Pingback: bikiniluxe
Pingback: paintless dent repair training
Pingback: zubin medora
Pingback: movie2k
Pingback: t shirt league of legends
Pingback: ramalan bintang
Pingback: t shirt league of legends
Pingback: becoming a novelist
Pingback: free no deposit bonusï¿½
Pingback: Naomi
Pingback: Brandbanglaeshop
Pingback: Hyo Quilliams
Pingback: http://blog.seo.hcore.pl/projektowanie-stron-www-2/
Pingback: Emails Extractor Private
Pingback: indian couple sex tape essay
Pingback: seo services minneapolis
Pingback: seo services minneapolis
Pingback: Escort
Pingback: apple shooter
Pingback: hot black girls development
Pingback: jerk off instruction
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer
Pingback: royalclub
Pingback: meaning of names
Pingback: live auctions
Pingback: th8 base layout
Pingback: possible causes of diabetes
Pingback: dr oz vitamin c serum
Pingback: he has a good point
Pingback: tenerife blog
Pingback: Sarah Quintard
Pingback: free porn
Pingback: facebook personalities
Pingback: my singing monsters hack
Pingback: hungry shark evolution mod
Pingback: guitar picks
Pingback: antispam e.v.
Pingback: popcorn rental singapore
Pingback: games
Pingback: mejor agencia de publicidada malaga
Pingback: Lakeshia
Pingback: pet sitter in naples
Pingback: in home dog sitters naples
Pingback: making cash online
Pingback: Microcapmagazine.com
Pingback: take home pay calculator
Pingback: finger shaped nose hair trimmer
Pingback: car accessories kahului
Pingback: icc t20 world cup 2016
Pingback: Thai Porn
Pingback: australias most unreliable bank
Pingback: party light manufacturers
Pingback: best mattresses 2016
Pingback: organizer caddy target
Pingback: http://lnk.bz/4tyl
Pingback: diwco lighting screw bulb
Pingback: InstallShield alternatives
Pingback: dog care naples florida
Pingback: porno
Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga
Pingback: forskolin fit pro reviews
Pingback: alpha brain has established itself as one of the leading nootropics
Pingback: dog sitter naples fl
Pingback: comic porn
Pingback: best pet sitter near naples fl
Pingback: lawn mower shop
Pingback: Effective SEO services North Vancouver BC
Pingback: socks5 proxies
Pingback: Go Here
Pingback: casino deposit bonusï¿½
Pingback: Visit This Link
Pingback: ADO Fans
Pingback: the best fat burning pills
Pingback: clash royale gems generator
Pingback: Obsession Phrases
Pingback: porno espaï¿½o
Pingback: airport porn
Pingback: vipprinting
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1
Pingback: techhive.bagging.top
Pingback: Penni
Pingback: City professional dentists stoke on trent
Pingback: 2sensualproducts.equityplays.date
Pingback: find babes online
Pingback: white label casino
Pingback: msyelp.bagging.top
Pingback: alopecia areata
Pingback: verhuisservice den haag
Pingback: seo package discount
Pingback: http://christiantshirts.co/
Pingback: erotic4u.hotcamso.pw
Pingback: Buy Beats exclusive rights
Pingback: www.achatgap.win
Pingback: black hat social bots
Pingback: Tess + Trish
Pingback: Check This Out
Pingback: free accounts brazzers
Pingback: Bedside Lamps
Pingback: la viagra
Pingback: bounce house for sale
Pingback: hack para clash of clans
Pingback: over at this website
Pingback: Visit Website
Pingback: jvzoo top seller
Pingback: Free WSET Course
Pingback: follar
Pingback: iPhone 6s Review
Pingback: windows and doors
Pingback: no credit check loans
Pingback: Taschengeldladies
Pingback: apple iPhone service
Pingback: Rugby Live Stream
Pingback: Anlegestrategie
Pingback: Shelton painting company
Pingback: Storage Gloucestershire
Pingback: استمتع بالعاب فلاش
Pingback: avast internet security key
Pingback: iv therapy in miami florida
Pingback: canadian club warehouse flyers by ClubFlyersPrints.com
Pingback: Torrie
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale
Pingback: dlh
Pingback: iv therapy miami fl
Pingback: fornir
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: casillero virtual envio de paquetes
Pingback: beautiful men
Pingback: drjaydani
Pingback: blat drewniany
Pingback: more traffic
Pingback: porno español
Pingback: sklejka
Pingback: see here now
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: Promo Codes
Pingback: 手錶手機色情
Pingback: viagra
Pingback: 我他媽的谷歌
Pingback: view it
Pingback: kantï¿½wka dlh
Pingback: birthday wishes
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1ZVY7l8
Pingback: modrzew
Pingback: best coffee makers with grinder
Pingback: 苍穹破充值
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey
Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com
Pingback: Trending Videos
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Cooperstown T-Shirt
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines T-Shirts
Pingback: mrr
Pingback: cars lagos
Pingback: แก้วเซรามิค
Pingback: Hottest WAGs
Pingback: web design
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Duffle Bag
Pingback: 2016 Detroit Lions Preview
Pingback: consulta CPF online 2016
Pingback: Tenerife Property
Pingback: Detroit Lions Sweatshirts
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel
Pingback: spam king
Pingback: visit site
Pingback: escaperoom
Pingback: escorting service
Pingback: Detroit Pistons T-Shirts
Pingback: gmr gymnastics equipment
Pingback: regrow my lost hair
Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts
Pingback: is the tao of badass any good
Pingback: bulk whatsapp
Pingback: buca escort
Pingback: 健麗去眼袋
Pingback: mypillowreviews.xyz
Pingback: kadıköy escort
Pingback: fakir selim
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey
Pingback: free bootstrap themes
Pingback: self balancing scooter
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store
Pingback: social
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog
Pingback: Viagra opinie cena
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog
Pingback: MILF Porn
Pingback: Free XXX Porn
Pingback: Free XXX Porn
Pingback: Asian Porn
Pingback: porno
Pingback: uab ost express
Pingback: Kamagra bez recepty
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets
Pingback: Anal Porn
Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel
Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts
Pingback: Detroit Pistons
Pingback: Free Amateur Porn
Pingback: Shemale Porn
Pingback: Gay Porn
Pingback: Dillion Harper Porn
Pingback: Naughty America Porn
Pingback: Mia Khalifa XXX
Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel
Pingback: Bowling Store
Pingback: metin2 pvp serverler
Pingback: Leki na potencje bez recepty
Pingback: forina pure
Pingback: how to get rid of cellulite
Pingback: Levitra cena
Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi
Pingback: porno izleeeee
Pingback: Penni
Pingback: Buy Tantus Buzz 1 sex toys online
Pingback: affordable speedy delivery vancouver local
Pingback: cleaning companies
Pingback: purificadoras
Pingback: mrt hacks
Pingback: little india denver
Pingback: Faye
Pingback: Best Deals Cell Phone Accessories
Pingback: pornoooo
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples
Pingback: Minecraft Accounts
Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami
Pingback: TX Chapter 13 Attorneys
Pingback: The Lost Ways
Pingback: Chester Ivener
Pingback: Ariel Kilson
Pingback: fast weight loss
Pingback: where to get gymnastics grips
Pingback: their website
Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories
Pingback: manifestation miracle book
Pingback: RRB Result 2016
Pingback: mp43gpfilm
Pingback: Top Rated Bankruptcy Law Firm Fort Worth Texas
Pingback: Credit Report
Pingback: opciones binarias
Pingback: http://bestchristianshirts.com
Pingback: BUY PHONES HOUSTON
Pingback: life insurance lawyer
Pingback: batman vs superman full movie free download
Pingback: doors & windows
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: coin dealer
Pingback: qweqweqe
Pingback: qweqweqe
Pingback: qweqweqe
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet
Pingback: FastComet Promo Code
Pingback: click here for full review
Pingback: go
Pingback: spelling check
Pingback: adult shop
Pingback: Computer disposal
Pingback: youtube seo
Pingback: PC Recycling
Pingback: spam software
Pingback: click here
Pingback: Type 2 Diabetes ~ 115 million have pre diabetes or diabetes. Many people don't know they have it until..
Pingback: Rolando
Pingback: Audrea
Pingback: CERAMIC HANDLES-goods
Pingback: Grayce
Pingback: beataddiction.com
Pingback: blackjack
Pingback: baltic siker o.ç
Pingback: платен домоуправител
Pingback: history of veterans day
Pingback: international mall
Pingback: day spa south tampa
Pingback: dermatologist in brandon
Pingback: academic alliance dermatology
Pingback: day spas in tampa fl
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/pharmacy-levitra-nl/
Pingback: Luke
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-tablets-20-mg/
Pingback: Sanchez
Pingback: Singapore memory training
Pingback: Opciones Binarias
Pingback: Back Pain Treatments
Pingback: seo marketing package
Pingback: seo services plans
Pingback: seo package html
Pingback: DraftKings NFL Picks Week 1
Pingback: lunch talk Singapore
Pingback: Trevino Enterprises Voted #1 company for your Marketing Needs
Pingback: Detroit Pistons 2016-17 Preview
Pingback: about his
Pingback: zipcode
Pingback: REVIEWS 2016
Pingback: LED CORN LIGHT-products
Pingback: escort bayan
Pingback: check this
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Review
Pingback: Rocket - Seu Portal de Dicas e Consultas!
Pingback: filmizle
Pingback: android battery saver
Pingback: player via video
Pingback: xls carb blocker ingredients
Pingback: pokemon go cheat
Pingback: Additional reading
Pingback: apple
Pingback: wholesale viagra
Pingback: istanbul escort bayan
Pingback: globalandia.blogspot.com
Pingback: Sidney
Pingback: canada goose
Pingback: brainsmart
Pingback: big bitcoin
Pingback: Lucky Taxi Boston
Pingback: buy proxy
Pingback: Cheryle
Pingback: volarex
Pingback: navigate to this web-site
Pingback: tampa skin
Pingback: beauty schools in tampa fl
Pingback: go to my site
Pingback: this article
Pingback: ucuz esya depolama
Pingback: nikon dslr camera lens cap
Pingback: sprawdzenie vin
Pingback: hosting
Pingback: porno
Pingback: Tile & Grout Steam Cleaning
Pingback: Veterans day thank you quotes
Pingback: Opciones binarias
Pingback: agen judi online
Pingback: blackhat download
Pingback: judi casino online
Pingback: sedgwick properties development
Pingback: Guillaume Guersan
Pingback: Oscar Del Amor Dance Summer California
Pingback: Los Angeles party bus
Pingback: travis morris dui
Pingback: secure bitcoin is boolberry
Pingback: BDSM
Pingback: more tips here
Pingback: browse around this web-site
Pingback: business franchise
Pingback: Treat Sciatic Nerve Pain in 8 Days
Pingback: boolberry anonymous
Pingback: page
Pingback: click here to read
Pingback: palladium weissgold
Pingback: Porno
Pingback: truck game
Pingback: DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Picks
Pingback: beverly hills prosthodontist women's teeth
Pingback: Dreamlife Beats
Pingback: Sherika
Pingback: Lee
Pingback: esta gente no es de fiar
Pingback: infection
Pingback: bostanci escort
Pingback: agen judi casino
Pingback: website designs yamba
Pingback: commercial
Pingback: iblog.at/websolutionz/2016/09/23/benefits-of-buying-apartments-picking-reliable-online-source/
Pingback: telecharger tubemate windows phone
Pingback: casino gamble online
Pingback: cheap rain boots
Pingback: online
Pingback: Kamagra oral jelly
Pingback: Find Out More
Pingback: implicit self and life development via spiritual direction
Pingback: Cialis sklep
Pingback: Viagra sklep
Pingback: Viagra
Pingback: angry birds
Pingback: Viagra sklep
Pingback: auto pneus
Pingback: Krankenversicherung Stuttgart
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review
Pingback: subway surfers
Pingback: red wine steak marinade
Pingback: escort in nottingham
Pingback: texas brazilian steakhouse orlando fl
Pingback: brazilian steakhouse tampa meats high in protein
Pingback: Jeff Halevy NBC
Pingback: tradicao brazilian steakhouse houston price
Pingback: stolen motorcycle
Pingback: steak grilling instructions
Pingback: Viagra tanio
Pingback: home decor
Pingback: Freeze Protect Your IBC Tote
Pingback: counselling red deer
Pingback: livestream
Pingback: Mei
Pingback: gordonia men free watch
Pingback: Rayqvon Warren
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Rebecka
Pingback: Dillon Bostwick
Pingback: jordan basketball shoes
Pingback: LOCKSMITH CHANDLER AZ
Pingback: vinhomes skylake pham hùng
Pingback: Dr. Maria Karpov
Pingback: HIFU
Pingback: scientific trading machine review
Pingback: Nereida
Pingback: cleaning services
Pingback: Librada
Pingback: buca escort
Pingback: pendik escort
Pingback: AA104VC04
Pingback: huge discount up to 98%
Pingback: Chaos-Spray
Pingback: Buy Drugs Regal Escorts
Pingback: foro de mierda
Pingback: Epoxy resin dermatitis
Pingback: Epoxyagroclavine
Pingback: The Lost Ways
Pingback: Gmail login
Pingback: glitter bomb
Pingback: info scuba diving
Pingback: izmir eskort
Pingback: stay at home mom jobs
Pingback: redirected here
Pingback: The Lost Ways
Pingback: scientific trading machine
Pingback: podnosniki
Pingback: ï»¿fruits et lÃ©gumes
Pingback: Cathey
Pingback: security access
Pingback: jio play movies
Pingback: Foundation Repair Denver
Pingback: psychic reading by phone
Pingback: rose gold morganite
Pingback: branded kitchen
Pingback: same day loans
Pingback: short term loans
Pingback: prediksi judi bola
Pingback: royale clash gems
Pingback: kaybol
Pingback: kaybol
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook
Pingback: vuelosdelalma.blogspot.com/2013/11/kampung-inggris-pare-kediri.html
Pingback: Commercial Kitchen Repair Atlanta
Pingback: Agen Bola Deposit 25 Ribu
Pingback: Handyman Atlanta
Pingback: http://definitions.uslegal.com/m/misuse-of-a-product/
Pingback: kitalagu
Pingback: followers for instagram
Pingback: site de rencontre
Pingback: paypal
Pingback: Watch Full Movies
Pingback: live trading events daily
Pingback: website
Pingback: Prop A215
Pingback: Jason Raphael Forex
Pingback: family dentistry
Pingback: Criar Facebook
Pingback: Ronald Noble
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook
Pingback: prediksi bola menang
Pingback: agen casino online terpercaya
Pingback: dish tv
Pingback: Stained Glass Tools
Pingback: can i pick up
Pingback: pairqq.com
Pingback: 99 bola
Pingback: unlock her legs scramblerï¿½
Pingback: agen sbobet terlengkap
Pingback: Chemical Peel Las Vegas Price
Pingback: 99 domino
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook
Pingback: judi domino deposit 10000
Pingback: game mejadomino
Pingback: Practice Management Software
Pingback: Trâ`n Nhôm
Pingback: Full Episodes
Pingback: amazing inventions you need to see
Pingback: Porno
Pingback: grandeur park residences
Pingback: Sales Hotline: 65 61002818
Pingback: website bola online
Pingback: IT Support Atlanta
Pingback: Cancer Doctors
Pingback: HVAC Repair Atlanta
Pingback: old it recycling
Pingback: situs judi
Pingback: how to earn money online
Pingback: Logo t shirt suppliers in Hyderabad
Pingback: online sports betting
Pingback: daily travel deals
Pingback: small bedroom decorating ideas
Pingback: POS System
Pingback: seaside residences
Pingback: Dieta na cellulit