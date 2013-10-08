‘Go figure it Out!’ The President and COO of Goldman Sachs speaks

gary cohn

 


Gary: Are you sure?

Lloyd*: Yes I am sure

Gary: Are you really sure?

Lloyd: I wouldn’t be asking you – if I wasn’t sure

Gary: Is it good for my career

Lloyd: I wouldn’t be asking you if it wasn’t

Gary: When do you want me to start?

Lloyd: It is Friday – too late to begin, start on Monday

Gary: Lloyd, I have one more question

Lloyd: (grimace) Ok. What is it?

Gary: Where is the equities division?

**And Gary D. Cohn moved from heading the Commodities & Fixed Income business to transform the Equities division at Goldman Sachs right after the dotcom bust in 2001.

 

*Lloyd Craig Blankfein is the CEO & Chairman of Goldman Sachs.

 

Gary D. Cohn, the President and Chief Operating Officer of Goldman Sachs, spoke in a fireside chat with Vice Dean Dr. Howard Kaufold at the Wharton Finance Conference 2013. Gary comes across as someone who has learnt it the hard way, made mistakes, fallen down, been lost and survived it – crushed it! Gary spoke about highlight moments in his career, Goldman’s culture, the macroeconomic environment and why financial services is a great industry to work in.

 

Highlight Moments: Gary’s career

 

 

Gary talked about his early transformative career moments that made him push boundaries, expand his breadth and horizon.

 

Lesson Learned: I cannot do everything myself and must leverage the power of trust. In 1995, Gary was managing the trading desk and was acutely aware that he was doing a horrible job. He recalled, ‘My management skills were horrible – no one wanted to talk to me, no one wanted to be in the same room, I was just miserable. And that was a really tough psychological moment in my life to realize that I cannot do everything. People who work with you are watching you fail in slow motion, your clients can see what is going on. I came to that moment where I reached out to seek advice from mentors.’ And the advice he got was to ‘Go figure it out!’

 

Gary was on a brink, in tears, ready to jump off a bridge. And jump off a bridge he did. Next morning he announced that he was not trading; he trusted his team, empowered them to make decisions and has never looked back since.

 

Evolution of the Goldman Culture

 

 

Goldman Sachs has witnessed the lows of financial crisis and the highs of booming economic growth. Over the last twenty years the firm’s culture has evolved to be that of integrity, strong communication, high level of client service and being one firm.

 

Going Public yet keeping the private culture alive:  Gary feels that had Goldman decided against going public it would remain a private boutique bank. Going public allowed Goldman to grow its balance sheet and evolve its culture to be a global power house in financial services.

 

Strong culture of communication and respect: Partners get paid out of excess earning – if there is none they don’t get paid. Partners treat each other with respect and an attitude of ‘can we pitch in?’

 

Shared ownership: Partners made a decision to take substantial amount of partner equity and distribute to employees at the IPO price. A $6B price that translated into shared ownership.

 

Perspective on Economy:  Trying to fire the pump and it is not happening.

 

Not surprisingly, Gary has strong opinions on business economic and policy initiatives. He feels the situation is not very different from what it was two years ago.

 

 

Why is the US not growing? The stifling regulatory environment that corporate America is exposed to has hindered the growth psychology and mentality. Today, the corporate boardroom is very conservative and is about managing businesses as best as you can and not stepping out of your comfort zone. Corporate managers have increased margins, increased return on equity, and made balance sheets stronger, but with very little or no top line growth. To get the economy to grow, we have to start with confidence and not fear. And that confidence needs to come from Washington.

 

Financial Services as a career in the current economic scenario

 

The Financial Services industry is one of the key competitive industries in the US, according to Gary, with  Goldman Sachs aiming to drive support and revolutionize the industry. The firm has come a long way from where price discovery was dominated by share of voice on the trading floor to client relationships forming the bedrock of growth. Financial Services is at the center of economic growth, price discovery and asset management.

 

Gary says ‘I have loved each bit of [my career]. And wish that we see fresh young minds with entrepreneurial mindset – who think differently joining us.’

 

 

Authors

Top