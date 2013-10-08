Wharton Women 101: Everything We Need To Know But Did Not Learn In Business School

As a WG '00, I returned to campus in September for the WWIB conference themed "Manage Your Own Career" and was struck by the change a decade could make.
Women graduating with their MBA today have an advantage -- and it should not be ignored. It is the advantage of Anne Marie Slaughter, Sheryl Sandberg, and the HBS "study". It is the advantage of knowing a "mentor vs sponsor," knowing we should take a "seat at the table" and that our gender bias is "that women don't ask."
Just a decade ago these topics -- that are now almost common knowledge-- were either taboo or were discussed in secret whispers among a trusted cohort. Perhaps senior business women feared acknowledgment of these challenges would reflect a gender weakness in a world where we were determined to be equal. Perhaps we weren't brave enough, vocal enough, or did not have the critical mass. Or maybe we were trading off raising families versus leveling the playing field.
As a former strategic management consultant and having deferred Wharton for a year to try to make a social difference through pro bono work in South America, trade offs are an essential part of a working woman's lifestyle. MBA women today have more choices than ever before and now have a platform to confront challenging issues. In my day, I did not take an investment banking offer because I did not want to wear heels and pantyhose to the office every day, now we do not have to (though ironically, in my case, after several years toting diaper bags, I happily choose to!). At that time these choices were often mutually exclusive.
As women take visible leadership roles in industries that are male dominated, the silence has been broken because the stakes have become too high. The problems facing business, and frankly the world, have never been more acute or burgeoning at an ever increasing pace. Equality in pay, governance, and ethics require equalization at every organizational level but cannot be solved with a homogenous set of decision makers. Now more than ever there is an imperative for diversity in the board room and C-suites to question and shake up how we look at problems and bring new ideas to the forefront. Beneath all of this is the imperative to be relevant, not just for clients and shareholders, but for the individuals who decide to spend 8+ hours a day there. Work has to be meaningful. In its highest value it can even be a form of love.
For our generation, these lessons were learned on the job, and sometimes painfully. In my case, despite being a graduate of Smith College (with full awareness of the power of women), a management consultant and a Wharton grad, it did take 10 years before finding a true sponsor (in the current literature's definition of the term), it took 10 years before I asked for my first raise, and it took 10 years to achieve promotion to the top 1 percent of leaders at IBM, a hallmark of corporate America.
Any regrets? My mom always said "no regrets" and I think my peers would agree our career choices enabled many priorities which endure the passage of time -- raising secure and caring children, our dedication to our careers, and ambition for impact. For those that persevered it was because our talents were recognized. In my case by leading multi-hundred million dollar M&A transactions while teaching Baha'i virtues classes on the weekend, taking my family on an overseas assignment to emerging markets while serving as a “class mom.” Over time, the choices have gone from being polarized to integrated. Part of me thinks gratitude is the string that holds it all together (not to mention the au pair, devoted husband and take-out).
Wharton women can respond and accelerate the pace of social change by example for our mentees, daughters and colleagues, by sharing our doubts, and celebrating our successes, keeping the conversation going and encouraging others to do the same. We can accelerate the pace of acceptance of diversity at the top, and help create a culture of support, challenging ourselves to excel and be authentic at the same time. Now more than ever.
I currently host discussion groups where I work and where I live; they are circles of encouragement dubbed "LeanIn to what you Love." Because whether it is writing a book, going for a promotion, being a dedicated mom, the impulse to actualize for ourselves, family, community and the world comes from deep within oneself.
WWIB - yes, you can.
Wharton Women 101: Everything We Need To Know But Did Not Learn In Business School
