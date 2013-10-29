How to Get Your Fill of Spook

Yes, we are in business school – doing important things such as acing that MGEC final, managing to grab a room at Breckinridge and remembering to dress all spiffy for the EIS’s. But life is not complete without a little terror, so make sure you get yours this Halloween. Philadelphia presents an impressive array of festivities that promise to stretch you beyond imagination. Below are some choice bits. For a more complete list, please check out this site http://www.visitphilly.com/articles/philadelphia/halloween-in-the-philadelphia-region/.

Pennhurst Asylum

If their website is any indication, then you will definitely get your money’s worth with the haunted tours at Pennhurst Asylum. There are a variety of choices for you to personalize your option of horror – including “The Pennhurst Haunted Attraction,” a hospital themed attraction; the “Dungeon of Lost Souls,” a new labyrinth of old cells and halls; “The Tunnel Terror,” a tour underneath the grounds; and “Ghost Hunt,” a self-guided, flashlight tour through what is believed to be the most active building at Pennhurst. And for the brave few who want it all, there is always the combo pass.

The Valley of Fear

Did you think hayrides only belonged to wholesome state fairs and family-oriented apple orchards? Well you thought wrong. The Original Haunted Hayride at the Valley of Fear take you through the scariest woods and a graveyard labeled “absolutely amazing” by FrightTour.com, an independent website that specializes in this sector. Since no Halloween would be legitimate without the undead, you can partake in the Zombie Escape Extreme Maze – where zombies, fear and chaos is taken to the ultimate level, just how we at Wharton like to do all things. If you are a nature lover, then you will adore ScaryTales, a typical forest trail with an atypical dose of scare. It’s like a haunted house, except without the walls – and the fear can be boundless.

Horrorfest at Shady Brook Farm

Check out America’s most haunted farm, located in Yardley, every weekend until November 2. The menu of the night features the Hayride of Horror, Barn of Horror, 3-D Alien Encounter and the eerie attraction they call ‘Carnage’. If you think you can handle the first three, then the last one is sure to give you a run for your sanity – with all that fabulous blood and guts and gore.

Bates Motel at Arasapha Farm

Can’t get enough of creepy hayrides? The Haunted Hayride at Arasapha Farm is highly acclaimed by by Hauntworld Magazine, USA Today and the Travel Channel. With amazing sets and an array of actors, you will be taken through a wide variety of spooky scenes that you wish you didn’t see. Just to whet your appetite, there will be churches, insane asylums, caves, slaughterhouses and much more. Next up – check into the Bates Motel, filled with high tech special effects, digital soundtrack and lighting that takes Halloween to a new level of horror. The key ingredient lies in the personal interactions between the actors and the participants that make this just all too real! Complete the night with the Haunted Corn Trail as your spine tingles with the lurking evil, your heart pumps for the unexpected and your feet prepares to save your life from the werewolves. Be ready.

Spirits of ’76 Ghost Tour

For the scholarly crowd who wants a dose of education in their Halloween rituals, this tour offers a genius way to see Philadelphia through different lenses. The 75-minute tour features the city’s 20 most haunted attractions such as Carpenters’ Hall, Old Pine Street Church and Cemetery and the Benjamin Rush House. Since we are all poor students and fear tastes better in large dosages, get a group together to take advantage of the discounted group rates.