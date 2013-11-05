Lasting Leadership: Obsession, Action, Innovation

Richard Cheng WG'14 is the co-founder of Domus Academy and worked for Teach for America

 

Richard Cheng WG'14 is the co-founder of Domus Academy and worked for Teach for America

Richard Cheng WG’14 is the co-founder of Domus Academy and worked for Teach for America

What does it take to sustain a lasting leadership effort?  In this past week’s Peer Perspectives on Leadership presentation, Richard Cheng (WG’14) described how long lasting leadership impact is born through steadfast belief, cultivated with unwavering resolve, and refined by continuous innovation.  The lessons he learned through his experiences in Teach for America and as Co-Founder of Domus Academy have profound implications on how we as leaders can create and sustain a lasting impact in the teams and organizations we will soon lead.

The first challenge is to choose the mission to which we commit our precious time and energy.  On one end of the spectrum are those efforts that sound interesting or profound, but are not necessarily immediately compelling.  On the more extreme end are those issues where, once we become aware of their existence, we simply must do something about – to the extent that if we do not, we won’t be able to sleep at night.  For Richard, serving the most marginalized youth in the U.S. urban education system was his urgently compelling issue.

Such a strong belief led him to a conviction, and then a compulsion, to take action grounded in empathy and high expectations for the students he taught.  Further, such action is best directed through specific, tangible goals and it’s important for these goals to be personally compelling as well.  However, one thing Richard learned through his experience is that it is crucial to choose personally compelling goals while simultaneously ensuring the goals serve the target community.  For example, Richard desperately wanted to establish his school’s credibility and chose to compete directly with the industry-leading private school in terms of grades, scores, and a list of industry-standard accomplishments.  He dedicated himself to beating the other school, to the point of exhaustion, only to realize that his students didn’t care if he beat the other school at all.  What they needed were practical life skills to help them deal with the daily challenges they faced.  This discovery led him to refine his efforts and do what was right for the school and the students.

Richard’s final realization about what helps establish lasting leadership efforts was the idea that to avoid exhaustion and to continually meet the needs of his students, he needed to pursue constant innovation.  At every step of the way, innovation led him out of difficult situations.  Innovations like implementing extensive data tracking for the whole school, a pay to learn program, and entrance into social venture competitions all served to provide personally fulfilling avenues to support his chosen mission.

So what’s the takeaway for us while we’re here at Wharton?  The first step may actually be the most challenging to achieve – find a mission to which you can passionately dedicate your whole self.  The kind of mission that keeps you awake at night.  Allow that strong belief to develop into a compulsion for action and back it up with tangible goals.  Finally, when all else fails, innovate and keep going strong!

 

If you are interested in nominating a classmate with a compelling story to speak for the Peer Perspectives on Leadership series, please contact Lindsay Schroll, (WG’14) at lschroll@wharton.upenn.edu.  Also, like our Facebook page (Wharton Peer Perspectives on Leadership) to stay up-to-date on upcoming presentations!

Authors

852 Comments

  1. Pingback: swingin millionaire scam

  2. Pingback: hotel brokers

  3. Pingback: office building

  4. Pingback: warehouse spaces

  5. Pingback: hotel industry

  6. Pingback: office spaces

  7. Pingback: where to buy good backlinks

  8. Pingback: heart necklace

  9. Pingback: informática

  10. Pingback: material design showcase

  11. Pingback: eskort

  12. Pingback: exede satellite internet Blomkest

  13. Pingback: exede internet North White Plains

  14. Pingback: Anonymous

  15. Pingback: buy backlinks

  16. Pingback: www.recycletotes.com

  17. Pingback: comparateur hotel pas cher

  18. Pingback: Waynesville NC

  19. Pingback: West Jordan Oral Surgeon

  20. Pingback: staples center

  21. Pingback: Legal Strombaject Aqua

  22. Pingback: ankara eskort

  23. Pingback: antalya orospu

  24. Pingback: kokos trolar

  25. Pingback: ankara escort

  26. Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb

  27. Pingback: parfum, cosmétique, produits de soins, spécialist de beauté, protection solaire, parfumerie parfum, cosmetica, huidverzorging, beautyspecialist, verzorging, zonnebescherming, parfumerie,

  28. Pingback: c5e7nstcc78e4x5cn7w4567465

  29. Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5

  30. Pingback: noleggio tensostrutture

  31. Pingback: exteria

  32. Pingback: porno

  33. Pingback: cn7v5wocmtxwn5tvbtwxdfsddv

  34. Pingback: ccm4n5ts5mrctwy354wc3

  35. Pingback: seks izle

  36. Pingback: movie2k

  37. Pingback: orospu cocuguyum

  38. Pingback: mxa4nctaxmznzdt5rtacwfsdffa

  39. Pingback: sekiz izle

  40. Pingback: anani siktigim

  41. Pingback: orospunun dogurdugu

  42. Pingback: xm845wctfkdijtfdhskdsftrg83yrer

  43. Pingback: cm59x4ctxckw54mtdfsgw9j5nwmt

  44. Pingback: carlos jose rios grajales

  45. Pingback: cheap auto insurance company

  46. Pingback: silk wraps

  47. Pingback: dui attorney berkeley

  48. Pingback: webcam porno

  49. Pingback: security melbourne

  50. Pingback: banheiras

  51. Pingback: papa johns coupons for large orders

  52. Pingback: tacfit commando

  53. Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale

  54. Pingback: fitbit walmart

  55. Pingback: webcammen

  56. Pingback: Pet Travels

  57. Pingback: guitar picks

  58. Pingback: zasilanie awaryjne

  59. Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Reviews

  60. Pingback: stay with me

  61. Pingback: Watch NBA Live

  62. Pingback: what is quinoa

  63. Pingback: f.noronha@resolutionrigging.com.au

  64. Pingback: Angol Nyelvvizsga

  65. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Review

  66. Pingback: Manitoba Highway Traffic Act

  67. Pingback: buy proxies

  68. Pingback: warehouse for rent Miami

  69. Pingback: anami sikin

  70. Pingback: Lamborghini rental miami

  71. Pingback: qualifications for usaa insurance

  72. Pingback: Pup

  73. Pingback: Personal Training Websites

  74. Pingback: Sportswear

  75. Pingback: orospu cocugyum

  76. Pingback: Best buy smartphone accessories

  77. Pingback: free real followers and likes on instagram

  78. Pingback: vape pen mods

  79. Pingback: Manifestation Miracle

  80. Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kFAyImX-PQA

  81. Pingback: amazon

  82. Pingback: chapter 7 bankruptcy gettysburg

  83. Pingback: criminal defense attorney mechanicsburg

  84. Pingback: porno

  85. Pingback: way to lose weight fast

  86. Pingback: imp source

  87. Pingback: click here for info

  88. Pingback: ford auto service near me

  89. Pingback: article

  90. Pingback: dr Medora

  91. Pingback: movie2k

  92. Pingback: bikiniluxe

  93. Pingback: paintless dent repair training

  94. Pingback: dog play pen

  95. Pingback: league of legends sweatshirt

  96. Pingback: eague of legends t-shirt shop

  97. Pingback: ramalan bintang

  98. Pingback: Monserrate Dabato

  99. Pingback: http://noweinformacje.890m.com/?p=3481

  100. Pingback: Back links

  101. Pingback: Brand Bangla Eshop

  102. Pingback: PREMIUM PROMOTIONS ON EXCLUSIVE CLUB CASINO

  103. Pingback: Educational and Classic Toys

  104. Pingback: ebay deals website

  105. Pingback: Escort

  106. Pingback: minneapolis seo services

  107. Pingback: seo services

  108. Pingback: http://parqueisladesalamanca.org/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=488174

  109. Pingback: how to start an iphone porn

  110. Pingback: zelda hentai

  111. Pingback: th8 war layout

  112. Pingback: royalclub

  113. Pingback: sacred 3 trainer

  114. Pingback: live auctions

  115. Pingback: babies name

  116. Pingback: how bad are eyelash extensions

  117. Pingback: dr oz face serum

  118. Pingback: Get the facts

  119. Pingback: organic search engine marketing agency

  120. Pingback: Bryon Alekna

  121. Pingback: italian boy names

  122. Pingback: Star

  123. Pingback: tenerife blog

  124. Pingback: Facebook Unfriend

  125. Pingback: hungry shark evolution mod

  126. Pingback: movietube

  127. Pingback: boom beach hack download

  128. Pingback: Simple Drawing For Kids

  129. Pingback: guitar picks

  130. Pingback: audio equipment rental singapore

  131. Pingback: antispam e.v.

  132. Pingback: 15 gallons of water

  133. Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale

  134. Pingback: world

  135. Pingback: Chasidy

  136. Pingback: overnight pet sitter in naples

  137. Pingback: top notch cat kennel

  138. Pingback: Designing a website

  139. Pingback: Microcap Magazine

  140. Pingback: movietube

  141. Pingback: payroll online calculator

  142. Pingback: Vehicle GPS Tracker

  143. Pingback: consignment shopping trends

  144. Pingback: original white kidney bean extract pills

  145. Pingback: garcinia cambogia ultra max at walmart

  146. Pingback: Email advertising USA

  147. Pingback: coaching

  148. Pingback: Vietnam travel guide

  149. Pingback: affiliate

  150. Pingback: Adele

  151. Pingback: ollas rena ware

  152. Pingback: diabetes review

  153. Pingback: car accessories gadgets

  154. Pingback: bathroom scale kohl's

  155. Pingback: tv antennas compared

  156. Pingback: Cash 4 Clothes

  157. Pingback: serviporno

  158. Pingback: hcg injections

  159. Pingback: Airline Pet Crate in Sri Lanka

  160. Pingback: punta cana grand palladium

  161. Pingback: tenerife property

  162. Pingback: العاب سيارات

  163. Pingback: california drug treatment centers

  164. Pingback: landscaper Canberra

  165. Pingback: Peter Castellana

  166. Pingback: emergency plumber in Austin

  167. Pingback: Thai Porn

  168. Pingback: Analisa

  169. Pingback: australias most unreliable bank

  170. Pingback: in-home pet care in naples

  171. Pingback: learn more here

  172. Pingback: roasting pan homemade

  173. Pingback: best mattress

  174. Pingback: pet kennel naples

  175. Pingback: Disciplinary action Robert G. Creely lawyer

  176. Pingback: kik guide messenger free

  177. Pingback: netflix account free

  178. Pingback: gap coverage car insurance

  179. Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/sexiercom/

  180. Pingback: Workout Clothes

  181. Pingback: Iphone 5 Rechargeable Phone Case 2500mah

  182. Pingback: let's stay safe

  183. Pingback: best video app

  184. Pingback: Indian Wedding Photography

  185. Pingback: ea scalper

  186. Pingback: Manhattan Home Design Reviews

  187. Pingback: http://keepyourhair.cba.pl/

  188. Pingback: installshield download

  189. Pingback: tulsa irrigation

  190. Pingback: personal trainer

  191. Pingback: Render

  192. Pingback: aaronbowell

  193. Pingback: porno

  194. Pingback: porno

  195. Pingback: na chatroom

  196. Pingback: how to get your ex back using the secret

  197. Pingback: Cabo limousine service

  198. Pingback: Nashville Wedding Photography

  199. Pingback: Brooklyn Body Shop

  200. Pingback: porno

  201. Pingback: pet sitter

  202. Pingback: reading pa car accident lawyer

  203. Pingback: ATOMIZER

  204. Pingback: videos

  205. Pingback: Wedding-photographer-Washington-DC

  206. Pingback: http://www.hcg-diet.com/cogniflex-reviews/

  207. Pingback: best pet sitter near naples fl

  208. Pingback: chengdu panda volunteer program

  209. Pingback: Best drones for sale

  210. Pingback: http://www.queryonline.it/

  211. Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga

  212. Pingback: tram pararam

  213. Pingback: st john wort

  214. Pingback: Surveillance Camera

  215. Pingback: this is a detailed review of raspberry ketones

  216. Pingback: clash royale android

  217. Pingback: cat sitter naples fl

  218. Pingback: Credit Restoration

  219. Pingback: traffic

  220. Pingback: formation anglais paris

  221. Pingback: Message your friends

  222. Pingback: groups chat

  223. Pingback: Sexdate

  224. Pingback: epic soccer training program

  225. Pingback: see

  226. Pingback: free proxies

  227. Pingback: no deposit bonus codes

  228. Pingback: porno

  229. Pingback: west Vancouver BC marketing firm

  230. Pingback: detox smoothies

  231. Pingback: voip pbx

  232. Pingback: Multilingual SEO

  233. Pingback: watch this video

  234. Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria

  235. Pingback: http://www.toprubbishclearance.co.uk/waste-removal-company-united-kingdom_cann-hall-waltham-forest-e11.html

  236. Pingback: Phenq Coupons

  237. Pingback: Fanclubdenhaag

  238. Pingback: best fat burner supplement for women

  239. Pingback: Free Screen Recorder Download

  240. Pingback: Chef's Knife 8

  241. Pingback: hack clash royale gold

  242. Pingback: McAfee Account Login

  243. Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review

  244. Pingback: Marketing Company

  245. Pingback: psychic source customer reviews

  246. Pingback: combatives

  247. Pingback: no credit check loan

  248. Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples

  249. Pingback: http://pusatrombong.yolasite.com/

  250. Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1

  251. Pingback: organisation mariage strasbourg

  252. Pingback: Free rock music

  253. Pingback: SunTrust Online Banking Login

  254. Pingback: uniquebondage.adultcafe.pw

  255. Pingback: free psychic love reading

  256. Pingback: teenageslut

  257. Pingback: barn wood

  258. Pingback: check out this page

  259. Pingback: http://www.cityprodentists.com

  260. Pingback: Dental walk in

  261. Pingback: handkerchief

  262. Pingback: learn to play piano

  263. Pingback: salon fryzjerski lodz

  264. Pingback: android game cheat apk

  265. Pingback: foro escorts

  266. Pingback: canli casino oyna

  267. Pingback: watch youtube video

  268. Pingback: hemlockresort.datingwomen.pw

  269. Pingback: tulsa jewelry

  270. Pingback: jewelry stores tulsa

  271. Pingback: glossycleaners

  272. Pingback: Oklahoma cabin rentals

  273. Pingback: Teflon beaker low form

  274. Pingback: pornorecords

  275. Pingback: verhuisbedrijf den haag

  276. Pingback: Article builder

  277. Pingback: how to get your ex back

  278. Pingback: latest liverpool news

  279. Pingback: edarling

  280. Pingback: professional seo service

  281. Pingback: useful product details

  282. Pingback: Hulu Login

  283. Pingback: Translation services

  284. Pingback: http://www.christiantshirts.co/

  285. Pingback: Printers 3D Printers

  286. Pingback: http://cutt.us/8APCd

  287. Pingback: ITS

  288. Pingback: knifes kitchen block set apex

  289. Pingback: NBA Live Stream

  290. Pingback: iPhone 5c 32gb

  291. Pingback: Business social network

  292. Pingback: 2001photo.equityplays.date

  293. Pingback: RichKids Of Beverly Hills

  294. Pingback: 海外充值

  295. Pingback: robert masters

  296. Pingback: black hat tools

  297. Pingback: 300creativedates

  298. Pingback: scary maze game

  299. Pingback: click site

  300. Pingback: Urn Jewelry

  301. Pingback: Alkaline Water Ionizer

  302. Pingback: Tess and Trish necklace

  303. Pingback: get brazzers accounts free

  304. Pingback: nordstrom coupon code

  305. Pingback: Cabinet Hardware from China

  306. Pingback: clash of clans hack

  307. Pingback: Entretien ménager Montréal

  308. Pingback: adult inflatable water slide

  309. Pingback: Discover More Here

  310. Pingback: Tracking Employee Time

  311. Pingback: Electronic Timesheets

  312. Pingback: High Risk Credit Card Processing

  313. Pingback: neo2 scam

  314. Pingback: Free WSET Course

  315. Pingback: Pressure Wash St. Louis

  316. Pingback: Canali

  317. Pingback: orchard condo

  318. Pingback: tin nguyen review blog

  319. Pingback: keyword snatcher

  320. Pingback: toshiba tecra z40 review

  321. Pingback: Men's Luxury

  322. Pingback: follar

  323. Pingback: Affiliate Trax Scam

  324. Pingback: web hosting company

  325. Pingback: plombier paris

  326. Pingback: cash for houses

  327. Pingback: Spray Insulation Foam Tulsa

  328. Pingback: funemployed

  329. Pingback: Girls

  330. Pingback: Classifieds in Tanzania

  331. Pingback: portable air purifiers

  332. Pingback: Rugby Online Stream

  333. Pingback: boom lift rental Miami

  334. Pingback: forever aloe vera

  335. Pingback: vip prints

  336. Pingback: Buying residential real estate

  337. Pingback: Waterbury house painter

  338. Pingback: vip print

  339. Pingback: العاب العصر الجديدة

  340. Pingback: Live Stream Rugby

  341. Pingback: club flyers

  342. Pingback: Kurma

  343. Pingback: dietista barcelona

  344. Pingback: rrsp withdrawal withholding tax

  345. Pingback: Elite Certified Delivery

  346. Pingback: barcelona chair reproduction

  347. Pingback: How to make money from Home

  348. Pingback: motor club of america scams

  349. Pingback: forniry dlh

  350. Pingback: Syska Led Price List

  351. Pingback: plumber in perth

  352. Pingback: Austin stained concrete

  353. Pingback: We Buy Houses NJ

  354. Pingback: medical billing schools

  355. Pingback: course hero answers

  356. Pingback: 144hz monitor

  357. Pingback: Kitchen deep cleaning North Carolina

  358. Pingback: Savvy Network Marketing Women

  359. Pingback: drjaydani

  360. Pingback: Email advertising

  361. Pingback: Plex

  362. Pingback: miaffaire opiniones

  363. Pingback: Roll up banners

  364. Pingback: lifelock vs. identity guard

  365. Pingback: his response

  366. Pingback: elewacje

  367. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  368. Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale

  369. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  370. Pingback: cedr

  371. Pingback: podlogi

  372. Pingback: 手錶手機色情

  373. Pingback: Honest Review 2016

  374. Pingback: Dentist

  375. Pingback: kantï¿½wka dlh

  376. Pingback: 我他媽

  377. Pingback: Piece Of Heaven

  378. Pingback: golf range netting installation

  379. Pingback: Love Quotes for her

  380. Pingback: Ace Golf Course Netting

  381. Pingback: commercial real estate appraisals Austin TX

  382. Pingback: Foundation repair Austin TX

  383. Pingback: modrzew syberyjski dlh

  384. Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin

  385. Pingback: Vietnam videos

  386. Pingback: Better Ledger Bookkeeping Austin Texas

  387. Pingback: Austin garage doors

  388. Pingback: garage door repair Austin TX

  389. Pingback: http://www.journalhome.com/austinpainters1w/1727284/house-painting-help-could-make-your-house-look-awesome.html

  390. Pingback: Handykauf

  391. Pingback: The Lost Ways

  392. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  393. Pingback: detroit pistons andre drummond max contract

  394. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer

  395. Pingback: flashlight

  396. Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com

  397. Pingback: Orlando airport transportation

  398. Pingback: dental implants Austin

  399. Pingback: Success

  400. Pingback: Chrystal

  401. Pingback: Pins & Needles - Fun Spinning Puzzle Game

  402. Pingback: cars lagos

  403. Pingback: sinensa

  404. Pingback: inspirational quotes

  405. Pingback: Sexiest Youtube

  406. Pingback: private label rights

  407. Pingback: Ebonite

  408. Pingback: wholesale tee shirts

  409. Pingback: PFA

  410. Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review

  411. Pingback: jordan

  412. Pingback: gymnastic bands

  413. Pingback: golf driving range netting

  414. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  415. Pingback: Detroit Lions NFL Season Preview

  416. Pingback: Utilities

  417. Pingback: anonymous

  418. Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Apparel

  419. Pingback: Spielzeug für Katzen

  420. Pingback: Pure Natural Healing

  421. Pingback: Austin cosmetic dentistry

  422. Pingback: http://www.cenrob.com/

  423. Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Hat

  424. Pingback: car shield

  425. Pingback: Lilumia Review

  426. Pingback: oversized recliner

  427. Pingback: Tenerife Property

  428. Pingback: spam scammer

  429. Pingback: Detroit Lions Sweatshirts

  430. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys

  431. Pingback: http://www.virginadulttoys.com.au

  432. Pingback: buy spiritual items

  433. Pingback: expert roofer

  434. Pingback: Gordie Howe Jersey

  435. Pingback: Flipkart coupons

  436. Pingback: http://www.blingstation.com/jewelry/fashion?type=pendants

  437. Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts

  438. Pingback: gymnastic floor exercises

  439. Pingback: escaperoom

  440. Pingback: how to stimulate hair growth

  441. Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel

  442. Pingback: day spa austin

  443. Pingback: day spas Austin

  444. Pingback: Detroit Pistons T-Shirts

  445. Pingback: Peliculas Hindu Subtitulo en español

  446. Pingback: copywriting tips

  447. Pingback: Telit phones

  448. Pingback: tao system of badass review

  449. Pingback: anchor text symbol copy paste

  450. Pingback: buca escort

  451. Pingback: finger family

  452. Pingback: 健麗,

  453. Pingback: kadıköy escort

  454. Pingback: http://jonautoparts.com/safety-wind-helmet-hard-bump-climbing-work-height-constr-p-6933.html

  455. Pingback: fakir selim

  456. Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey

  457. Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey

  458. Pingback: best dog training methods

  459. Pingback: hoverboard shop

  460. Pingback: landing Page Template

  461. Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey

  462. Pingback: giay dan tuong

  463. Pingback: Cheap Car Hire San Francisco

  464. Pingback: social

  465. Pingback: corporate days

  466. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store

  467. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store

  468. Pingback: Viagra opinie cena

  469. Pingback: roofing

  470. Pingback: kamagra gdzie kupiï¿½

  471. Pingback: createur site web

  472. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  473. Pingback: cheap joma football kits

  474. Pingback: kids sports

  475. Pingback: Asian Porn

  476. Pingback: MILF Porn

  477. Pingback: Mint Dentistry Dr. Field Harrison

  478. Pingback: fantasy football draft kit

  479. Pingback: сажать клубнику осенью

  480. Pingback: Interracial Porn

  481. Pingback: 淘宝海外代购

  482. Pingback: buy cheap musically followers

  483. Pingback: Free XXX Porn

  484. Pingback: Professional

  485. Pingback: best faucets in canada

  486. Pingback: cisco

  487. Pingback: Kamagra bez recepty

  488. Pingback: Free Amateur Porn

  489. Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets

  490. Pingback: avocat annuaire

  491. Pingback: Canggu

  492. Pingback: asbestos removal toronto

  493. Pingback: MILF Porn

  494. Pingback: Homemade Porn

  495. Pingback: Sophie Dee Porn

  496. Pingback: Pornstar XXX Videos

  497. Pingback: Shemale Porn

  498. Pingback: Hardcore Porn

  499. Pingback: Gay Porn

  500. Pingback: Bree Olson Porn

  501. Pingback: Brandi Love Porn

  502. Pingback: Growing Business Credit

  503. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Sports Memorabilia

  504. Pingback: Bowling Balls

  505. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store

  506. Pingback: Golf Balls

  507. Pingback: Detroit Sports Memorabilia

  508. Pingback: Foundation repair Round Rock

  509. Pingback: ebay colombia casillero virtual

  510. Pingback: 308 lower AR10

  511. Pingback: sprinkler system

  512. Pingback: facelift

  513. Pingback: forina pure

  514. Pingback: Detroit SEO

  515. Pingback: bayview auto sales barrie

  516. Pingback: Porn Blog

  517. Pingback: status pnrn

  518. Pingback: cairns drone

  519. Pingback: Levitra tanio

  520. Pingback: Pixel Film Studios

  521. Pingback: Motion 5 Plugins

  522. Pingback: Anaheim Dental

  523. Pingback: porno izleeeee

  524. Pingback: airport taxi service boston

  525. Pingback: nude modeling job

  526. Pingback: Angelic

  527. Pingback: watch anime online

  528. Pingback: Trina

  529. Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock

  530. Pingback: purifiadoras de agua

  531. Pingback: affordable piano lesson vancouver bc Canada

  532. Pingback: water damage restoration leads

  533. Pingback: exclusive plumbing leads

  534. Pingback: Buy Doc Johnson Platinum sex toys online

  535. Pingback: hire best motivational speaker

  536. Pingback: budget bangkok hotels

  537. Pingback: commercial cleaners

  538. Pingback: Barnes

  539. Pingback: Malta

  540. Pingback: Jacinda

  541. Pingback: pornoooo

  542. Pingback: Best Deals Plus Size Leggings

  543. Pingback: little india denver

  544. Pingback: Mia Khalifa

  545. Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami

  546. Pingback: Merlyn Zephyr

  547. Pingback: Minecraft Accounts

  548. Pingback: Heber City Real Estate Agent

  549. Pingback: Bobbie Mcferran

  550. Pingback: slimming program

  551. Pingback: gymnastics equipment for girls

  552. Pingback: walking dead season 4 episode 1 online free

  553. Pingback: visit

  554. Pingback: plumbers Austin TX

  555. Pingback: San Antonio roofers

  556. Pingback: permanent makeup Austin

  557. Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories

  558. Pingback: offshore fishing charters Stuart

  559. Pingback: locksmith 89135

  560. Pingback: Muslim dating

  561. Pingback: check this out

  562. Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes

  563. Pingback: Top Bankruptcy Lawyers Frisco TX

  564. Pingback: trần nhôm đẹp

  565. Pingback: property notes

  566. Pingback: شركة نقل عفش بجدة

  567. Pingback: home page

  568. Pingback: life insurance lawyer

  569. Pingback: batman v superman full movie free download

  570. Pingback: windows and doors

  571. Pingback: agario

  572. Pingback: kumpulan kata dengan Gambar Lucu

  573. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  574. Pingback: traffic lawyer in st louis

  575. Pingback: https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=jSXHTMqn2b8

  576. Pingback: qweqweqe

  577. Pingback: film izle

  578. Pingback: qweqweqe

  579. Pingback: Stained concrete patios Austin

  580. Pingback: domestici pets blog

  581. Pingback: gopro bacpac

  582. Pingback: Paint and sip

  583. Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet

  584. Pingback: FastComet Coupon

  585. Pingback: GICLEE PRINT PAINTING

  586. Pingback: go to this web-site

  587. Pingback: mặt dựng alu

  588. Pingback: tấm xuyên sáng

  589. Pingback: text correction

  590. Pingback: spam

  591. Pingback: my website

  592. Pingback: Will

  593. Pingback: crazy bulk

  594. Pingback: báo giá đá xuyên sáng

  595. Pingback: plush toy

  596. Pingback: Camelia

  597. Pingback: http://beataddiction.com

  598. Pingback: this URL

  599. Pingback: جلب الحبيب

  600. Pingback: Happy veterans day 2016

  601. Pingback: esthetician tampa

  602. Pingback: tampa cosmetology school

  603. Pingback: http://peppapig2q.eklablog.com/peppa-pig-video-games-and-toys-for-pre-school-little-ones-they-like-th-a126582486

  604. Pingback: tampa international plaza

  605. Pingback: dermatologist in tampa florida

  606. Pingback: academic alliance dermatology tampa

  607. Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-coupon-discount/

  608. Pingback: Edwards

  609. Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/where-can-i-buy-levitra-online/

  610. Pingback: Taylor

  611. Pingback: Studio414 Contest Winners

  612. Pingback: decoiler machine suppliers

  613. Pingback: Singapore memory training course

  614. Pingback: Back Pain Causes

  615. Pingback: Opciones Binarias

  616. Pingback: spiritual coach

  617. Pingback: seo packages melbourne

  618. Pingback: Lawn care Tampa

  619. Pingback: lunch talk

  620. Pingback: DraftKings NFL Picks Week 1

  621. Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts

  622. Pingback: memory workshops

  623. Pingback: Detroit Pistons 2016-17 Preview

  624. Pingback: you could look here

  625. Pingback: REVIEWS 2016

  626. Pingback: ship arrest lawyers in port of bizerte

  627. Pingback: pendik escort

  628. Pingback: brainsmart

  629. Pingback: đá xuyên sáng

  630. Pingback: 独立開業

  631. Pingback: riparazione iphone

  632. Pingback: PatMazines - Dicas e Informaï¿½ï¿½es!

  633. Pingback: fullfilmizle

  634. Pingback: La mejor musica del 2016

  635. Pingback: trầnnhôm

  636. Pingback: Xanax online without a prescription

  637. Pingback: market maker method

  638. Pingback: martial arts

  639. Pingback: freebetcastle online bookmakers

  640. Pingback: Toko Wallpaper

  641. Pingback: Clausula suelo Banco Popular

  642. Pingback: Christmas

  643. Pingback: white kidney bean extract nausea

  644. Pingback: pokecoins hack

  645. Pingback: apple

  646. Pingback: wholesale viagra

  647. Pingback: Atasehir Escort Bayan

  648. Pingback: Buysegway scooter

  649. Pingback: sơn dulux 5 trong 1

  650. Pingback: canada goose

  651. Pingback: MPA

  652. Pingback: Lucky Taxi Cab

  653. Pingback: Jaunita

  654. Pingback: volarex

  655. Pingback: More about the author

  656. Pingback: acupuncture tampa

  657. Pingback: my website

  658. Pingback: http://www.shorte.website/samsonitecarryonluggage10262

  659. Pingback: Tulsa Web Design

  660. Pingback: Mortgage Companies

  661. Pingback: bond cleaning Melbourne

  662. Pingback: Leinsamen Geschrotet

  663. Pingback: porno

  664. Pingback: security guard card training

  665. Pingback: Fair n pink serum

  666. Pingback: ï»¿ixanawinters

  667. Pingback: sơn jotun

  668. Pingback: happy veterans day quotes

  669. Pingback: Bitcoin Network Marketing

  670. Pingback: Let me show you how to earn serious income online as an affiliate

  671. Pingback: Opciones binarias

  672. Pingback: agence web rÃ©union

  673. Pingback: 植牙

  674. Pingback: spray foam insulation Tulsa

  675. Pingback: giá lam nhôm

  676. Pingback: blackhat download

  677. Pingback: lgbt shirt

  678. Pingback: Gerardo Quintero arrest

  679. Pingback: Guillaume Guersan

  680. Pingback: Tenga

  681. Pingback: เจลหล่อลื่น

  682. Pingback: Bestiality

  683. Pingback: immigration lawyer NJ

  684. Pingback: secure digital currency boolberry

  685. Pingback: secure bitcoin is boolberry

  686. Pingback: página web

  687. Pingback: هاست لینوکس

  688. Pingback: why not try this out

  689. Pingback: about his

  690. Pingback: cheap nfl jerseys china

  691. Pingback: love it

  692. Pingback: rechargeable battery

  693. Pingback: Better than monero

  694. Pingback: this link

  695. Pingback: business franchise

  696. Pingback: teh oolong

  697. Pingback: Treat Sciatic Nerve Pain in 8 Days

  698. Pingback: have a peek at this site

  699. Pingback: you could try these out

  700. Pingback: Digital Currency

  701. Pingback: eheringe palladium

  702. Pingback: Femme de ménage

  703. Pingback: Porno

  704. Pingback: bathroom

  705. Pingback: limmao agencia marketing digital

  706. Pingback: Lagoon mowing

  707. Pingback: Tulsa SEO

  708. Pingback: find more

  709. Pingback: malware

  710. Pingback: Larisa

  711. Pingback: istanbul escort bayan

  712. Pingback: infection

  713. Pingback: best free porn

  714. Pingback: báo giá đá xuyên sáng

  715. Pingback: Sexo

  716. Pingback: agen judi bola

  717. Pingback: telecharger tubemate windows phone

  718. Pingback: Die 5

  719. Pingback: r&B

  720. Pingback: báo giá lam chắn nắng

  721. Pingback: real money casino games

  722. Pingback: conspiracy talk

  723. Pingback: red timberland boots

  724. Pingback: Cialis bez recepty

  725. Pingback: Viagra bez recepty

  726. Pingback: eJuice

  727. Pingback: Viagra

  728. Pingback: báo giá sơn dulux

  729. Pingback: Viagra sklep

  730. Pingback: angry birds

  731. Pingback: sport fitness

  732. Pingback: hcg diet

  733. Pingback: jordan craig

  734. Pingback: ikea assembly

  735. Pingback: subway surfers

  736. Pingback: The Lost Ways

  737. Pingback: NCAA JERSEYS

  738. Pingback: brazilian steakhouse orlando tripadvisor

  739. Pingback: Jeff Halevy NBC

  740. Pingback: steak sandwich sauce

  741. Pingback: a1 steak sauce thick and hearty

  742. Pingback: Jeff Halevy

  743. Pingback: hurricane matthews uga

  744. Pingback: rafain brazilian steakhouse menu

  745. Pingback: stolen motorbike

  746. Pingback: Viagra tanio

  747. Pingback: play temple run

  748. Pingback: Corporate Fitness Programs NC

  749. Pingback: shooting games online

  750. Pingback: motorbike games

  751. Pingback: Rayqvon Warren

  752. Pingback: insulation

  753. Pingback: Charming Jewelry

  754. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  755. Pingback: Letitia

  756. Pingback: breckelles

  757. Pingback: Dillon Bostwick

  758. Pingback: LOCKSMITH TEMPE AZ

  759. Pingback: Maria Karpov DMD

  760. Pingback: chung cư vinhomes phạm hùng

  761. Pingback: review plot

  762. Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz

  763. Pingback: play skill games

  764. Pingback: scientific trading machine bonus

  765. Pingback: scientific trading machine review

  766. Pingback: personnel lifts

  767. Pingback: Wynell

  768. Pingback: nottingham escorts agency

  769. Pingback: istanbul escort

  770. Pingback: 6MBI75S-120

  771. Pingback: bột trét tường

  772. Pingback: Perfume

  773. Pingback: vogenesis review

  774. Pingback: epoxy to repair dentures

  775. Pingback: epoxy resin table top

  776. Pingback: epoxy flooring images

  777. Pingback: black quartzite

  778. Pingback: Epoxyalkane:coenzyme M transferase

  779. Pingback: Car Paint

  780. Pingback: Eponychium

  781. Pingback: siktir git

  782. Pingback: scientific trading machine

  783. Pingback: promote

  784. Pingback: info scuba diving

  785. Pingback: izmir eskort

  786. Pingback: http://ilovetile.com/1156/

  787. Pingback: real work from home jobs

  788. Pingback: find here

  789. Pingback: what is aspire

  790. Pingback: scientific trading machine review

  791. Pingback: podnosniki

  792. Pingback: kitchen furniture

  793. Pingback: http://www.beasleyfirm.com/

  794. Pingback: Roni

  795. Pingback: Dillon Bostwick

  796. Pingback: Foundation Repair Denver

  797. Pingback: earth jio

  798. Pingback: phone psychic readings

  799. Pingback: branded kitchen

  800. Pingback: payday loans online

  801. Pingback: payday loan

  802. Pingback: our website

  803. Pingback: read this

  804. Pingback: kaybol

  805. Pingback: siktir git

  806. Pingback: vuelosdelalma.blogspot.com/2013/11/kampung-inggris-pare-kediri.html

  807. Pingback: IT Support Atlanta

  808. Pingback: Cancer Doctors

  809. Pingback: Fence Repair Atlanta

  810. Pingback: HVAC Repair Atlanta

  811. Pingback: Кулакова Светлана

  812. Pingback: sex

  813. Pingback: protein powders

  814. Pingback: download mp3

  815. Pingback: maju primus

  816. Pingback: Web Site

  817. Pingback: web

  818. Pingback: payday loans

  819. Pingback: paypal

  820. Pingback: sites de rencontres

  821. Pingback: Full Movies

  822. Pingback: events heroes

  823. Pingback: goto site

  824. Pingback: How to start a fashion blog

  825. Pingback: ohio dentists

  826. Pingback: Richard Warke

  827. Pingback: Criar Facebook

  828. Pingback: RKN Global

  829. Pingback: Tai

  830. Pingback: jdm engines

  831. Pingback: prediksi bola jitu

  832. Pingback: recharge it now

  833. Pingback: 99 bola

  834. Pingback: The Santorini Condo

  835. Pingback: Best affiliate marketing programs

  836. Pingback: Restaurant Marketing Ideas

  837. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  838. Pingback: Mosaic Supplies

  839. Pingback: where can i get hold of

  840. Pingback: daftar situs judiqq

  841. Pingback: 99 bola

  842. Pingback: wap sbobet

  843. Pingback: unlock her legs user reviewsï¿½

  844. Pingback: judi slot deposit 25 ribu

  845. Pingback: purely party plan company

  846. Pingback: agen capsa online

  847. Pingback: domino 99

  848. Pingback: agen situs ceme

  849. Pingback: how to stop restless legs

  850. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  851. Pingback: domino 99

  852. Pingback: poker deposit 10000

Top