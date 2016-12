Wharton Warriors Tip-Off: Basketball League Play Begins

One thing was settled last Monday night – the first year class is much more athletic than the second years, at least on the basketball court. The Wharton Warriors Basketball League began last Monday, hosting 6 games, and provided the first chance for trash-talking, slam-dunking, and an unwelcome reminder that no one is as limber as they were at 18.

Prior to the games, teams were formed through a draft, with one first-year and one second-year captain carefully selecting their teams – mainly based off of a few incomplete statistics and self-proclaimed talent. As Naveen Gulati (WG ’15) stated, “I’m pretty good at golf, but I’m guessing that’s irrelevant in this league.” And then Jerry Lin lowered everyone’s expectations with “Unfortunately the only thing I have in common with Jeremy are our initials, eye and hair color.” Despite the self-deprecating comments, twelve teams were formed, and show-cased some impressive talent on the hardwood. Stay tuned for weekly standings and awards, and if a short weekly hoops update isn’t enough, check out our website at www.whartonbasketball.com.

This year’s captains and teams are:

“Too Big to Fail”: Straight outta Zhongguo, Winston “Double Dub” Wang will be teaming up with Jonny “The Flop” Haagen

“Hand Down, Man Down”: Albert “The Theory of Relativity” Lee, and his co-captain… he is brown. He is streaky. He is the indomitable Saurabh “Vishnu Shuttlesworth” Bhansali

“Foul (S)Hooters”: Skilled, Thrilled and Eponymously Similar, Samantha “Phi Slamma Sam-ma “Steinberg and Sam “The Thunder from Down Under” McConkey are now Pottruck Partners and (rumor has it) featured on a poster above Alex Yu’s bed

“Money Shots”: Tyler “Psycho-T” Weinberg joins the cabinet of El Presidente Alex “The Small Fundamental” Yu

“Kembrel’s Army”: Don’t bet against Anthony “Viva Las” Vega. He will be sharing balls all season with the one and only Steve “Marry” Killmeyer

“MBA Jam”: The prodigal son returns. Sathish Naadimuthu is back in West Philly and will join field goal attempt-leading second year John “The Matador” Barbieri

“Jesus Shuttlesworth”: When he is not banking on Wall Street, he is banking threes in your eye: Aaron “The Continuous Compounder” Hurwitz will be making sweet hard-court music with the lovely and talented Chelsea “Pour Trois” L’Ecuyer

“MGEC Johnsons”: A force of nature, Nick “The Tor” Naito is teaming with the ferocious Tyler “Teen” Woulfe

“Cookie Monsters”: These Analysis Group Consultants like their hoops like they like their economic analysis – Mutually Exclusive and Completely Exhaustive: Meet Brian “The Accountant” Krivoy and Mike “Like Mike” Cohen

“Optimal Courtfolio”: The only captain born with a basketball nickname, “Trey” Sisson is now one with our dear departed Richard Cheng

“The Reign Man’s Children”: The two captains with impossible names have become a force impossible to stop (unless Ashrit tries to play point guard): Nurzhas “Cheezburger” Makishev joins Ashrit “Born Reddi” Kamireddi

“Victorious Secret”: The Church of Latter Day Saints are back for More-mon. Dave Kim”ball Don’t Lie” will lace up the magic underwear this season with Matt “The Shawn Bradley Avenger” Welling

Wharton Warriors Week 1 Standings

Standings Name Record 1 Jesus Shuttlesworth 1-0 2 MBA Jam 1-0 3 Money Shots 1-0 4 Optimal Courtfolio 1-0 5 Fowl (S)Hooters 1-0 6 Victorious Secret 1-0 7 Hand Down, Man Down 0-1 8 Kembrel’s Army 0-1 9 MGEC Johnsons 0-1 10 Cookie Monsters 0-1 11 The Reign Man’s Children 0-1 12 Too Big To Fail 0-1

Wharton Warriors Week 1 Awards