Celebrating Veteran’s Day as a Veteran

During my time in the military I didn’t think much about Veterans Day. I couldn’t imagine any other lifestyle. I had a job that I loved, mainly because I was lucky enough to work with some of the smartest and most motivated people I’d ever met. It was easy for us to feel passionate about what we did because we had a clearly defined mission. This generation unfortunately knows too well that there are people who want to harm Americans; our job was to stop them from doing that. We knew that if we didn’t go out at night and find those people who are trying to hurt us, ultimately it could be our families back in the States who are victims of the next terrorist attack.

To prepare for this we trained for combat constantly so that we could react to a threat almost without thinking. Much of what we did became muscle memory. One man knows what the guy next to him is going to just because the furniture in a room is configured a certain way. If we heard gunfire, we find a way to get to it and stop it. We knew each other so well that one team member could identify the other members in the dark simply by the outline of their silhouette in the moonlight. The sense of brotherhood in combat units is strong not only because we spend so much time training and working together, but because we depend on each other. I cover the guys next to me and they cover me. If something went wrong it is going to be the guy next to me who saves me and vice versa. It is appropriate to say that we trust each other with our lives. The sense of self is lost and the success of the team becomes the main priority. These themes of brotherhood and teamwork are part of what carried each of us through the challenging times.

The other and equally critical component to our success overseas is without a doubt the support that we receive from home. We received care packages all the time from community groups, churches, and grade schools. In the packages were basic things like snacks, puzzles, magazines, and letters. The letters were great because it gave us a chance to write back to the kids who wrote to us, which not only helped relieve some of the boredom overseas, but I believe it added to the important message of public service that was being taught to them. These packages stood for something else though. They represented a country that appreciated what we were doing overseas. I saw a sticker once that read “I support our troops, not the war”. I was surprised but impressed at the same time. This shows a dramatic shift in even some of the more liberal views. If I think back to the Vietnam era days, I remember video footage of soldiers returning from a combat tour to protestors shouting obscenities at them. Needless to say that is not what someone coming back from war wants to hear. Thankfully, today the support on a nationwide basis is overwhelmingly positive. The psychological effect of this is profound. I think that we all can agree that war is a terrible thing. What makes all of this bearable for those who have been in combat is the knowledge that we are doing it for a country that loves us as much as we love it. We want to prevent those atrocities from making their way to American soil and it is imperative to know that those back home support us in that mission.

Now that I am no longer on active duty, I look at Veterans Day a little differently. I can see how the two pieces described above are tied together. The training a soldier goes through, his or her commitment to their team, and their willingness to make sacrifices are what allow our military to be successful in combat. The support that our country gives them is what makes them successful when they’re not in combat. When I thank someone in uniform for his or her service, I know why he or she may not say more than “thanks”, but I also know how much showing my appreciation means to that soldier.