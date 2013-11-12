Celebrating Veteran’s Day as a Veteran

Veterans Club Logo

During my time in the military I didn’t think much about Veterans Day.  I couldn’t imagine any other lifestyle.   I had a job that I loved, mainly because I was lucky enough to work with some of the smartest and most motivated people I’d ever met.  It was easy for us to feel passionate about what we did because we had a clearly defined mission.  This generation unfortunately knows too well that there are people who want to harm Americans; our job was to stop them from doing that.  We knew that if we didn’t go out at night and find those people who are trying to hurt us, ultimately it could be our families back in the States who are victims of the next terrorist attack.

To prepare for this we trained for combat constantly so that we could react to a threat almost without thinking.  Much of what we did became muscle memory.  One man knows what the guy next to him is going to just because the furniture in a room is configured a certain way.  If we heard gunfire, we find a way to get to it and stop it.  We knew each other so well that one team member could identify the other members in the dark simply by the outline of their silhouette in the moonlight.  The sense of brotherhood in combat units is strong not only because we spend so much time training and working together, but because we depend on each other.  I cover the guys next to me and they cover me.  If something went wrong it is going to be the guy next to me who saves me and vice versa.  It is appropriate to say that we trust each other with our lives.  The sense of self is lost and the success of the team becomes the main priority.  These themes of brotherhood and teamwork are part of what carried each of us through the challenging times.

The other and equally critical component to our success overseas is without a doubt the support that we receive from home.  We received care packages all the time from community groups, churches, and grade schools.   In the packages were basic things like snacks, puzzles, magazines, and letters.  The letters were great because it gave us a chance to write back to the kids who wrote to us, which not only helped relieve some of the boredom overseas, but I believe it added to the important message of public service that was being taught to them.  These packages stood for something else though.  They represented a country that appreciated what we were doing overseas.  I saw a sticker once that read “I support our troops, not the war”.  I was surprised but impressed at the same time.  This shows a dramatic shift in even some of the more liberal views.  If I think back to the Vietnam era days, I remember video footage of soldiers returning from a combat tour to protestors shouting obscenities at them. Needless to say that is not what someone coming back from war wants to hear.  Thankfully, today the support on a nationwide basis is overwhelmingly positive.  The psychological effect of this is profound.  I think that we all can agree that war is a terrible thing.  What makes all of this bearable for those who have been in combat is the knowledge that we are doing it for a country that loves us as much as we love it.  We want to prevent those atrocities from making their way to American soil and it is imperative to know that those back home support us in that mission.

Now that I am no longer on active duty, I look at Veterans Day a little differently.  I can see how the two pieces described above are tied together.  The training a soldier goes through, his or her commitment to their team, and their willingness to make sacrifices are what allow our military to be successful in combat.  The support that our country gives them is what makes them successful when they’re not in combat.  When I thank someone in uniform for his or her service, I know why he or she may not say more than “thanks”, but I also know how much showing my appreciation means to that soldier.

Authors

68 Comments

  1. Pingback: office Miami

  2. Pingback: JECOBEL plastic tokens jetons munten

  3. Pingback: laptop computer

  4. Pingback: best pictures

  5. Pingback: medicare insurance san diego

  6. Pingback: tablet computer

  7. Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_g7b5u3clUg

  8. Pingback: kirmadan su kacagi tespiti

  9. Pingback: eskort

  10. Pingback: Buy Scooters

  11. Pingback: Edmond Fence Contractors

  12. Pingback: exede internet Little Mtn

  13. Pingback: Cock Fucking

  14. Pingback: buy backlinks

  15. Pingback: hampton bay

  16. Pingback: hampton bay ceiling fans components online

  17. Pingback: hampton bay ceiling fans components online

  18. Pingback: comparateur hotel de luxe

  19. Pingback: Milpitas Wisdom Teeth Infection

  20. Pingback: firstrow sports

  21. Pingback: Next Day HVAC Service

  22. Pingback: Legit Nandrolona F Sale

  23. Pingback: Meisterschaft

  24. Pingback: ankara escort

  25. Pingback: foxden

  26. Pingback: scuola di flair roma

  27. Pingback: levitra

  28. Pingback: seks izle

  29. Pingback: seks izle

  30. Pingback: sekis izle

  31. Pingback: orospu cocuguyum

  32. Pingback: anani siktigim

  33. Pingback: cocuk escort

  34. Pingback: where can i buy steroids for bodybuilding

  35. Pingback: online steroid source

  36. Pingback: life insurance lawyer attorney

  37. Pingback: economics tuition

  38. Pingback: where to buy anabolic steroids online

  39. Pingback: economics tuition singapore

  40. Pingback: economics tuition

  41. Pingback: get anabolic steroids online

  42. Pingback: serviços informatica

  43. Pingback: palette maquillage pas cher

  44. Pingback: buy steroids online reviews

  45. Pingback: meilleur plombier le blanc mesnil

  46. Pingback: electricien epinay sur seine

  47. Pingback: comprar anabolicos

  48. Pingback: steroids online

  49. Pingback: Anabole Steroider

  50. Pingback: blitz cycle steroid

  51. Pingback: tribuvar review

  52. Pingback: testolic

  53. Pingback: ophiuchusing.xyz

  54. Pingback: http://thehuntersa.xyz/

  55. Pingback: pasaions.space

  56. Pingback: read more

  57. Pingback: primobolan depot for sale

  58. Pingback: here

  59. Pingback: click

  60. Pingback: steroids craigslist porn

  61. Pingback: subway-surfers

  62. Pingback: Stephani Mitchel

  63. Pingback: hamptonbayceilingfanslighting.com

  64. Pingback: Greg Thmomson

  65. Pingback: gmail.com login sign

  66. Pingback: nandrolon

  67. Pingback: dlabs sustanon 325 reviews

  68. Pingback: search all craigslist

Top