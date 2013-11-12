Reflecting On Veterans Day

I’ve always been uncomfortable talking about my military career in interviews, and I think most veterans here feel the same.  We’ve done a lot of really interesting things in the past, and if you look at our resumes, you would probably be impressed with how much one person can do. But, a casual look at our resumes hides the truth: none of us would be here; none of us would have accomplished anything of value in the military without the contributions of the men and women we led.  I’m not afraid to admit that my Marines could probably have done without me and have been just fine.  When I stop to consider what Veterans Day means to me, I reflect on the young men in my unit, and the countless young men and women throughout our country’s history, who sacrificed so much for a cause they believed in.

One of the things I’ve discovered is that many people have an implicit assumption about those who join the military, particularly about young men and women who enlist.  How many times have we heard an anecdotal story about a young man being compelled to join the Marine Corps because he is on the wrong path, that his options are limited, or some variation thereof?  Those sort of things rarely ever happened, and definitely don’t happen anymore.  These beliefs are based on years of myth and misconception, and in my experience, are absolutely wrong.  The truth, which extends well into our nation’s past, is that most of the people who enlist in the military are among the smartest, most capable young men and women our country has to offer.  They might not be the wealthiest, they might not want to go to college, they might have already gone to college but don’t care about wealth and prestige, they might not value the same things other young people value, but they are every bit as intelligent and capable, if not more so, than their peers.

To a tee, every single Marine in my platoon was destined for success outside the Marine Corps.  In fact, several of them already were when they joined.  Shawn owned a custom body shop, but he felt compelled to enlist; and in doing so, he took a $200,000 pay cut because he always wanted to be a Marine sniper.  Jake’s dad died on September 11th.  He had a scholarship to a Pac 12 school, but decided to serve his country instead.  Juan was a Green Card holder who wanted to give back to the country that had given his family a chance.  Chad wanted to go to college, but couldn’t afford it.  I could tell you 30 stories just like those.  None of my Marines fit the bill of the stereotypical enlistee, because there is no stereotypical enlistee.  The only thing any of them had in common was that they were willing to sacrifice a safe, comfortable life to almost certainly see combat in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Since we’ve moved to an all-volunteer force, the perception gap between those who do serve in the military and those who don’t has increased.  It’s possible to grow up having never known anyone who decided to enlist in the military, or for that matter, joined in any capacity.  But the people who do pick up the mantle to fight are not the sort of people you may have grown up thinking they are.  And so this Veteran’s Day, when you see that vet with a Vietnam hat on, or if you see a young woman in uniform, remember, these people didn’t do what they did because they didn’t have options.  They did it because they wanted to.  And for that, we should be eternally grateful.

Happy Veterans Day.

