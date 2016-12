Solving the World’s Problems Through Social Impact: Student Profiles

As part of Social Impact Week (Nov. 11-15), it is important to celebrate a few of our classmates who have done some amazing things in social impact. They are social entrepreneurs, founders of NGOs and non-profits. They have worked for high profile organizations like Acumen Fund and UNICEF. And they have all done innovative things that tackle some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

Ravi Singh, WG’15

What did you do in the social impact space?

I worked for Ashoka: Innovators for the Public as a Social Investment Catalyst, working with social entrepreneurs and major financial institutions to accelerate the rate of social innovation.

Why social impact?

Getting exposure to Muhammad Yunus’s work in microfinance while I was working on Wall Street during the financial crisis opened my eyes to the way capital markets and the private sector could more deliberately be used to create positive social change.

What is something you’d like to share with the Wharton community?

Around 4 billion people around the world lack access to critical goods and services like healthcare, water and energy. Despite major market potential, traditional corporate structures haven’t been effective at serving those markets. Over the last decade in particular, however, we have seen a number of models emerge that utilize smart partnerships between private sector and citizen sector entities in ways that can profitably solve major social challenges at scale. I believe that if corporations are not thinking about these types of hybrid partnerships during their strategic planning, they risk being left behind in the new economy.

Learn more at: www.ashoka.org

Julia Hazen, WG’15

What did you do in the social impact space?

I was the business development manager covering Latin America and the Caribbean for Chemonics International, a large USAID contractor. This role was an incredible learning opportunity because I was able to work in a variety of sectors (economic growth, small business development, agriculture, climate change, fiscal policy, governance) in a number of countries (Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, Colombia, Nicaragua, Haiti, Peru). Before that, I did market research for a microfinance bank called FINCA International in Mexico, Nicaragua, and Tanzania.

Why social impact?

I initially became interested in social impact during my college study abroad at the University of Dar-es-Salaam in Tanzania. During this time, I founded Ukombozi Art, a fair trade crafts cooperative that exported sculptures to the US. The challenges of running a social enterprise both terrified and excited me. More than anything, Ukombozi showed me how much I had to left to learn, which set me on a long-term career path in the social impact space.

What is something you’d like to share with the Wharton community?

Working full-time in social impact requires a great deal of humility and patience. You have to be willing to take risks and learn from your failures. Further, fostering true social and economic change can take a long time so you need to be patient and persistent. If possible, invest in long-term change and don’t expect to see real results in a few months.

Learn more at chemonics.com and www.devex.com.

Daniel Gross, WG’15

What did you do in the social impact space?

I was the founder and president of WorldHaus, an affordable housing construction firm for low-income Indian families living in slums and villages.

Why social impact?

After running the Chinese office of a non-profit for two years, I wanted to see whether a for-profit business could work to solve the world’s most pressing social and environmental problems.

What is something you’d like to share with the Wharton community?

Social enterprise has a social mission but at the end of the day it’s a business, and needs to be run like one. The day to day work of a business (recruiting, fundraising, marketing, sales) are far more important to your success than the social mission. If you don’t have a product people fundamentally need and are willing to pay for, you won’t have much of an impact.

Learn more at www.worldhaus.com.

Check out facebook.com/siweek2013 for more profiles and Social Impact Week events.