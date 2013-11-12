Wharton celebrates Diwali with the spirit of unity in diversity

Diwali flash mob at Pub last week
Diwali flash mob at Pub last week

Diwali flash mob at Pub last week

People didn’t know what hit them when about 50 or so dancers bust out dancing to Bollywood music at the last week’s pub. If your feet started tapping involuntarily, you started swaying with music and/or the pace of your heart quickened, you were witnesses to the Diwali flash mob attack! The troupe was as diverse as Wharton and was celebrating the spirit of the festival Diwali. The word Diwali originates from the word ‘Deepavali’ (Deep – lamps and Avali – Row) literally translating to row of lamps; therefore it is also known as the ‘festival of lights’.

Diwali is a festival celebrated across the world; it signifies the spirit of community, of camaraderie, of celebration, of prosperity and of knowledge for action.  The festival transcends boundaries and cultures; it is about feeling the abundance we have been accorded with and being thankful for what we have been given. Diwali is about celebrating all good things in life with friends and family.

Each community across the world dedicates a day to pay its gratitude and encourages all to get together with those near and dear to celebrate. Diwali is celebrated across India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Mauritius, Trinidad, Malaysia, Singapore and Fiji to name a few countries. Interestingly, each country, state, and culture has its own folklore that details the origination of the festival. No matter what the origination is, each community celebrates it whole heartedly with food and entertainment. Diwali is also the day of servitude, to support those who are less fortunate, to believe that everyone is equal and to work towards a peaceful united world.

Wharton celebrates Diwali because this is an amazing community that believes in building bonds, appreciating varied perspectives and celebrating unity in diversity. Wharton celebrates in style and if you wish to get a flavor of this kaleidoscope of a festival called Diwali, Wharton India Club is organizing its own celebration. The India Club’s Diwali Party is Thursday, November 14th from 8pm – 2am at Hibachi Penn’s Landing; come indulge yourself in some great Indian delicacies—ranging from the all-time favorite butter chicken to an interesting fusion of crème brulee and gulab jamun—along with some dancing and drinking!

Don’t forget to wish your friends and family a very Happy Diwali and a prosperous year ahead. Let the celebrations begin!

 

Top