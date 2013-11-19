The World of Derivatives, Scratching the Surface

The popularity of the derivatives began in 1970s. Three factors contributed to the derivatives market growth: 1) Higher market volatility due to many governments’ deregulations of the pricing and control of the market, 2) Fisher Black’s and Myron Sholes’ “The pricing of Options and Corporate Liabilities” paper providing methodologies for determining option prices in 1973, 3) Computer technologies that made complex calculations easier and 4) The opening of the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) in 1973. This was the beginning of the large derivatives market where just about anything could be traded through derivatives.

Companies use derivatives to manage exposures to various risks such as interest rate risk, foreign exchange risk, price risk, and credit risk. Derivatives work in a simple manner: two or more parties enter into agreement to swap cash or securities at the predetermined period based on the change in value of the underlying assets such as currencies, stocks, bonds, commodities, interest rates etc.

Prior to issuance of the accounting guidance for derivatives, companies were not required to report derivative instruments on the balance sheet. This caused some large derivative losses such as $1.8 billion loss of Baring Bank in 1995 and $4.6 billion loss of Long-Term Capital management. In 1998, FASB establishes its first derivative rule “Accounting for Derivative Instruments and Hedging Activities” (known as FAS 133 ASC 815 under new accounting standards). Today, more than 130 derivative related accounting issues have been included in the FASB Codification.

So, why is it important to understand derivatives and related accounting today. Let’s start with the understanding of the size of the derivatives in today’s market. Each quarter, the Office of Comptroller of the Currency (http://www.occ.gov) prepares a report that describes banks’ derivative activities. Below is the excerpt from the list of the top 25 holding companies in derivatives as of June 30th 2013 (notional amounts)

These amounts represent trillions, in some cases 30 times higher than banks’ total assets. From the table above, the exposure of US Banks to derivatives is significant. In fact the top four banks with derivative activities hold 93% of all the derivatives. JPM shows $72 trillion in derivatives, that is over four times the size of the US 2012 economy. The question of how banks control risks associated with derivatives is an important one. Banks control market risk in trading by establishing limits to the potential losses using Value at Risk (VaR) as the statistical measure to quantify maximum expected loss. However, VaR doesn’t provide the worst case scenario (maximum potential) loss, it only provides a loss estimate at a specified confidence level. And so, to this day, the risks related to the derivatives’ transactions are not well understood.