Fighting For Respect: The Untold Story Of Underdogs

Imagine a world where the duty of a woman is to bear heirs for the family, maintain her house and serve her husband; or, one where women are objects of affection and are not expected to have passion or opinion. This is the world in which Alva Belmont, an influential anchor of the woman’s suffrage movement, lived. Malcolm Gladwell, the serial sociologist and bestselling author, detailed Alva Belmont’s story as part of the discussion about his new book, David and Goliath, during his Authors @ Wharton Speaker Series on November 19th.

As Gladwell explained, Alva Belmont stood up for respect, for fairness and for a law women could trust. Alva, felt that society and its laws had been treating women unfairly. The angst of being wronged made her ‘fight for legitimacy’ and not ‘fight against authority’. And this fight for respect converted her into a radical who bankrolled efforts that led to the 19th Amendment, the legislation that gave women the right to vote and was the stepping-stone towards both liberty and equality for women in United States.

Why do people question authority and stand up against it? Why do people who have no obvious advantages, who do not have great power, no weapons choose to confront the status quo? What motivates the underdog to stand up and fight? What inspired the Martin Luther King, Mahatma Gandhi to lead an army of destitute to freedom, to equality and to respect?

In David and Goliath, Mr. Gladwell examines all of these questions and throughout Wednesday’s talk, he expounded on two explanative theories for the UPenn audience: Theory of Deterrence – People will stand up against authority when the benefits are greater than cost. Famous example of this would be he Murray-Hill riot in Montreal when the police went on strike in 1969 for 16 hours. Mayhem descended in the city, as it morphed into a nearly universally chaotic environment. The cost of disobedience with no police was zero.

The problem with this theory is that there are too many cases when it does not seem to work. Case in point being the low level of tax evasion in United States where the cost of cheating on tax is not high- no time in jail, low levels of fine. Probability of intercepting fraud is low as the percentage of tax audits in US is lowest among the world. Still people choose not to cheat.

Theory of Legitimacy – What really matters is not the cost and benefit, but what people perceive of the law. People obey the law when they perceive the law as being legitimate. Three aspects of legitimacy are respect, fairness, and trust.

Respect: People must believe that if they’re being wronged, their concerns will be heard. Respect for the individual.

Fairness: Believe that we are all being treated fairly and equally. Equality of treatment across individuals.

Trust: Law is trustworthy and consistency. Rules will not change significantly.

Gladwell detailed why people fight against authority or for respect; and, he clarified what inspires the underdog to stand up, to question, to claim and to change the course. Malcolm Gladwell helped us understand how and why life’s Davids beat the Goliaths.