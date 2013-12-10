Shock and Smile: Silent Memoirs of People Who Are Changing the World

Fellows Photo

IMG_4099_v1Story of the Henry & Marcelle Morgenthau Fellows: Wharton Public Policy Initiative

The unquenchable thirst to make an impact, change lives, ‘be a force for social good’ is what defines each recipient of the Henry & Marcelle Morgenthau Fellowship. The Business Economics and Public Policy initiative at Wharton presents this fellowship to distinguished students for their path breaking work in public policy and their commitment towards creating impact. Meet this year’s recipients:

Joshua McCann, WG’14

Joshua prior to Wharton worked with the World Bank Group in Sierra Leone implementing and evaluating nationwide youth employment and training program. This program covered 20,000 beneficiaries over 300 communities across all 12 districts of Sierra Leone. Prior to this Joshua was the Country Director for Innovations for Poverty Action who pioneered the use of randomized control trials to improve efficacy of aid programs and policy interventions.

Joshua spent this summer at The International Finance Corporation analyzing IFC investments in health, education, tourism and retail. In his words ‘ I will return to development finance, continue to work with non profits, or aim to work with socially focused for- profit enterprise. Regardless of the role, I hope to have an impact on poverty over the course of my career’.

Julia Kurnik, WG’14/ HKS ‘15

Julia worked as the regional field director in 2007 with the then senator Obama’s campaign for President. Julia then moved as the Director of Research and Policy with the National Women’s Business Council for Small Business Administration advising the Congress and White House on policy initiatives to help women entrepreneurs nationwide.

Julia is a dual degree candidate with Harvard Kennedy School and Wharton. Julia is currently working on her own social enterprise addressing the availability, accessibility and sustainability of healthy, fresh food in Philadelphia. Julia describes the tipping point for her as‘ I had the privilege of joining the Obama campaign for President and it was then that what had been previously a flirtation with the public sector became a full- fledged passion.’

Maxwell Kretchmer, WG’14/ HKS’ 14

Maxwell served as the Senior Research Assistant in the International Finance Division of Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. In this responsibility he prepared policy materials for meetings with the Board of Governors, listened to debates and analysis of influential policy makers.

Maxwell is a dual degree candidate with Harvard Kennedy School and Wharton. He sees himself working with public sector institutions in the realm of economic and financial policy or in the public-private partnership space. He says ‘ I enjoy working on complex problems at the intersection of business and government.

Srihari Prabhu, WG’14/ HKS’14

Srihari served as a consultant with The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation where he strategized and executed projects for the water, sanitation and hygiene team in Cambodia and Tanzania. Prior to that, Srihari was the Special Program Development Manager with Teach for India in Mumbai where he developed standardized metrics for measuring student achievement, developed the math curriculum and delivered teacher training.  Srihari also served as a middle school math teacher in the Newark Public Schools as part of Teach for America.

Srihari is a believer in opportunity for equality and envisions himself working with public sector. He is currently a dual degree candidate with the Harvard Kennedy School and Wharton. Srihari has some strong views on governance ‘I believe we need a strong government that ensures equality for opportunity and prioritizes public interest.’

Tiago Correia, WG’14

An architect by profession, Tiago led the project for the new headquarters of the Central Bank of Iraq in Baghdad. Through this he experienced first- hand the impact of creating buildings that enable the good functioning of the country’s institution and support the re-emergence of a nation.

Tiago wants to be involved with the investment and policy-making process behind real estate development in emerging urban environments. Tiago is passionate about the role of infrastructure in economic transformation ‘I am committed to building a bridge between the worlds of architecture and finance, to serve emerging communities and create new models of sustainable development.’

Venkatesh Saha, WG’14

Prior to Wharton / Lauder, Venkatesh served as the Strategic Advisor to the Finance Minister of Rwanda, on a secondment from the Office of Tony Blair – Africa Governance Initiative. In this role, Venkatesh helped build the Strategy and Policy Unit in the Ministry of Finance which advises the minister on policy, macro-economic, tax and investment issues. During this time Venkatesh supported the bid process for the $600M new Kigali International Airport, worked on securing Rwanda’s first credit rating from S&P and helped build Rwanda’s first e-commerce website. Venkatesh also managed the first ever public-private partnership between a payments company and a government, which has helped build the foundations for electronic banking and mobile payments. Subsequently, Venkatesh spent his summer at the emerging markets mobile payments division of Visa Inc., where he assisted the team with building a business case to enter new markets in South Asia.

Venkatesh is a joint degree student with Wharton School and the Lauder Institute. In long term Venkatesh hopes to have the opportunity to serve in the Indian government.  Venkatesh says ‘I look forward to using the knowledge gained at Wharton and Lauder to make a real difference – by bringing more innovative ideas to government, which can deliver improvements to the lives of their citizens.’

Vidya Venkataraman, WG’14/ Yale Law School ‘14

Vidya served as a sovereign advisor for Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong where she worked closely with ministries of finance, central banks and state-owned enterprises throughout Asia. Vidya recalls visiting North Korean special economic zones in order to understand the effects of these development initiatives on the South Korean economy, as well as visiting China’s western autonomous regions to better understand the central government’s efforts to maintain social stability in the nation’s hinterlands.

Vidya is pursuing a JD/MBA dual degree from the Yale Law School and The Wharton School. She believes that her education will afford her a unique combination of legal, business and policy training which she aims to put in action upon graduation. Vidya hopes for a career in which she moves between the public and private sectors ‘facilitating more effective cooperation between governments and private-sector entities throughout emerging markets.’

Mark Duggan, the Chair of Department of Business Economics and Public Policy at the Wharton School, envisions Wharton playing a quintessential role in policy research and development. Mark believes that public policy is at the heart of business; it is intrinsic to the ecosystem and is the wheel, which runs the carriage. The overarching goal of this initiative is to get unbiased first grade research into the hands of people who can most benefit from it and impact change. The public policy initiative is the force of ‘Wharton Knowledge for Action’.

 

Authors
Tags

Related posts

881 Comments

  1. Pingback: Campus Chronicles: The Wharton Journal - Clear Admit Blog

  2. Pingback: office warehouse for sale

  3. Pingback: warehouse

  4. Pingback: Additional Info

  5. Pingback: commercial property

  6. Pingback: serviços informática

  7. Pingback: jintropin

  8. Pingback: فلاور

  9. Pingback: Blue Coaster33

  10. Pingback: YouTube Video

  11. Pingback: free movie downloads

  12. Pingback: watch movies online

  13. Pingback: stream movies

  14. Pingback: watch movies online

  15. Pingback: alkaline water

  16. Pingback: water purification systems

  17. Pingback: kangen water machine

  18. Pingback: enagic

  19. Pingback: Why Use VPN in Saudi Arabia?

  20. Pingback: light gloves

  21. Pingback: best online casinos

  22. Pingback: TV for Businesses

  23. Pingback: Website

  24. Pingback: here

  25. Pingback: stop parking

  26. Pingback: mp4 mobile porn

  27. Pingback: recycletotes.com

  28. Pingback: laan penge nu og her 18 aar

  29. Pingback: alkaline water machine

  30. Pingback: laane penge nu

  31. Pingback: water ionizer loans

  32. Pingback: pay day loans

  33. Pingback: parking

  34. Pingback: electrician apprenticeship program in illinois

  35. Pingback: f&t locksmiths

  36. Pingback: b & s locksmiths huddersfield

  37. Pingback: plumbers kansas city ks

  38. Pingback: plumber reviews

  39. Pingback: pay per day loans plan

  40. Pingback: house blue

  41. Pingback: electrician tool kit

  42. Pingback: our site

  43. Pingback: ionizer payment plan

  44. Pingback: ionizer payment plan

  45. Pingback: wyroby szklane piotrków trybunalski

  46. Pingback: alkaline water brands

  47. Pingback: Cristian Briones

  48. Pingback: water ionizer

  49. Pingback: water ionizer payment plan

  50. Pingback: car insurance options

  51. Pingback: learn more

  52. Pingback: over here

  53. Pingback: buy backlinks

  54. Pingback: green tea

  55. Pingback: cokolwiek

  56. Pingback: hospitalsex

  57. Pingback: tier2 junk

  58. Pingback: manastirski_chay

  59. Pingback: Bill Gates And Kangen Water | vinyl - vinyl fencing

  60. Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb

  61. Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc

  62. Pingback: Bill Gates And Kangen Water | trellis

  63. Pingback: xwcn85tvcmwv4yysxfgdgsd

  64. Pingback: mxa4nctaxmznzdt5rtacwfsdffa

  65. Pingback: xmct5895ct4jt3d4yxtjgwj45tc3j

  66. Pingback: 3cm9wy7vf5kcwxjc3ytxk0crtsxergsd

  67. Pingback: x30m85cgcr83n5rwxym8cnrsdfruxm

  68. Pingback: state farm policies

  69. Pingback: guitar picks

  70. Pingback: dui attorney

  71. Pingback: womens silk short robe

  72. Pingback: banheira

  73. Pingback: webcam porno

  74. Pingback: papa johns coupon codes

  75. Pingback: geld verdienen als webcam model

  76. Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale

  77. Pingback: guitar picks

  78. Pingback: just click the up coming internet site

  79. Pingback: NBA Live Stream

  80. Pingback: progony-hrumer-lic xrumer priogon 2016 base for xrumer

  81. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Review

  82. Pingback: Section 6(2)

  83. Pingback: quinoa salad recipes

  84. Pingback: novogodnee pozdravlenie prezidenta rf vladimira putina. 2016 god

  85. Pingback: video like me2

  86. Pingback: luxury car rental miami beach

  87. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Review

  88. Pingback: Best buy smartphone accessories

  89. Pingback: Gym Shorts

  90. Pingback: free followers real

  91. Pingback: Shayna Roughen

  92. Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Reviews

  93. Pingback: http://gallery.followtalks.com/profile/marciazales

  94. Pingback: webcammen

  95. Pingback: guitar picks

  96. Pingback: guitar picks

  97. Pingback: groupon gift card

  98. Pingback: yspro.ne.jp

  99. Pingback: greenwriting

  100. Pingback: recycle clothes for cash

  101. Pingback: coupons online shopping

  102. Pingback: easy weight loss diets

  103. Pingback: porno

  104. Pingback: esta

  105. Pingback: imp source

  106. Pingback: Gertha Conceicao

  107. Pingback: navigate to this web-site

  108. Pingback: Ecograf

  109. Pingback: curso de detetive particular

  110. Pingback: dr Medora

  111. Pingback: bikini luxe

  112. Pingback: movie2k

  113. Pingback: dog playpen

  114. Pingback: league of legends clothes

  115. Pingback: Andrew Borsellino

  116. Pingback: free bonus no deposit casino

  117. Pingback: Brand Bangla Eshop

  118. Pingback: valentines day cards

  119. Pingback: http://zaczekaj.zz.vc/firmowa-strona-internetowa/

  120. Pingback: PREMIUM PROMOTIONS ON EXCLUSIVE CLUB CASINO

  121. Pingback: minneapolis seo consultant

  122. Pingback: ebay deals delhi

  123. Pingback: apple shooter 2

  124. Pingback: here

  125. Pingback: Thomasena

  126. Pingback: how to create an android porn without coding

  127. Pingback: sacred 3 trainer

  128. Pingback: blackjack

  129. Pingback: th8 war base layout

  130. Pingback: entertainment

  131. Pingback: stlpiky

  132. Pingback: minneapolis email marketing company

  133. Pingback: Mathilda Poetker

  134. Pingback: a fantastic read

  135. Pingback: Descargar Musica

  136. Pingback: my singing monsters hack no survey no password

  137. Pingback: movietube

  138. Pingback: hungry shark mod apk

  139. Pingback: boom beach apk mod

  140. Pingback: Drawing For Kids

  141. Pingback: juice cleanse singapore

  142. Pingback: event organiser singapore

  143. Pingback: pump manual liquid

  144. Pingback: group

  145. Pingback: Lai

  146. Pingback: dog walker

  147. Pingback: free porn

  148. Pingback: kids clothes sizes

  149. Pingback: download jing

  150. Pingback: garcinia cambogia que es

  151. Pingback: how to make money online without spending money

  152. Pingback: real traffic

  153. Pingback: Palmira

  154. Pingback: ollas rena ware

  155. Pingback: highest quality nose hair trimmer

  156. Pingback: bathroom scale amazon

  157. Pingback: chapter 13 attorney harrisburg

  158. Pingback: Houston SEO

  159. Pingback: dart boards at sears

  160. Pingback: tv antennas as seen on tv

  161. Pingback: Cash 4 Clothes

  162. Pingback: hcg injections

  163. Pingback: punta cana hard rock

  164. Pingback: tenerife property

  165. Pingback: العاب تلبيس بنات

  166. Pingback: Canberra landscaping

  167. Pingback: NY

  168. Pingback: www.linkedin.com/company/cleaning-quotes

  169. Pingback: Lakenya

  170. Pingback: Meagan

  171. Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/

  172. Pingback: www.rosengard.tv

  173. Pingback: best mattresses 2016

  174. Pingback: jual arm rest organizer

  175. Pingback: help loading rental truck

  176. Pingback: fly swatter in spanish

  177. Pingback: mobile strike hack apk

  178. Pingback: dog boarding naples

  179. Pingback: where to buy gap insurance online

  180. Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/sexiercom/

  181. Pingback: to sleep but can't stay

  182. Pingback: Big Red Apparel

  183. Pingback: one year bullshit fraud investigations

  184. Pingback: Best Video App

  185. Pingback: best expert advisor

  186. Pingback: small home safe

  187. Pingback: chwilï¿½wki

  188. Pingback: Desi Photographer

  189. Pingback: SuperGaminator Bonus

  190. Pingback: Temika

  191. Pingback: crossfit

  192. Pingback: http://keepyourhair.cba.pl/

  193. Pingback: InstallShield alternatives

  194. Pingback: Startups In Delhi

  195. Pingback: porno

  196. Pingback: how to get your ex back when he has moved on

  197. Pingback: porno

  198. Pingback: nachat

  199. Pingback: lovetts lovin pet & home care

  200. Pingback: in-home dog care in naples

  201. Pingback: http://www.skinnyfibers.net/

  202. Pingback: organic forskolin

  203. Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga

  204. Pingback: Cerchio nel grano

  205. Pingback: brain plus iq pills

  206. Pingback: pet sitter naples fl

  207. Pingback: Scotts lawn

  208. Pingback: naples pet sitter

  209. Pingback: health benefits of raspberry ketones

  210. Pingback: clash royale android

  211. Pingback: check this our

  212. Pingback: great post to read

  213. Pingback: do you agree

  214. Pingback: I thought about this

  215. Pingback: what is the best weight loss pill

  216. Pingback: Fanclubdenhaag

  217. Pingback: Obsession Phrases

  218. Pingback: psychic source review

  219. Pingback: xxx

  220. Pingback: print vip

  221. Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1

  222. Pingback: google Google Apps for Work

  223. Pingback: http://pagarbrcsurabaya.tumblr.com/

  224. Pingback: chicagotribune

  225. Pingback: YouTube

  226. Pingback: youtube.com

  227. Pingback: City professional dentists ST4 1BL

  228. Pingback: cutegirlporn

  229. Pingback: Medix College Reviews

  230. Pingback: continue in a new window

  231. Pingback: escorts

  232. Pingback: android game cheat app

  233. Pingback: Medix College Reviews

  234. Pingback: white label casino

  235. Pingback: poker online

  236. Pingback: patio sets

  237. Pingback: naples cat care

  238. Pingback: ï»¿judi bola

  239. Pingback: Kamagra

  240. Pingback: verhuisbedrijf rotterdam

  241. Pingback: grannys best natural remedies for alopecia areata

  242. Pingback: ï»¿edarling

  243. Pingback: edarling

  244. Pingback: vendita piante online

  245. Pingback: speargun

  246. Pingback: pornsharing.tigaz.top

  247. Pingback: alpine home air purifier

  248. Pingback: mobile strike hack

  249. Pingback: christiantshirts.co

  250. Pingback: ï»¿seo

  251. Pingback: speargun

  252. Pingback: kopya icerik

  253. Pingback: global test market

  254. Pingback: cusco bus

  255. Pingback: Buy Beats Instantly

  256. Pingback: NBAOnlineStreams

  257. Pingback: knifes kitchen block set apex

  258. Pingback: class schedule maker

  259. Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater

  260. Pingback: college schedule maker

  261. Pingback: asianalluretumblr

  262. Pingback: Online Casino

  263. Pingback: social media marketings tool

  264. Pingback: ï»¿Roulette

  265. Pingback: massage

  266. Pingback: navigate to this website

  267. Pingback: nordstrom coupon code

  268. Pingback: Bedside Lamps

  269. Pingback: how to make money online in nigeria

  270. Pingback: ï»¿san antonio bail bonds

  271. Pingback: san antonio bail bonds

  272. Pingback: cio resume

  273. Pingback: hack para clash of clans

  274. Pingback: Data Recovery Services

  275. Pingback: Find Out More

  276. Pingback: blow up slide pool

  277. Pingback: weblink

  278. Pingback: Data Recovery Services

  279. Pingback: Data Recovery Services

  280. Pingback: jvzoo discount

  281. Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientology

  282. Pingback: Rafferty Pendery

  283. Pingback: лучшие фильмы 2016 2016 года список новые фильмы

  284. Pingback: Rafferty Pendery

  285. Pingback: dell

  286. Pingback: Secret Lies Here

  287. Pingback: windows installation

  288. Pingback: tapas london

  289. Pingback: tapas meadowhall

  290. Pingback: garden design london

  291. Pingback: no credit check loans

  292. Pingback: Girls

  293. Pingback: cam girl werden

  294. Pingback: RugbyOnlineStream

  295. Pingback: portable air purifier

  296. Pingback: Dividende

  297. Pingback: vip prints

  298. Pingback: ï»¿escortbayan

  299. Pingback: Danbury painter

  300. Pingback: ibet sbobet agen taruhan bola online

  301. Pingback: sms lån

  302. Pingback: prints vip

  303. Pingback: vip

  304. Pingback: garden design

  305. Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale

  306. Pingback: tapas bar london

  307. Pingback: استمتع بالعاب فلاش

  308. Pingback: TAX - Accounting Services

  309. Pingback: Live Stream Rugby

  310. Pingback: easy club flyer

  311. Pingback: dietista barcelona

  312. Pingback: pornhub

  313. Pingback: hacklink

  314. Pingback: pornhub

  315. Pingback: jajajajajajaja

  316. Pingback: jajajajajajaja

  317. Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale

  318. Pingback: mca scam review

  319. Pingback: restaurants bluewater

  320. Pingback: samsung unlock

  321. Pingback: http://www.facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker

  322. Pingback: garden designers london

  323. Pingback: fuck google

  324. Pingback: orzech amerykanski dlh

  325. Pingback: fuck google

  326. Pingback: mobil porn

  327. Pingback: fake taxi

  328. Pingback: fuck google

  329. Pingback: porno izle

  330. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  331. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  332. Pingback: mejor casillero virtual para colombia

  333. Pingback: blaty drewniane

  334. Pingback: gaming monitor blackhat seo

  335. Pingback: tapas in london

  336. Pingback: medical billing schools

  337. Pingback: Marketing articles

  338. Pingback: drjaydani

  339. Pingback: sklejka dlh

  340. Pingback: american heritage inc

  341. Pingback: Get Traffic in USA

  342. Pingback: porno español

  343. Pingback: elewacje

  344. Pingback: his explanation

  345. Pingback: Best Websites 2016

  346. Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale

  347. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  348. Pingback: more

  349. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  350. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  351. Pingback: cedr dlh

  352. Pingback: Latest Offer

  353. Pingback: 手錶手機色情

  354. Pingback: viagra

  355. Pingback: Piece Of Heaven

  356. Pingback: birthday wishes

  357. Pingback: http://bit.ly/1NvmSnj

  358. Pingback: pornhub

  359. Pingback: ï»¿junk cars

  360. Pingback: instagram porn

  361. Pingback: modrzew dlh

  362. Pingback: best coffee maker with grinder

  363. Pingback: escort

  364. Pingback: escort

  365. Pingback: 腾讯视频会员充值

  366. Pingback: best outdoor umbrella for wind

  367. Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble

  368. Pingback: san antonio bail bonds

  369. Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com

  370. Pingback: samsonite carry on

  371. Pingback: Bad service

  372. Pingback: beylikdüzü escort

  373. Pingback: The Lost Ways Review

  374. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Duffle Bag

  375. Pingback: Bad service

  376. Pingback: Bad service

  377. Pingback: Lose 10 Pounds in 3 Weeks

  378. Pingback: isis videos

  379. Pingback: london tantric

  380. Pingback: Detroit Lions Hoodies

  381. Pingback: แก้วเซรามิค

  382. Pingback: Hottest WAGs

  383. Pingback: QWEQEWQE

  384. Pingback: gymnastics equipment for girls

  385. Pingback: kalici makyaj

  386. Pingback: web design

  387. Pingback: ï»¿gambling

  388. Pingback: kalici makyaj

  389. Pingback: water heater prices

  390. Pingback: Revendedor Boticario

  391. Pingback: Pure Natural Healing

  392. Pingback: Justin Verlander Detroit Tigers Jersey

  393. Pingback: water heater

  394. Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel

  395. Pingback: recupero dati

  396. Pingback: recupero dati

  397. Pingback: Despacho de abogados penalistas Madrid

  398. Pingback: recupero dati

  399. Pingback: recupero dati

  400. Pingback: techos de aluminio

  401. Pingback: kalici makyaj

  402. Pingback: ego cialis

  403. Pingback: porn videos

  404. Pingback: ï»¿academia do importador

  405. Pingback: ï»¿academia do importador

  406. Pingback: Detroit Pistons T-Shirts

  407. Pingback: escort articles

  408. Pingback: beylikdüzü escort

  409. Pingback: how to clean gymnastics mats

  410. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey

  411. Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts

  412. Pingback: electrician

  413. Pingback: electrician

  414. Pingback: tao of badass ebook

  415. Pingback: whatsapp channels

  416. Pingback: Cine Latino castellano Descargar

  417. Pingback: Escorts en Chillan

  418. Pingback: Escorts en Copiapo

  419. Pingback: My Pillow Reviews

  420. Pingback: Escort en iquique

  421. Pingback: kadıköy escort

  422. Pingback: Escorts en iquique

  423. Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey

  424. Pingback: fakir selim

  425. Pingback: 色情

  426. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey

  427. Pingback: hosting Page Template

  428. Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey

  429. Pingback: escort toronto

  430. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  431. Pingback: search engine optimisation

  432. Pingback: Viagra opinie cena

  433. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  434. Pingback: bizvarsaksenhicolursunpic

  435. Pingback: cranecrews.com

  436. Pingback: Free XXX Porn

  437. Pingback: Honest Review 2016

  438. Pingback: Asian Porn

  439. Pingback: MILF Porn

  440. Pingback: porno.

  441. Pingback: uab ost express

  442. Pingback: Anal Porn

  443. Pingback: Xbox One

  444. Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto

  445. Pingback: Storm Bowling Balls

  446. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings

  447. Pingback: Teen XXX Porn

  448. Pingback: Fetish Porn

  449. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  450. Pingback: Shemale Porn

  451. Pingback: Gay Lesbian Porn

  452. Pingback: ï»¿pest control

  453. Pingback: Mia Khalifa XXX

  454. Pingback: Dillion Harper Porn

  455. Pingback: Reality Kings Porn

  456. Pingback: Cam Porn

  457. Pingback: Naughty America Porn

  458. Pingback: Bowling Store

  459. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Sports Memorabilia

  460. Pingback: ï»¿pest control

  461. Pingback: Brazzers Porn

  462. Pingback: metin2 pvp serverler

  463. Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Apparel

  464. Pingback: 牛混蛋

  465. Pingback: Detroit Sports Memorabilia

  466. Pingback: Viagra

  467. Pingback: pest control

  468. Pingback: cuban gold chain

  469. Pingback: Expert Ikea kitchen cabinet Installers

  470. Pingback: Cialis cena

  471. Pingback: AR15kit

  472. Pingback: ï»¿Company Reviews

  473. Pingback: viagra

  474. Pingback: ï»¿Company Reviews

  475. Pingback: Alice

  476. Pingback: ?watch porn online

  477. Pingback: aress academy

  478. Pingback: phenq review

  479. Pingback: Detroit SEO

  480. Pingback: vw warranty

  481. Pingback: forina pure

  482. Pingback: car warranties

  483. Pingback: Levitra

  484. Pingback: fast cash loan

  485. Pingback: MILF Porn

  486. Pingback: codes coupons

  487. Pingback: code coupons

  488. Pingback: kasyno gry hazardowe

  489. Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi

  490. Pingback: porno izleeeee

  491. Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape

  492. Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock

  493. Pingback: Glennis

  494. Pingback: porn jobs in new york

  495. Pingback: Ivana

  496. Pingback: poodle dog breed information

  497. Pingback: 55 prited

  498. Pingback: counsel connects

  499. Pingback: Buy Tunnel Plug

  500. Pingback: photo booth toronto

  501. Pingback: plantas purificadoras

  502. Pingback: Cameron

  503. Pingback: Paul DeGregory

  504. Pingback: Best Deals Beauty Supply Makeup Accessories

  505. Pingback: Jodie

  506. Pingback: little india denver

  507. Pingback: Myers

  508. Pingback: Adrianna

  509. Pingback: pornoooo

  510. Pingback: pozyczki

  511. Pingback: pozyczki

  512. Pingback: ï»¿Business Reputation

  513. Pingback: Eileen Vonkrosigk

  514. Pingback: Modesto Knouff

  515. Pingback: phone 6s huge discount

  516. Pingback: siktir git

  517. Pingback: Minecraft Account

  518. Pingback: brainsmart

  519. Pingback: brainsmart

  520. Pingback: gymnastic palm grips

  521. Pingback: lose weight

  522. Pingback: sex

  523. Pingback: child porn

  524. Pingback: American Power and Gas

  525. Pingback: American Power and Gas

  526. Pingback: ï»¿Porn

  527. Pingback: escortbayan

  528. Pingback: ï»¿osos de peluche

  529. Pingback: Download

  530. Pingback: learn the facts here now

  531. Pingback: tantric massage london

  532. Pingback: ï»¿thirdphaseofmoon

  533. Pingback: tantric massage london

  534. Pingback: Family Lawyer Nashville

  535. Pingback: RRB Result 2016

  536. Pingback: manifestation miracle review

  537. Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes

  538. Pingback: Detroit Sports Shop

  539. Pingback: Antioxidant

  540. Pingback: best lawn care company in Atlanta

  541. Pingback: imprimante jet d encre avis

  542. Pingback: inspirational quotes for life

  543. Pingback: Reviews Attorney Dallas

  544. Pingback: fair trade coffee

  545. Pingback: شركة تنظيف فلل بالرياض

  546. Pingback: ï»¿money

  547. Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SkX5td-pg1k

  548. Pingback: vr1

  549. Pingback: bandar judi online terpercaya

  550. Pingback: mypsychicadvice.com

  551. Pingback: 16 seat bus hire

  552. Pingback: doors and windows replacement

  553. Pingback: renovation

  554. Pingback: watch batman v superman: dawn of justice 2016 full movie

  555. Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan

  556. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  557. Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan

  558. Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan

  559. Pingback: Multi Mineral

  560. Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort

  561. Pingback: award winning children's books

  562. Pingback: Shipping to Malaysia

  563. Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort

  564. Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort

  565. Pingback: sponsor id for dreamtrips

  566. Pingback: eua

  567. Pingback: coin dealer

  568. Pingback: Tulsa IrrigationSystems

  569. Pingback: investment

  570. Pingback: 可憐的私生

  571. Pingback: 可憐的私生

  572. Pingback: film izle

  573. Pingback: Lawn management Marietta

  574. Pingback: Restless

  575. Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan

  576. Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan

  577. Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan

  578. Pingback: tinny spy camera

  579. Pingback: ï»¿cocuk escort

  580. Pingback: thai amulets

  581. Pingback: adam and eve codes

  582. Pingback: FastComet Coupons

  583. Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet

  584. Pingback: child escort girl

  585. Pingback: ï»¿Viagra

  586. Pingback: child escort girl

  587. Pingback: business reviews

  588. Pingback: 5"(128 MM) CENTER TO CENTER

  589. Pingback: visit the site

  590. Pingback: business reviews

  591. Pingback: see more

  592. Pingback: webdesign

  593. Pingback: viagra

  594. Pingback: gifts for him

  595. Pingback: chinakopen.nl

  596. Pingback: text correction

  597. Pingback: bulk sms

  598. Pingback: chinakopen.nl

  599. Pingback: Best Diet Pills

  600. Pingback: sex shop gosford

  601. Pingback: digital marketing consultants

  602. Pingback: msr206 software

  603. Pingback: legal steroids

  604. Pingback: subliminal hypnosis

  605. Pingback: it disposal

  606. Pingback: Shop our inventory of Herbalife Shake

  607. Pingback: Computer recycling

  608. Pingback: cocuk pornosu

  609. Pingback: cocuk pornosu

  610. Pingback: bear claw lodge britishcolumbia

  611. Pingback: quito eco hotel

  612. Pingback: sports betting

  613. Pingback: Bodybuilders meal bag

  614. Pingback: hormone therapy medical weight loss in wilminton

  615. Pingback: Williams

  616. Pingback: Donn

  617. Pingback: Can't stop laughing at July's best news bloopers!

  618. Pingback: Grout coloring

  619. Pingback: English Language School

  620. Pingback: buy hacklink

  621. Pingback: Rodrick

  622. Pingback: ecchinagoods.com D

  623. Pingback: Tulsa Lawn Care Companies

  624. Pingback: payday loans

  625. Pingback: good customers

  626. Pingback: payday loans

  627. Pingback: domino QQ

  628. Pingback: Kandra

  629. Pingback: this URL

  630. Pingback: video production London

  631. Pingback: baltic siker o.ç

  632. Pingback: избор на домоуправител софия

  633. Pingback: Herbalife Green Tea

  634. Pingback: cargamescar.info

  635. Pingback: kizi games

  636. Pingback: kizi

  637. Pingback: fort worth coin dealer

  638. Pingback: Bigo Live Singapore

  639. Pingback: phuket airport transfer

  640. Pingback: pokemon go plus

  641. Pingback: therapist tampa

  642. Pingback: American Power and Gas reviews

  643. Pingback: florida skin care

  644. Pingback: BUSINESS SERVICES

  645. Pingback: Consulta CPF Online

  646. Pingback: discount codes

  647. Pingback: tube tops

  648. Pingback: nashville dui lawyer

  649. Pingback: skin tampa male

  650. Pingback: บาคาร่า

  651. Pingback: Cream Temulawak

  652. Pingback: Logan

  653. Pingback: moreton island accommodation

  654. Pingback: Flower remedies

  655. Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-buy-online/

  656. Pingback: ï»¿kameralÄ± sohbet sitesi kurmak

  657. Pingback: spiritual coach

  658. Pingback: camlock couplings

  659. Pingback: Singapore memory training courses

  660. Pingback: Opciones Binarias

  661. Pingback: Tablet Binder

  662. Pingback: Power your Subconscious Mind

  663. Pingback: link

  664. Pingback: avocat permi

  665. Pingback: Gogy dad games friv3 juegos kizi games

  666. Pingback: Trevino Enterprises Voted #1 company for your Marketing Needs

  667. Pingback: lunch talks

  668. Pingback: DraftKings NFL Picks Week 1

  669. Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts

  670. Pingback: trigonometry calculator

  671. Pingback: Detroit Pistons 2016-17 Preview

  672. Pingback: memory courses

  673. Pingback: meet new friends

  674. Pingback: sex

  675. Pingback: italian wine

  676. Pingback: business opportunities work from home

  677. Pingback: sex

  678. Pingback: check here

  679. Pingback: Contemporary woman Artist

  680. Pingback: products

  681. Pingback: best hair colorist in nyc

  682. Pingback: IT Support Tulsa

  683. Pingback: valiutu skaiciuokle

  684. Pingback: dunelm mill voucher codes

  685. Pingback: attic insulation

  686. Pingback: Anthony_Melchiorres

  687. Pingback: argos voucher

  688. Pingback: tunisian law firm

  689. Pingback: umývanie okien

  690. Pingback: Blackowned Businesses

  691. Pingback: John Greed Vouchers

  692. Pingback: furniture village voucher codes

  693. Pingback: worldstores vouchers

  694. Pingback: survival

  695. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Review

  696. Pingback: Gold Coas

  697. Pingback: ï»¿creapure

  698. Pingback: Top recommended Brokers

  699. Pingback: sex discount

  700. Pingback: Doba Reviews

  701. Pingback: elo boosting

  702. Pingback: buy Viagra 50% off

  703. Pingback: IOT

  704. Pingback: Viagra coupon

  705. Pingback: fullfilmizle

  706. Pingback: Picur Style - Dicas Gratuitas!

  707. Pingback: Risk Management

  708. Pingback: Buy Oxycontin without a prescription

  709. Pingback: martial arts

  710. Pingback: player via video

  711. Pingback: friv kizi

  712. Pingback: Kizi friv y8 games: juegos pau friv 2 online games

  713. Pingback: free bet castle sign up offers

  714. Pingback: casket

  715. Pingback: Brown Fox Fur Coat

  716. Pingback: 95% off Viagra pills

  717. Pingback: style

  718. Pingback: Viagra pill coupon

  719. Pingback: Mestrado em Educação

  720. Pingback: Kizi 1 friv kizi friv y8 games

  721. Pingback: voucher codes

  722. Pingback: Friv games kizi play free online yepi games

  723. Pingback: carb blocker how do they work

  724. Pingback: check my source

  725. Pingback: apple

  726. Pingback: Caaraklinikka

  727. Pingback: hijab tutorial

  728. Pingback: Top keynote speakers

  729. Pingback: American Power and Gas Reviews

  730. Pingback: cheap viagra online

  731. Pingback: escort bayan

  732. Pingback: international dating

  733. Pingback: situs poker

  734. Pingback: globalandia.blogspot.com

  735. Pingback: Miami Lamborghini rentals

  736. Pingback: awesomedia denmark

  737. Pingback: agen casino online

  738. Pingback: residual income opportunity

  739. Pingback: Forandringsledelse

  740. Pingback: dateinadash

  741. Pingback: canada goose

  742. Pingback: dr almuderis

  743. Pingback: Website Design

  744. Pingback: Kenyan breaking news

  745. Pingback: Boston Taxi

  746. Pingback: viagra for sale

  747. Pingback: MPA

  748. Pingback: buy proxies

  749. Pingback: coach hire

  750. Pingback: hummer hire

  751. Pingback: Downtempo

  752. Pingback: Best Tanning Products

  753. Pingback: Zelda

  754. Pingback: locksmith

  755. Pingback: directory

  756. Pingback: PRP Facial Treatment Tampa

  757. Pingback: nail salon tampa

  758. Pingback: have a peek at this web-site

  759. Pingback: ucuz esya depolama

  760. Pingback: landscaping portland oregon

  761. Pingback: nikon digital slr camera kits

  762. Pingback: click here

  763. Pingback: Sewa Bus Pariwisata

  764. Pingback: Tulsa Website Design

  765. Pingback: manfaat gluta celena

  766. Pingback: Carpet Cleaning Fairhope, AL

  767. Pingback: porno

  768. Pingback: Veterans day pictures

  769. Pingback: Learn how to earn serious income online as an affiliate

  770. Pingback: audit seo rÃ©union

  771. Pingback: free jvzoo

  772. Pingback: Guillaume Guersan

  773. Pingback: sedgwick properties development

  774. Pingback: immigration lawyer NJ

  775. Pingback: is boolberry the next monero

  776. Pingback: helpful resources

  777. Pingback: listen to this podcast

  778. Pingback: teh oolong

  779. Pingback: see this here

  780. Pingback: boolberry secure

  781. Pingback: additional info

  782. Pingback: More Help

  783. Pingback: Porno

  784. Pingback: consultor marketing digital

  785. Pingback: DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Picks

  786. Pingback: Raye

  787. Pingback: infection

  788. Pingback: atasehir escort

  789. Pingback: auto

  790. Pingback: tubemate on windows phone 8.1

  791. Pingback: vegas online casinos

  792. Pingback: conspiracy talk

  793. Pingback: oruspu çocuğu

  794. Pingback: Cialis apteka

  795. Pingback: celebrity custom wedding dress events heroes

  796. Pingback: angry birds game

  797. Pingback: best web hosting

  798. Pingback: hcg drops

  799. Pingback: android cleane

  800. Pingback: sanatate frumusete

  801. Pingback: subway surfers

  802. Pingback: NFL Jerseys China

  803. Pingback: escort in nottingham

  804. Pingback: thai massage

  805. Pingback: copacabana brazilian steakhouse nyc

  806. Pingback: Viagra

  807. Pingback: Google Samsung account lock removal

  808. Pingback: shooting

  809. Pingback: Sherika

  810. Pingback: counselling red deer

  811. Pingback: Rayqvon Warren

  812. Pingback: Rayqvon Warren

  813. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  814. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  815. Pingback: Dillon Bostwick

  816. Pingback: red timberlands

  817. Pingback: Maria Karpov DMD

  818. Pingback: discount vitamins

  819. Pingback: scientific trading machine

  820. Pingback: Verlie

  821. Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz

  822. Pingback: green carpet cleaning

  823. Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz

  824. Pingback: Mandy

  825. Pingback: istanbul escort

  826. Pingback: escort nottingham

  827. Pingback: Fragrance

  828. Pingback: Organic

  829. Pingback: Leicester escort

  830. Pingback: The Lost Ways

  831. Pingback: epoxy flakes flooring

  832. Pingback: Polycrystalline Silicon

  833. Pingback: Foro Atletico De Madrid

  834. Pingback: epoxy floor installation

  835. Pingback: epoxy finish

  836. Pingback: Car Paint

  837. Pingback: istanbul escort

  838. Pingback: siktir git

  839. Pingback: ananı sikeceğiz cem

  840. Pingback: The Lost Ways

  841. Pingback: Tools For Educators

  842. Pingback: izmir eskort

  843. Pingback: web

  844. Pingback: women working from home

  845. Pingback: podnosniki Prokop

  846. Pingback: scientific trading machine

  847. Pingback: Mars

  848. Pingback: Jennine

  849. Pingback: http://www.beasleyfirm.com/

  850. Pingback: Dillon Bostwick

  851. Pingback: account jio

  852. Pingback: phone psychic reading

  853. Pingback: short term loans

  854. Pingback: missouri wind and solar lawsuit

  855. Pingback: Kitchenette appliance

  856. Pingback: clash royale arena game

  857. Pingback: elixir generator

  858. Pingback: siktir

  859. Pingback: edcure

  860. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  861. Pingback: vuelosdelalma.blogspot.com/2013/11/kampung-inggris-pare-kediri.html

  862. Pingback: MYKONOS VILLA

  863. Pingback: stafaband

  864. Pingback: read more

  865. Pingback: Visit Website

  866. Pingback: paypal solutions

  867. Pingback: christian counsellor west vancouver bc

  868. Pingback: Watch Full Movies

  869. Pingback: Jason Raphael Forex

  870. Pingback: Richard Warke

  871. Pingback: poker

  872. Pingback: unlock her legs officialï¿½

  873. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  874. Pingback: Porno

  875. Pingback: web

  876. Pingback: work from home jobs online

  877. Pingback: judi poker

  878. Pingback: the cost of exterminators

  879. Pingback: Buy Best Addreall 30mg in USA/UK Just 3.99 USD With Bitcoin Secure Good & Fast Service Best Quality

  880. Pingback: travel search

  881. Pingback: cheap flights australia

Top