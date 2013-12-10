Shock and Smile: Silent Memoirs of People Who Are Changing the World

Story of the Henry & Marcelle Morgenthau Fellows: Wharton Public Policy Initiative

The unquenchable thirst to make an impact, change lives, ‘be a force for social good’ is what defines each recipient of the Henry & Marcelle Morgenthau Fellowship. The Business Economics and Public Policy initiative at Wharton presents this fellowship to distinguished students for their path breaking work in public policy and their commitment towards creating impact. Meet this year’s recipients:

Joshua McCann, WG’14

Joshua prior to Wharton worked with the World Bank Group in Sierra Leone implementing and evaluating nationwide youth employment and training program. This program covered 20,000 beneficiaries over 300 communities across all 12 districts of Sierra Leone. Prior to this Joshua was the Country Director for Innovations for Poverty Action who pioneered the use of randomized control trials to improve efficacy of aid programs and policy interventions.

Joshua spent this summer at The International Finance Corporation analyzing IFC investments in health, education, tourism and retail. In his words ‘ I will return to development finance, continue to work with non profits, or aim to work with socially focused for- profit enterprise. Regardless of the role, I hope to have an impact on poverty over the course of my career’.

Julia Kurnik, WG’14/ HKS ‘15

Julia worked as the regional field director in 2007 with the then senator Obama’s campaign for President. Julia then moved as the Director of Research and Policy with the National Women’s Business Council for Small Business Administration advising the Congress and White House on policy initiatives to help women entrepreneurs nationwide.

Julia is a dual degree candidate with Harvard Kennedy School and Wharton. Julia is currently working on her own social enterprise addressing the availability, accessibility and sustainability of healthy, fresh food in Philadelphia. Julia describes the tipping point for her as‘ I had the privilege of joining the Obama campaign for President and it was then that what had been previously a flirtation with the public sector became a full- fledged passion.’

Maxwell Kretchmer, WG’14/ HKS’ 14

Maxwell served as the Senior Research Assistant in the International Finance Division of Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. In this responsibility he prepared policy materials for meetings with the Board of Governors, listened to debates and analysis of influential policy makers.

Maxwell is a dual degree candidate with Harvard Kennedy School and Wharton. He sees himself working with public sector institutions in the realm of economic and financial policy or in the public-private partnership space. He says ‘ I enjoy working on complex problems at the intersection of business and government.’

Srihari Prabhu, WG’14/ HKS’14

Srihari served as a consultant with The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation where he strategized and executed projects for the water, sanitation and hygiene team in Cambodia and Tanzania. Prior to that, Srihari was the Special Program Development Manager with Teach for India in Mumbai where he developed standardized metrics for measuring student achievement, developed the math curriculum and delivered teacher training. Srihari also served as a middle school math teacher in the Newark Public Schools as part of Teach for America.

Srihari is a believer in opportunity for equality and envisions himself working with public sector. He is currently a dual degree candidate with the Harvard Kennedy School and Wharton. Srihari has some strong views on governance ‘I believe we need a strong government that ensures equality for opportunity and prioritizes public interest.’

Tiago Correia, WG’14

An architect by profession, Tiago led the project for the new headquarters of the Central Bank of Iraq in Baghdad. Through this he experienced first- hand the impact of creating buildings that enable the good functioning of the country’s institution and support the re-emergence of a nation.

Tiago wants to be involved with the investment and policy-making process behind real estate development in emerging urban environments. Tiago is passionate about the role of infrastructure in economic transformation ‘I am committed to building a bridge between the worlds of architecture and finance, to serve emerging communities and create new models of sustainable development.’

Venkatesh Saha, WG’14

Prior to Wharton / Lauder, Venkatesh served as the Strategic Advisor to the Finance Minister of Rwanda, on a secondment from the Office of Tony Blair – Africa Governance Initiative. In this role, Venkatesh helped build the Strategy and Policy Unit in the Ministry of Finance which advises the minister on policy, macro-economic, tax and investment issues. During this time Venkatesh supported the bid process for the $600M new Kigali International Airport, worked on securing Rwanda’s first credit rating from S&P and helped build Rwanda’s first e-commerce website. Venkatesh also managed the first ever public-private partnership between a payments company and a government, which has helped build the foundations for electronic banking and mobile payments. Subsequently, Venkatesh spent his summer at the emerging markets mobile payments division of Visa Inc., where he assisted the team with building a business case to enter new markets in South Asia.

Venkatesh is a joint degree student with Wharton School and the Lauder Institute. In long term Venkatesh hopes to have the opportunity to serve in the Indian government. Venkatesh says ‘I look forward to using the knowledge gained at Wharton and Lauder to make a real difference – by bringing more innovative ideas to government, which can deliver improvements to the lives of their citizens.’

Vidya Venkataraman, WG’14/ Yale Law School ‘14

Vidya served as a sovereign advisor for Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong where she worked closely with ministries of finance, central banks and state-owned enterprises throughout Asia. Vidya recalls visiting North Korean special economic zones in order to understand the effects of these development initiatives on the South Korean economy, as well as visiting China’s western autonomous regions to better understand the central government’s efforts to maintain social stability in the nation’s hinterlands.

Vidya is pursuing a JD/MBA dual degree from the Yale Law School and The Wharton School. She believes that her education will afford her a unique combination of legal, business and policy training which she aims to put in action upon graduation. Vidya hopes for a career in which she moves between the public and private sectors ‘facilitating more effective cooperation between governments and private-sector entities throughout emerging markets.’

Mark Duggan, the Chair of Department of Business Economics and Public Policy at the Wharton School, envisions Wharton playing a quintessential role in policy research and development. Mark believes that public policy is at the heart of business; it is intrinsic to the ecosystem and is the wheel, which runs the carriage. The overarching goal of this initiative is to get unbiased first grade research into the hands of people who can most benefit from it and impact change. The public policy initiative is the force of ‘Wharton Knowledge for Action’.