The Wharton Diaries: Immersion in India (GIP)

After wrapping up my first semester at Wharton and visiting my parents in Florida for the Christmas holiday, I boarded an Emirates Airbus A380 en route to Mumbai for the 2-week Wharton Global Immersion Program (GIP) in India.
A tight layover window in Dubai caused my luggage to be placed on the flight behind me, which resulted in my having to wait in the Mumbai airport for them to arrive. Just as they were being brought out to me five hours later, three of my classmates (Monica Rodriguez, Dean Drizin, and Matt Dennett—all WG15) who had just landed showed up as well.
We took a cab together and rode for what felt like days through a vast city with more than twice the population of New York City before reaching our hotel. The organized chaos that one encounters on the roads of India is something that words alone cannot express. It must be experienced. In time, however, we would become accustomed to the constant jerking, horn-honking and near-crashes that typify the experience on Indian roads. Some of my personal highlights from Mumbai included:
The Elephanta Caves/Lord Shiva Temple – We took a ferry through the Arabian sea to a small island off the coast of Mumbai were we toured an ancient Hindi temple built into a cave on the side of a mountain in honor of the Hindu god Shiva.
The Ghandi Museum – We visited the former home and office of one of the most important figures in both Indian and world history.
The World’s Most Expensive Home – A $1 billion, 27-story mansion built by a set of brothers–one of whom is a Wharton graduate.
Pratham Education Foundation (company visit) – The largest NGO working to ensure quality education for underprivileged children in India. It has sparked a pan-Indian movement that has impacted millions of children across 19 of the 28 states in the country.
The Dharavi Slums – One of the largest slums in the world and undoubtedly the most productive. A safe, peaceful community that supports over 8,000 businesses and churns out a GDP of nearly $670 million US from a sprawling collection of shanties and makeshift mini-factories.
The city of Delhi was by far one of the most culturally enriching parts of the GIP. We started out with a visit to the the Qutab Minar, a 73 meter high “tower of victory” built by Qutab ud-din Aibak after his defeat of India’s last Hindu kingdom built between 1200 AD first Aibak and then completed by his successor in 1368 AD.
Another great experience was our entire group’s ride through the streets of Old Delhi in a caravan of about 15 or so rickshaws—3 wheeled carts powered by a human on a bicycle. While much of urban India has evolved beyond tight, super-crowded streets lined with merchants and crowded with pedestrians, livestock and human-powered carts, it was nice to see that this glimpse of the past has been preserved in pockets for newcomers to experience and appreciate.
The most breathtaking experience in Delhi (and perhaps the entire trip) was our visit to the Akshardham Baha’i temple. Akshardham is the single most magnificent structure that I have ever seen in person; and many others agreed with that sentiment.
Some other interested experiences in Delhi included seeing a live Bollywood show, attending an event for Wharton alumni dressed in traditional Indian clothing and getting lost in a rickshaw at about 1am leaving an after party from that event with two classmates.
While in Delhi, we rode 5 hours south for a 1 day excursion to Agra to see the Taj Mahal, and from there a small group of us traveled several hours west to Jaipur. In Jaipur, we visited the Amer fort, the only Hindi (as opposed to Muslim) fort that we visited while in the country.
The tour started with an elephant ride up the side of a mountain range that is considered to be one of the oldest in the world. Apparently, the precious jewels found within that mountain have made India the world’s #1 producer of non-diamond precious stones.
The India GIP was an unforgettable experience that I highly recommend. More than anything else, it made me just that much more excited about future travel adventures while at Wharton.
Pingback: buy league of legends ranked games elo
Pingback: swingin millionaire bonus
Pingback: office space
Pingback: commercial real estate to rent
Pingback: Tablet App Surveys kiosk mode
Pingback: buy laptop
Pingback: office space
Pingback: heart pendant
Pingback: porno
Pingback: فلاور
Pingback: Blue Coaster33
Pingback: streaming movies
Pingback: free movie downloads
Pingback: stream movies
Pingback: stream movies
Pingback: watch movies online
Pingback: exede internet Harts Location
Pingback: tvpackages.net
Pingback: DirectTV
Pingback: stop parking
Pingback: lan penge nu 18 ar
Pingback: mobile porn
Pingback: water ionizers
Pingback: car parking
Pingback: hurtigt laan penge nu
Pingback: water ionizer
Pingback: pay day loans
Pingback: resep ikan patin
Pingback: electricians examining board maine
Pingback: locksmith 55104
Pingback: try this
Pingback: pay per day loans plan
Pingback: house blue
Pingback: continue
Pingback: electrician trade schools
Pingback: ionizer payment plan
Pingback: payment plan
Pingback: SEO Specialist
Pingback: bottled alkaline water
Pingback: collections
Pingback: water ionizer payment plan
Pingback: website
Pingback: alkaline water
Pingback: http://makemoney.camkingz.com/
Pingback: do you agree
Pingback: link
Pingback: buy backlinks
Pingback: plague inc, plague, pandemic, universe pandemic, plague earth, earth plague, earth plague inc, earth plague universe, universe, plague, earth, pandemic, pathogen, gaarg, alien, pathogen alien
Pingback: cokolwiek
Pingback: budowa
Pingback: Locksmith 55104 | find -qualified locksmiths
Pingback: Locksmith 55104 | news - 24hour lock smith
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
Pingback: Locksmith 55104 | 24hours - emergency locksmith
Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc
Pingback: mxa4nctaxmznzdt5rtacwfsdffa
Pingback: xm845wctfkdijtfdhskdsftrg83yrer
Pingback: cm59x4ctxckw54mtdfsgw9j5nwmt
Pingback: dui attorney berkeley ca
Pingback: silk socks
Pingback: pet kennel naples fl
Pingback: webcam porno
Pingback: melbourne
Pingback: banheiras
Pingback: aile hekimligi malzemeleri
Pingback: guitar picks
Pingback: Locksmith 55104 | 24hour lock smith
Pingback: Watch NBA Live
Pingback: private proxies
Pingback: OKJ kepzesek
Pingback: quinoa
Pingback: t.noronha@resolutionrigging.com.au
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Review
Pingback: Winnipeg drivers who paid tickets they received under residential snow clearing parking bans want their fines refunded
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews
Pingback: usaa long term care insurance
Pingback: dave@redsglobal.com
Pingback: Best buy cell phone accessories
Pingback: Fitness Websites
Pingback: Kirby Lene
Pingback: http://jep.com.ua/component/k2/itemlist/user/146041.html
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/flatratecomputerservice/
Pingback: Ecograf
Pingback: free netflix coupon code
Pingback: trusted store
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp
Pingback: groupon.com
Pingback: buy t-shirt
Pingback: criminal defense attorney york
Pingback: bankruptcy attorney harrisburg
Pingback: recycle clothes for cash
Pingback: porno
Pingback: fast weight loss diet
Pingback: dig this
Pingback: rental car services near me
Pingback: like it
Pingback: find out here now
Pingback: Briana
Pingback: Prostate support supplement
Pingback: click here for more info
Pingback: Get More Information
Pingback: ecograf pret
Pingback: bikini luxe review
Pingback: movie2k
Pingback: league of legends tee shirts
Pingback: league of legends tee shirts
Pingback: ramalan bintang
Pingback: puppy playpen
Pingback: self publish book printing
Pingback: High pr links
Pingback: icc world cup 2016 time table
Pingback: casino games
Pingback: Faye
Pingback: garcinia cambogia kardashians
Pingback: swap.com
Pingback: hot asian essay lesbians
Pingback: Escort
Pingback: ebay deals iphone
Pingback: click this
Pingback: anal abuse
Pingback: http://www.purpletreebox.com/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=225921
Pingback: Tai
Pingback: pokemon xxx app
Pingback: ssbbw anal app
Pingback: top th9 war base
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer
Pingback: poker
Pingback: this one
Pingback: bidding
Pingback: th8 war base anti dragons
Pingback: hair loss help forums
Pingback: dr oz face serum
Pingback: entertainment
Pingback: italian boys names
Pingback: internet marketting minnesota
Pingback: movietube
Pingback: tenerife blog
Pingback: Descargar Musica
Pingback: boom beach hack apk
Pingback: my singing monsters cheat
Pingback: boom beach mod
Pingback: Drawing For Kids
Pingback: guitar picks
Pingback: health coach singapore
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale
Pingback: bouncing castle singapore
Pingback: water jugs 15 gallon
Pingback: cpm
Pingback: agencia publicidad malaga
Pingback: naples dog boarding
Pingback: News Magazine
Pingback: payroll estimator
Pingback: car accessories marikina
Pingback: sticky notes in excel
Pingback: Alison
Pingback: Thai Porn
Pingback: australias most unreliable bank
Pingback: icc t20 world cup 2016
Pingback: http://rosengard.tv
Pingback: roast pan juice gravy
Pingback: one year bullshit fraud investigations
Pingback: Bodybuilding Clothing
Pingback: now energy pills
Pingback: changing light bulb led
Pingback: scalping ea
Pingback: daily dog walkers naples fl
Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl
Pingback: Startups Events
Pingback: InstallShield alternatives
Pingback: porno
Pingback: dog sitter in naples
Pingback: neurocell scam or real
Pingback: lipozene
Pingback: CICAP
Pingback: Best drones for sale
Pingback: kitten sitter
Pingback: forskolin reviews
Pingback: Sharon
Pingback: clash royale android
Pingback: no deposit casinoï¿½
Pingback: working proxies
Pingback: Read Full Article
Pingback: hoer
Pingback: this article
Pingback: Continue
Pingback: candy saga
Pingback: best fat burner men
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review
Pingback: jet stupid
Pingback: youtube.com
Pingback: porno
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples
Pingback: vip print
Pingback: dog walking naples
Pingback: chlamydia info
Pingback: YouTube
Pingback: appstore sms app
Pingback: white label casino
Pingback: sleeping pills
Pingback: definefetish.tigaz.top
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1SuQKCa
Pingback: Buy Beats exclusive rights
Pingback: manson
Pingback: NBAOnlineStreams
Pingback: real ways to make money online
Pingback: la viagra
Pingback: Bedside Lamps
Pingback: I was reading this
Pingback: hackear clash of clans
Pingback: Free WSET Course
Pingback: Men's magazine
Pingback: top rated hepa air purifiers
Pingback: inner mind and souls
Pingback: vipprinting
Pingback: vip print
Pingback: printing
Pingback: ibet sbobet
Pingback: Removals Gloucestershire
Pingback: Oxford painting service
Pingback: avast internet security key
Pingback: الالعاب الجديدة والحصرية
Pingback: Harris
Pingback: dietista barcelona
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale
Pingback: iv therapy miami fl
Pingback: dlh
Pingback: motor club of america scam
Pingback: http://facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker/
Pingback: blaty drewniane dlh
Pingback: Marketing articles
Pingback: sklejka
Pingback: Get Traffic
Pingback: elewacja dlh
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: visit homepage
Pingback: 手錶手機色情
Pingback: Original Product For Sale
Pingback: cedr
Pingback: 我他媽
Pingback: NEU LIBRARY
Pingback: Piece Of Heaven
Pingback: birthday wishes
Pingback: http://bit.ly/27qDgvU
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Gordie Howe Jersey
Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com
Pingback: http://tiny.cc/4yrrby
Pingback: crossfit vancouver
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews
Pingback: Rhea
Pingback: mrr articles
Pingback: Image quotes
Pingback: thirts
Pingback: แก้วเซรามิค
Pingback: Hottest WAGs
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel
Pingback: Pure Natural Healing
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Duffle Bag
Pingback: Como imprimir CPF
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Hat
Pingback: Detroit Pistons Andre Drummond
Pingback: oversized recliner
Pingback: Despacho de abogados Derecho
Pingback: spam king
Pingback: visit site
Pingback: escort girls service
Pingback: gymnastics wrist support
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey
Pingback: Peliculas online gratis Ver Cine Latino
Pingback: tao of badass buy
Pingback: B-Mobile
Pingback: 健麗國際醫學美容集團
Pingback: mypillowreviews.xyz
Pingback: kadıköy escort
Pingback: carsoft 7.4 multiplexer
Pingback: fakir selim
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey
Pingback: 色情
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey
Pingback: hosting Page Template
Pingback: hoverboard for sale cheap
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store
Pingback: social
Pingback: Viagra opinie
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog
Pingback: MILF Porn
Pingback: porno
Pingback: Free XXX Porn
Pingback: Asian Porn
Pingback: uab ost express
Pingback: cisco
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets
Pingback: Teen XXX Porn
Pingback: Fetish Porn
Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts
Pingback: Lisa Ann Porn
Pingback: Hardcore Porn
Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel
Pingback: Bree Olson Porn
Pingback: Bowling Balls
Pingback: Viagra cena
Pingback: watch brazzers videos
Pingback: amazon colombia comprar
Pingback: 6.5 Creedmoor rifle kit
Pingback: engineered concrete
Pingback: forina pure
Pingback: Larisa
Pingback: potencja
Pingback: MILF Porn
Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi
Pingback: airport taxi service boston
Pingback: porno izleeeee
Pingback: model jobs
Pingback: Yoshie
Pingback: office cleaners
Pingback: purifiadoras de agua
Pingback: Buy Tantus Feeldoe sex toy online
Pingback: club flyers printing
Pingback: Sugar Daddy New York
Pingback: pornoooo
Pingback: Top Chapter 13 Lawyer
Pingback: The Lost Ways Book
Pingback: Alaina Vanpoppelen
Pingback: Obsession Phrases
Pingback: folding gymnastic mats
Pingback: burn fat fast
Pingback: find more information
Pingback: RRB Result 2016
Pingback: manifestation miracle pdf
Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes
Pingback: www.hr.com/en/app/blog/2016/05/3-keys-to-reducing-employee-turnover-in-the-christ_inzzz3ra.html
Pingback: شركة تنظيف فلل بالمدينة المنورة
Pingback: Free Credit Report
Pingback: Dr. Isbruch Rosenheim
Pingback: life insurance lawyer
Pingback: www.mypsychicadvice.com
Pingback: www.bestchristianshirts.com
Pingback: doors & windows
Pingback: batman v superman full movie online hd
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: Visto EB5EUA
Pingback: coin shop
Pingback: film izle
Pingback: acheter des likes
Pingback: qweqweqe
Pingback: qweqweqe
Pingback: qweqweqe
Pingback: sauvage swimwear spider bikini
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet
Pingback: technology review
Pingback: spelling check
Pingback: adult shop gosford
Pingback: youtube seo
Pingback: hack msp
Pingback: Lavone
Pingback: Rachele
Pingback: baltic siker o.ç
Pingback: Bigo Live UK
Pingback: veterans day message
Pingback: makeup school tampa
Pingback: westchase spa tampa fl
Pingback: Pago Sareservation - Dicas e Informaï¿½ï¿½es!
Pingback: dermatologist new port richey fl
Pingback: international plaza tampa
Pingback: Studio414 Contest
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-and-grapefruit/
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-prices/
Pingback: Martinez
Pingback: piano lessons near port moody bc
Pingback: CNC press brakes
Pingback: affordable speedy delivery vancouver local
Pingback: memory courses in Singapore
Pingback: MicroCrystalline Cellulose
Pingback: seo india packages
Pingback: read more
Pingback: search engine packages
Pingback: cheap seo package
Pingback: cheap seo packages uk
Pingback: DraftKings NFL Picks Week 1
Pingback: memory courses
Pingback: Trevino Enterprises Voted #1 company for your Marketing Needs
Pingback: Detroit Pistons 2016-17 Preview
Pingback: view publisher site
Pingback: browse this site
Pingback: vessel arrest tunisian attorneys
Pingback: brainsmart ultra
Pingback: sabit kanca 2 izle
Pingback: Percocet without prescription
Pingback: martial arts
Pingback: taxi free
Pingback: free bet castle sign up offers
Pingback: can you take white kidney bean extract with garcinia cambogia
Pingback: pokemon go hack
Pingback: Atasehir Escort
Pingback: cheap viagra ohio
Pingback: Globalandia
Pingback: canada goose
Pingback: Lucky Taxi Boston
Pingback: Make Money
Pingback: buy private proxies
Pingback: tampa rejuvenation
Pingback: Naomi
Pingback: volarex
Pingback: click here to investigate
Pingback: international plaza mall tampa
Pingback: More Info
Pingback: click site
Pingback: ucuz esya depolama
Pingback: nikon df fx format dslr camera
Pingback: samsonite carry on
Pingback: offer
Pingback: sprawdzenie vin
Pingback: security guard card training
Pingback: porno
Pingback: happy veterans day quotes
Pingback: Opciones binarias
Pingback: latest punjabi songs 2016 this week
Pingback: Guillaume Guersan
Pingback: jessica sarkisian
Pingback: Peninggi badan
Pingback: Los Angeles Limo Service
Pingback: Skinnymill
Pingback: secure digital currency boolberry
Pingback: immigration lawyer NJ
Pingback: Cunnilingus
Pingback: most secure digital money
Pingback: imp source
Pingback: ï»¿YG's Mobile Media App (MMA)
Pingback: lam nhôm cosfa
Pingback: have a peek at this web-site
Pingback: cheap nfl jerseys
Pingback: Anonymous digital cash
Pingback: learn more
Pingback: teh hijau
Pingback: a knockout post
Pingback: boolberry
Pingback: Internet
Pingback: view website
Pingback: a fantastic read
Pingback: dolls
Pingback: we buy all cars
Pingback: escort beirut
Pingback: palladium weissgold
Pingback: Electrical Projects
Pingback: wp robot nulled
Pingback: ï»¿Fanpage Boost: Fans, Likes & Follower for Facebook
Pingback: Porno
Pingback: Handmade soap
Pingback: Xvideos - Xvideo - XXX
Pingback: Country cover Hailey Benedict Keith Urban
Pingback: marketing digital
Pingback: double dragon slotgame
Pingback: DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Picks
Pingback: Aliments pour Ãªtre mince et en bonne SantÃ©
Pingback: Austin
Pingback: tramposos
Pingback: ï»¿website
Pingback: Kathrine
Pingback: infection
Pingback: istanbul escort bayan
Pingback: http://keepyourhair.cba.pl
Pingback: Pawswatch Pet Visiting
Pingback: iphone clear case
Pingback: ï»¿Biscuit Fou - Cookie Crush Czy
Pingback: Franklin Templeton Login
Pingback: stampa volantini
Pingback: commercial
Pingback: www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/sites/myncbi/1ToAp05ZFirkO/bibliography/50953316/public/?sort=date&direction=ascending
Pingback: tubemate for windows phone 8.1
Pingback: judi baccarat
Pingback: http://loscanary156.edublogs.org/2016/09/23/benefits-of-buying-apartments-picking-reliable-online-source-2/
Pingback: agen bola online
Pingback: click to visit
Pingback: jordan craig
Pingback: Daily Rant ranting online
Pingback: ibogaine treatment
Pingback: domino qq
Pingback: affordable moving companies surrey bc
Pingback: Music rap trap drake new free
Pingback: Viagra
Pingback: angry birds online
Pingback: subway surfer
Pingback: Krankenversicherung Stuttgart
Pingback: cheap sneakers
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review
Pingback: SOCCER COUNTRY
Pingback: nottingham escort
Pingback: Commercial roofing orlando
Pingback: brazilian steakhouse marinade
Pingback: jean dubost laguiole steak knives
Pingback: steak thermometer bluetooth
Pingback: steak recipes easy
Pingback: hurricane matthews uga
Pingback: stolen motorcycle
Pingback: ï»¿PDF Search Engine - No1PDF
Pingback: Top 10
Pingback: counselling red deer
Pingback: influence podcast
Pingback: livestream
Pingback: bike games
Pingback: Rayqvon Warren
Pingback: Rayqvon Warren
Pingback: gordonia men
Pingback: womens boots
Pingback: Shane
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: How to start a blog
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Dillon Bostwick
Pingback: furry boots
Pingback: 2017 subaru impreza wrx video review
Pingback: Maria Karpov DMD
Pingback: HIFU
Pingback: cartoon for kids
Pingback: Screen Share
Pingback: scientific trading machine review
Pingback: friv games
Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz
Pingback: ï»¿Bollywood News
Pingback: cleaning
Pingback: scissor lifts
Pingback: converter to mp3
Pingback: Vanda
Pingback: Holidays
Pingback: Happy new year images
Pingback: VLoggers
Pingback: izmir escort
Pingback: nottingham escorts agency
Pingback: Makeup
Pingback: Leicester escort
Pingback: AR10 kit
Pingback: Eponychium
Pingback: Car Paint
Pingback: epoxy table top
Pingback: foro de mierda
Pingback: epoxy glue home depot
Pingback: Polyurethane
Pingback: Anthem Login
Pingback: siktir git
Pingback: Byt iPhone 6 skarm
Pingback: best seo
Pingback: The Lost Ways
Pingback: izmir eskort
Pingback: scuba diving
Pingback: have a peek here
Pingback: work from home 2017
Pingback: The santorini
Pingback: podnosniki Prokop
Pingback: scientific trading machine
Pingback: Phoebe
Pingback: fruits et lÃ©gumes marseille
Pingback: http://www.beasleyfirm.com/
Pingback: Dillon Bostwick
Pingback: toronto limo service
Pingback: Foundation Repair
Pingback: psicologo
Pingback: How to Scam people for money
Pingback: psychic reading by phone
Pingback: payday loans online
Pingback: Get Free Stuff + Low cost shipping
Pingback: fast payday loans
Pingback: click for more
Pingback: adam eve coupon
Pingback: coins for clash royale
Pingback: kaybol
Pingback: bok
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook
Pingback: tdk minidisc recordable 74 min
Pingback: vuelosdelalma.blogspot.com/2013/11/kampung-inggris-pare-kediri.html
Pingback: Kehlani
Pingback: mietmöbel berlin
Pingback: варить каппу
Pingback: cheap australian supplements
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review
Pingback: fashion clothing online
Pingback: stafa
Pingback: Grandeur Park Residences
Pingback: how to get followers for instagram
Pingback: 2016 instagram followers
Pingback: over here
Pingback: verified paypal accounts
Pingback: sites de rencontre
Pingback: casino
Pingback: ï»¿MrAlfredShop
Pingback: truthfully christian counsellor canada
Pingback: Full Movies
Pingback: Young Living Reviews
Pingback: poker qiu qiu
Pingback: Affordable Las Vegas Preschool
Pingback: Hair Weaving
Pingback: Richard Warke
Pingback: Saldo Sodexo
Pingback: family dentistry
Pingback: Identity Fraud Protection
Pingback: Marylynn
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook
Pingback: pairqq
Pingback: bursa taruhan hari ini
Pingback: unlock her legsï¿½
Pingback: 99 poker
Pingback: dewa poker
Pingback: judi qq online
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook
Pingback: Porno
Pingback: Mentale zuflucht
Pingback: Schoolboy q type beat
Pingback: judi
Pingback: buy followers
Pingback: Plumbers Alpharetta
Pingback: bulk computer recycling
Pingback: buy followers online
Pingback: laptop disposal
Pingback: LR ürünleri
Pingback: bulk computer recycling
Pingback: bulk computer disposal
Pingback: jobs to do from home
Pingback: qiu qiu online
Pingback: Eastside pest control
Pingback: zing fanzhi
Pingback: Buy Best Xanax 2mg in USA/UK Just 2.49 USD With Bitcoin Secure Good & Fast Service Best Quality
Pingback: daily travel deals
Pingback: budget airlines
Pingback: Dryden Transport