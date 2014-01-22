Experiencing Silence

Silence dawned on me as if it was the morning light, sending in waves of luminous energy through every inch of my body. I could feel the sensation—the clarity—the state of complete blankness yet with answers to every perceivable question. I was amazed that this radiant energy, this calm soul, over flowing with love and sense of belongingness existed within me. I saw my vision expand and cover the space of this universe and I saw myself transforming, only till I heard a soft voice telling me to become aware of the environment of self and come back to the present moment. Sitting cross legged on hard ground with eyes closed among the clouds on a mountain inside the meditation hall, I started out by letting go—by letting my thoughts wander and focusing on my breath. Very soon, I was lost in translation and experienced my true existence.

Meditation is an experience and over time the richness and depth of this experience has only grown with practice. My chance encounter with the Art of Living Foundation, a wellness retreat and meditation center in North Carolina, happened at the age seventeen when I as a silent, misfit kid searched for the meaning of life, reason for my existence and purpose of my life in books. Over the last ten years with Art of Living I have experienced the answer to each of those question, found direction and purpose, a larger goal and a blissful state of being. Every single moment that I have lived in this state of happiness, of peacefulness and awareness knowledge has flowed in – answering my questions, clearing my doubts, giving me courage and confidence to go forth. It has been like a conversation, conversation with ‘consciousness’ – who knows, who projects and who manifests. These concepts don’t seem abstract to me, the fact that they might seem abstract to others amazes me. After all, hasn’t a sense of self always spoken to and guided us throughout our being? In our contrived stressful life, we often leave that voice behind; we indulge in the pressure to conform that society presents and then ask questions like “Why can’t I sit still?”, “Why can’t I concentrate?”, and “Why can’t I live up ‘my’ true potential?”

Meditation and Yoga takes those layers of stress away, it tears away the boundaries you have created for yourself and the bondages that you feel you have. You are free right now. You are everything you wish to be right now. You have everything that you need or the capability to achieve that right now. I see your raised brow – I see the questions your mind is asking – just believe and then live. Let faith precede your actions and not let results precede your faith.

What I find amazing is we put tag names to spirituality #Indian #Religion #Quirky #Hippy #Yoga. In reality, our spirit permeates each part of our existence, our action and inactions. Spirituality is simply the voice and nature of our spirit. Wake up and listen to it – discover yourself.

Art of Living Foundation conducts wellness retreats and meditation workshops. Contact priag@wharton.upenn.edu to organize or be part of a free workshop.