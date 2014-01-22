The Wharton Diaries: A (Tech) Trek to Remember

Day 1: Get the vans. Don’t forget Li!
Patrick and I rented out the 12-person vans picked up trekkers from the airport in two waves. As second wave lead, I was responsible for driving bunch of people, including Li, to our hotel. I picked up a group of trekkers and made sure we MiaoMiao Li on board. We left for hotel Parmini and shortly after, Li Zhang texted Withers: “Where are you guys??” Note to self: we have two Li’s! Better to get these goofs out the way early, right?
As we pulled up to hotel Parmini, it became clear the image they portrayed online was … aspirational! We will be roughing it for the next few nights at the Parmini. Our trek is starting to feel more like a leadership venture. Two-in-one?! Works for me!
Day 2: Facebook Disney’s it up and the Nut House Cinges
Our first stop was Facebook, and at first glance, I was pretty bummed. We were greeted with a bland external facade that looked like some sort of graduate student apartment complex. Once we crossed through security doors though, it felt like we had entered a Zuckerberg-inspired Disney World (it turns out Facebook did hire Disney consultants to design their campus). Facebookers travelled between eye-popping buildings on company bikes; the free food, drinks, and ice cream flowed throughout the campus. There was even a free arcade! While the campus definitely was someplace I want to be, I’m not sure I could actually get any work done.
Next we stopped by Apple, which unfortunately hadn’t yet moved to the Infinite Loop. Nonetheless, it was still cool to see this tech juggernaut’s customer- and design-centric culture in person. Box would be our last stop of the day. Free food was everywhere, and instead of taking the stairs, we got to ride a slide down to the front door!
After dinner, a few of us ventured to a local dive aptly named Antonio’s Nut House — think peanut shells everywhere — where we randomly ran into my old high school classmate and current GSB, Scott; small world! Today was Scott’s birthday, so we obviously had to get him a birthday drink. It was at this point that Scott introduced us to the wonderful world of Cinge – the tequila equivalent of Fireball. We’ll have to make Cinge a thing back in Philly.
Day 3: Trekkers bike and bullride
We kicked the day off with a trip to the Googleplex in Mountain View. While it exuded considerable Googliness, the campus’ creative layout and ever-present food gave it a feel like Facebook’s, but on a 10x scale with over 50+ buildings sprawled throughout.
After lunch, we headed over to Google’s significantly smaller neighbor LinkedIn, which was so close that Xoogler Zinnia took a small group of trekkers over by Google bike — yes, bikes are lying around for free here too. While LinkedIn didn’t have the custom-built campus that Google did, they did place ping pong tables and arcade games throughout the campus. We stopped by EBay and Paypal before heading back to our home base.
Withers committed us to a evening mixer with a Columbia Business School trek group at a nearby bar that featured one-way bathroom mirrors, and more importantly, a mechanical bull. We challenged the CBS trekkers to a friendly bull riding contest, but these MBAs feared the competition. A bunch of us still rode, and I’m pretty sure Withers has a back-up career in rodeo if this whole tech thing doesn’t work out!
Day 4: Meeting the original trekker and parting ways
My van led the way on our final day in the Bay Area and I may have pushed it a little harder than Patrick — let’s just say the difference in gas costs were significant and the phrase “speed demon” made it to our GroupMe. Our first stop was Walmart E-commerce — who knew they would have such a strong tech-startup vibe?!
We crossed the street to Youtube where Ben Choy, a Wharton alum and tech trek founder, welcomed us. We didn’t see the whole office (I’ve heard they have an indoor slide too!) but YouTube was cool – they operated separately from the Googleplex and had a more startup feel.
Finally, we drove up to Yelp’s SF headquarters, where they operate out of 26-floor neo-gothic office building. While the building’s exterior appeared conservative, their offices were anything but that, sporting a wall-of-fame with goofy vanity photos and a huge gong for top salespeople. Sadly, after Yelp I parted with the trek crew heading to Seattle.
The company visits were great, but the real highlight of the trip was bonding with my fellow trekkers. We have so many memories from this west coast odyssey, from sliding at Box, to impromptu Nut House venturing, to Bull riding with the best. Oh, and I’ll never mix my Li’s up again! Huge shout out to our organizers Annie, John, Ro and Stephanie for making it happen!!
Pingback: office space Manhattan
Pingback: bali yoga retreats
Pingback: keyword tool
Pingback: rent commercial property
Pingback: comforter sets
Pingback: exede internet Maxwell AFB Gunter Annex
Pingback: poker online
Pingback: mannequins
Pingback: buy backlinks
Pingback: cokolwiek
Pingback: tier2
Pingback: tier2 junk
Pingback: http://hamptonbayceilingfansparts.com
Pingback: Fotobuch im Test
Pingback: hampton bay ceiling fans components online
Pingback: Los Altos CA
Pingback: reserver hotel de luxe
Pingback: Odessa Wisdom Teeth Dentist
Pingback: jackpotonlinebet
Pingback: John Callen height
Pingback: Mount Vernon
Pingback: firstrow
Pingback: ankara eskort
Pingback: ankara eskort
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
Pingback: Toctoc.Com
Pingback: now
Pingback: orospunun dogurdugu
Pingback: bu linkler senin ananin amina girsin
Pingback: parfum, cosmétique, produits de soins, spécialist de beauté, protection solaire, parfumerie parfum, cosmetica, huidverzorging, beautyspecialist, verzorging, zonnebescherming, parfumerie,
Pingback: c8n75s5tsndxcrsfsfcscjkfsk
Pingback: mxa4nctaxmznzdt5rtacwfsdffa
Pingback: orospu cocuguyum
Pingback: xt5m8ct4ykwk7rdywx8t54w5ctxsdf
Pingback: xm845wctfkdijtfdhskdsftrg83yrer
Pingback: cm59x4ctxckw54mtdfsgw9j5nwmt
Pingback: carlos jose rios grajales
Pingback: xfwmrt5gzngfw5wtrjfgxe85mrwfqd
Pingback: auto insurance quote state farm
Pingback: silk embroidered
Pingback: commercial cleaning Auckland
Pingback: banheira
Pingback: webcam porno
Pingback: melbourne
Pingback: fifa 16 coins generator no survey no password
Pingback: promo code for papa john's
Pingback: tacfit commando
Pingback: More about the author
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale
Pingback: aile hekimligi malzemeleri
Pingback: webcamgirl worden
Pingback: Pet Transport Box
Pingback: guitar picks
Pingback: agregaty pradotwï¿½rcze
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle
Pingback: my response
Pingback: NBA Live Stream 2016
Pingback: quinoa benefits
Pingback: f.noronha@resolutionrigging.com.au
Pingback: car Rental Iceland
Pingback: private proxies
Pingback: tax grab
Pingback: steroids for sale usa
Pingback: luxury car rental miami beach
Pingback: dave@redsglobal.com
Pingback: who is eligible for usaa
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Review
Pingback: Dog Crate
Pingback: cocuk sex escort
Pingback: Workout Clothes
Pingback: quick free instagram followers
Pingback: vape pens bad for you
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle
Pingback: http://www.flatratecomputerservice.com/
Pingback: http://elhusseinytrade.com/index.php/component/k2/itemlist/user/76005
Pingback: free netflix coupon
Pingback: guitar picks
Pingback: open sky
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp
Pingback: chapter 13 bankruptcy harrisburg
Pingback: best online shopping sites for men
Pingback: milton auto services weston
Pingback: Going Here
Pingback: see post
Pingback: Best buy cell phone accessories
Pingback: movie2k
Pingback: dr medora clinic
Pingback: league of legends tee shirts
Pingback: puppy playpen
Pingback: Seo
Pingback: goodwill san mateo
Pingback: Escort
Pingback: ebay deals of the week
Pingback: seo consultant minneapolis
Pingback: http://radioactiveathome.org/boinc/team_display.php?teamid=37339
Pingback: google play anal developer cost
Pingback: Evonne
Pingback: royalclub
Pingback: th8 base layout
Pingback: bidding
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer
Pingback: girls names
Pingback: eyebrow style
Pingback: greek babies names
Pingback: dr oz vitamin c serum
Pingback: th8 war base 2015
Pingback: Arletta Yorkman
Pingback: st paul seo companies
Pingback: stlpiky
Pingback: Tonja
Pingback: boom beach free diamonds
Pingback: my singing monsters hacks
Pingback: movietube
Pingback: boom beach free diamonds
Pingback: Descargar Mp3
Pingback: guitar picks
Pingback: sales training singapore
Pingback: antispam e.v.
Pingback: rental of sound system singapore
Pingback: agencia publicidad malaga
Pingback: vr
Pingback: traffic building tips
Pingback: Reiko
Pingback: puppy sitter in naples fl
Pingback: naples best pet sitter
Pingback: CSS
Pingback: Microcap Magazine
Pingback: take home pay calculator
Pingback: bathroom scale reviews consumer reports
Pingback: dovo klipette nose hair trimmer
Pingback: Houston SEO
Pingback: car accessories for her
Pingback: Thai Porn
Pingback: Thai Porn
Pingback: rosengard.tv
Pingback: Gabrielle
Pingback: icc t20 world cup 2016
Pingback: best mattresses 2016
Pingback: roasting pan in french
Pingback: overnight dog care naples
Pingback: Recommended Site
Pingback: disco light costco
Pingback: Look At This
Pingback: Micro Stretch Gym Shorts
Pingback: 5 htp blend
Pingback: tick chart mt4
Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl
Pingback: dog boarding naples
Pingback: Chennai Startups
Pingback: porno
Pingback: dog walker in naples
Pingback: Best drones for sale
Pingback: brain supplements review
Pingback: addium limitless pill review
Pingback: best pet sitter naples fl
Pingback: visit homepage
Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga
Pingback: cartoon porn
Pingback: green grass
Pingback: why is raspberry ketone the #1 diet today
Pingback: clash royale hack
Pingback: Click This Link
Pingback: read more
Pingback: http://counseled.info/free-global-spiritual-couseling/
Pingback: at here
Pingback: best online casino
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria
Pingback: more info here
Pingback: weight loss fat burner pills
Pingback: The Lost Ways
Pingback: psychic source review
Pingback: vip printing
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1
Pingback: chlamydia info
Pingback: filyelp
Pingback: youtube.com
Pingback: YouTube
Pingback: mi40.buildingmuscle.pw
Pingback: emergency food buckets
Pingback: foro escorts
Pingback: send sms later
Pingback: cheat game android 2016
Pingback: sleep aid
Pingback: workout1.vertjump.pw
Pingback: mobile strike hack
Pingback: NBA Online Stream
Pingback: Buy Beats Cheap
Pingback: food warmer buffet pyrex party
Pingback: rialudi
Pingback: Дивергент, глава 3: За стеной / Allegiant, Высотка / High-Rise,
Pingback: Tess and Trish jewelry
Pingback: check over here
Pingback: la viagra
Pingback: moonwalk for sale
Pingback: Recommended Site
Pingback: лучшие фильмы 2016 2016 года список новые фильмы
Pingback: Watch This
Pingback: vinyl windows
Pingback: Models
Pingback: forex trading live
Pingback: best portable air purifier
Pingback: link kürzen
Pingback: west vancouver wedding dress
Pingback: Rugby Live Stream
Pingback: Dividende
Pingback: printingvip.bravesites.com
Pingback: printingvip.com
Pingback: judi bola online hari ini
Pingback: iv therapy deerfield
Pingback: avast pro antivirus license key
Pingback: Cleaners in Cambridge
Pingback: LiveStreamRugby
Pingback: Anastacia
Pingback: standard club flyer size clubflyersprints com
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale
Pingback: motor club of america reviews
Pingback: dlh
Pingback: forniry
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale
Pingback: purificadoras de agua
Pingback: envio de paquetes a colombia desde estados unidos
Pingback: blackhat seo buying guide
Pingback: blat drewniany
Pingback: Email Marketing in USA
Pingback: porno español
Pingback: meetic affinity opiniones
Pingback: elewacje
Pingback: check my site
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: iv therapy day spa\/salon
Pingback: more
Pingback: podlogi drewniane
Pingback: cedr dlh
Pingback: Best Websites 2016
Pingback: 手錶手機色情
Pingback: kantï¿½wka
Pingback: porn
Pingback: 我他媽
Pingback: Piece Of Heaven
Pingback: Love Quotes for her
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1YurfPM
Pingback: coffee maker with grinder
Pingback: 色情
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review
Pingback: crossfit vancouver
Pingback: samsonite carry on
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Hat
Pingback: Kelley
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey
Pingback: Photo quotes
Pingback: Detroit Lions Hoodies
Pingback: custom tshirts
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review
Pingback: Detroit Pistons
Pingback: how long is a beam in gymnastics
Pingback: Pure Natural Healing Review
Pingback: web design
Pingback: Tenerife Property
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets
Pingback: sex
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel
Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts
Pingback: Detroit Pistons T-Shirts
Pingback: cure alopecia naturally
Pingback: Ver Peliculas online gratis
Pingback: tao of badass reviews
Pingback: buca escort
Pingback: kadıköy escort
Pingback: fakir selim
Pingback: 色情
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey
Pingback: bootstrap theme free
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey
Pingback: media
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog
Pingback: Interracial Porn
Pingback: Free XXX Porn
Pingback: Asian Porn
Pingback: Free XXX Porn
Pingback: mobile retail internet
Pingback: Website
Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel
Pingback: Fetish Porn
Pingback: Free Amateur Porn
Pingback: Storm Bowling Balls
Pingback: Gay Porn
Pingback: MILF Porn
Pingback: Reality Kings Porn
Pingback: Golf Balls
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Sports Memorabilia
Pingback: como enviar paquetes a colombia desde usa
Pingback: Tonja
Pingback: Crista
Pingback: free porn videos
Pingback: 308 lower AR10
Pingback: potencja
Pingback: babson printers
Pingback: MILF Porn
Pingback: how to get rid of cellulite on legs
Pingback: status pnrn
Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi
Pingback: porno izleeeee
Pingback: airport taxi service boston
Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape
Pingback: Kasha
Pingback: the marketing firm New York
Pingback: purificadoras
Pingback: Buy Waterproof Jack Rabbit Vibrator sex toy online
Pingback: Zoey
Pingback: Sugar Daddy New York
Pingback: Лучшие фильмы
Pingback: pornocu pic
Pingback: Obsession Phrases
Pingback: #1 Rated Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Attorneys
Pingback: Codi Igartua
Pingback: Sherryl Steuer
Pingback: Minecraft Account
Pingback: slimming program
Pingback: gymnastics sprung floor for sale
Pingback: RRB Result 2016
Pingback: www.hr.com
Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes
Pingback: شركات تنظيف المنازل في جدة
Pingback: Credit Report
Pingback: robot de opciones binarias
Pingback: IPAD REPAIR HOUSTON
Pingback: windows and doors replacement
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: coin shop
Pingback: qweqweqe
Pingback: film izle
Pingback: acheter des likes
Pingback: sauvage turquoise
Pingback: FastComet Coupon Code
Pingback: reviews
Pingback: proofreading
Pingback: IT Asset recycling
Pingback: how to make money on fiverr
Pingback: sex shop
Pingback: Laptop recycling
Pingback: spam software
Pingback: Lonnie
Pingback: 健麗
Pingback: Johanne
Pingback: http://beataddiction.com
Pingback: pharmacy
Pingback: beataddiction.com
Pingback: baltic siker o.ç
Pingback: pokemon go hack android gps
Pingback: academic dermatology
Pingback: glow spa tampa
Pingback: spa tampa florida
Pingback: dermatologist in tampa fl
Pingback: academic alliance of dermatology
Pingback: bella skin care review
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/buy-levitra-qatar/
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/buy-levitra-5mg-does/
Pingback: Studio414 Contest Winners
Pingback: Williams
Pingback: Motorized Vibratory Feeder
Pingback: Acupuncture and Back Pain
Pingback: affordable mover north vancouver bc
Pingback: Find Out More
Pingback: Tablet Binder
Pingback: national seo packages
Pingback: memory workshops
Pingback: DraftKings NFL Picks Week 1
Pingback: lunch talks Singapore
Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts
Pingback: Trevino Enterprises Voted #1 company for your Marketing Needs
Pingback: N-HOME & GARDEN
Pingback: CHECK THIS WEBSITE
Pingback: zip
Pingback: vessel arrest tunisian attorneys
Pingback: brain smart
Pingback: istanbul escort bayan
Pingback: fullfilmizle
Pingback: Oxycontin mail order without prescription Mexican
Pingback: market maker method forex
Pingback: Dallas
Pingback: freebetcastle online bookmakers
Pingback: apple
Pingback: over here
Pingback: free pokecoins
Pingback: wholesale viagra
Pingback: Atasehir Escort Bayan
Pingback: globalandia.blogspot.com
Pingback: fuck googlee
Pingback: Sharon
Pingback: buy proxies
Pingback: Boston Taxi
Pingback: Make Money
Pingback: therapist tampa
Pingback: have a peek at these guys
Pingback: volarex
Pingback: academic alliance dermatology tampa
Pingback: how you can help
Pingback: you could check here
Pingback: Nikon DX-Format Digital SLR Camera Bundle
Pingback: sprawdzenie vin
Pingback: hosting
Pingback: porno
Pingback: guard card
Pingback: veterans Day 2017
Pingback: Understand how to earn money online as an affiliate
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLhS146azz0
Pingback: free jvzoo
Pingback: Guillaume Guersan
Pingback: top2017bloomingme
Pingback: Los Angeles party bus
Pingback: immigration lawyer NJ
Pingback: boolberry anonymous digital money
Pingback: boolberry secure bitcoin
Pingback: uberx
Pingback: Facebook Page
Pingback: new catalyst switches
Pingback: Untraceable bitcoin
Pingback: business franchise
Pingback: teh hijau
Pingback: Treat Sciatica Naturally
Pingback: boolberry anonymous cryptocurrency
Pingback: more info here
Pingback: visit this site right here
Pingback: mir.dikogo.zapada.ceria.sezon
Pingback: Porno
Pingback: online truck games
Pingback: consultor marketing digital blumenau
Pingback: DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Picks
Pingback: Ilene
Pingback: Pawswatch
Pingback: bursa taruhan bola
Pingback: residential
Pingback: www
Pingback: www
Pingback: vegas casinos
Pingback: online
Pingback: orosbu çocuğunun sitesi
Pingback: Oregon Product Liability Attorneys
Pingback: Viagra cena
Pingback: Viagra bez recepty
Pingback: hcg drops
Pingback: turism
Pingback: Riser Lightbar
Pingback: Versicherungsmakler Stuttgart
Pingback: The Lost Ways
Pingback: cheap shoes
Pingback: SOCCER CLUB
Pingback: brazilian steakhouse tampa meats lansing
Pingback: escorts nottingham
Pingback: Jeff Halevy
Pingback: best brazilian steakhouse houston tx
Pingback: stolen motorcycle
Pingback: brazilian steakhouse san antonio 1604
Pingback: Viagra bez recepty
Pingback: temple run 2 game
Pingback: Viagra cena
Pingback: Rayqvon Warren
Pingback: gordonia free watches
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: black thigh high boots
Pingback: vinhomes phạm hùng
Pingback: friv 2
Pingback: izmir escort
Pingback: Leicester escort
Pingback: Most items $ 0.1
Pingback: molodejka4sezon21s
Pingback: REFLECTOR FLOORING SYSTEMS
Pingback: xml18112016
Pingback: xml181120167
Pingback: Abrasive Block
Pingback: epoxy flooring kits
Pingback: siktir git
Pingback: website traffic
Pingback: izmir eskort
Pingback: Lodging on lake fork
Pingback: limo service toronto
Pingback: same day loans
Pingback: siktir
Pingback: siktir git
Pingback: protein powders
Pingback: cialis
Pingback: site de rencontre
Pingback: Sky Pictures
Pingback: Richard Warke
Pingback: Saldo Sodexo
Pingback: jdm engine
Pingback: slot online uang asli
Pingback: where can i procure
Pingback: marvel comic shirts
Pingback: bursa taruhan bola
Pingback: dewa poker
Pingback: Dewa judi
Pingback: pokerhost24.org
Pingback: Porno
Pingback: divorce
Pingback: datacentre equipment disposal