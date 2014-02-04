Wharton Business Plan Competition Series: Matthew Tanzer, Chief Commercial Officer of RightCare Solutions

Matthew Tanzer (W '02, WG '12)
Matthew Tanzer (W '02, WG '12)

Matthew Tanzer (W ’02, WG ’12)

This article is a part of a special series on the Wharton Business Plan Competition (WPBC). Today, we talk to Matt Tanzer (W’02, WG’12), Chief Commercial Officer of RightCare Solutions. RightCare Solutions was started by three Wharton founders and took first place in the 2012 WBPC.

Wharton Journal: What was the inspiration behind starting RightCare? 

MT:  Have you ever had a family member or friend get sick, go to the hospital, and then spend the next weeks or months bouncing in and out on a seemingly endless rotation of hospital visits?  I’m no stranger to this situation either, and it was heartbreaking to see my loved ones suffer when they were readmitted mere days or weeks after their original discharge.  Every year millions of Americans become trapped in this vicious cycle, costing the healthcare system billions of dollars.   Hospitals need tools to identify these high-risk patients proactively and technology that connects providers and patients all along the care continuum.  Every patient should get the services they need to have the highest quality outcomes, and RightCare’s built software to deliver on that.

WJ: How did RightCare get its start?

MT:  In 2004, Dr. Kathy Bowles, a researcher and professor in the School of Nursing, was investigating the root causes for why older adults were being readmitted to hospitals at alarming rates.  One of the researchers on her team, Eric Heil (Eng’05, WG’12), was a senior in the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.  In the seven years apart Kathy turned her research into a cutting-edge predictive modeling tool while Eric built a successful career in venture capital. They reunited at Penn when Eric enrolled in Wharton’s MBA Program for Executives.  Recognizing the growing need in the marketplace for software technology that helps clinicians lower readmissions, improve patient outcomes, and reduce health system costs, they formed RightCare Solutions.

WJ: What was the status of RightCare (operationally) when entering into the Wharton Business Plan Competition?

MT: Kathy was awarded roughly $5M of NIH-funding to develop what is now thee core IP of our software. By the time the BPC began, we already had peer-reviewed clinical data underpinning our company.  And with the help of our Wharton classmates, who provided frank and brutal assessments of our plan during the early stages, we had a concise pitch deck. We began to line up meetings with potential investors, and had initiated negotiations with Penn on obtaining an exclusive license to commercialize Kathy’s research.

WJ: What did the team decide to do with the awarded funds?

MT:  We put the awards towards creating our website and related marketing collateral, exhibiting at conferences on healthcare quality, licensing software development tools, and a host of other activities. On top of the cash award, the in-kind legal and accounting services were huge. There’s nothing more expensive than a cheap lawyer or accountant, and the competition helped us avoid that early pitfall by pairing us up with two prestigious firms in Duane Morris and KPMG.

WJ: Did you know that you would end up working with Eric Heil (Eng’05, WG’12,) and Mrinal Bhasker (WG’12) right away?

MT:  For me, RightCare started out as nothing more than class credit. Yet, the more I learned about the havoc that readmissions wreaked on patients, their families, and the healthcare system at large, the stronger my convictions became about RightCare. How it was not only a viable business but was a challenge that I simply had to tackle. Once that belief took hold, the thought of working alongside Eric and Mrinal as professional colleagues was just icing on the cake.

WJ: How did the dynamics and responsibilities of the team stay intact when RightCare started to scale and how has it managed to stay intact?

MT:  One of the reasons our team has clicked so well since the beginning is that between the three founding management team members, our skills and experiences are incredibly diverse and complementary. Eric learned as a venture capitalist how to form companies and raise money. Mrinal had built and exited healthcare technology companies in the past, and was most recently the Chief Architect for Maryland’s Health Information Exchange. I had spent the early part of my career focusing on commercial operations and analytics, which have been critical to our company’s early growth. We trust each other, and we hope that foundational value persists as our company scales.

WJ: Tell us about RightCare’s early fundraising experience.

MT:  Just because someone is willing to invest in you doesn’t make them the best investor for you. We spent a lot of time at the outset trying to identify investors who do more than just write checks, ones who could also provide mentorship for our management team and open doors to potential customers. Fortunately, in Compass Partners and Domain Associates, we found two such investors.

WJ: On game day, what would be your most valuable advice for those pitching in the competition?

MT:  Don’t let the thought of winning or losing overshadow the fact that this competition, in and of itself, is an incredible opportunity. You get tangible, concrete feedback on your written business plan from the successful entrepreneurs who serve as judges. Wharton Communications professors help you refine your message. You pitch in a live-fire pressure situation in front of several hundred people. My advice is to savor this moment and get as much out of the process as you possibly can. And if you’re still not convinced, think about Warby Parker, Baby.com.br, and Graphene Frontiers. None won the BPC, yet all are startup phenoms doing amazing things in their respective industries.

WJ: What are some really important trends in healthcare technology right now? 

MT:  Two trends come to mind. First, health data is being collected more routinely and in more detail than ever, enabling big data and analytics techniques to become more widespread, especially on the provider side of healthcare. Second, growth in mobile technology has given rise to a variety of consumer engagement apps, telehealth programs, and remote patient monitoring devices that can connect patients to providers along the continuum of care. What gets us really excited is the potential for developing “Coordination Central” care transitions software that combines those two elements: using evidence-based data to guide the right patients to the right interventions, ultimately helping health systems improve patient care, achieve better outcomes, and lower costs.

WJ: What’s next for RightCare?       

MT:  We’re fortunate to have had two top-tier health system partners right in our backyard in Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and the University of Pennsylvania Health System, both of whom piloted and adopted our software. Having achieved robust readmission reductions at both organizations, we raised a Series B round to scale our commercialization and product development efforts, and are now in active discussions with providers all over the country. Our vision is to provide a software platform that every hospital in America can use to match patients with resources that will result in the highest quality outcomes. And with the support of Wharton and its community of professors and alumni, we’re on our way.

Authors

736 Comments

  1. Pingback: warehousing

  2. Pingback: historic hotel for sale

  3. Pingback: JECOBEL plastic tokens jetons munten

  4. Pingback: Gerard Walsh

  5. Pingback: luxury bedding

  6. Pingback: warehouse and logistics

  7. Pingback: commercial building

  8. Pingback: http://www.chicagoframeshop.com/chicago-framing-store

  9. Pingback: Clash of Clans Cheat

  10. Pingback: Blue Coaster33

  11. Pingback: Click here to download

  12. Pingback: tv online, online tv

  13. Pingback: buy legal steroids

  14. Pingback: spider vpn

  15. Pingback: light gloves

  16. Pingback: online casinos

  17. Pingback: Glory slot

  18. Pingback: exede internet Lackey

  19. Pingback: here

  20. Pingback: Business DIRECTV

  21. Pingback: tv packages

  22. Pingback: legal injectable steroids

  23. Pingback: xnxx

  24. Pingback: lan penge billigt

  25. Pingback: lan penge nu 18 ar

  26. Pingback: parking

  27. Pingback: laan penge nu og her 18 aar

  28. Pingback: laan penge nu uden renter

  29. Pingback: water ionizer

  30. Pingback: parking

  31. Pingback: paypal loans

  32. Pingback: water ionizer pay plan loans

  33. Pingback: resep es pisang ijo

  34. Pingback: electricians 15241

  35. Pingback: electricians tools kit

  36. Pingback: locksmith yelp

  37. Pingback: d&k locksmith

  38. Pingback: plumbers torch home depot

  39. Pingback: plumbers snake camera

  40. Pingback: pay day loans

  41. Pingback: house blue

  42. Pingback: electrician apprenticeship

  43. Pingback: electrician c.v

  44. Pingback: water ionizer

  45. Pingback: szyby zespolone piotrków

  46. Pingback: alkaline water brands

  47. Pingback: duquesne

  48. Pingback: alkaline water

  49. Pingback: pay plan

  50. Pingback: website

  51. Pingback: click this

  52. Pingback: I was reading this

  53. Pingback: seksi kılipler http://www.pornoprensi.com

  54. Pingback: budowa

  55. Pingback: tier2 junk

  56. Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb

  57. Pingback: Wharton Mba Resource Guide 2014 | top - top mba schools

  58. Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc

  59. Pingback: 2xncq3tbooowtfb57wwc5m4tnt

  60. Pingback: mxa4nctaxmznzdt5rtacwfsdffa

  61. Pingback: xmct5895ct4jt3d4yxtjgwj45tc3j

  62. Pingback: cheapest car insurers

  63. Pingback: guitar picks

  64. Pingback: commercial cleaning Auckland

  65. Pingback: pet boarding

  66. Pingback: silk drapes

  67. Pingback: melbourne

  68. Pingback: webcam porno

  69. Pingback: banheira

  70. Pingback: tacfit commando

  71. Pingback: webcam girl worden

  72. Pingback: aile hekimligi malzemeleri

  73. Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale

  74. Pingback: Pet Mover

  75. Pingback: guitar picks

  76. Pingback: zasilanie awaryjne

  77. Pingback: Manifestation Miracle

  78. Pingback: NBA Live Stream 2016

  79. Pingback: Going On this site

  80. Pingback: assholes

  81. Pingback: buy proxies

  82. Pingback: car Hire Jordan

  83. Pingback: t.noronha@resolutionrigging.com.au

  84. Pingback: quinoa calories

  85. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer

  86. Pingback: can i get usaa auto insurance

  87. Pingback: luxury car rental miami beach

  88. Pingback: Sportswear

  89. Pingback: Personal Training Websites

  90. Pingback: Tommie Arnett

  91. Pingback: http://www.newsvinebooks.com/profile/LaureneEls

  92. Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kFAyImX-PQA

  93. Pingback: ecocardiograf

  94. Pingback: criminal defense attorney pennsylvania

  95. Pingback: porno

  96. Pingback: lose weight fast naturally

  97. Pingback: check this link right here now

  98. Pingback: Cynthia Worley

  99. Pingback: Best buy smartphone accessories

  100. Pingback: bikini luxe review

  101. Pingback: paintless dent repair training

  102. Pingback: movie2k

  103. Pingback: league of legends sweatshirt

  104. Pingback: ramalan zodiak

  105. Pingback: how to begin to write a book

  106. Pingback: garcinia cambogia kmart

  107. Pingback: minneapolis seo

  108. Pingback: how to get promo codes for papa johns

  109. Pingback: ariana grande naked development

  110. Pingback: th8 war layout

  111. Pingback: blackjack

  112. Pingback: town hall 8 war base

  113. Pingback: sacred 3 trainer

  114. Pingback: girls names

  115. Pingback: how to shapen eyebrow

  116. Pingback: vitamin c serum

  117. Pingback: entertainment

  118. Pingback: movietube

  119. Pingback: minneapolis seo training

  120. Pingback: tenerife blog

  121. Pingback: stlpiky

  122. Pingback: have a peek at this web-site

  123. Pingback: Lina Rinks

  124. Pingback: free porn

  125. Pingback: my singing monsters cheat

  126. Pingback: boom beach mod

  127. Pingback: Mp3 Urbano

  128. Pingback: Simple Drawing For Kids

  129. Pingback: guitar picks

  130. Pingback: antispam e.v.

  131. Pingback: sales training singapore

  132. Pingback: hire

  133. Pingback: mejor agencia de publicidada malaga

  134. Pingback: Azucena

  135. Pingback: Debarpan Mukherjee

  136. Pingback: dog walker in naples

  137. Pingback: cat boarding naples

  138. Pingback: Danna Cohn

  139. Pingback: Microcap Magazine

  140. Pingback: free porn

  141. Pingback: monthly paycheck calculator

  142. Pingback: children's zumba clothes

  143. Pingback: garcinia cambogia 500mg vs 1500mg

  144. Pingback: GPS Tracker

  145. Pingback: Email advertising USA

  146. Pingback: Kate

  147. Pingback: clickbank

  148. Pingback: chapter 13 attorney harrisburg

  149. Pingback: Cash 4 Clothes

  150. Pingback: hcg injections

  151. Pingback: IATA Dog Kennel in Sri Lanka

  152. Pingback: tenerife estate agents

  153. Pingback: tenerife forum

  154. Pingback: Bula

  155. Pingback: Thai Porn

  156. Pingback: she said

  157. Pingback: best mattresses 2016

  158. Pingback: roasting pan disposable

  159. Pingback: look what I found

  160. Pingback: disco light zippy

  161. Pingback: free xbox live codes fetcher

  162. Pingback: furniture movers

  163. Pingback: cat kennels naples

  164. Pingback: New Orleans LA Robert G. Creely Attorney

  165. Pingback: mobile strike hack apk

  166. Pingback: kik guide messenger free

  167. Pingback: where to buy gap insurance for car

  168. Pingback: my website

  169. Pingback: hola

  170. Pingback: led rotating light base

  171. Pingback: zzz sleep

  172. Pingback: porno

  173. Pingback: Desi Photographer

  174. Pingback: chwilï¿½wki przez internet

  175. Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/SuperGaminator.Gutschein/

  176. Pingback: Sharon

  177. Pingback: startups in Chennai

  178. Pingback: InstallShield vs InstallAware

  179. Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl

  180. Pingback: dog walker naples

  181. Pingback: crossfit

  182. Pingback: porno

  183. Pingback: how to get your ex back quickly

  184. Pingback: Clicks

  185. Pingback: porno

  186. Pingback: overnight pet care naples

  187. Pingback: cat sitter

  188. Pingback: http://www.hcg-diet.com/nugenix-reviews/

  189. Pingback: Best drones for sale

  190. Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga

  191. Pingback: porn comics

  192. Pingback: grass

  193. Pingback: Margherita

  194. Pingback: hoer

  195. Pingback: casino no deposit bonus codesï¿½

  196. Pingback: great post to read

  197. Pingback: Website

  198. Pingback: at here

  199. Pingback: candy saga

  200. Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria

  201. Pingback: just click the following article

  202. Pingback: fat burner diet pills

  203. Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review

  204. Pingback: porno

  205. Pingback: vip printing

  206. Pingback: chlamydia info

  207. Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1

  208. Pingback: alz.aguide.win

  209. Pingback: california psychics reviews

  210. Pingback: hoochieporn

  211. Pingback: Medix College Reviews

  212. Pingback: sms timer

  213. Pingback: foro escorts

  214. Pingback: Medix College Reviews

  215. Pingback: Medix College Reviews

  216. Pingback: Kamagra

  217. Pingback: ï»¿judi bola

  218. Pingback: tormkey casino solution

  219. Pingback: Kamagra

  220. Pingback: riparazione iphone

  221. Pingback: sleep aid

  222. Pingback: vendita piante online

  223. Pingback: ï»¿edarling

  224. Pingback: white hat seo services

  225. Pingback: speargun

  226. Pingback: deviantclip.equityplays.date

  227. Pingback: spearguns

  228. Pingback: bionaire air purifier

  229. Pingback: nuskin reviews

  230. Pingback: http:www.christiantshirts.co

  231. Pingback: cusco to puno

  232. Pingback: Buy Beats Cheap

  233. Pingback: NBAOnlineStreams

  234. Pingback: schedule maker

  235. Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater

  236. Pingback: college schedule maker

  237. Pingback: edarling

  238. Pingback: Tess and Trish jewelry

  239. Pingback: massage

  240. Pingback: la viagra

  241. Pingback: earl

  242. Pingback: Steve

  243. Pingback: writing service professional resume

  244. Pingback: office resume

  245. Pingback: Data Recovery Services

  246. Pingback: Web Site

  247. Pingback: Data Recovery Services

  248. Pingback: hack para clash of clans

  249. Pingback: Free WSET Course

  250. Pingback: jvzoo top seller

  251. Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientologist

  252. Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientologist

  253. Pingback: follar

  254. Pingback: tapas shoreditch

  255. Pingback: tapas london

  256. Pingback: Men's magazine

  257. Pingback: das kleine schwarze kleid

  258. Pingback: randy abalkahd

  259. Pingback: hire FX trader

  260. Pingback: san antonio bail bonds

  261. Pingback: top rated counter top air purifiers

  262. Pingback: tantric massage

  263. Pingback: printing vip

  264. Pingback: Newtown residential painter

  265. Pingback: printing vip

  266. Pingback: sms lån

  267. Pingback: bandar betting usobet

  268. Pingback: Storage Gloucestershire

  269. Pingback: LiveStreamRugby

  270. Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale

  271. Pingback: avast premier license key

  272. Pingback: pswonline

  273. Pingback: Kurma

  274. Pingback: Jc

  275. Pingback: dietista barcelona

  276. Pingback: club flyer size at ClubFlyersPrints.com

  277. Pingback: fuck google

  278. Pingback: buy hacklink

  279. Pingback: jajajajajajaja

  280. Pingback: iv therapy in fort lauderdale

  281. Pingback: vitamin iv therapy miami

  282. Pingback: tapas in london

  283. Pingback: ï»¿garden designer

  284. Pingback: 2016 mca reviews

  285. Pingback: samsung unlock

  286. Pingback: orzech amerykanski

  287. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  288. Pingback: 1440p blackhat seo

  289. Pingback: beautiful men

  290. Pingback: restaurants westfield london

  291. Pingback: drjaydani

  292. Pingback: medical billing schools

  293. Pingback: meetic app android

  294. Pingback: american heritage biomass

  295. Pingback: porno español

  296. Pingback: Email advertising in USA

  297. Pingback: Brian wiita

  298. Pingback: iv therapy day spa

  299. Pingback: elewacja dlh

  300. Pingback: Discount Code

  301. Pingback: Storage Company Gloucester,

  302. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  303. Pingback: Removals Company Cheltenham

  304. Pingback: podlogi

  305. Pingback: Education Websites

  306. Pingback: 手錶手機色情

  307. Pingback: kantï¿½wka dlh

  308. Pingback: 我他媽的谷歌

  309. Pingback: viagra

  310. Pingback: Piece Of Heaven

  311. Pingback: http://bit.ly/1Xe4H7o

  312. Pingback: instagram porn

  313. Pingback: coffee maker with grinder

  314. Pingback: escort

  315. Pingback: 苍穹破充值

  316. Pingback: http://tiny.cc/ndsrby

  317. Pingback: san antonio bail bonds

  318. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  319. Pingback: www.latest-game-codes.com

  320. Pingback: Bad service

  321. Pingback: detroit pistons andre drummond max contract

  322. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews

  323. Pingback: The Lost Ways

  324. Pingback: Bad service

  325. Pingback: london tantric

  326. Pingback: london tantric

  327. Pingback: Bettie

  328. Pingback: Miles

  329. Pingback: Hottest Actress Pictures

  330. Pingback: mrr

  331. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  332. Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review

  333. Pingback: break fix

  334. Pingback: https://wiki.ppdm.org/index.php?title=User:NguyenWorkman600

  335. Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Apparel

  336. Pingback: kalici makyaj

  337. Pingback: troubleshooting heating

  338. Pingback: consulta CPF online

  339. Pingback: Pure Natural Healing Review

  340. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Duffle Bag

  341. Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel

  342. Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Hat

  343. Pingback: boiler maintenance brussels cheap

  344. Pingback: recupero dati

  345. Pingback: recupero dati

  346. Pingback: Despacho de abogados Madrid

  347. Pingback: recupero dati

  348. Pingback: spam king

  349. Pingback: recliner website

  350. Pingback: techos de aluminio

  351. Pingback: ï»¿binary options trading

  352. Pingback: Tenerife Property

  353. Pingback: kalici makyaj

  354. Pingback: ass fuck

  355. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys

  356. Pingback: ego cialis

  357. Pingback: escape rooms

  358. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey

  359. Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts

  360. Pingback: electrician

  361. Pingback: electrician

  362. Pingback: tao the badass

  363. Pingback: Shyam Telelink

  364. Pingback: Ver peliculas online cine Español gratis

  365. Pingback: buca escort

  366. Pingback: Escorts en iquique

  367. Pingback: mypillowreviews.xyz

  368. Pingback: Escort iquique

  369. Pingback: Escort Chillan

  370. Pingback: kadıköy escort

  371. Pingback: carsoft multiplexer

  372. Pingback: Escort en Copiapo

  373. Pingback: 健麗國際醫學美容集團

  374. Pingback: fakir selim

  375. Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey

  376. Pingback: shop hoverboard

  377. Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey

  378. Pingback: best dating site toronto

  379. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  380. Pingback: free games

  381. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  382. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  383. Pingback: Interracial Porn

  384. Pingback: Free XXX Porn

  385. Pingback: MILF Porn

  386. Pingback: Best Websites 2016

  387. Pingback: porno

  388. Pingback: christianity today

  389. Pingback: Free XXX Porn

  390. Pingback: Interracial Porn

  391. Pingback: uab ost express

  392. Pingback: Kamagra tabletki

  393. Pingback: free games

  394. Pingback: online games

  395. Pingback: Website

  396. Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto

  397. Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel

  398. Pingback: Teen XXX Porn

  399. Pingback: Free Amateur Porn

  400. Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets

  401. Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts

  402. Pingback: Detroit Pistons

  403. Pingback: Pornstar XXX Videos

  404. Pingback: metin2 pvp serverler

  405. Pingback: Bowling Store

  406. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Sports Memorabilia

  407. Pingback: Golf Balls

  408. Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Apparel

  409. Pingback: pest control

  410. Pingback: pest control

  411. Pingback: get brazzers accounts free

  412. Pingback: Cialis opinie

  413. Pingback: AR 10 kit

  414. Pingback: Kathlyn

  415. Pingback: sex

  416. Pingback: Kymberly

  417. Pingback: forina pure

  418. Pingback: potencja

  419. Pingback: warranty insurance

  420. Pingback: Liquid Waterproof Eyeliner

  421. Pingback: volkswagen extended warranty

  422. Pingback: fast cash lender

  423. Pingback: how to remove cellulite

  424. Pingback: irctc

  425. Pingback: airport taxi service boston

  426. Pingback: kasyno gry hazardowe

  427. Pingback: porno izleeeee

  428. Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi

  429. Pingback: Millicent

  430. Pingback: poodle dog breed information

  431. Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock

  432. Pingback: Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough

  433. Pingback: Carli

  434. Pingback: Blowjob

  435. Pingback: travel singapore

  436. Pingback: plantas purificadoras

  437. Pingback: cleaning companies

  438. Pingback: 55printing.com

  439. Pingback: photo booth toronto

  440. Pingback: Limousine Vancouver BC

  441. Pingback: Paul DeGregory

  442. Pingback: Sugar Daddy New York

  443. Pingback: pornoooo

  444. Pingback: pozyczki

  445. Pingback: Krystina

  446. Pingback: phone 6s huge discount

  447. Pingback: Elliot Haston

  448. Pingback: Minecraft Accounts

  449. Pingback: brain smart

  450. Pingback: brainsmart

  451. Pingback: free sex

  452. Pingback: buy fake like

  453. Pingback: slimming program

  454. Pingback: American Power and Gas

  455. Pingback: American Power and Gas

  456. Pingback: escortbayan

  457. Pingback: ESCORT

  458. Pingback: london tantric

  459. Pingback: look at more info

  460. Pingback: london tantric

  461. Pingback: RRB Result 2016

  462. Pingback: www.hr.com

  463. Pingback: vr1

  464. Pingback: Best Rated Bankruptcy Law Firm Dallas TX

  465. Pingback: vr1

  466. Pingback: Credit Report

  467. Pingback: life insurance lawyer

  468. Pingback: Christian Shirts

  469. Pingback: web site

  470. Pingback: doors and windows

  471. Pingback: batman v superman full movie

  472. Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan

  473. Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan

  474. Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan

  475. Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort

  476. Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort

  477. Pingback: order food denver

  478. Pingback: coin shop

  479. Pingback: film izle

  480. Pingback: qweqweqe

  481. Pingback: qweqweqe

  482. Pingback: acheter des likes

  483. Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan

  484. Pingback: skypepsyxologmoskvakiev

  485. Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan

  486. Pingback: gopro extended battery

  487. Pingback: Cocuk escort

  488. Pingback: swimwear sauvage

  489. Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet

  490. Pingback: child escort girl

  491. Pingback: child escort girl

  492. Pingback: business reviews

  493. Pingback: business reviews

  494. Pingback: try here

  495. Pingback: viagra

  496. Pingback: chinakopen.nl

  497. Pingback: spelling check

  498. Pingback: sex toys

  499. Pingback: IT Recycling

  500. Pingback: cocuk pornosu

  501. Pingback: unlocked android phone

  502. Pingback: cocuk escort

  503. Pingback: cocuk escort

  504. Pingback: spam

  505. Pingback: nottingham escort

  506. Pingback: china-goods.net-Q

  507. Pingback: payday loans

  508. Pingback: Rhoda

  509. Pingback: payday loans

  510. Pingback: 健麗

  511. Pingback: this site

  512. Pingback: baltic siker o.ç

  513. Pingback: pokemon go generator codes

  514. Pingback: bay spring medical group

  515. Pingback: American Power and Gas

  516. Pingback: dermatologist in tampa

  517. Pingback: academic alliance in dermatology tampa fl

  518. Pingback: academic alliance in dermatology tampa fl

  519. Pingback: Granite Countertops Spring TX

  520. Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-best-buy-usa/

  521. Pingback: Price

  522. Pingback: Richardson

  523. Pingback: hacklink

  524. Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/generic-for-levitra/

  525. Pingback: porno sex

  526. Pingback: Opciones Binarias

  527. Pingback: Get Rid Of Back Pain

  528. Pingback: Singapore memory training

  529. Pingback: SEO services West Vancouver BC

  530. Pingback: zinc anodes

  531. Pingback: cheap yeezy shoes

  532. Pingback: seo packages canada

  533. Pingback: seo packages prices uk

  534. Pingback: uk seo packages

  535. Pingback: affordable seo prices

  536. Pingback: seo pricing plans

  537. Pingback: Detroit Pistons 2016-17 Preview

  538. Pingback: Trevino Enterprises Voted #1 company for your Marketing Needs

  539. Pingback: porn movie

  540. Pingback: ladyboy

  541. Pingback: zip

  542. Pingback: news

  543. Pingback: John Greed Vouchers

  544. Pingback: argos voucher

  545. Pingback: pendik escort bayan

  546. Pingback: vessel arrest in tunisia

  547. Pingback: 95% off Viagra pills

  548. Pingback: Viagra pill coupon

  549. Pingback: 95% off Viagra pills

  550. Pingback: fullfilmizle

  551. Pingback: Picur Style - Dicas Gratuitas!

  552. Pingback: Percocet without prescription

  553. Pingback: market maker method forex

  554. Pingback: free cash

  555. Pingback: freebetcastle

  556. Pingback: voucher codes

  557. Pingback: voucher codes

  558. Pingback: white kidney bean extract for sale

  559. Pingback: apple

  560. Pingback: free pokecoins

  561. Pingback: American Power and Gas Reviews

  562. Pingback: American Power and Gas

  563. Pingback: cheap viagra ohio

  564. Pingback: pokemon go application

  565. Pingback: Globalandia

  566. Pingback: Tamatha

  567. Pingback: canada goose

  568. Pingback: buy proxies

  569. Pingback: go to website

  570. Pingback: volarex

  571. Pingback: Cherise

  572. Pingback: pediatric healthcare alliance south tampa

  573. Pingback: beauty school tampa fl

  574. Pingback: samsonite luggage sale clearance

  575. Pingback: sprawdzenie vin

  576. Pingback: porno

  577. Pingback: Zoltan Bathory

  578. Pingback: ï»¿ixanawinters

  579. Pingback: best punjabi songs 2016

  580. Pingback: SEO RÃ©union

  581. Pingback: White Collar Boxing birmingham

  582. Pingback: sedgwick properties development

  583. Pingback: obat peninggi badan

  584. Pingback: limo service los angeles

  585. Pingback: guillaume guersan

  586. Pingback: immigration lawyer NJ

  587. Pingback: most secure digital money

  588. Pingback: Sado

  589. Pingback: most secure digital cash

  590. Pingback: Italian Stereotype

  591. Pingback: straight from the source

  592. Pingback: Boolberry

  593. Pingback: listen to this podcast

  594. Pingback: abu dhabi classifieds

  595. Pingback: how much is yours worth?

  596. Pingback: business franchise

  597. Pingback: boolberry anonymous cryptocurrency

  598. Pingback: my latest blog post

  599. Pingback: Ezema solution

  600. Pingback: Country cover Hailey Benedict Keith Urban

  601. Pingback: service providers

  602. Pingback: visit this site

  603. Pingback: plano marketing digital

  604. Pingback: DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Picks

  605. Pingback: online truck games

  606. Pingback: Selena

  607. Pingback: Kandace

  608. Pingback: esta gente no es de fiar

  609. Pingback: kadikï¿½y escort

  610. Pingback: iphone 7 jet black case

  611. Pingback: Franklin Templeton Login

  612. Pingback: commercial

  613. Pingback: drostanolone 100

  614. Pingback: agen judi baccarat

  615. Pingback: tubemate windows phone 8.1

  616. Pingback: casinos gambling

  617. Pingback: timberland heels

  618. Pingback: Best Sleep Aid

  619. Pingback: Get More Info

  620. Pingback: Music rap trap drake new free

  621. Pingback: purely deodorants

  622. Pingback: Viagra sklep

  623. Pingback: Viagra sklep

  624. Pingback: angry birds online

  625. Pingback: Viagra sklep

  626. Pingback: successful people

  627. Pingback: hcg drops

  628. Pingback: sport fitness

  629. Pingback: kurir dokumen

  630. Pingback: The Lost Ways Review

  631. Pingback: play subway surfers

  632. Pingback: cheap sneakers

  633. Pingback: brazilian steakhouse san antonio texas

  634. Pingback: escort in nottingham

  635. Pingback: brazilian steakhouse coupon chicago

  636. Pingback: Bridesmaid Gift

  637. Pingback: stolen motorcycle

  638. Pingback: hurricane matthews uga

  639. Pingback: angus grill brazilian steakhouse houston westheimer

  640. Pingback: play temple run

  641. Pingback: bmx games

  642. Pingback: Kathy

  643. Pingback: influence strategy

  644. Pingback: Rayqvon Warren

  645. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  646. Pingback: Grisel

  647. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  648. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  649. Pingback: Dillon Bostwick

  650. Pingback: Special needs friendship and dating site

  651. Pingback: jordan basketball shoes

  652. Pingback: vinhomes phạm hùng

  653. Pingback: HIFU

  654. Pingback: Nicola Delic's scientific trading machine

  655. Pingback: Maria Karpov DMD

  656. Pingback: Day Trading

  657. Pingback: scientific tradings machine

  658. Pingback: Johnna

  659. Pingback: scientific trading machine

  660. Pingback: scientific trading machine review

  661. Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz

  662. Pingback: rug cleaning

  663. Pingback: skidow presentation

  664. Pingback: Nelly

  665. Pingback: Happy new year images

  666. Pingback: poker online

  667. Pingback: properties for sale in tagaytay

  668. Pingback: SKM75GAL123D

  669. Pingback: huge discount up to 98%

  670. Pingback: how much does epoxy flooring cost

  671. Pingback: epoxy for sale

  672. Pingback: Epoxide hydrolase 3

  673. Pingback: epoxy flooring for basements

  674. Pingback: FLAKE FLORING

  675. Pingback: Comedy

  676. Pingback: Eponymous archon

  677. Pingback: beveiligen tegen hackers

  678. Pingback: siktir git

  679. Pingback: spring loaded glitter bomb

  680. Pingback: scientific trading machine review

  681. Pingback: make money

  682. Pingback: izmir eskort

  683. Pingback: http://ges-sa.com/scarlet-witch-premium-art-print-by-sideshow-collectibles/

  684. Pingback: Check Out Your URL

  685. Pingback: Infowars

  686. Pingback: podnosniki

  687. Pingback: http://www.beasleyfirm.com/

  688. Pingback: Glenna

  689. Pingback: Dillon Bostwick

  690. Pingback: easy 1 up

  691. Pingback: bubble games for kids

  692. Pingback: limo service toronto

  693. Pingback: How to Scam people for money

  694. Pingback: psychic phone readings

  695. Pingback: need keyword backlinked as follows

  696. Pingback: payday loan no credit check

  697. Pingback: branded kitchen

  698. Pingback: adam and eve coupon code

  699. Pingback: check it out

  700. Pingback: online game

  701. Pingback: siktir

  702. Pingback: kaybol

  703. Pingback: edcure

  704. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  705. Pingback: plano detox funciona

  706. Pingback: vuelosdelalma.blogspot.com/2013/11/kampung-inggris-pare-kediri.html

  707. Pingback: tdk minidisc recordable 74 min

  708. Pingback: Distraction

  709. Pingback: HVAC Repair Atlanta

  710. Pingback: ausstellungsbau

  711. Pingback: porn

  712. Pingback: mp3 terbaru

  713. Pingback: ezgetone

  714. Pingback: quick followers generator

  715. Pingback: get online followers instagram

  716. Pingback: sites de rencontre

  717. Pingback: paypal solutions

  718. Pingback: spam

  719. Pingback: Watch Movies

  720. Pingback: Young living starter kit review

  721. Pingback: Prop A215

  722. Pingback: capsa susun

  723. Pingback: Jason Raphael Forex

  724. Pingback: web

  725. Pingback: Saldo Sodexo

  726. Pingback: Richard Warke

  727. Pingback: buckeye home locksmith

  728. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  729. Pingback: jdm engines

  730. Pingback: Roberto

  731. Pingback: where to get

  732. Pingback: poker deposit termurah

  733. Pingback: pairqq

  734. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  735. Pingback: judi dominoqq deposit murah

  736. Pingback: unlock her legs user reviewsï¿½

Top