WJ Bull and Bear descend on Breckenridge. No Wharton MBAs harmed; ski bunnies not as lucky.

This past weekend, the Bull & Bear, the emblem of the Wharton Journal since we don’t know when, came out of hibernation and made the trek to Breckenridge with 800+ Wharton students.

Bull: How was your day on the slopes?

Bear: It was great, I crushed all of Breck’s fresh pow and shot some sweet footage with my new goPro. I also met a few fly ski bunnies. I promised not to eat them on the spot if they gave me their digits.

Bull: Well done, Bear. I didn’t fare as well. No one wanted to sit next to me on the ski lift or in the hot tub. I think the Breckies thought I went to Chicago Booth. Thank god we crashed that

Wharton Apres Ski party at Beaver Run; those MBAs were way friendlier than the commoners we met on the slopes.

Bear: Ya, that was awesome. Wharton people were way friendly and so accomplished. Everyone had a gold medal at the party. I was even lucky enough to meet the famous world

record holder in beer consumption – Elliot De Santo – at the party. He gave me his autograph. I can definitely see how Wharton MBAs are going to be the future business leaders of America and the world.

Bull: De Santo and Teetzen were there to represent the Journal! Missing in action was our CrossFit champ Katelyn McCarthy and digital guru Sarabjeet. Really Katy & Jeet, not your scene? #notMyWharton #thatsbull

Bear: Don’t forget about our first-years Izzy, Srijata, Yeowface and Lapinskyface. Despite her small stature, Izzy gives a mean bear hug.

Bull: I was super impressed by the Wharton Flip Cup team. Their intensity and endurance at the table was amazing. Reminded me of my days in the bull ring where I slayed matadors for a living.

Bear: I loved the Wharton MBAs’ sense of style. One guy from Switzerland wore a full body cowsuit. What a bro. You guys would be perfect together…

Bull: I’ll have to catch that cow back at the sweet, sweet pastures of Huntsman Hall. They weren’t all so friendly though. One of them ripped my nose ring right out of my nostrils!

Bear: Ouch! Did he apologize?

Bull: Not sure. I don’t really remember who did it either. Open bar at altitude is a fun, but dangerous combination. Luckily, I stuck to the brewskis and kept it tame.

Bear: I heard those Whartonites threw a pretty wild 80’s party too. Takes me back to my suckling days, you know? When Yogi bear and Winnie the Pooh were the bees knees.

Bull: Too bad we missed it… Let’s follow these guys back to Wharton and party in Philly! You should get in on Fight Night too, Bear. You could whoop some law students and find a mama bear.

Bear: mmmm, law students [drooling].