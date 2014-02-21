What Do You Want to Be? Where Do You See Yourself?

If the passion to change the world, to make an impact, or to be someone, keeps you awake at night or if your thoughts wander to find your true calling, your destination – you are not alone.

All of us go through the soul-searching process of figuring out where we want to be in our future careers, and that is the question ambitioni aims to answer for you – to help you select a career path that is right for you and help you as a mentor, partner and trainer to achieve that dream.

Founded by Neha Mittal (WG ’14) with Sagar Pagare (WG ’15) – ambitioni is a unique and first-of-its-kind career tool. The long-term vision is to show you career paths based on your background and aspirations and then provide specific steps you can follow to achieve that dream career. Along the way, ambitioni supports you with network and training. In Neha’s words, “we care about people’s dreams and empowering them to realize those dreams.”

The tool is based on the power of data and analytics. When you create a profile on ambitioni, the tool creates a career tree for you and then uses a pattern-matching algorithm to match your profile with many others with similar starting experiences as you. You can then explore numerous opportunities and search through real future career paths of others. Neha envisions this to be an integrated platform where you will be specifically advised on career steps and enabled through online training modules. ambitioni will also connect you with mentors who can guide you through the process.

Neha has ambitious goals and plans to target the US, UK and Indian markets. She feels the strongest need for this career tool exists among undergraduates, graduates and early professionals. The strongest pillar of this startup is that it is self-evolving – the more users there are, the more the career options there will be. ambitioni is driven by a vision to create opportunity to discover and realize dreams.

In less than five months, ambitioni has achieved commendable milestones. Paul Aitken, successful entrepreneur and visionary, is an advisor on board. The startup won the People’s Choice Award at Wharton BizTech Conference in November 2013, and ambitioni a finalist in the Wharton India Economic Forum Startup Competition.

Neha, a computer science engineer from IIT Delhi is an inspiration herself. She is on the Director’s list at Wharton and received the Entrepreneurial Intern Fellowship. She was promoted to Vice President at Deutsche Bank after helping them set up one of the most successful businesses in Europe within five years – an uncommon feat. Sagar Pagare is an electrical engineer from IIT Bombay. Sagar has passion for precision and Japan, which has carried over from his days as a process engineer at Sony.

ambitioni takes you beyond your limited network and expands the landscape of opportunities to explore, learn and connect. The team would like to start by test marketing with Wharton. We encourage you to find your true calling and help this great team of out-of-the-box thinkers. You can learn more at www.ambitioni.com and create a log-in for no charge. The team is also looking for technical talent/CTO. In case you wish to reach out to the founders please feel free to contact them at neha@ambitioni.com.

Top