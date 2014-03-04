Wharton Dance Studio 2014 Presents: Just Dance!

It’s that time of the year again when you get the opportunity witness to the passion, enthusiasm and the hard work of over 350 of your classmates at one of Wharton’s most anticipated events – the Wharton Dance Studio annual spring show, Just Dance!

Wharton Dance Studio is a co-ed, diverse social club that takes pride in providing its members with the opportunity to learn a new form of creative expression, to unwind in the midst of hectic class and recruiting schedules, and to build friendships that may otherwise not have been formed. The club brings together MBA students, partners, and students from other Penn graduate schools for an integral part of the Wharton experience.

The journey began last spring when passionate dancers and dance enthusiasts came forward to lay out the logistical plan for coordinating one of Wharton’s biggest productions a year later. They were joined in September by 29 student choreographers who volunteered their time and efforts to choreograph, instruct and lead dance teams for performances. During the school year, these student choreographers led workshops each week to introduce members to various dance styles. Professional-led workshops in Salsa and Hip Hop have also been among the club’s highlights.

This year, the show line-up was put together with utmost care – 20 pieces will be showcased for your entertainment, ranging from Broadway, Club Pop, Jazz, Hip Hop, Swing and Tap, to the Latin dances of Salsa and Bachata, to Bollywood Bhangra and Belly Dancing of the East, and fusion pieces like Contemporary Afro-Caribbean and more.

For some of us, it has been a journey of transformation – from non-dancers to performers. For others, it has been a challenge of picking up new dance styles that they had never explored before. They have stretched themselves (literally!) and perfected every move. After weeks and weeks of long rehearsals, finally, the time has come for them to show off their amazing moves…to you!

“Just Dance!” will be held on Wednesday, March 26th at 8:15 PM at the Annenberg Center for Performing Arts. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online through Campus Groups or the Annenberg website. The event is one night only and promises to attract hundreds of Wharton MBAs, their significant others, friends and families. Be sure to get your tickets before they sell out, as they did last year.

Join your classmates in what promises to be an extravaganza, and Just Dance!