First Date Wines

Wine Picks

It’s about three weeks after Valentine’s Day, which means you are officially in the clear to go on a first date. No longer do you face confusion around romantic gifts, gag gifts, cards, flowers or worse yet “the conversation”. Now’s the time to really impress that person you’ve been macking on all semester, and the best part about dating in Philly is that it’s BYOB, so you get to call the shots when it comes to wine (did someone say shots? I suppose that’s another way to get a date going).

While BYOB removes the pressure of picking the perfect bottle from a seemingly endless wine list, the question remains: what do you choose?

Now, the last time I was on a first date was about six years ago, so I’m not promising any miracles here. But I can help you find a bottle that will please you and your partner-to-be. Assuming your date spot is in Center City, the most likely wine shop will be the Fine Wine and Good Spirits on 21st and Market. Bear in mind that wine.com also ships to Philly, if planning ahead happens to be your thing. And for better or worse, many Philly BYOs fall into 1 of 3 categories: Italian (e.g., Mercato, Melograno, Porcini, Casta Diva), New American (e.g., Matyson, Audrey Claire, Pumpkin), or French (e.g., Bibou, Cochon, Will). Once you’ve got your reservation made, read on to seal the deal with the perfect wine.

Italian

As many of you know, Philly is far from lacking when it comes to the fresh pasta, tomato-ey sauces, and meaty goodness of Italian food, and some of the best pairings oh-so-conveniently come from Italy as well. Italian reds usually have the body and complexity to stand up to the heft of Italian sauces, while the strong acidity can serve to complement those common tomato flavors.

One of my favorites Italian values is the the Rocca delle Macie SaSyr Sangiovese and Syrah ($15). This wine blends the bright acidity of Sangiovese with the spiciness and slight dark chocolate bitterness of Syrah. Combine with velvety smooth tannins and you’ve got a match for many Italian treats.

For a complex, high quality option, reach for the Pio Cesare Dolcetto d’Alba ($20) from the Piedmont region in northwest Italy. Despite the earthy scents from this wine, the flavors are relatively fruity–red raspberry, cranberry, and pomegranate. With its vibrant acidity, this dry wine would be a great match to a meaty dish (I’m thinking braised wild boar) or something with lots of mushrooms. Make sure to give your glass some decent swirling, as the acidity mellows out with some air.

If you’re on a budget, try the Bolla Chianti for just shy of 10 dollars. This fuller bodied red has deep, dark cherry flavors and a bit of smoke to balance the sweetness. This is a good option if you’re thinking something more casual for your date, like pizza.

New American

Because of the range of dishes under the category of “New American”, versatility is key when it comes to the wine. Here, I think of more approachable grapes, like Cabernet or Chardonnay, that can offer good value and rounder flavors when picked from New World regions (New World includes the Americas, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand for wine). And just in case you need it, New World wines typically have higher alcohol levels than their Old World counterparts, given their warmer climates.

Keeping things domestic, the Cabernet Sauvignon from Bonterra ($16) is a reliable option. This wine has lovely black cherry flavors and black pepper spice balanced by a slight vanilla oakiness. The velvety smooth tannins with this wine allow you to pair with a number of dishes. Order a heartier meat dish or a salty cheese course for a match made in heaven–much like your date, right?

New American restaurants often have delicious fish or seafood options, too, so consider a richer white wine to carry you though the meal. The Marques de Casa Concha from Chile’s Concha y Toro winery ($19) has some oaky vanilla richness without being sweet or overbearing. The fresh fruit flavors and crisp acidity will do nicely with a filet of flaky white fish, scallops, or a range of poultry entrees.

French

French food is often very rich, with plenty of butter, cheese, and/or cream (no complaints here!). To cut through the richness of the food, you’ll want something with bright acidity to freshen your palate before you dive in for the next bite.

The Trimbach Riesling ($18) from Alsace is a dry (yes, dry Riesling, which is both abundant and delicious) French white that consistently delivers. While the wine has scents of tropical fruit, the flavors are more on the lemony, citrus side of things. The tangy acidity and crisp minerality is perfect for lobster, other seafood, or even veal.

As for reds, Oregon’s Pinot Noir is often likened to some of the top notch producers in France’s Burgundy region. If you have a few extra dollars to spare, consider the Benton Lane Pinot Noir ($25) from Oregon’s Willamette valley region. This light-bodied red has the tartness of red berries with a touch of earthiness. Duck, pork, or even gamier meats would be a good choice for this bottle.

This set of wines should hopefully get you to a second date, or at least make for an even tastier meal. Again, I make no promises, but if you do get lucky, I fully expect a thank you note. Merry mating!

 

Authors

941 Comments

  1. Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb

  2. Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc

  3. Pingback: 3xdt57wf4dimdn5bf2dwefsda

  4. Pingback: c5tw45cw345tasezwt35zexte

  5. Pingback: xt5m8ct4ykwk7rdywx8t54w5ctxsdf

  6. Pingback: cm59x4ctxckw54mtdfsgw9j5nwmt

  7. Pingback: xfwmrt5gzngfw5wtrjfgxe85mrwfqd

  8. Pingback: cheap home insurance

  9. Pingback: mandolin picks

  10. Pingback: best silk clothing

  11. Pingback: dui attorney berkeley

  12. Pingback: webcam porno

  13. Pingback: banheira

  14. Pingback: melbourne

  15. Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale

  16. Pingback: news

  17. Pingback: guitar picks

  18. Pingback: this website

  19. Pingback: NBA Live Stream

  20. Pingback: quinoa flakes

  21. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews

  22. Pingback: buy proxies

  23. Pingback: Car Rental Jordan

  24. Pingback: f.noronha@resolutionrigging.com.au

  25. Pingback: luxury car rental miami

  26. Pingback: usaa insurance customer service

  27. Pingback: Best buy bulk order smartphone accessories

  28. Pingback: Gym Shorts

  29. Pingback: Mary Deffibaugh

  30. Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Reviews

  31. Pingback: http://itworks.pligg.es/story.php?title=finding-the-best-knives-for-your-kitchen

  32. Pingback: guitar picks

  33. Pingback: coupons online shopping

  34. Pingback: porno

  35. Pingback: raspberry ketone supplements

  36. Pingback: next

  37. Pingback: navigate to this site

  38. Pingback: discover this info here

  39. Pingback: Leaflet design

  40. Pingback: zubin medora

  41. Pingback: valintines day

  42. Pingback: bikiniluxe

  43. Pingback: paintless dent repair training

  44. Pingback: movie2k

  45. Pingback: dog play pen

  46. Pingback: movie competition

  47. Pingback: league of legends tee shirts

  48. Pingback: ramalan zodiak

  49. Pingback: league of legends t-shirt shop

  50. Pingback: best forex trading site

  51. Pingback: Alice

  52. Pingback: Idalia Mcivor

  53. Pingback: http://infoportal.co.pl/projektowanie-strony-internetowej/

  54. Pingback: 100% CASINO WELCOME BONUS

  55. Pingback: Laser hair removal nyc

  56. Pingback: foredi

  57. Pingback: seo training minneapolis

  58. Pingback: asian huge essay boobs

  59. Pingback: nonemergency medical transportation

  60. Pingback: 3rd eye activation franchisee

  61. Pingback: Discover More Here

  62. Pingback: quality automotive window tinting austin

  63. Pingback: professional onion creek plumber

  64. Pingback: brandi love porn

  65. Pingback: Raguel

  66. Pingback: sell an idea for a porn

  67. Pingback: buy custom essays online

  68. Pingback: gift

  69. Pingback: Logo design sydney

  70. Pingback: blues chords

  71. Pingback: window tint austin

  72. Pingback: Elizabeth Swann Miller

  73. Pingback: Adipex 37.5 mg

  74. Pingback: Termite Treatment Perth

  75. Pingback: opzioni binarie strategie

  76. Pingback: sacred 3 trainer

  77. Pingback: blackjack

  78. Pingback: popular names

  79. Pingback: drain pipe repair austin

  80. Pingback: Dental Implants of Austin Texas

  81. Pingback: removing eyelash extensions

  82. Pingback: mental health

  83. Pingback: cheap ayurvedic packages in kerala

  84. Pingback: greek babies

  85. Pingback: vitamin c serum

  86. Pingback: car audio austin

  87. Pingback: this post

  88. Pingback: handuk bordir

  89. Pingback: window tint austin

  90. Pingback: Tampa Bail

  91. Pingback: kit tatuaggi

  92. Pingback: Hip Hop Music

  93. Pingback: wereview

  94. Pingback: stlpiky

  95. Pingback: tenerife blog

  96. Pingback: residential roofing company austin

  97. Pingback: Susanne

  98. Pingback: click for more info

  99. Pingback: paket wisata pulau komodo

  100. Pingback: free porn

  101. Pingback: boom beach free diamonds

  102. Pingback: social media

  103. Pingback: hungry shark evolution hack

  104. Pingback: pest control cibolo tx

  105. Pingback: Expert Lift iQ Free Trial

  106. Pingback: Simple Drawing

  107. Pingback: guitar picks

  108. Pingback: http://www.allareaoverhead.com/

  109. Pingback: top apartment locator austin

  110. Pingback: healthy eating on the run

  111. Pingback: antispam e.v.

  112. Pingback: Litigation attorney Austin

  113. Pingback: corporate training in singapore

  114. Pingback: culinary school singapore

  115. Pingback: freelance illustrator

  116. Pingback: rental of sound system singapore

  117. Pingback: rubber stamping

  118. Pingback: audi

  119. Pingback: malaga agencia de publicidad

  120. Pingback: Emergency drain clearing tarrytown

  121. Pingback: designer ring

  122. Pingback: security camera

  123. Pingback: Medical marijuana card San Francisco

  124. Pingback: Hotel Di Depok

  125. Pingback: medicare leads

  126. Pingback: Schoolboy Q style Instrumental

  127. Pingback: Lilia

  128. Pingback: Debarpan-Internet Entrepreneurship Coach

  129. Pingback: best naples pet sitters

  130. Pingback: http://qualityfoundationrepairaustin.com/

  131. Pingback: Jasa Tukang Taman Jakarta

  132. Pingback: Jasa Tukang Taman Balikpapan

  133. Pingback: new homes in austin

  134. Pingback: social media

  135. Pingback: we buy houses

  136. Pingback: free sample

  137. Pingback: Buy Isagenix Online

  138. Pingback: Microcap

  139. Pingback: Erect on Demand

  140. Pingback: Free Marvelous Designer stitches tutorial

  141. Pingback: Fuel Tank

  142. Pingback: Banheira Hidro

  143. Pingback: binary broker

  144. Pingback: natural detox remedies

  145. Pingback: How To Get A Girl To Like You

  146. Pingback: take home pay calculator

  147. Pingback: bandar bola euro 2016

  148. Pingback: U-Thrive Marketing

  149. Pingback: children's clothes drop shipping

  150. Pingback: put on bed

  151. Pingback: white kidney bean extract medical review

  152. Pingback: script subastas

  153. Pingback: anastasiadate

  154. Pingback: garcinia cambogia natural

  155. Pingback: ขายสติ๊กทู

  156. Pingback: s'getti string bracelets

  157. Pingback: houston seo

  158. Pingback: Instant ageless

  159. Pingback: electro mix

  160. Pingback: Ways to make money online for free

  161. Pingback: Dr Field Harrison

  162. Pingback: Tulsa OK Bail Bonds

  163. Pingback: email traffic

  164. Pingback: Travel guide blog

  165. Pingback: Dating agency

  166. Pingback: liquor stores near me

  167. Pingback: How To Be A Better Husband

  168. Pingback: cerrajeros valencia economicos

  169. Pingback: singapore investigators

  170. Pingback: Computer Services Gainesville FL

  171. Pingback: cutest diaper bags

  172. Pingback: ollas rena ware

  173. Pingback: Best laser hair removal nyc

  174. Pingback: bathroom scale for 500 lbs

  175. Pingback: how make money online

  176. Pingback: real estate brokerage tampa bay

  177. Pingback: remington titanium nose hair trimmer

  178. Pingback: car accessories online shopping

  179. Pingback: Entreprise de menage montreal

  180. Pingback: gay dating milan

  181. Pingback: mh-23,mh-23 quick charger

  182. Pingback: Kinder

  183. Pingback: Motor Club of America

  184. Pingback: xnxx

  185. Pingback: terrible parking

  186. Pingback: Cash 4 Clothes

  187. Pingback: punta cana what to do

  188. Pingback: IATA Compliant Pet Travel Crates for sales in Sri Lanka

  189. Pingback: REGALO BODA

  190. Pingback: new

  191. Pingback: العاب فلاش

  192. Pingback: Kick proof door

  193. Pingback: tenerife property

  194. Pingback: roof leak repair

  195. Pingback: Garden design Canberra

  196. Pingback: jelli bath

  197. Pingback: cairo

  198. Pingback: roof vents

  199. Pingback: Peter

  200. Pingback: b?ng giá son dulux

  201. Pingback: engagement ring

  202. Pingback: cerrajeros de elche

  203. Pingback: Kondominium lippo carita

  204. Pingback: Cleaning Quotes NZ

  205. Pingback: SEO in 2016

  206. Pingback: Love

  207. Pingback: tenerife forum

  208. Pingback: Functional strength training

  209. Pingback: 12win download

  210. Pingback: Thai Porn

  211. Pingback: icc t20 world cup 2016

  212. Pingback: www.rosengard.tv

  213. Pingback: Crawler Dozers For Sale

  214. Pingback: free xbox gold 1 month

  215. Pingback: fly swatter transformer

  216. Pingback: Roxann Jahnsen

  217. Pingback: roasting pan kroger

  218. Pingback: pet kennels naples

  219. Pingback: nola.com LA Robert G. Creely lawyer

  220. Pingback: http://cutt.us/2SKBA

  221. Pingback: bucetas gostosas

  222. Pingback: Millennial

  223. Pingback: free messenger

  224. Pingback: lease luxury apartment austin tx

  225. Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin

  226. Pingback: SEO in 2016

  227. Pingback: Body Shop Brooklyn

  228. Pingback: Online Money

  229. Pingback: mobile

  230. Pingback: netflix accounts and passwords

  231. Pingback: gap vehicle insurance

  232. Pingback: exercise

  233. Pingback: affärsjurist i stockholm

  234. Pingback: affärsjurister i stockholm

  235. Pingback: http://howrsehack.pl

  236. Pingback: tannbehandling Oslo

  237. Pingback: Plano Plastic Surgeon

  238. Pingback: Outsourcing IT drift

  239. Pingback: USA Box Express

  240. Pingback: arde

  241. Pingback: sexier.com review

  242. Pingback: handbags

  243. Pingback: Sportswear

  244. Pingback: sleep aid for insomnia

  245. Pingback: best home safe

  246. Pingback: Share Video

  247. Pingback: Hemen casino oyna

  248. Pingback: bahissirketleri

  249. Pingback: chwilï¿½wki

  250. Pingback: Desi Photographer

  251. Pingback: stanovanje

  252. Pingback: repair iphone

  253. Pingback: Isa

  254. Pingback: in-home pet care in naples

  255. Pingback: Word Search Games

  256. Pingback: eleb gossip

  257. Pingback: dog walking naples fl

  258. Pingback: naples best pet care

  259. Pingback: Startups

  260. Pingback: http://keepyourhair.cba.pl/

  261. Pingback: InstallShield

  262. Pingback: porno

  263. Pingback: how to get ex back in long distance relationship

  264. Pingback: na chatroom

  265. Pingback: porno

  266. Pingback: porno

  267. Pingback: Doug Cotter Atlanta

  268. Pingback: greatest pet sitter in naples fl

  269. Pingback: this resource site

  270. Pingback: amazing stained concrete floors Austin Texas

  271. Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga

  272. Pingback: comic porn

  273. Pingback: Rolande

  274. Pingback: clash of royale

  275. Pingback: buy marquetry panels

  276. Pingback: pet sitter

  277. Pingback: raspberry ketone

  278. Pingback: geil sex date

  279. Pingback: affordable moving companies vancouver island bc

  280. Pingback: she said

  281. Pingback: at here

  282. Pingback: Discover More Here

  283. Pingback: check this our

  284. Pingback: funny jokes

  285. Pingback: Men's Grooming

  286. Pingback: candy saga

  287. Pingback: healthy fat burner

  288. Pingback: clash royale hack cheat

  289. Pingback: rolling gate repair Manhattan NY

  290. Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples

  291. Pingback: psychic source review

  292. Pingback: print vip

  293. Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review

  294. Pingback: moremusthaves.guitarherobrokemyknee.com

  295. Pingback: lake grande condo

  296. Pingback: sturdee residences

  297. Pingback: City Pro Dentists

  298. Pingback: californiapsychics.com reviews

  299. Pingback: the-xxx-haven.equityplays.date

  300. Pingback: adult shops

  301. Pingback: Mastering Witchcraft Reading

  302. Pingback: www.cerrajerosvalenciaprecio.es

  303. Pingback: Grammarly Review

  304. Pingback: appstore dating

  305. Pingback: footy

  306. Pingback: servidor de mu online

  307. Pingback: dependable deck builders Austin

  308. Pingback: prom tuxedos

  309. Pingback: AC Compressor

  310. Pingback: 18to19.fuzonline.pw

  311. Pingback: search engine optimization cheap deals

  312. Pingback: edarling

  313. Pingback: permanent makeup

  314. Pingback: forbes.pricehotelbooking.com

  315. Pingback: mobile strike game help

  316. Pingback: http://www.christiantshirts.co/

  317. Pingback: best Cedar Park dentist

  318. Pingback: limo austin

  319. Pingback: Buy Beats Cheap

  320. Pingback: NBA Live Stream

  321. Pingback: kenya grants

  322. Pingback: knifes kitchen block set cheap

  323. Pingback: money to study in south africa

  324. Pingback: decorative concrete Austin TX

  325. Pingback: Gambling Promotions

  326. Pingback: Kids art classes mansfield

  327. Pingback: Wine painting party

  328. Pingback: Kanger Kbox 200W

  329. Pingback: mother's day

  330. Pingback: chiropractor San Jose

  331. Pingback: allandale plumber austin

  332. Pingback: instrumental background music for videos

  333. Pingback: Tess and Trish

  334. Pingback: la viagra

  335. Pingback: ways to make money at home

  336. Pingback: Auto Detailing Puyallup Seattle Tacoma

  337. Pingback: my latest blog post

  338. Pingback: inflatable water slide

  339. Pingback: Related Site

  340. Pingback: hack para clash of clans

  341. Pingback: generic viagra

  342. Pingback: Free WSET Course

  343. Pingback: oven repair london

  344. Pingback: Girls

  345. Pingback: psoriasisfree4life.com

  346. Pingback: link kürzen

  347. Pingback: cleaning services north van cover bc

  348. Pingback: new home communities Austin

  349. Pingback: Torrington painting

  350. Pingback: Removals Gloucestershire

  351. Pingback: foundation repair Austin

  352. Pingback: Property for sale in Tanzania

  353. Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale

  354. Pingback: avast keygen

  355. Pingback: Austin estate planning attorney

  356. Pingback: games arabs

  357. Pingback: Martin Lawrence Music R&B RNB HipHop

  358. Pingback: Eloy

  359. Pingback: Kurma

  360. Pingback: dietista barcelona

  361. Pingback: club flyers

  362. Pingback: stained concrete Austin

  363. Pingback: radar detectors austin

  364. Pingback: permanent makeup Austin TX

  365. Pingback: dental implants Georgetown

  366. Pingback: iv therapy ft lauderdale

  367. Pingback: teeth whitening Cedar Park

  368. Pingback: Comprar en lineaequiposmedicos

  369. Pingback: motor club of america scam reviews

  370. Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale

  371. Pingback: fuck google

  372. Pingback: forniry dlh

  373. Pingback: fuck google

  374. Pingback: fuck google

  375. Pingback: organic beauty products

  376. Pingback: porno izle

  377. Pingback: digital marketing agency

  378. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  379. Pingback: http://alseimerfonden.info/story.php?id=60638

  380. Pingback: enviar articulos de estados unidos a colombia

  381. Pingback: Socialr

  382. Pingback: spongebob squarepants

  383. Pingback: apartment finders

  384. Pingback: blackhat seo

  385. Pingback: medical billing schools

  386. Pingback: porno español

  387. Pingback: edarling opiniones 2016

  388. Pingback: Email Blast in USA

  389. Pingback: sklejka

  390. Pingback: how to get rid of roaches

  391. Pingback: Shampoo for dogs with skin allergies

  392. Pingback: vitamin c iv therapy miami

  393. Pingback: elewacja dlh

  394. Pingback: Locksmith in pooler

  395. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  396. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  397. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  398. Pingback: Business Products Reviews

  399. Pingback: cedr

  400. Pingback: 手錶手機色情

  401. Pingback: podlogi drewniane dlh

  402. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer

  403. Pingback: whatsapp channels for whatsapp bulk sender

  404. Pingback: Whatsapp Channel Creator

  405. Pingback: glass keepsake magnetic locket

  406. Pingback: 我他媽的谷歌

  407. Pingback: porn

  408. Pingback: kantï¿½wka

  409. Pingback: Near East University

  410. Pingback: http://bit.ly/254rRTO

  411. Pingback: beylikdüzü escort

  412. Pingback: beylikdüzü escort

  413. Pingback: Pool Cleaning Cypress

  414. Pingback: best coffee makers with grinder

  415. Pingback: move forward in life

  416. Pingback: Vietnam videos

  417. Pingback: 色情

  418. Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com

  419. Pingback: http://tiny.cc/nerrby

  420. Pingback: The Lost Ways

  421. Pingback: the world leader bringing innovation in business and marketing seo-mediamarketing

  422. Pingback: Dionne

  423. Pingback: Dee

  424. Pingback: Popular Shoes

  425. Pingback: Bowling

  426. Pingback: แก้วเซรามิค

  427. Pingback: Hottest WAGs In Sports

  428. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  429. Pingback: jessie

  430. Pingback: mytax 2016

  431. Pingback: Detroit Lions Hoodies

  432. Pingback: Gordie Howe Detroit Red Wings Jersey

  433. Pingback: Justin Verlander Detroit Tigers Jersey

  434. Pingback: Gracias, un saludo.

  435. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys

  436. Pingback: spam scammer

  437. Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts

  438. Pingback: anal sex

  439. Pingback: shingles

  440. Pingback: hair regrowth for men

  441. Pingback: escaperooms

  442. Pingback: Detroit Lions Sweatshirts

  443. Pingback: mens gymnastics high bar

  444. Pingback: regrow my lost hair

  445. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Apparel

  446. Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts

  447. Pingback: tao system pdf

  448. Pingback: Peppa pig

  449. Pingback: My Pillow Reviews

  450. Pingback: escort kadıköy

  451. Pingback: 健麗國際醫學美容集團

  452. Pingback: estate planning austin

  453. Pingback: fakir selim

  454. Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey

  455. Pingback: 色情

  456. Pingback: bootstrap templates

  457. Pingback: hoverboard for sale

  458. Pingback: Lead Paint Abatement

  459. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey

  460. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store

  461. Pingback: Yelawolf Song Cover

  462. Pingback: Bianco Carrara

  463. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store

  464. Pingback: search

  465. Pingback: bizvarsaksenhicolursunpic

  466. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  467. Pingback: Asian Porn

  468. Pingback: modro

  469. Pingback: Interracial Porn

  470. Pingback: Kamagra tabletki

  471. Pingback: uab ost express

  472. Pingback: porno

  473. Pingback: used copiers Austin Texas

  474. Pingback: stained concrete Austin

  475. Pingback: VoIP vonage

  476. Pingback: fishing charters Stuart

  477. Pingback: Fetish Porn

  478. Pingback: Xbox One

  479. Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets

  480. Pingback: Detroit Pistons

  481. Pingback: Teen XXX Porn

  482. Pingback: copiers Austin

  483. Pingback: Sophie Dee Porn

  484. Pingback: Shemale Porn

  485. Pingback: Naughty America Porn

  486. Pingback: Brandi Love Porn

  487. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  488. Pingback: Jayden Jaymes Porn

  489. Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Apparel

  490. Pingback: Bree Olson Porn

  491. Pingback: water damage Lakeway

  492. Pingback: Bowling Balls

  493. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys

  494. Pingback: Viagra sklad

  495. Pingback: Golf Balls

  496. Pingback: 牛混蛋

  497. Pingback: water damage Bee Cave

  498. Pingback: new home communities Austin

  499. Pingback: access control systems Austin

  500. Pingback: sewer repair Austin

  501. Pingback: brazzers accounts free

  502. Pingback: blackfriday

  503. Pingback: plumbing leak repair austin

  504. Pingback: Cialis

  505. Pingback: Kevin Gates

  506. Pingback: Elaine

  507. Pingback: Cute Cartoon Ball Point Pen

  508. Pingback: phenq review

  509. Pingback: SEO

  510. Pingback: Levitra opinie

  511. Pingback: fast cash loan

  512. Pingback: how to remove cellulite

  513. Pingback: status pnrn

  514. Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape

  515. Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock

  516. Pingback: plantas purificadoras

  517. Pingback: 55print

  518. Pingback: Buy Sex Toy Cleaner

  519. Pingback: Layla

  520. Pingback: Sugar Daddy New York

  521. Pingback: pornoooo

  522. Pingback: Mia Khalifa

  523. Pingback: little india denver

  524. Pingback: siktir git

  525. Pingback: Dreamlife Beats

  526. Pingback: Best Rated Bankruptcy Attorneys

  527. Pingback: flood damage Austin

  528. Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review

  529. Pingback: Minecraft Account

  530. Pingback: offshore fishing charters Stuart FL

  531. Pingback: inshore fishing charters Stuart FL

  532. Pingback: gymnastics man

  533. Pingback: lose weight

  534. Pingback: wallpaper

  535. Pingback: Muslim dating

  536. Pingback: from this source

  537. Pingback: garotos gays

  538. Pingback: Ultra Clean Floor Care Services

  539. Pingback: Cogniflex

  540. Pingback: http://betterledgerbookkeeping.com/

  541. Pingback: Family Lawyer Nashville

  542. Pingback: fishing charters stuart

  543. Pingback: manifestation miracle pdf

  544. Pingback: teleteria franchise casino

  545. Pingback: Glutathione

  546. Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes

  547. Pingback: click here

  548. Pingback: graphic design

  549. Pingback: lam nhôm

  550. Pingback: Engineer

  551. Pingback: open a franchise

  552. Pingback: imprimante jet d encre brother multifonction

  553. Pingback: cfd companies uk

  554. Pingback: what not to eat on low carb diet

  555. Pingback: coffee beans online

  556. Pingback: تنظيف منازل بجدة

  557. Pingback: recording artistmusician

  558. Pingback: Free Credit Report

  559. Pingback: apartment moving company

  560. Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SkX5td-pg1k

  561. Pingback: gate 2017 result

  562. Pingback: http://austinsteamit.com/carpet-cleaning-austin-tx/

  563. Pingback: life insurance lawyer

  564. Pingback: mypsychicadvice

  565. Pingback: replacement doors and windows

  566. Pingback: video maker China

  567. Pingback: birthday meme

  568. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  569. Pingback: Magnesium Supplement

  570. Pingback: Spectra Breast Pump

  571. Pingback: garage door service roslyn

  572. Pingback: coin dealer

  573. Pingback: kids balance bike

  574. Pingback: owner financed realestate

  575. Pingback: morar nos eua

  576. Pingback: picccc

  577. Pingback: qweqweqe

  578. Pingback: dog groomer Austin

  579. Pingback: dog groomers Austin TX

  580. Pingback: tinny spy camera

  581. Pingback: clinic dental

  582. Pingback: adam and eve store coupons

  583. Pingback: fence installation Austin

  584. Pingback: casino promotions

  585. Pingback: rosa d'oro sauvage

  586. Pingback: FastComet Promo Code

  587. Pingback: Dentistry

  588. Pingback: bulk sms

  589. Pingback: Dallas TX

  590. Pingback: text correction

  591. Pingback: Diet Pills

  592. Pingback: Diabetes destroyer

  593. Pingback: sex toys

  594. Pingback: Tulsa Home Mortgage

  595. Pingback: Chance The Rapper Type Beat 2016

  596. Pingback: rick warren daily devotional

  597. Pingback: IT Asset recycling

  598. Pingback: recycling computers

  599. Pingback: PC Disposal

  600. Pingback: kispiox river

  601. Pingback: digital marketing consultants

  602. Pingback: bet online here

  603. Pingback: hormone therapy medical weight loss in wilminton

  604. Pingback: 64MM CRYSTAL KNOBS/PULLS-goods

  605. Pingback: Stanley

  606. Pingback: Online Business

  607. Pingback: saleforiphone

  608. Pingback: Kitchen Backsplash Tile

  609. Pingback: Tulsa Lawn Care Companies

  610. Pingback: mozilla firefox 2016 free download

  611. Pingback: domino online

  612. Pingback: this URL

  613. Pingback: roulette gewinn

  614. Pingback: filmmaking

  615. Pingback: voyeur

  616. Pingback: celebrity auction

  617. Pingback: dpstreaming gratuit

  618. Pingback: 健麗

  619. Pingback: home

  620. Pingback: Bracelets

  621. Pingback: baltic siker o.ç

  622. Pingback: Reneu First Fitness

  623. Pingback: baltic siker oç

  624. Pingback: baltic sikerr

  625. Pingback: домоуправител за София

  626. Pingback: Herbalife Targeted Nutrition

  627. Pingback: first line golf villa for sale Marbella

  628. Pingback: friv

  629. Pingback: kizi

  630. Pingback: arabicgames.info

  631. Pingback: kl food

  632. Pingback: Baby Store

  633. Pingback: pokemon go plus

  634. Pingback: happy veterans day quotes

  635. Pingback: business writing

  636. Pingback: Roller Doors / Roller Door

  637. Pingback: peo

  638. Pingback: westchase spa tampa fl

  639. Pingback: E-commerce websites

  640. Pingback: permi annule

  641. Pingback: study abroad Cebu

  642. Pingback: Baccarat Online

  643. Pingback: bay dermatology

  644. Pingback: tampa international mall

  645. Pingback: online casino

  646. Pingback: golf cart lift kits

  647. Pingback: CenRob - As Melhores Informaï¿½ï¿½es da Internet!

  648. Pingback: Jacob

  649. Pingback: Sofia

  650. Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-vardenafil-tablets/

  651. Pingback: Flower remedies

  652. Pingback: Representative ID

  653. Pingback: Studio 414 Contest

  654. Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/daily-levitra/

  655. Pingback: Texas

  656. Pingback: effective and most affordable marketing firm

  657. Pingback: Opciones Binarias

  658. Pingback: buy seo package

  659. Pingback: cheap seo company in india

  660. Pingback: seo website packages

  661. Pingback: business seo packages

  662. Pingback: Prefab Homes

  663. Pingback: seo marketing packages

  664. Pingback: Kizi

  665. Pingback: jacuzzi

  666. Pingback: Kizi

  667. Pingback: avocat permi

  668. Pingback: Solitaire classic friv friv games

  669. Pingback: Detroit Pistons 2016-17 Preview

  670. Pingback: lunch talks Singapore

  671. Pingback: DraftKings NFL Picks Week 1

  672. Pingback: Trevino Enterprises Voted #1 company for your Marketing Needs

  673. Pingback: mixing and mastering services

  674. Pingback: SEO services in delhi

  675. Pingback: bmi

  676. Pingback: memory course

  677. Pingback: products-J

  678. Pingback: zipcode

  679. Pingback: Recommended Site

  680. Pingback: best hair salons in nyc

  681. Pingback: KNOW MORE

  682. Pingback: IT Support Tulsa

  683. Pingback: ship arrest lawyers in port of zarzis

  684. Pingback: generate more leads

  685. Pingback: why not find out more

  686. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Review

  687. Pingback: personal swot analysis

  688. Pingback: business funding

  689. Pingback: Best Drone

  690. Pingback: IOT

  691. Pingback: diskless

  692. Pingback: vegas boom

  693. Pingback: WEB DESIGN SERVICES

  694. Pingback: How to set up PBN.

  695. Pingback: searchengineoptimizationgoogle

  696. Pingback: Investment Analysis and Tax Legal Services

  697. Pingback: Hydrocodone no prescription

  698. Pingback: 125cc gy6 performance parts

  699. Pingback: Friv

  700. Pingback: Friv 6 games jogos friv6 juegos friv

  701. Pingback: market maker method

  702. Pingback: taxi free

  703. Pingback: Games kizi kizi

  704. Pingback: martial arts

  705. Pingback: arabgames.biz

  706. Pingback: Kizi friv y8 games - 4x4 soccer game angry birds games friv

  707. Pingback: Kizi2 gaming kizi 2 juegos kizi 2

  708. Pingback: price action forex trading

  709. Pingback: Buy summer dresses online

  710. Pingback: Kizi 2 vice deniz kızı 2

  711. Pingback: Download New Year Images 201

  712. Pingback: Free action games online friv

  713. Pingback: anekahanduk.com

  714. Pingback: carb blocker ultra customer reviews

  715. Pingback: trade12 reviews

  716. Pingback: slow cooker recipes

  717. Pingback: pokemon go application

  718. Pingback: thanks

  719. Pingback: Microcontroller Projects

  720. Pingback: pokemon go hacks

  721. Pingback: Ten Tips To Protect Your Privacy Online

  722. Pingback: More Hints

  723. Pingback: Caaraklinikka

  724. Pingback: cheap viagra online

  725. Pingback: international dating sites

  726. Pingback: situs poker

  727. Pingback: awesomedia europe

  728. Pingback: Smart Android TV Streaming Box Kodi

  729. Pingback: pink earmuffs

  730. Pingback: fuck googlee

  731. Pingback: ï»¿Bihar

  732. Pingback: Darwin

  733. Pingback: Merchant service

  734. Pingback: dateinadash

  735. Pingback: buy generic viagra

  736. Pingback: canada goose

  737. Pingback: tutoring center Huntington beach

  738. Pingback: college consulting Garden grove

  739. Pingback: munjed al muderis

  740. Pingback: brain smart ultra

  741. Pingback: tutoring center Fountain valley

  742. Pingback: college consulting Huntington beach

  743. Pingback: viagra for sale

  744. Pingback: Mexican Food

  745. Pingback: Lucky Taxi Boston

  746. Pingback: steve rahseparian

  747. Pingback: best automatic watches under 1000

  748. Pingback: bus hire

  749. Pingback: Spray Tanning Machine

  750. Pingback: volarex

  751. Pingback: business finance

  752. Pingback: drones

  753. Pingback: Toy Drones

  754. Pingback: car

  755. Pingback: tampa couples spa

  756. Pingback: dermatology com

  757. Pingback: cosmetology school tampa fl

  758. Pingback: PRP Facial Treatment Tampa

  759. Pingback: ucuz esya depolama

  760. Pingback: my review here

  761. Pingback: this hyperlink

  762. Pingback: aloe vera

  763. Pingback: Tulsa SEO

  764. Pingback: warehouse tangerang

  765. Pingback: Bishop Nehru Type Beat

  766. Pingback: coupon code

  767. Pingback: sprawdzenie vin

  768. Pingback: gluta celena

  769. Pingback: 2 Chainz Type Beat 2016

  770. Pingback: Carpet Steam Cleaning

  771. Pingback: porno

  772. Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLhS146azz0

  773. Pingback: Let me show you how to earn money online as an affiliate

  774. Pingback: free jvzoo

  775. Pingback: Guillaume Guersan

  776. Pingback: jessica sarkisian

  777. Pingback: Los Angeles party bus

  778. Pingback: gebrauchtes auto verkaufen wiesbaden

  779. Pingback: boolberry anonymous cryptocurrency

  780. Pingback: immigration lawyer NJ

  781. Pingback: Porno

  782. Pingback: Please share it!

  783. Pingback: this page

  784. Pingback: find more info

  785. Pingback: Boolberry

  786. Pingback: floatingshelfdepot.com

  787. Pingback: Treat Sciatica Naturally

  788. Pingback: teh hijau

  789. Pingback: Internet

  790. Pingback: boolberry

  791. Pingback: see this here

  792. Pingback: secret info

  793. Pingback: eheringe palladium

  794. Pingback: Electrical Projects

  795. Pingback: Porno

  796. Pingback: try this site

  797. Pingback: DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Picks

  798. Pingback: Gre Coaching Classes in Mumbai

  799. Pingback: cargames

  800. Pingback: rÃ©duction tout sur les abdos

  801. Pingback: phen375

  802. Pingback: Teresa

  803. Pingback: estafadores

  804. Pingback: ï»¿website

  805. Pingback: Pawswatch

  806. Pingback: auto

  807. Pingback: https://www.scribd.com/user/333620650/magazyny-warszawa

  808. Pingback: musicbrainz.org/user/wraggoave28

  809. Pingback: tubemate windows phone download

  810. Pingback: online gambling

  811. Pingback: discount shoes

  812. Pingback: conspiracy talk

  813. Pingback: wear

  814. Pingback: oruspu çocuğu

  815. Pingback: Visit Website

  816. Pingback: Cialis bez recepty

  817. Pingback: Immigration attorneys charlotte nc

  818. Pingback: Renntech Mercedes

  819. Pingback: Viagra cena

  820. Pingback: angry birds game

  821. Pingback: cheap web hosting

  822. Pingback: Viagra cena

  823. Pingback: garcinia cambogia

  824. Pingback: comida e animais

  825. Pingback: The Lost Ways

  826. Pingback: luxury car rental miami

  827. Pingback: subway surfers game

  828. Pingback: Dat nen Nha Trang

  829. Pingback: steak and eggs todrick hall

  830. Pingback: SOCCER CLUB

  831. Pingback: escorts in nottingham

  832. Pingback: reflexology

  833. Pingback: steak station

  834. Pingback: prices for rioz brazilian steakhouse

  835. Pingback: stolen motorcycle

  836. Pingback: brazzaz brazilian steakhouse chicago il

  837. Pingback: hurricane matthews uga

  838. Pingback: Viagra

  839. Pingback: bikegames

  840. Pingback: stickman games

  841. Pingback: vmix

  842. Pingback: Geraldine

  843. Pingback: gordonia men

  844. Pingback: Shalanda

  845. Pingback: Dillon Bostwick

  846. Pingback: platform shoes

  847. Pingback: LOCKSMITH MESA AZ

  848. Pingback: Roofing Contractors Atlanta

  849. Pingback: vinhomes pham hung

  850. Pingback: HIFU

  851. Pingback: ï»¿application

  852. Pingback: natural health food store

  853. Pingback: scientific trading machine

  854. Pingback: scientific trading machine review

  855. Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz

  856. Pingback: kindle

  857. Pingback: exotic car rental miami

  858. Pingback: carpet cleaning services

  859. Pingback: laptops

  860. Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz

  861. Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz

  862. Pingback: Cory

  863. Pingback: istanbul escort

  864. Pingback: nottingham escorts

  865. Pingback: EL320.256.FD6

  866. Pingback: huge discount up to 98%

  867. Pingback: Australia

  868. Pingback: Perfume

  869. Pingback: escorts in Leicester

  870. Pingback: Float Trowel

  871. Pingback: Foro Atleti

  872. Pingback: Eponychium

  873. Pingback: hermetic flake flooring systems

  874. Pingback: EPoX

  875. Pingback: istanbul escort

  876. Pingback: scientific trading machine discount

  877. Pingback: izmir eskort

  878. Pingback: work from home jobs with no startup cost

  879. Pingback: furniture

  880. Pingback: The Lost Ways

  881. Pingback: Judi Poker Online Indonesia

  882. Pingback: podnosniki Prokop

  883. Pingback: scientific trading machine review

  884. Pingback: http://sefareshbacklink2.postbit.com/specialist-search-engine-optimization-companies-tips-on-how-to-notify-if-they-re-essential.html

  885. Pingback: Magical Microwave

  886. Pingback: livraison courses marseille

  887. Pingback: Rosia

  888. Pingback: http://www.beasleyfirm.com/

  889. Pingback: Dillon Bostwick

  890. Pingback: jio barcode proses

  891. Pingback: limo service toronto

  892. Pingback: psicoterapeuta

  893. Pingback: Denver Foundation Repair

  894. Pingback: phone psychic readings

  895. Pingback: alternative engagement ring

  896. Pingback: FOREX TRENDY SCAM

  897. Pingback: fast payday loans

  898. Pingback: payday loans online

  899. Pingback: Kitchenette appliance

  900. Pingback: useful link

  901. Pingback: coins for clash royale

  902. Pingback: kaybol

  903. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  904. Pingback: prediksi judi bola

  905. Pingback: commercial kitchen equipment repair columbia sc

  906. Pingback: vuelosdelalma.blogspot.com/2013/11/kampung-inggris-pare-kediri.html

  907. Pingback: Agen Bola Deposit 25 Rb

  908. Pingback: Plumbers Johns Creek

  909. Pingback: Carpet Store Smyrna

  910. Pingback: download lagu

  911. Pingback: instagram likes

  912. Pingback: continue reading

  913. Pingback: Go Here

  914. Pingback: sites de rencontre

  915. Pingback: paypal solutions

  916. Pingback: cialis

  917. Pingback: Our Limousine service Vancouver BC office

  918. Pingback: Full Movies

  919. Pingback: Prop pills

  920. Pingback: this site

  921. Pingback: Saldo Sodexo

  922. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  923. Pingback: jdm engines

  924. Pingback: Alda

  925. Pingback: online baccarat indonesia

  926. Pingback: where to get

  927. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  928. Pingback: situs judi togel

  929. Pingback: unlocking her legs

  930. Pingback: pokerqiuqiu

  931. Pingback: domino online 99

  932. Pingback: Full Episodes

  933. Pingback: amazing inventions you need to see

  934. Pingback: judi online

  935. Pingback: buy real instagram followers

  936. Pingback: it asset recycling

  937. Pingback: portableballetbarre.com

  938. Pingback: careers where you can work from home

Top