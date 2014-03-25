Haiti Spring Break Trek

This spring break, 15 intrepid Whartonites and partners landed in Port-au-Prince to explore the beautiful culture and sights of Haiti. The trek, organized by Nohemie Sanon (WG ’15) and Gena Brown (WG’15), had a jam packed itinerary that included trips to several Haitian cities, hiking, island hopping, museum and art gallery visits, a barbecue at the home of the former Haiti Minister of Finance and a meeting with the Haiti Minister of Tourism. Every day was filled with breathtaking sights, delicious foods and awesome experiences, a few which I have highlighted below.

We began with a tour of the national museum, where we learned about the seven stages of Haiti’s history. From the time of the original Haitian inhabitants who were wiped out when the French arrived, the arrival of the slaves from Africa to work the plantations, their brutal treatment by the French and their eventual revolt to form an independent country, its economic isolation by the West to its present day democracy. Haiti has a tumultuous and glorious history which helped us understand and better appreciate the country.

Once we left the museum, we went on a tour of Port-au-Prince and got to see independence square, various sites that had been devastated by the earthquake as well as other Haitian architecture such as the famed gingerbread houses. After a stop at Nohemie’s home where Wharton students learned the two authentic ways of eating a mango ( ‘smoothie style’ or ‘hands and teeth only’), we ended the day with a dinner at a restaurant where we got to sample local delights such as fried pork, Haitian rum Barbancourt and Prestige beer.

We woke up early for our 5 hour drive to Furcy. Furcy is the mountainous area of Haiti and lies 6,000 feet above sea level. At various stops we were able to enjoy breathtaking views of the mountains and coastlines.  We stayed at Sesanet Cottage, a beautiful lodge operated by the lovely Helene. We went hiking, chatted with the locals and later that evening were treated to a sumptuous feast of Haitian delicacies.

To get to Port Morgan, the resort we stayed at in Ile-a-Vache, we were transported over the turquoise waters in a sailboat. Set in the gingerbread style of traditional Haitian architecture, Port Morgan is situated upon a marina. We spent a few days there island hopping and enjoying the virgin, sandy white beaches of Haiti.

Back in Port au-Prince, we met with officials of the Haiti Ministry of Tourism including the minister, Stephanie Villedrouin. They outlined their two pronged strategy of repositioning Haiti as a tourism destination. They are also in the process of expanding tourism packages to the United States, so Whartonites unable to convince Nohemie and Gena to lead another Haiti trek should definitely explore this.

Later in the trip we went to Citadelle Laferrière and got there by riding a rented horse, Fifi, up the winding road to see the largest fortress in the Americas. Given how tiny Fifi was and his constant huffing and wheezing, I was sure he would either drop dead or walk willingly off the cliff to end the journey. Miraculously, we both made the five mile hike up to the mountain safely.

We celebrated Omar Dionne’s (WG ’14) birthday at Papaye restaurant where we approached by a Hollywood actor who wanted to know who we were. Nope not Sean Penn. Lambert Wilson, a French actor in the Matrix trilogy.

We also enjoyed a barbeque at the home of the former Haiti Minister of Finance, Daniel Dorsainvil  and UPenn alum where we met his lovely family and gained greater insight on Haiti’s economy.

Everything I ate on the trip was delicious. Fried pork and goat meat at Jacmel, spicy peanut butter and cassava bread at Sesanet Cottage, French toast at L’hostelliere du Christophe, Creole dinners and desserts at Port Morgan and  freshly grilled lobsters, crabs and fish on the beach to name a few. Haitian food with its French, African and Caribbean influences is amazing. And let’s not forget the Haitian rum Barbancourt, Prestige beer and exotic cocktails.

I decided to go on the Haiti Spring break on a whim and with little expectation. Haiti more than delivered and will remain one of my best business school experiences.

 

 

