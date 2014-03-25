Japan Trek 2014: An Eye-witness Account Of Japan’s Vibrant Culture, Dizzying Modernity and Wharton MBA Debauchery

Japan Trek - Daniel van den Bergh (Credit0


Japan Trek - Daniel van den Bergh (Credit0

 “Wait, you’re not Andrew Hedin (WG ’15),” said Jeff Goodman (WG ’15), Hedin’s roommate at the Hakone Hotel Kowaki-en. It was Thursday morning, and I woke up dazed and confused in a random room in a random bed. My head was throbbing, my body was severely dehydrated, and I was wrapped in a completely soaked Yukata (a casual-styled Kimono).” My glazed over eyes looked at the alarm clock, and I realized it was 8:40. I jumped out of bed and rushed to my room to pack my bags, running to my bus and barely making its departure for the second time this week. As I sat in the back of the bus, I thought about how unbelievably crazy and fun Japan Trek had been so far…and there were still two days left.

I had a limited understanding of what I thought Japan was before coming on the Trek. My knowledge thus far had been relegated to teriyaki chicken, sushi, censored Japanese porn, Pokémon blue version on the Gameboy color, and using the phrase “konichiwa bitches!” intermittently throughout my life. The Japan that I was finally able to experience was a zany collision and fusion of Eastern tradition and Western trappings. A complex culture that is vibrant, dazzling, and sometimes leaves you scratching your head.

There were plenty of reminders of how technologically advanced and automated Japan’s society really is. Perhaps most impressive was our visit to Toyota’s factory, where we got to witness our OPIM case come to life. Their manufacturing process, based on the philosophy of Kaizen, or “continuous improvement”, was remarkable, lean, and extremely efficient. Watching gigantic, multimillion dollar machines weld parts into cars was an awe-inspiring sight to see.                   Additionally, the bullet train, or the shinkansen we took to Nagoya was sleek, had wi-fi, and is known to top out at speeds of 200 mph.

Equally as impressive, and slightly more intrusive, was my experience sitting on Japanese Toto bidet toilet for the first time. It had a heated seat, seventeen different temperature and pressure settings, and knew how to aim for girls vs. boys. While I found a jet stream of liquid being shot directly into my ass to be an acquired taste, I nonetheless was glad that I would be dingleeberry-free for the next few hours, if not days.

It is hard to put Japan in a box. We experienced the ultra-zen Shinto Shrine on Itsukushima island, best known for its “floating” torii gate, one of the most beautiful monuments I have ever seen. The vermillion-painted arches created a wonderful contrast with the blue sea and green mountains, embodying the Japanese concept of scenic beauty, which combines nature with human creativity. Similarly, the Kiyomizudera temple and the sumo wrestling tournament were great reminders that the great tradition of Japan’s lustrous heritage was alive and kicking.

This was juxtaposed with Akihabara district in Tokyo, dubbed “The Electric Town.” I saw young male teenagers walking and talking with their pillow girlfriends-literally pillows with covers of anime characters, usually extremely large-breasted women, printed on them. There are cat cafes, where you pay to drink tea in a room full of cats, as well as maid cafes, where pretty girls dressed up as French maids serve you drinks and dote on you, some going as far as to spoon-feed you. There was also “M’s”, a seven-floor sex shop featuring fleshbots, the most massive dildos known to man, and anime videos of females getting gang-banged by several octopi.

What I realized nearing the end of the trip was that trying to figure out Japan’s identity wasn’t even the point of Japan Trek. It was much more than that.

It was about charging through glass doors to get to the Hot Springs when they were closed. It was about taking over two carts in the Bullet Train with boisterous Wharton students, icing Sathish Naadimuthu (WG ‘15) a whopping three times in the process (and causing the Trek organizers to write a formal letter of apology to the train operators for the ruckus).  It was about watching Joe Carvalho (WG ‘15) dancing to newly created dance moves on Bus 1. It was about wondering how the f*ck you never met Vivienne Zhao (WG ‘15), one of the coolest people ever, before this trip. It was about Jeff Zhou’s (WG ‘15) 8-pack. And finally, and perhaps more significantly, it was about wondering what type of outfit smokeshow Sherry Lee (WG ‘15) would be wearing that night.

I came back from the Trek with a deeper understanding of Japan – the culture, the people, and the wonders of tentacle porn. But I also came back with newly established relationships, better formed friendships, and a more meaningful appreciation of how lucky I am to be going to one of the best schools in the world with some of the coolest people on the planet.

