Springtime in North Korea

USE THIS PHOTO -


USE THIS PHOTO -

“U.S. urged to abandon bad habit of picking on others.”  When I read this cover story in the Pyongyang Times on our flight from Beijing to Pyongyang, North Korea, I couldn’t help but think, maybe we should’ve chosen a different spring break destination.  But these fears started to disappear as our group of 23 stepped off the plane and were greeted warmly by our three North Korean guides.

As we headed into downtown Pyongyang, everything seemed pretty normal.  The city had wide boulevards and a massive arc we were told is larger than the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. For a city of 3 million, however, it was eerily quiet and incredibly clean, with hardly any cars on the streets and only a handful of people walking around.  Later on, we went to a nice bar where we met the British ambassador and showed off our skills at a crowded bowling alley. I started to think, could this be the same North Korea I had heard so many awful things about?

During the rest of our trip, however, we would get small glimpses of the repression and brainwashing in the country.  Even the first day in the hotel, while someone was calling his parents back in the States, the phone line momentarily cut out when he started to talk about the Pyongyang bowling alley, seemingly because his call was being monitored.  The hotel itself was on an island, which we were not permitted to leave without our guides.

The following day, we were lucky enough to witness the “elections” for the Supreme People’s Assembly, which only happen once every five years.  We were introduced to the head of the polling station, who showed us the voting booth and informed us there was just one candidate to choose.  As we walked out of the voting station, we were greeted with music and dancing in the courtyard outside.  The Korean ladies, in their brightly colored dresses, took several of us by the hand and we danced to traditional Korean songs, surrounded by North Korean news stations, which later reported our “admiration” for the democratic process we were witnessing.  I was disgusted for in any way “supporting” the Kim regime that, as evidenced by the recent UN report, has been horribly repressing, torturing and murdering its people for the last 65 years.

The following day, we traveled to Kaesong and the demilitarized zone (DMZ).  At the DMZ, a North Korean soldier told us a brief history of the Korean War –the U.S. and South Korea invaded North Korea in 1950 to further America’s imperialist ambitions, but through their great strength and solidarity, the North Koreans defeated the “brazen U.S. imperialist warmongers.”  We later went to the Museum of American War Atrocities where the guide told story after story of American soldiers brutally murdering women and children during the occupation of Kaesong.  I started to get angry at this depiction of the Korean War, but I reminded myself that history is determined by the victors, so in this case, there are two versions of history.  By painting American as the primary enemy, the North Korean government is also leaving the door open for reunification of North and South Korea.

The most disturbing moment of the trip for me came at a kindergarten near Pyongyang.  After listening to a class of kindergartners praising the Supreme Leader Kim Jung Un, we walked into a hallway with a giant mural showing a beheaded American soldier being attacked by North Korean kids with AK-47s.  In a kindergarten!  Throughout our trip, we would bow to several statues and hear hundreds of stories about the brilliance and strength of the Kim leaders, but it was this moment in the kindergarten that we saw the extent of the complete mind control of the regime from a very young age.

Despite this, I left North Korea with a glimmer of optimism, from guides.   Several nights, we hosted “whiskey parties” in our hotel rooms with our three guides and cameraman.  With a few drinks in them, the guides would sing beautiful Korean songs.  The Wharton delegation (Frank DeSimone) mustered a few songs too, including a beautiful duet of “Danny Boy” with one of our guides.  Our guides were wonderful hosts the entire time.  For their sake, and for the sake of all North Koreans, I hope that the time to see the “hermit kingdom” as we know it is running out.   

Authors

1,555 Comments

