Lean In and Let Go: Leadership Development workshop by Wharton Women in Business with TLEX

Wharton Women in Business organized a Leadership Development workshop on March 19th around the theme of ‘Take Control of Your Stress – Lean In and Let Go.’ In the unending chase to do everything and be everywhere we often forget ourselves, we forget to pay attention to our mind and body. The workshop provided an opportunity to identify the sources of stress in our life, quality of our mind and provided techniques to increase awareness, decrease stress and be more effective.

Alina Zhitskaya (WG ’15), the director for Leadership Development and the organizer, described the purpose of the workshop to enable WWIB’s continued dedication towards its mission of supporting Wharton women in their personal and professional growth. The workshop was led by Johann Berlin and Mona Shah Joshi, from Transformational Leadership for Excellence (TLEX). Johann, the US Director of the program, had previously been invited to the Sustainable Business Summit at the White House and TedX in addition leading sessions at Stanford and GEE. Mona is an international expert with 20,000+ hours of training on stress management and personal development.

The workshop was structured around three pillars: Self Mastery, Connectedness and Vision & Inspiration. On Self Mastery, Mona explained the quality of our life is impacted by the state of our mind. Our mind has a tendency to oscillate in between the past and future, causing regret worry. This continuous oscillation depletes the energy of our mind, prevents us from being in the present and causes anxiety. Johann explained that this continuous demand and pressure we put on ourselves leads to stress. We de-stress through exercise, making to do lists and cleaning up (someone did say that!) and all of these activities expend our energy instead of conserving. The experts provided us with breathing techniques that give mind rest and energy, creating space for creativity and renewed energy.

On connectedness Johann highlighted that there are four types of communications: head-to-head, head-to-heart, heart-to-head and heart-to-heart. Heart-to-heart communication is the most definite way to build trust, establish long term relationships and gain commitment. In our environments we increasingly tend to use the head-to-head communication immediately distancing the person. Through techniques conducted as part of the workshop, participants experienced increased connectedness with peers. To put it simply, Mona explained it as being present in a conversation, giving the person you are speaking with hundred percent attention.

The workshop was very well received by club members. Pam Freed (WG’14) noted that “The workshop was a great way for us to learn techniques to generate energy, reduce stress, and keep things in perspective. We all left the workshop feeling energized and inspired!”

Hee-won Kang (WG’14) said that the “TLEX coaches Johann and Mona opened my eyes to the power of quieting my mind. In a busy, go-go-go Wharton world this is something we rarely take time to do. The workshop taught me how to better manage these racing thoughts through controlled breathing and in doing so gain better focus and rest.”

Take control of your mind and lean back to lean in!

