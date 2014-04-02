No April Fool’s Joke: We’re Outta Here, Wharton!

By: Katy McCarthy, David Teetzen, Elliot De Santo, Chelsea L’Ecuyer and Alina Costica

During last week’s regular Wharton Journal meeting:

Katy: “Dudes, we have to write this article. Let’s just take five minutes, it’s not that big of a deal.”

David: “I can’t do it, I’ll start crying, there are so few parties left!”

Elliot: “Man, we should have brought beer to this thing.”

Chelsea: “Are you sure thats a good idea? You know that makes you more emotional.”

Alina: “I’m here to capture the first tear and make it the 15,000th photo I post on Facebook.”

Around this time a year ago, the Wharton Journal editorial meetings moved from the dungey basement of Steinberg-Dietrich to a variety of University City restaurants. The agendas also morphed from discussing “what articles should we print,” to “how many beers can I fit in before my 1:30 class” (disclaimer: club money was not spent at these meetings). The future of this newspaper was undefined, and apparently it was up to us to figure out what to do with it. While some clubs have hotly contested leadership elections, we left the decision to a drinking contest which Katy, in typical fashion, left basically before it started. Boom. Editor-in-Chief.

Fast forward to August, when we actually had to produce something each week. We needed writers, editors, and business people to actually turn this paper into a reality. And Wharton came out to support our team like only Wharton can. The majority of content in each week’s paper was provided by people who had only joined the team this year and unlike the typical MBA, actually wanted to put pen to paper. Instead of filling space with makeshift ads, we covered more events, provided more laughs, and hopefully gave everyone something to look forward to every Tuesday.

We think we hit the mark. While we’re not the Wall Street Journal, we are proud of the work we produced and were thrilled with the new ideas that we put forward into the community. Love letters were exchanged between east and west, Bloom and Higbee battled each other weekly for most popular column, Op Eds challenged the status quo, and we added a cartoon and sports section (how many business school papers can say that!?). We provided a photo booth at Pub, distributed as many WJ t-shirts as we could, and someone finally explained to David what the WJ Bull N Bear logo meant. We partnered with Admissions to deliver a special edition of the paper for interviewing applicants across the globe, and we made #myWharton into the big f’ing deal that it is.

And of course every week we complained about something. Someone had to get his hands on InDesign and do last minute edits. Every Tuesday Matt Higbee called us to share his “feedback” on the latest print. Crazy phone calls on a Tuesday morning at 2am to change an article or “stop the presses.” Vivek tried to short change us on every ad he placed. But when those boxes showed up outside of Kembrel’s office each week….no matter what, we realized just how truly excited we were to share the latest edition.

We wouldn’t have to been able to accomplish any of this without the help and support of so many people. Just like any great Academy Award winner, we have several thank you’s to hand out. We’d like to thank everyone who picked up the paper each week and actually talked about what we wrote. Thanks to Dean Robertson for not knowing we exist, to Kembrel for providing scissors each week and making the Student Life Fellows considerably more attractive than the Leadership Fellows, and the WGA for two rounds of funding to slow our cash hemorrhage. To our sponsors, thanks for…….oh wait, we don’t have any. Jest aside, a huge, gigantic thanks goes to our undergraduate layout manager Chloe, the most talented member of the team who turned some random articles into a beautiful paper each week and put up with our worst business school excuses for missing deadlines. And finally, the biggest thanks of all goes to the amazing team of first years who made the paper awesome this year. You guys brought incredible ideas, talent, and energy to the team – we couldn’t have made it through the year without you.

While our names have remained on the masthead, the past few issues of the Wharton Journal – which have generated the most buzz we’ve seen and are considered the best of the year – are not issues that we can take credit for. They were curated, edited, and designed by the new Board that will lead the publication into next year, spearheaded by Jake Gorelov (WG ‘15) and Ramie Abu-Zahra (WG ‘15) as co-Editors in Chief. Jake and Ramie, along with a team of talented first years, have moved the WJ into the digital age, literally introduced the Bull N Bear to the party scene, and are truly passionate about the future of this publication. Based on the work that the team has already put together, we know each paper going forward will only get better.

To the Class of 2015: you have an amazing year of Journal content ahead of you. Continue to support the Journal team by reading the paper each week, and become a part of the action by joining this kick ass team, writing an article, or sending along a photo.

To the 2Ys: Well…..we did our best.