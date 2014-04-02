Pre-gaming, Bubbly Style

I’m just going to go ahead and say it: people should bring bubbly to pregames.
I know what you’re thinking: “Doesn’t she know that just because sparkling wine has bubbles, that doesn’t make it beer!?” or “Just because we’re at Wharton, doesn’t mean we have to be fancy!” (trust me, we’re not).
In true David Letterman style, here are the Top Ten reasons for bringing bubbly to a pregame (minus six reasons):
- No one needs to ask for a bottle or wine opener
- It makes a fun noise when you open it
- It gets the job done: carbonation leads to faster alcohol absorption
- You can justifiably use “literally” and “poppin bottles” in the same sentence
Not to mention that you can get some decent stuff for not too much dough and buy in bulk if you’re hosting. I recently did some “research” with friends before Fight Night and found the bubbly + punch pregame to be very successful (aside from the morning after). Here are some below-$20 bottles I would recommend, which you can pick up at the 21st and Market store.
One of my favorites is the Lamarca Prosecco ($16). This bubbly has a savory-sweet aroma that reminds me of the classic apples and cheese pairing. When you taste it, the golden delicious apple flavor comes out to balance with crisp, meyer lemon-like acidity. This wine has found itself at Wine Club Socials once or twice—a great opportunity to try out how wines for a group will fare.
Hailing from California, the Piper Sonoma Brut sparkling wine smells of crisp lemon and tastes of…wait for it…lemon! It has a bit of chalky flavor that makes a good match for rich, salty cheeses.
Another domestic option is the Michelle Brut ($13), which has the distinct smell of honeycomb. This wine starts out with clean lemon flavors and finishes with sweet baking spices, like nutmeg. This wine is easy to drink on its own—perfect for pregaming.
The Cavit Lunetta Prosecco DOC Brut ($14) has hints of tropical fruit, like guava, which turns more toward ripe grapefruit flavor. This wine has a crisp, clean finish, making it easy to have seconds (or thirds!).
Or consider the Mionetto Prosecco DOC Treviso Brut ($16), which has a lovely scent of peaches and apricots. This dry sparkler is pear-flavored with light hints of lemon and toast. Very refreshing to get the night started right.
Lastly, the Ruffino Prosecco ($15) has sweeter notes reminiscent of gala apple. With a touch of chalkiness and light acidity, this wine is, in a word, “chuggable”.
There are also some delicious and easy punches that are topped with bubbly. For something with a touch of bitterness, mix four parts rye with one part Aperol, and two parts grapefruit juice in a pitcher. Add some ice and grapefruit slices, if you care about it being pretty. Have people pour the mixture into their cup and top with sparkling wine.
Or create your own punch! Start with 2 parts spirit (gin, rum, bourbon), add 1 part citrus (lemon, lime, orange), add 1 part sweetener (simple syrup, honey syrup), and top with bubbly. Who said mixology had to be hard?
So let’s be agents of change here at Wharton. Let’s get out there, start drinking wine at pregames, and tell our moms how classy we are!
