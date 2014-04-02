The WJ Board Vision

It’s that time of year when clubs transition leadership from the old guard to the new. Second year leaders who have worked tirelessly to keep their baby afloat cautiously hand over the torch to a questionable set of first years. Nowhere has this monumental effort been more apparent than at the Journal.
We want to thank our departing Board members, especially our fearless leaders Katy McCarthy and David Teetzen, for your incredible leadership. They started with a skeleton crew and ended up building an amazing team that was able to revive the Journal and make it relevant once more. They found ways to bring the WJ to the the fore in many ways, whether it be by inspiring 2Y all-stars to produce relevant content (e.g., Bloom, Higbee, Sebens, Haagen, Sills, Douglas) or in developing new digital engagement strategies such as the wildly successful #myWharton campaign.
We hope to continue to build on the momentum Katy & David helped the Journal accumulate and realize how lucky we are to have this large, motivated team — frankly, more like a family — of our awesome peers to work with. That said, if we fail to match the high standards set by the duo, we will likely parade around campus in our newly acquired Bull & Bear full body suits to fill the paper with funny pictures.
We will focus our leadership around three strategic pillars in the coming year:
Allowing our classmates to share their views – humorous, serious or satirical – with our community is our primary goal in putting together the paper every week. We aim to be the voice of Wharton, representing the spectrum of views that compose the MBA body. In doing so, we realize that we aren’t The Wall Street Journal and want to have fun along the way, so expect more articles from our friends Bull & Bear and answers to the questions everyone wants to know but is afraid to ask (drinking habits survey, anyone?). We not only want to engage our peers as readers, but also as contributors, whether it be through critical Op-Eds, Overheard at Wharton quotes, or survey submissions. Want to write something? Just e-mail us at WhartonJournal@gmail.com!
As first year contributors, we firmly believed that joining a tight-knit, fun, and open community comprised of Wharton MBAs from all walks of life was the best part of being on the WJ. We hope to maintain and strengthen the family-like atmosphere (with current students and soon-to-be alums) and hope that you will join us. Expect more dinners, wine socials, industry speakers, Bonner’s happy hours, and Bull & Bear appearances folks!
Historically, the Journal has been a print-focused platform. However, to remain relevant, we need to reinvent ourselves and find news ways to engage with our readers in an increasingly digital world. While we plan to continue to print weekly, we have been making significant strides to develop our digital presence, from redesigning our website, to doubling our Facebook page engagement, to launching Bull & Bear’s facebook presence. We will continue to focus on developing digital engagement and are open to your input!
For over 50 years, the Wharton Journal has served as the voice of the MBA community. We are both humbled and thrilled to be taking the reigns. Thanks to all our readers for picking up the paper, following us online, and providing feedback. We are looking forward to an exciting year ahead!
