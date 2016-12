10,000 Miles and 24 hours apart – Tips to Narrow the Gap / Mind the Gap

My significant other lives on the other side of the world, literally. It takes 24 hours to get to Singapore and the time difference is 12 hour. Half of our conversations are about when to have conversations:

Me: I can’t facetime tomorrow I don’t think, I will be traveling

SO: Okay… when you get back then?

Me: Yes please, interview is on Monday so Tuesday morning, so your Monday night right? But you will be traveling then.

SO: Yeah except your Tuesday morning is my Tuesday night.

Me: Face palm.

There’s also another (more efficient) system:

“Are free now? Yes? Let’s skype.”

There are, however, certain perks to being in a long distance relationship:

1. You most likely have status on at least one airline – it only takes 2 trips to become Gold status.

2. All domestic flights seem like commuter flights to you.

3. Your dates are usually in fun / exotic vacation spot somewhere in between where you both live. On my list are us eating our way through La Boqueria in Barcelona, relaxing on the beaches of Bali, and walking around the Tate Modern in London. See? It’s not so bad.

Jokes aside, after a year of being in a long distance relationship at Wharton, here are some things that I found helpful:

1. Expectations. Set clear expectations before school starts from the number of visits to how many times you talk, but be flexible about them as the school year goes on

2. Focus. During my pre-term days, I used to be on my phone texting my significant other all the time – at drinks, during dinners, at Cluster Cup events, and I ended up feeling like I didn’t really talk to my significant other or my friends. Eventually we decided to set expectations (see number 1) and just put away our gadgets. So at an event or activity, focus on either your friends or your significant other – try not to do both at the same time – you will end up feeling like you were committed to neither.

3. Plan. Talk about the future and plan visits – it will give you something to look forward to, and to remind you that this relationship is not in vain. Word of advice, if your significant other is joining you for a Wharton party, just be sure to mentally prepare him or her of spending the weekend with you and 1,600 of your closest friends. We are a big, happy (and sometimes overwhelming and overbearing) family here at Wharton.

4. Small Things. Talk everyday – even it’s a text saying good morning or good night

5. COMMUNICATE. Last but not least, communicate communicate communicate. You are both at a disadvantage because you don’t see each other and cannot read body language, so if you are content or mad, or happy or sad, verbally tell your significant other so you can either bask in joy or find a solution together.