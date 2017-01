Now that you have witnessed the fighting prowess of your peers, are you ready to be serenaded? On Wednesday, April 16th, the 7th annual Wharton Battle of the Bands is taking place at the Theatre of Living Arts. This event is sponsored by the Wharton Marketing Club and has grown in popularity with 600 in attendance at last year’s sold-out show. To accommodate more Wharton students and better showcase the musical talents, the organizing team upgraded to a bigger concert venue this year at the Theatre of Living Arts.

Competition is fierce among the six Wharton student bands. Each will play three songs, followed by a performance by Brand Inequity, the faculty band. The student bands were chosen based on a live audition in February. If the audition’s high energy level is any indication, the real event promises to be a ton of fun!

The judges all have impressive musical backgrounds and the winning band will receive a cash prize of $500. But of course, pride and bragging rights are valued at a much higher price. A significant portion of the proceeds will go towards Musicians On Call, a local charity that brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities.

Now that spring has finally arrived, very fashionably late, come out and support your fellow Whartonites as they battle it out with drums and guitars. See you there!