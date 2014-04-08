Cohort P: A Partner’s Perspective

KambriaI remember, vividly, the morning we got the phone call that Preston, my husband, had been admitted to Wharton. I was proud and excited for him. And I was nervous beyond belief. I was moving to Philadelphia. We had lived in New York City for a few years before and loved it. But no one we knew there ever visited Philadelphia, a close neighbor, and throughout our application process people continued to remind me of things like Philadelphia’s crime rate. I moved here cautiously, to say the least. And what I found instead was a city full of charm, and a Wharton community waiting with open arms.

As a foodie, I was pleasantly surprised to find a high number of fantastic restaurants, and as someone who likes to be active I found the city full of fun parks, shopping and museums.

For housing, we decided to live in Center City but a little further from Rittenhouse than most. For us, a bit more square footage for our money was a priority. We aren’t what you would call shy, and knew a little distance wouldn’t keep us from going out and being involved. I think for those who want to be involved, but are less naturally inclined to be outgoing, living closer to the center of the social scene is the best option.

First came pre-term, which was so much fun. During pre-term the weather is warm and the activities are plentiful. I think the best thing I did was to go with my student to as many things as I could. Setting up a house would get done eventually, but this is a period of a few short weeks before the students have as much work where you can really enjoy getting to know campus, Philadelphia and your classmates. Barbeques, field days, dinners and tours kept us busy and made me more excited for our time here.

As a Wharton partner my biggest fear was that classes, school work and networking would leave me alone with nothing to do. You know what an amazing opportunity being here is for your significant other and you want them to get everything out of this that they can. But Wharton has made a community and support system for the partners that I don’t believe is found at any other school. Joining the Partners Club was one of the best things I could have done. For parents here the Kid’s Club is a huge way to get out and meet other parents and kids. Most partners do join one or both of these clubs and the get-togethers are fun and well planned. During the weeks where tests and projects keep the students busier you have a whole support system of good friends.

Aside from things set up just for us partners the student body is such a welcoming community. You can go to and be involved in much or as little as you want to. Partners are welcomed to everything but it’s up to you to be a part of this experience. I personally choose to go to as much as I can. Every week there are happy hours, parties, Wharton events, small group dinners and much more. The bond you build with your fellow partners and your student’s classmates is a strong one because you’re going through this unique period of work hard, play hard together. I know it can feel like you’re coming here just for your student to have their experience but really this will be an amazing time for both of you. We can’t imagine being anywhere else!

Top