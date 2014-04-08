Cotopaxi: The Ultimate Test

I arrived to Quito for a Leadership Venture that promised to be mind-blowing. Our first test was hiking Pichincha, a 15,500 feet active stratovolcano that wraps around Quito’s easternmost area. We struggled. We walked for 7 hours and rock climbed through the famous “ventana de la muerte” (window of death – picture below). There was no visibility because of a storm that made the guides wonder if we should head back, but we luckily managed to summit. I will never forget the face of a friend (I now feel free to call ALL my teammates friends) at the ventana, who was terrified of heights. It was stunning to watch him cruise through the rocks and overcome his panic. At that moment, I thought, this is precisely what Wharton is about: getting out of your comfort zone, feeling comfortable being uncomfortable and helping others navigate their stretch experience.


pic1

The ultimate test was to summit Cotopaxi. Since the hike began at 10 PM, we “slept” from 3-7 PM that day. I barely slept; my mind was on the climb and how to get to the top before 9 AM. After 9 AM, all groups needed to head back regardless of where they were. After 12 hours of hiking and barely any sleep, avalanche threats, the sun, and your own body are all working against you mentally and physically. Most climbing accidents occur on the descent and happen suddenly, progress quickly, and are over soon. A stone falls, a piece pulls, a leg is broken.

Less than halfway up, a teammate falls to her knees and starts crying. She thinks she will not make it. I took most of her weight off her back and stuffed it into mine. We told her it was going to be tough and encouraged her to continue. If it was over for her, it was over for us, and she knew it (we were tied by ropes!). She set her internal reset button, gathered strength from nowhere and kept climbing, one foot after the other. She entered into a flow state which made her emotionally stronger. We came across slushy snow which made us sink up to our knees, demanding a very delicate weight transfer. At -10 degrees Fahrenheit, it was bitterly cold; our hands would freeze if we stopped moving them. Strong gusts of wind coupled with pitch darkness meant that we had to use our axes and headlights to their max. At around 7am, my water froze. I was thirsty but didn’t care. We persevered, knowing that with each step we were making progress. We were not going to surrender to our extreme emotional and physical fatigue. The lack of air at 19,000 feet and the resulting severe headache—I took 12 pills of Ibuprofen—were not going to be obstacles. My team summited at 8:17 AM, after 10 hours and 17 minutes of hiking. We gathered in a speechless hug I will never forget. I wanted to cry. As the sun rose, we were rewarded with awe-inspiring views of the surrounding peaks and the crater of the ice-rimmed volcano.

Cotopaxi taught me the value of teamwork, collaboration, determination, perseverance, passion, and courage. Nobody can summit such a mountain alone. Indeed, our teams were attached by ropes! You need to make fast and accurate decisions and subordinate your own self-interest to the collective objective. Leaders are required to ignore their private advantage. To stop thinking about yourself is always a challenge. In addition to leading, we need to learn how to listen and follow, too. On such a technical climb as Cotopaxi, the only way to make vertical progress is to follow the first person in the rope team. The moment we apply all of these lessons, we’ll find ourselves not on one but on many summits.

pic6

pic5

pic3

pic4

pic2

Authors

1,017 Comments

  1. Pingback: Belstaff Outlet

  2. Pingback: buy league of legends ranked games elo

  3. Pingback: office buildings for rent

  4. Pingback: JECOBEL plastic tokens jetons munten

  5. Pingback: warehouse

  6. Pingback: desktop computers

  7. Pingback: comforter sets

  8. Pingback: commercial mortgage refinance

  9. Pingback: suco cranberry

  10. Pingback: buy steroids 24http://buytestosterone.org/buy testosterone shotshttp://roids.info/stanozolol/buy stanozolol pills

  11. Pingback: buy steroids bristolhttp://testosterone.1steroids.biz/buy testosterone booster onlinehttp://stanozolol.1steroids.biz/buy stanozolol injectable

  12. Pingback: Blue Coaster33

  13. Pingback: free weight loss ebook

  14. Pingback: stream movies

  15. Pingback: watch movies online

  16. Pingback: stream movies

  17. Pingback: water ionizer

  18. Pingback: water ionizer

  19. Pingback: alkaline water benefits

  20. Pingback: kangen

  21. Pingback: vpn for uae

  22. Pingback: best online casinos

  23. Pingback: exede internet Ocontofalls

  24. Pingback: tv packages

  25. Pingback: here

  26. Pingback: mobile porn

  27. Pingback: kalpa pharma pip

  28. Pingback: lan penge nu

  29. Pingback: car parking

  30. Pingback: parking

  31. Pingback: water ionizers

  32. Pingback: water ionizer

  33. Pingback: hurtigt laan penge nu

  34. Pingback: pay day loans

  35. Pingback: water ionizer plans

  36. Pingback: why not try here

  37. Pingback: resep sapi lada hitam

  38. Pingback: electrician conduit calculator

  39. Pingback: click this link

  40. Pingback: cheap cialis

  41. Pingback: locksmith kitchener

  42. Pingback: free locksmith supply catalogs

  43. Pingback: joe the plumber turns on mccain

  44. Pingback: repair plumber spokane wa

  45. Pingback: house blue

  46. Pingback: electricians tools online

  47. Pingback: electricians anchorage

  48. Pingback: Viagra

  49. Pingback: pay per day loans plan

  50. Pingback: bottled alkaline water

  51. Pingback: loan payment plan

  52. Pingback: pennsylvania energy choices

  53. Pingback: alkaline water

  54. Pingback: car insurance options

  55. Pingback: alkaline water

  56. Pingback: water ionizer

  57. Pingback: over here

  58. Pingback: learn more

  59. Pingback: click here

  60. Pingback: buy backlinks

  61. Pingback: budowa

  62. Pingback: elo boosting

  63. Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb

  64. Pingback: xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc

  65. Pingback: c354w5tesgfxvy4e5ctaxes

  66. Pingback: xmct5895ct4jt3d4yxtjgwj45tc3j

  67. Pingback: x30m85cgcr83n5rwxym8cnrsdfruxm

  68. Pingback: x4cwym845tx4f8w4fw84rffw485fedw

  69. Pingback: need cheap car insurance

  70. Pingback: statefarm.com log in

  71. Pingback: carlos jose rios grajales

  72. Pingback: cat boarding naples fl

  73. Pingback: commercial cleaning Auckland

  74. Pingback: dui attorney berkeley ca

  75. Pingback: silk eye mask

  76. Pingback: security melbourne

  77. Pingback: banheiras

  78. Pingback: webcam porno

  79. Pingback: tacfit commando

  80. Pingback: aile hekimligi malzemeleri

  81. Pingback: smart watches 2014

  82. Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale

  83. Pingback: Pet Travel Agent

  84. Pingback: guitar picks

  85. Pingback: zasilanie agregatem pradotwï¿½rczym

  86. Pingback: NBA Live Stream

  87. Pingback: read what he said

  88. Pingback: Section 6(2) of the city's Winter Parking Ban By-Law

  89. Pingback: Car Hire Poland

  90. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews

  91. Pingback: private proxies

  92. Pingback: what is quinoa

  93. Pingback: Dog Bed

  94. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Review

  95. Pingback: exotic car rental miami beach

  96. Pingback: Gym Shorts

  97. Pingback: Best buy iPhone Samsung accessories

  98. Pingback: Personal Training Business

  99. Pingback: vaporizer pen for dry herb

  100. Pingback: Manual Badeaux

  101. Pingback: http://www.flatratecomputerservice.com/desktop-repairs/

  102. Pingback: http://www.theacornmontessori.com/index.php/component/k2/itemlist/user/244321

  103. Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Reviews

  104. Pingback: Ecograf

  105. Pingback: netflix free account 2016

  106. Pingback: guitar picks

  107. Pingback: best deals online

  108. Pingback: groupon commercial

  109. Pingback: Green SEO Writing

  110. Pingback: chapter 7 bankruptcy harrisburg

  111. Pingback: criminal defense attorney gettysburg

  112. Pingback: porno

  113. Pingback: weight loss aids

  114. Pingback: auto service blog

  115. Pingback: see post

  116. Pingback: Enlarged prostate supplement

  117. Pingback: ecograf 4D

  118. Pingback: bikiniluxe review

  119. Pingback: t shirt league of legends

  120. Pingback: league of legends clothes

  121. Pingback: ramalan bintang scorpio

  122. Pingback: puppy playpen

  123. Pingback: valentines day dinner

  124. Pingback: Seo

  125. Pingback: self publish cookbook

  126. Pingback: swap.com media

  127. Pingback: garcinia cambogia ketone thin

  128. Pingback: Emails Extractor Private

  129. Pingback: indian couple sex tape essay

  130. Pingback: seo services

  131. Pingback: ebay 8020

  132. Pingback: Clicking Here

  133. Pingback: http://kosmoilpetroleum.com/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=253019

  134. Pingback: instagram followers and likes app

  135. Pingback: town hall 8 war base

  136. Pingback: blackjack

  137. Pingback: sacred 3 trainer

  138. Pingback: this

  139. Pingback: Schluesseldienst Berlin

  140. Pingback: hair loss and stress

  141. Pingback: dr oz face serum

  142. Pingback: babies baby

  143. Pingback: Get More Information

  144. Pingback: Daren Edmister

  145. Pingback: other

  146. Pingback: italian boys names

  147. Pingback: Marybeth

  148. Pingback: hungry shark cheats

  149. Pingback: boom beach cheat

  150. Pingback: Descargar Musica

  151. Pingback: movietube

  152. Pingback: guitar picks

  153. Pingback: Drawing For Kids

  154. Pingback: audio equipment rental singapore

  155. Pingback: british used clothing

  156. Pingback: corporate training in singapore

  157. Pingback: android

  158. Pingback: debarpan mukherjee

  159. Pingback: Microcapmagazine.com

  160. Pingback: take home pay calculator

  161. Pingback: movietube

  162. Pingback: Personal GPS Tracker

  163. Pingback: consignment shopping in san francisco

  164. Pingback: white kidney bean extract natrol

  165. Pingback: how to make money online

  166. Pingback: recruiting

  167. Pingback: real traffic

  168. Pingback: ollas rena ware

  169. Pingback: diabetes

  170. Pingback: leather organizer with zipper

  171. Pingback: tv antenna xbox one

  172. Pingback: dart boards roanoke va

  173. Pingback: Cash 4 Clothes

  174. Pingback: hcg injections

  175. Pingback: Pet Transport Boxes in Sri Lanka

  176. Pingback: punta cana decameron

  177. Pingback: tenerife estate agents

  178. Pingback: العاب فلاش

  179. Pingback: http://9rehab.com

  180. Pingback: landscape design Canberra

  181. Pingback: tenerife forum

  182. Pingback: austin emergency plumbing

  183. Pingback: Cleaning Quotes NZ

  184. Pingback: Law

  185. Pingback: Thai Porn

  186. Pingback: Recommended Site

  187. Pingback: roasting pan for 26 pound turkey

  188. Pingback: fly swatter rig

  189. Pingback: packing and unpacking

  190. Pingback: over at this website

  191. Pingback: best mattresses 2016

  192. Pingback: organizer caddy l inkl. tragekoffer

  193. Pingback: Bob Creely Attorney

  194. Pingback: cat kennels naples

  195. Pingback: http://kwel.me/508f2c

  196. Pingback: free messenger

  197. Pingback: java training fees in pune

  198. Pingback: howrse hack

  199. Pingback: licenciatura en lï¿½nea

  200. Pingback: sexier.com

  201. Pingback: lights club party

  202. Pingback: Workout Clothes

  203. Pingback: forex scalping robot

  204. Pingback: porno

  205. Pingback: Indian Wedding Photography

  206. Pingback: chwilï¿½wki przez internet

  207. Pingback: Susanne

  208. Pingback: daily dog walkers naples fl

  209. Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl

  210. Pingback: SILVER SPRING green apartment cleaning

  211. Pingback: InstallShield v InstallAware

  212. Pingback: Tannlege Oslo

  213. Pingback: crossfit

  214. Pingback: Render

  215. Pingback: porno

  216. Pingback: how to get ex back reviews

  217. Pingback: Brooklyn Body Shop

  218. Pingback: overnight pet care naples

  219. Pingback: Best drones for sale

  220. Pingback: Cerchio nel grano

  221. Pingback: greatest pet sitter in naples fl

  222. Pingback: creamHN

  223. Pingback: sex comics

  224. Pingback: no deposit bonus codes

  225. Pingback: Zootopia

  226. Pingback: Jerilyn

  227. Pingback: Business Financing

  228. Pingback: raspberry ketone is a famous diet used by many to help in the fight against fat

  229. Pingback: pure argan oil

  230. Pingback: overnight dog sitter naples fl

  231. Pingback: formation anglais paris

  232. Pingback: Sexafspraak

  233. Pingback: learnfromjon.com

  234. Pingback: getresponse autoresponder

  235. Pingback: Party Bus rental

  236. Pingback: Look At This

  237. Pingback: checked proxies

  238. Pingback: clash royale builder

  239. Pingback: this article

  240. Pingback: multilingual digital marketing

  241. Pingback: this contact form

  242. Pingback: dig this

  243. Pingback: Buy Phenq

  244. Pingback: weight loss aids

  245. Pingback: Lakewood Colorado

  246. Pingback: School Administrators Resume

  247. Pingback: clash royale hack android

  248. Pingback: McAfee Account Login

  249. Pingback: youtube.com

  250. Pingback: Business Directory

  251. Pingback: Obsession Phrases

  252. Pingback: spinetics

  253. Pingback: dog walkers naples florida

  254. Pingback: no credit check loan

  255. Pingback: chlamydia

  256. Pingback: new indie rock

  257. Pingback: SunTrust Online Banking Login

  258. Pingback: YouTube

  259. Pingback: funny cat videos

  260. Pingback: Washington DC Photographer

  261. Pingback: Bondage

  262. Pingback: Deeanna

  263. Pingback: electric violinist nyc

  264. Pingback: rustic

  265. Pingback: youtube.com

  266. Pingback: entrepreneur

  267. Pingback: www.legacyfoodstorage.com

  268. Pingback: Private Dentists

  269. Pingback: homemade fleshlight

  270. Pingback: http://klimczakhairdesigners.pl

  271. Pingback: homes for sale in calvert county md

  272. Pingback: Kamagra sklep

  273. Pingback: date

  274. Pingback: android game cheat app

  275. Pingback: escorts

  276. Pingback: jobs for nurses in us

  277. Pingback: asbestos London

  278. Pingback: Conspiracy dating site

  279. Pingback: glossycleaners

  280. Pingback: pornhub.downloadmovie.win

  281. Pingback: Affordable Irrigation Tulsa

  282. Pingback: llaveros para hoteles

  283. Pingback: sportsbook

  284. Pingback: ray ban australia

  285. Pingback: verhuisbedrijf rotterdam

  286. Pingback: easy webinar

  287. Pingback: how to sing

  288. Pingback: white

  289. Pingback: baldness

  290. Pingback: Article builder

  291. Pingback: fapdu.downloadmovie.win

  292. Pingback: europecar

  293. Pingback: edarling

  294. Pingback: seo cheap deals

  295. Pingback: Scaevola Oy

  296. Pingback: mobile strike hack apk

  297. Pingback: testosterone

  298. Pingback: Office Machines

  299. Pingback: best air cleaners for allergy

  300. Pingback: 1c

  301. Pingback: Excel consultant

  302. Pingback: mill bamboo wooden peugeot salt pepper

  303. Pingback: NBAOnlineStreams

  304. Pingback: Tableau Consultants

  305. Pingback: data visualization designer

  306. Pingback: limo service austin

  307. Pingback: Ultimate Sports Nutrition

  308. Pingback: game

  309. Pingback: post amplifier.com

  310. Pingback: social media strategy

  311. Pingback: tms therapy new york

  312. Pingback: check over here

  313. Pingback: replacement bra straps

  314. Pingback: Kool Daddy Motorcicles

  315. Pingback: landscape design austin

  316. Pingback: la viagra

  317. Pingback: find brazzers account and password

  318. Pingback: nordstrom coupon code

  319. Pingback: magical event entertainment

  320. Pingback: hack para clash of clans

  321. Pingback: how to market online

  322. Pingback: northern virginia real estate

  323. Pingback: Web Site

  324. Pingback: Compagnie de ménage montréal

  325. Pingback: clash of clans hack

  326. Pingback: commercial bouncers for sale

  327. Pingback: Manual Timesheets

  328. Pingback: Tracking Employee Time

  329. Pingback: International Merchant Accounts

  330. Pingback: Bank Merchant Accounts

  331. Pingback: Blogging Tips

  332. Pingback: Sartorial

  333. Pingback: neo2 review

  334. Pingback: apotheek

  335. Pingback: yacht business

  336. Pingback: Samsung

  337. Pingback: Acta Clinica Belgica

  338. Pingback: Computer Services Ocala FL

  339. Pingback: windows replacement

  340. Pingback: cash for houses

  341. Pingback: Affordable Insulation of Oklahoma

  342. Pingback: Girls

  343. Pingback: Austin deck builders

  344. Pingback: Banheiras

  345. Pingback: mp3 download

  346. Pingback: Dr. Davies G

  347. Pingback: best air purifiers

  348. Pingback: http://reliant-plumbing.com/drain-clearing-sewer-lines-water-heaters-pipe-leaks-repair-replacement-installation-plumbing/austin-plumber/

  349. Pingback: Rugby Live Stream

  350. Pingback: jadwal sepak bola

  351. Pingback: roofing contractor San Antonio

  352. Pingback: printing

  353. Pingback: www.bmabh.com

  354. Pingback: copier lease Austin TX

  355. Pingback: Online Psychics

  356. Pingback: Ansonia commercial painter

  357. Pingback: abundance

  358. Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale

  359. Pingback: Lake Travis Roofing Company

  360. Pingback: Cambridge room for rent

  361. Pingback: افضل العاب اونلين

  362. Pingback: copier service Austin

  363. Pingback: Perth Swimming Academy

  364. Pingback: On-Demand Trucking

  365. Pingback: landfill barrier netting

  366. Pingback: homes for sale in calvert county md

  367. Pingback: On-Demand Logistics

  368. Pingback: 48re transmission parts

  369. Pingback: flyer club gander nl only ClubFlyersPrints.com

  370. Pingback: Lakeway roofing company

  371. Pingback: nutricionista barcelona

  372. Pingback: party bus hire kent

  373. Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin TX

  374. Pingback: Dog pet insurance

  375. Pingback: Home Delivery Link

  376. Pingback: eames lounge chair reproduction

  377. Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale

  378. Pingback: Cedar Park family dentist

  379. Pingback: volunteer medical mission

  380. Pingback: 点卡充值

  381. Pingback: mca payment proof

  382. Pingback: Isagenix Retail

  383. Pingback: Reebok Sheos Models with Price

  384. Pingback: orzech amerykanski

  385. Pingback: 12 month loans

  386. Pingback: purificadoras de agua

  387. Pingback: salon near me

  388. Pingback: Air monitoring in perth

  389. Pingback: Engine Diagnostics

  390. Pingback: ways to quit smoking

  391. Pingback: front-end tutorial

  392. Pingback: best 144hz monitor

  393. Pingback: Orris market city retail shops

  394. Pingback: Menswear

  395. Pingback: Network Marketing

  396. Pingback: vinyl decals

  397. Pingback: drjaydani

  398. Pingback: porno español

  399. Pingback: Simplicity

  400. Pingback: sklejka

  401. Pingback: Solo Ads

  402. Pingback: Roll up banners

  403. Pingback: lifelock vs. identity guard

  404. Pingback: Discount Code

  405. Pingback: elewacje

  406. Pingback: wikipedia reference

  407. Pingback: waist trainer

  408. Pingback: buy real youtube subscribers

  409. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  410. Pingback: podlogi dlh

  411. Pingback: cedr

  412. Pingback: 手錶手機色情

  413. Pingback: Recommended Reading

  414. Pingback: kantï¿½wka

  415. Pingback: porn

  416. Pingback: max ruscinski social media skits entertainment

  417. Pingback: 我他媽的谷歌

  418. Pingback: Routine matinale

  419. Pingback: http://bit.ly/1YurfPM

  420. Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin

  421. Pingback: driving range netting

  422. Pingback: coffee maker with grinder

  423. Pingback: modrzew dlh

  424. Pingback: Austin carpet cleaning

  425. Pingback: Austin dog groomers

  426. Pingback: derhandykauf.de

  427. Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin

  428. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer

  429. Pingback: marvel contest of champions cheats

  430. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  431. Pingback: The Lost Ways

  432. Pingback: detroit pistons andre drummond

  433. Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com

  434. Pingback: win with money

  435. Pingback: hypnosis weight loss skype

  436. Pingback: Popular Movies

  437. Pingback: Weather Updates, Forecast & Reports for Your Local City

  438. Pingback: Eddie

  439. Pingback: austin employment lawyer

  440. Pingback: plr articles

  441. Pingback: Detroit Lions Hoodies

  442. Pingback: cars lagos

  443. Pingback: buy pakistani suits online at best price

  444. Pingback: austin employment lawyer

  445. Pingback: Justin Verlander Replica Jersey

  446. Pingback: ipod touch

  447. Pingback: roof repair austin tx

  448. Pingback: http://wiki.evemu.net/index.php?title=User:EarlyGaskin573

  449. Pingback: roofing companies austin

  450. Pingback: http://www.patmagazines.com/

  451. Pingback: Pure Natural Healing

  452. Pingback: adult shop

  453. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Duffle Bag

  454. Pingback: web design

  455. Pingback: Lilumia 2 Review

  456. Pingback: Lilumia

  457. Pingback: Tenerife Property

  458. Pingback: PVC Banners

  459. Pingback: venom

  460. Pingback: window tint

  461. Pingback: anal sex

  462. Pingback: replacement roof

  463. Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel

  464. Pingback: Flipkart coupons

  465. Pingback: hair regrowth

  466. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Apparel

  467. Pingback: how to avoid hair loss

  468. Pingback: day spas Austin

  469. Pingback: recruiting

  470. Pingback: app developer

  471. Pingback: click here

  472. Pingback: HP phones usa

  473. Pingback: executive talent

  474. Pingback: eldoradohair

  475. Pingback: Peliculas Hindu Subtitulo en español

  476. Pingback: joshua pellicer review

  477. Pingback: جلبالحبيبللزواج

  478. Pingback: Real Estate Logo Design

  479. Pingback: Top Matchmaking Agency

  480. Pingback: truck

  481. Pingback: fakir selim

  482. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey

  483. Pingback: drip coffee maker

  484. Pingback: hoverboard shop

  485. Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey

  486. Pingback: iphone 6 charger

  487. Pingback: rvsm equipment

  488. Pingback: Micuna Baby Cot

  489. Pingback: Viagra opinie cena

  490. Pingback: roofing contractor

  491. Pingback: createur site web

  492. Pingback: buy weed online canada

  493. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  494. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  495. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  496. Pingback: view sbobet

  497. Pingback: Interracial Porn

  498. Pingback: Best Websites 2016

  499. Pingback: Asian Porn

  500. Pingback: porno

  501. Pingback: Asian Porn

  502. Pingback: MILF Porn

  503. Pingback: learn more about

  504. Pingback: Free XXX Porn

  505. Pingback: affordable

  506. Pingback: Shop for home improvement canada

  507. Pingback: Kamagra

  508. Pingback: accident attorney victorville

  509. Pingback: Free Amateur Porn

  510. Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts

  511. Pingback: asbestos removal

  512. Pingback: Annuaire des avocats

  513. Pingback: massage edinburgh

  514. Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets

  515. Pingback: Pornstar XXX Videos

  516. Pingback: Gay Porn

  517. Pingback: Sophie Dee Porn

  518. Pingback: waterfront vacation rentals Stuart FL

  519. Pingback: cara merawat keputihan

  520. Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel

  521. Pingback: Naughty America Porn

  522. Pingback: Brazzers Porn

  523. Pingback: Translation softwarebabylon

  524. Pingback: Detroit Sports Memorabilia

  525. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Sports Memorabilia

  526. Pingback: Sarah

  527. Pingback: restaurant branding companies

  528. Pingback: Cialis bez recepty

  529. Pingback: envio economico usa colombia

  530. Pingback: free accounts brazzers

  531. Pingback: ศัลยกรรม

  532. Pingback: forina pure

  533. Pingback: Leki na potencje bez recepty

  534. Pingback: Christen

  535. Pingback: phenq review

  536. Pingback: how to fill magic autofill in irctc

  537. Pingback: fast cash loans

  538. Pingback: how to get rid of cellulite

  539. Pingback: Paul Okade

  540. Pingback: Παιδικα Επιπλα

  541. Pingback: Gaming

  542. Pingback: Laguna Niguel Optometrist

  543. Pingback: FCPX Motion Plugins

  544. Pingback: Anaheim Dentist

  545. Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi

  546. Pingback: Affordable Insulation of Oklahoma

  547. Pingback: airport taxi service boston

  548. Pingback: Piece Of Heaven

  549. Pingback: Anika

  550. Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape

  551. Pingback: Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough

  552. Pingback: website hack repair

  553. Pingback: افضل شركة نقل اثاث بالدمام

  554. Pingback: Arletta

  555. Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock

  556. Pingback: Buy Liberator online

  557. Pingback: water damage restoration leads

  558. Pingback: commercial cleaning companies

  559. Pingback: Piano lessons vancouver BC

  560. Pingback: exclusive plumbing leads

  561. Pingback: club flyer printing company

  562. Pingback: Sugar Daddy New York

  563. Pingback: Gabrielle

  564. Pingback: Mia Khalifa

  565. Pingback: Radiation Oncologist

  566. Pingback: little india denver

  567. Pingback: trần nhôm

  568. Pingback: developer

  569. Pingback: Free Minecraft Account

  570. Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami

  571. Pingback: Dionne Anaya

  572. Pingback: Rory Whittinghill

  573. Pingback: fast weight loss

  574. Pingback: Streaming

  575. Pingback: waterfront wedding venues jensen beach

  576. Pingback: games

  577. Pingback: car alarms Austin

  578. Pingback: copier leasing Austin

  579. Pingback: hip hop music

  580. Pingback: Carpet cleaning

  581. Pingback: manifestation miracle review

  582. Pingback: RRB Result 2016

  583. Pingback: wifi analyzer

  584. Pingback: vpn service provider

  585. Pingback: Muslima

  586. Pingback: sports

  587. Pingback: hr.com

  588. Pingback: smetic

  589. Pingback: Merchant Cash Advance

  590. Pingback: Certified

  591. Pingback: imprimante jet d encre brother pas cher

  592. Pingback: tour pangandaran

  593. Pingback: riding vibrator

  594. Pingback: coffee online

  595. Pingback: เครื่องดักยุง pantip

  596. Pingback: New pop artists

  597. Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SkX5td-pg1k

  598. Pingback: Free Credit Report

  599. Pingback: Realistic Dildo

  600. Pingback: BUY PHONES HOUSTON

  601. Pingback: Serangoon Condo

  602. Pingback: trần xuyên sáng

  603. Pingback: skylight in perth

  604. Pingback: Dark

  605. Pingback: party bus hire

  606. Pingback: watch batman v superman free stream

  607. Pingback: doors and windows installation

  608. Pingback: videos amadores de sexo

  609. Pingback: slitherio

  610. Pingback: Free Poke Coins Pokemon GO Generator

  611. Pingback: Craigslist posting service

  612. Pingback: childrens books

  613. Pingback: local marketing money

  614. Pingback: Baby Shop Singapore

  615. Pingback: hardwood floor cleaning

  616. Pingback: worldventures sponsor id

  617. Pingback: usa

  618. Pingback: investment

  619. Pingback: qweqweqe

  620. Pingback: acheter des likes

  621. Pingback: skypepsyxologmoskvakiev

  622. Pingback: gopro extended battery housing

  623. Pingback: extract tooth

  624. Pingback: adam and eve coupon

  625. Pingback: mosaic bikini sauvage

  626. Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet

  627. Pingback: security cameras

  628. Pingback: Find Out More

  629. Pingback: colombia noticias hoy

  630. Pingback: 5"(128 MM) HOLE-TO-HOLE

  631. Pingback: news

  632. Pingback: live stream

  633. Pingback: text correction

  634. Pingback: bulk sms india

  635. Pingback: paytren

  636. Pingback: Diet Pills 2016

  637. Pingback: House Loans Tulsa

  638. Pingback: social media marketing video

  639. Pingback: inspiration quotes

  640. Pingback: PC Disposal

  641. Pingback: recycling computers

  642. Pingback: spam

  643. Pingback: Shipping to Malaysia

  644. Pingback: digital marketing consultants

  645. Pingback: trần căng xuyên sáng

  646. Pingback: hormone therapy medical weight loss in wilminton

  647. Pingback: Jerrie

  648. Pingback: Alfonso

  649. Pingback: HOOK & HANGERS-goods

  650. Pingback: saleforiphone

  651. Pingback: Alexa

  652. Pingback: Mold Inspections

  653. Pingback: best toothbrush sanitizer

  654. Pingback: 健麗

  655. Pingback: Kandra

  656. Pingback: beataddiction.com

  657. Pingback: beataddiction.com

  658. Pingback: casino

  659. Pingback: Video Advertising Orange County

  660. Pingback: Earrings

  661. Pingback: Locksmith Mesa

  662. Pingback: lolレート代行

  663. Pingback: alibaba

  664. Pingback: round hay baler for sale

  665. Pingback: kizi

  666. Pingback: kizi games

  667. Pingback: Property Loan Singapore

  668. Pingback: bitcoin casinos

  669. Pingback: TIER 1 INVESTOR VISA

  670. Pingback: Veterans day thank you quotes

  671. Pingback: Massage Sharehouse

  672. Pingback: professional employer organization

  673. Pingback: loan sharks

  674. Pingback: Cebu study abroad

  675. Pingback: skin care license florida

  676. Pingback: healing arts center

  677. Pingback: Koreaanse beautyproducten

  678. Pingback: Malaysia Freebies

  679. Pingback: nashville criminal attorney

  680. Pingback: Criminal Defense Attorney Murfreesboro

  681. Pingback: medispa tampa

  682. Pingback: tampa hair salons

  683. Pingback: law of attraction money

  684. Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-price-uk-bayer/

  685. Pingback: Nathan

  686. Pingback: natural health

  687. Pingback: lancaster new city

  688. Pingback: Tulsa OK Bail Bondsman

  689. Pingback: giá tấm xuyên sáng

  690. Pingback: fuel nozzle

  691. Pingback: free programming examples

  692. Pingback: http://www.iamsport.org/pg/pages/view/29841773/

  693. Pingback: cheap seo company india

  694. Pingback: seo plans for small businesses

  695. Pingback: Power your Subconscious Mind

  696. Pingback: business seo packages

  697. Pingback: banheira dupla

  698. Pingback: small business seo packages

  699. Pingback: Friv classic kof friv games

  700. Pingback: avocat permis

  701. Pingback: orange county refrigerator repair

  702. Pingback: lunch talks

  703. Pingback: memory course

  704. Pingback: DraftKings NFL Picks Week 1

  705. Pingback: Trevino Enterprises Voted #1 company for your Marketing Needs

  706. Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts

  707. Pingback: Carl Kruse National Geographic Profile

  708. Pingback: Detroit Pistons 2016-17 Preview

  709. Pingback: balance bikes

  710. Pingback: Singapore memory training

  711. Pingback: derma vibrance eye serum review

  712. Pingback: SkinComplexRX scam

  713. Pingback: look at this website

  714. Pingback: zip

  715. Pingback: フランチャイズ

  716. Pingback: מדרגות בבית פרטי

  717. Pingback: spray foam insulation

  718. Pingback: افضل

  719. Pingback: ship arrest lawyers in port of gabes

  720. Pingback: pendik escort bayan

  721. Pingback: 中國大陸VPN翻牆

  722. Pingback: 黃金海岸

  723. Pingback: delaware real estate

  724. Pingback: startup funding

  725. Pingback: professional fx broker

  726. Pingback: Facebook and Instagram WOM Marketing

  727. Pingback: Doba

  728. Pingback: beautealgerienne

  729. Pingback: no hdd

  730. Pingback: Vegas hotels

  731. Pingback: binäre optionen trading software

  732. Pingback: Dignity - Dicas e Informaï¿½ï¿½es

  733. Pingback: sabit kanca 2 izle

  734. Pingback: trần nhà thờ

  735. Pingback: trầnnhôm

  736. Pingback: Oxycontin mail order without prescription Mexican

  737. Pingback: Friv games kizi websites and posts on friv games kizi

  738. Pingback: Kizi friv y8 games play free best games online friv

  739. Pingback: free cash

  740. Pingback: market maker method training forex

  741. Pingback: Dallas

  742. Pingback: Kizi 2 kizi2 play the best free online games - kizi 2 games

  743. Pingback: Kizi friv y8 games - 4x4 soccer game angry birds games friv

  744. Pingback: top forex broker

  745. Pingback: Mestrado em Educacao

  746. Pingback: baja scooter parts

  747. Pingback: divorcio incausado

  748. Pingback: Kizi 2 deniz kızı 2

  749. Pingback: Games kizi kizi

  750. Pingback: handuk chalmer

  751. Pingback: انتينا

  752. Pingback: carb blocker ultra maximum strength

  753. Pingback: Hexacopter

  754. Pingback: tax return

  755. Pingback: Chromebooks Emerging as Classroom Contender

  756. Pingback: apple

  757. Pingback: caaraklinikka kokemuksia

  758. Pingback: sexo caseiro

  759. Pingback: cheap viagra ohio

  760. Pingback: Pokemon go android

  761. Pingback: https://globalandia.blogspot.com/

  762. Pingback: awesomedia website click it

  763. Pingback: jack hammer

  764. Pingback: Johnathan

  765. Pingback: music videos

  766. Pingback: bohemian wall tapestry

  767. Pingback: basement renovations Ottawa cost

  768. Pingback: satta matka

  769. Pingback: chat room software

  770. Pingback: speed dating london

  771. Pingback: Generic viagra online

  772. Pingback: college consultants fountain valley

  773. Pingback: canada goose

  774. Pingback: brain smart

  775. Pingback: Kenyan breaking news

  776. Pingback: bitcoin training

  777. Pingback: Boston Taxi

  778. Pingback: buy private proxies

  779. Pingback: professor steve chan mit

  780. Pingback: suministros de laboratorio

  781. Pingback: bandar poker online

  782. Pingback: minimize capital gains

  783. Pingback: breaking news Kenya

  784. Pingback: Faye

  785. Pingback: Drones with cameras

  786. Pingback: find more

  787. Pingback: the grand beauty spa tampa fl

  788. Pingback: Miami Luxury car rental

  789. Pingback: check out this site

  790. Pingback: a knockout post

  791. Pingback: ucuz nakliyat

  792. Pingback: meal replacement powder

  793. Pingback: Consultoria Search Engine Optimization

  794. Pingback: nikon df fx format dslr camera

  795. Pingback: đại lý sơn dulux

  796. Pingback: sprawdzenie vin

  797. Pingback: warehouse karawaci

  798. Pingback: click

  799. Pingback: Charlotte immigration lawyers,

  800. Pingback: meja kantor

  801. Pingback: Dreamlife Beats

  802. Pingback: air conditioning repair service Hornsby

  803. Pingback: gudang tangerang

  804. Pingback: gold IRA

  805. Pingback: Klick

  806. Pingback: Skincare

  807. Pingback: guard card

  808. Pingback: Veterans day quotes

  809. Pingback: ï»¿ixanawinters

  810. Pingback: marketing

  811. Pingback: Opciones binarias

  812. Pingback: audit seo rÃ©union

  813. Pingback: 植牙

  814. Pingback: free wso

  815. Pingback: lam chắn nắng

  816. Pingback: jessica sarkisian

  817. Pingback: guillaume guersan

  818. Pingback: laga iphone Göteborg

  819. Pingback: sedgwick properties development

  820. Pingback: เจลหล่อลื่น

  821. Pingback: immigration lawyer NJ

  822. Pingback: boolberry anonymous cryptocurrency

  823. Pingback: is boolberry the next monero

  824. Pingback: Clit

  825. Pingback: wholesale jerseys

  826. Pingback: important link

  827. Pingback: view

  828. Pingback: i was reading this

  829. Pingback: Boolberry

  830. Pingback: Treat Sciatic Nerve Pain in 8 Days

  831. Pingback: boolberry anonymous

  832. Pingback: teh hijau

  833. Pingback: from this source

  834. Pingback: check out here

  835. Pingback: Extra resources

  836. Pingback: palladium weissgold

  837. Pingback: Porno

  838. Pingback: fail

  839. Pingback: plano marketing digital

  840. Pingback: Homepage

  841. Pingback: online car games

  842. Pingback: DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Picks

  843. Pingback: Phen375 vs phenq

  844. Pingback: Gisela

  845. Pingback: tramposos

  846. Pingback: Cicely

  847. Pingback: lam nhôm trang trí

  848. Pingback: Pawswatch Pet Visiting

  849. Pingback: infection

  850. Pingback: foreigners investments representative in europe

  851. Pingback: خدمات الترحيب و التوديع في مطار هيثرو لندن

  852. Pingback: Vergleich künstlicher Tannenbaum

  853. Pingback: auto

  854. Pingback: storify.com/przechowamy

  855. Pingback: tubemate on windows

  856. Pingback: クラウドソーシング

  857. Pingback: Die 5

  858. Pingback: Watch shop promo code

  859. Pingback: giá lam chắn nắng

  860. Pingback: online casino gambling

  861. Pingback: persol sunglasses

  862. Pingback: CCTV shop

  863. Pingback: Best free movies on youtube

  864. Pingback: furry boots

  865. Pingback: شركة نقل عفش بالدمام

  866. Pingback: piano lessons near port moody bc

  867. Pingback: dig this

  868. Pingback: Viagra sklep

  869. Pingback: courier in nyc

  870. Pingback: sơn jotun báo giá

  871. Pingback: vaping eJuice

  872. Pingback: Viagra bez recepty

  873. Pingback: Viagra cena

  874. Pingback: free web hosting

  875. Pingback: auto reifen

  876. Pingback: hcg diet

  877. Pingback: Versicherungsmakler Stuttgart

  878. Pingback: The Lost Ways Review

  879. Pingback: ikea kitchen design

  880. Pingback: Inbox Blueprint

  881. Pingback: fogo de chao brazilian steakhouse nyc all you can eat

  882. Pingback: escort nottingham

  883. Pingback: Cheap NFL Jerseys China

  884. Pingback: brazilian steakhouse cheektowaga ny

  885. Pingback: brazilian steakhouse dc downtown

  886. Pingback: steak recipe oven

  887. Pingback: Jeff Halevy

  888. Pingback: Sweet Nothing

  889. Pingback: stolen motorbike

  890. Pingback: brazilian steakhouse columbia

  891. Pingback: cutco steak knives set of 4

  892. Pingback: Angelita Valles

  893. Pingback: london chevy dealer

  894. Pingback: temple run

  895. Pingback: Viagra

  896. Pingback: computer repair

  897. Pingback: motorbike games

  898. Pingback: counselling red deer

  899. Pingback: shooting

  900. Pingback: Kristina

  901. Pingback: gordonia-men

  902. Pingback: Rayqvon Warren

  903. Pingback: Rayqvon Warren

  904. Pingback: isobrain

  905. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  906. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  907. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  908. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  909. Pingback: Dorthea

  910. Pingback: breckelles

  911. Pingback: Dillon Bostwick

  912. Pingback: vinhomes skylake pham hùng

  913. Pingback: HIFU

  914. Pingback: Laga iPhone 6 Stockholm

  915. Pingback: scientific trading machine

  916. Pingback: scientific trading machine

  917. Pingback: friv games

  918. Pingback: the scientific trading machine

  919. Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz

  920. Pingback: Tangela

  921. Pingback: ipad

  922. Pingback: cleaning services

  923. Pingback: G Eazy Type Beat 2017

  924. Pingback: Kasha

  925. Pingback: security systems atlanta

  926. Pingback: karsi yaka escort

  927. Pingback: pendik escort

  928. Pingback: sơn dulux

  929. Pingback: 6MBP75RS120

  930. Pingback: Henna Hair

  931. Pingback: huge discount up to 98%

  932. Pingback: Perfume

  933. Pingback: 澳洲论文代写

  934. Pingback: lam nhôm hình thoi

  935. Pingback: Regal Escorts

  936. Pingback: epoxy flooring reviews

  937. Pingback: flake flooring

  938. Pingback: กระเป๋าผ้า

  939. Pingback: Motivacion por la mañana

  940. Pingback: แบตเตอรี่ รถยนต์

  941. Pingback: epoxy flooring spike shoes

  942. Pingback: epoxy flooring design

  943. Pingback: increase sales

  944. Pingback: spring loaded glitter bomb

  945. Pingback: time off tracking software

  946. Pingback: romantic short stories

  947. Pingback: izmir eskort

  948. Pingback: work from home jobs online

  949. Pingback: navigate to these guys

  950. Pingback: kitchen furniture

  951. Pingback: what is aspire

  952. Pingback: scientific trading machine review

  953. Pingback: podnosniki

  954. Pingback: http://www.beasleyfirm.com/

  955. Pingback: Lesley

  956. Pingback: trần nhôm

  957. Pingback: Dillon Bostwick

  958. Pingback: jio barcode kaise le

  959. Pingback: limo service toronto

  960. Pingback: psychic phone readings

  961. Pingback: same day loans

  962. Pingback: mặt dựng

  963. Pingback: play clash royale

  964. Pingback: learn more

  965. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  966. Pingback: vuelosdelalma.blogspot.com/2013/11/kampung-inggris-pare-kediri.html

  967. Pingback: cheap australian supplements

  968. Pingback: visit this website

  969. Pingback: sites de rencontres

  970. Pingback: casino

  971. Pingback: verified paypal accounts

  972. Pingback: Full Movies

  973. Pingback: SEO services Los Angeles area

  974. Pingback: permainan qq online

  975. Pingback: erial pictures

  976. Pingback: site

  977. Pingback: Jason Raphael Forex

  978. Pingback: happy birthday girlfriend

  979. Pingback: Saldo Sodexo

  980. Pingback: Richard Warke

  981. Pingback: Mabelle

  982. Pingback: jdm engine

  983. Pingback: Bad Credit Auto Loans NH

  984. Pingback: adam and eve adult store

  985. Pingback: 99 bola

  986. Pingback: putritoto

  987. Pingback: qq deposit murah

  988. Pingback: type beat

  989. Pingback: judi bola

  990. Pingback: Las Vegas PRP Hair Treatment

  991. Pingback: Vietnam visa online in Spain

  992. Pingback: situs poker online resmi

  993. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  994. Pingback: judi domino android

  995. Pingback: agen 99

  996. Pingback: Box Office Collections

  997. Pingback: Reverse Commissions scam

  998. Pingback: mentale zuflucht

  999. Pingback: Your Credit Rights

  1000. Pingback: Porno

  1001. Pingback: designer dress

  1002. Pingback: Anti-aging Procedures Las Vegas

  1003. Pingback: qq online

  1004. Pingback: open the website

  1005. Pingback: get followers

  1006. Pingback: domino qq online

  1007. Pingback: Tuition Centre

  1008. Pingback: cover

  1009. Pingback: it disposal companies

  1010. Pingback: how to make money working from home

  1011. Pingback: Buy Best Xanax 2mg in USA/UK Just 2.49 USD With Bitcoin Secure Good & Fast Service Best Quality

  1012. Pingback: terminix bed bug removal cost

  1013. Pingback: moebel in raten zahlen

  1014. Pingback: Las Vegas PRP Hair Treatment

  1015. Pingback: cheap airfare

  1016. Pingback: DENVER

  1017. Pingback: Najlepsze tabletki na cellulit

Top