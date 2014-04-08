Mitch Ichikawa’s Guide To Your First Year at Wharton (Especially For International Admits)

You should understand that:

1.   Your joke might not be seen as a joke for students from other countries. I post a picture as joke on FB. The post made me busy to help friends to build IKEA furniture. But if you are good at building it, you will have a great opportunity to get to know people here. (You will receive a lot of calls until Q4)

Photo 1

2.  The way of greeting is different. When you find your Japanese friend look down at 10 yards away, they are bowing to you. You may get handshake, hug, or KISS! Don’t misunderstand, KISS means nothing more than a greeting!

Photo 2 - Way of Greeting

3.  The authentic food of your country is available ONLY in your kitchen.

food

4.   Your posture in class-room might be taken differently by your class mates. Japanese tend to close eyes when they listen carefully. They are not sleeping! Nick Naito, support me! (Nick Naito listens carefully a presentation during a company visit in the Japan Trek 2014)

 5.   You also learn how Indian yoga pose helps you concentrate. (The master of this pose, Himanshu, is on the Director’s List)

The master of this pose, Himanshu, is on the Director’s List

6.   At Wharton, there are many chances but most of them happens only once. Imagine that you will have a chance to go to Antarctica (surely once in your life time) and there is sea, why don’t you jump in?

Photo 6 Antarctica

7.   All you have to do is “TRY”! “I have never done before”, if you whispered in heart, it is the time to do it! Building IKEA furniture (seriously!), Tap dance on the stage in the theater full house, Wearing a black leotard, SAKE BOMB……(not enough space)

Photo 7 Try

8.   Too much disguise makes nothing at Halloween. With this disguise, no one believed me it was me.

Photo 8 Mitch As Michael Jackson

9.   There is a different way to eat food and there is a word which has multiple meanings. Frankfurter is called “Hot Dog” and served with bread. Never sold with stick. So, a costume of frankfurter will be strange…..or scandalous. Especially when you say “Cock Out!!” at the same time.

Photo 9 Hot Dog

10. Formula for fun is simple: (More than 2 Wharton MBAs + some motivational beverage)^FIREBALL = CRAZY party! (but FUN!) Below: Master Himanshu and his Fireballs

Cluster Pic

11. There are many things which are common knowledge for your classmates but not for your culture. Ugly sweater party? Well, it was fun. But I did not know that what I thought was a Christmas tree was something else until early February when a friend pointed one out to me in Colorado during the Wharton ski trip.

Photo 11 Christmas

12. Plan and lead a new trek in your country. It will be your great leadership experience!
Photo 12 Geishas
13. Your class mates are interested you and will listen you carefully!
Don’t be shy. Don’t be afraid to make mispronunciation. Although I can’t still pronounce “r” and “l” correctly, I can shout “Please cLap your hands, I am eLected as co-presidents of Asia cLub”. Still 30% of chance, I make my classmates confused.

14. LT means Love Toyota (my former employer) always!

Toyota

15. Clubs will give you fun at Wharton and lifetime friends after Wharton. Food, Wine, O4B, Ski and Snow board, Dance Studio, Sport Business, Japan, Asia, South East Asia….. All the clubs I joined made my life here more enjoyable. So join clubs as much as possible, especially ASIA CLUB!

Top