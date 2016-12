Wharton Transition: A Veteran’s Perspective

On the first day of pre-term our cluster was instructed to congregate by pre-MBA industry. Having spent two years in finance after the Marine Corps, I consciously moved towards the finance group. This way I’ll stretch myself outside of my comfort zone and meet new people, I thought to myself. Big mistake. Nearly a year later, I still haven’t heard the end of it from the other veterans in my cluster, despite counting them among my closest friends.

At Wharton, I’ve had so many opportunities to meet new people organically that I didn’t need to put forth that extra effort; the program is great at taking care of that for you. Further, I’ve encountered numerous fabled “stretch experiences” and thus, I didn’t need to purposely steer clear of my comfort zone. You don’t want to spend your two years here encapsulated within a pre-existing comfort zone but during your transition to Wharton (for us veterans often compounded with the transition to civilian life) these aptly named comfort zones can be crucial.

That is where the Veterans Club comes in. The Vets Club has been that place of comfort for me and the vast majority of the other veterans in my class during this new, exciting, yet sometimes anxious period of our lives. I truly believe it is the finest Vets club among business school programs, and I am certain we will grow even stronger with the introduction of the Class of 2016. Whether sharing stories over a plate of wings at Baby Blues barbeque, or catching some laughs with a cocktail at 1 Tippling Place, my experiences with the Vets community have brought nostalgia of the camaraderie I enjoyed in the Corps. But the Vets are much more than just a social group. Career switchers by default and eager to take the next step, second years have provided me with the professional mentorship and guidance I needed to effectively navigate the internship recruiting process.

The Veterans club is in a fantastic place. I can’t say enough about how strong and supportive of a group our class will be next year to ensure your experience transitioning out of the military and into Wharton is smooth, fun and angst-free. In the words of Welcome video superstar and fellow vet, Scott Long, “WELCOME TO WHARTON!!!”

