It’s Spring – put away the pizza and cook up something amazing!

Summer has finally made it to Philadelphia and Food Clubbers are trading in the soup pots for grilling thongs. For all the Farmers Market fanatics out there, Rittenhouse Market on Saturday is starting to show the first signs of fresh produce for the year. And every week should see more fresh, yummy fruits and vegetables become available (…so you can stop buying that sad looking stuff at TJ’s). To help you take advantage of the great weather and fresh veg, your Food Club board presents two (very easy to make) recipes using ingredients you can find at the market this week. Enjoy and send in photos of your spring cooking!

Poached Eggs with Wilted Baby Spinach

Serves 1

2 eggs

10g butter

200g baby spinach

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 clove garlic, crushed

2 thick slices of toast

In a shallow flying pan, bring 2in of water to the boil. Turn off the heat and add the eggs at once, breaking them directly into the water. Cover the pan with a tight-fitting lid and leave the eggs to cook undisturbed in the water for about 3 minutes. The eggs are cooked when the whites are opaque.

Melt the butter in a sauce pan over medium heat. Add the baby spinach, lemon juice, garlic, salt and pepper. Toss quickly until baby spinach is just wilted.

Place the toast on a plate, top with spinach and poached eggs and enjoy!

Spicy Chicken Salad with Lime

Serves 4

4 chicken breast fillets, skin on

1 cucumber

1 cup cilantro sprigs

1 cup mint leaves

1 teaspoon ground Szechuan peppercorns

1 tablespoon fish sauce

1 teaspoon sesame oil

3 tablespoons lime juice

2 spring (green) onions, thinly sliced on the diagonal

2 cups finely shredded iceberg lettuce

lime wedges

olive oil

salt and pepper

Preheat oven to 400F. Brush chicken with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place chicken, skin-side-down, in a preheated frying pan over high heat. Sear for 2 minutes on each side, turning only once. Transfer to a baking tray and place in the oven for 15 minutes, or until the juices run clear. Remove from the oven and leave to rest. Once cool shred chicken into thin strips.

Slice the cucumber in half lengthways, scoop out the seeds with a small spoon, and slice the flesh thinly on the diagonal.

Place chicken, cucumber, cilantro and mint in a large bowl. Sprinkle with Szechuan pepper, fish sauce, sesame oil, lime juice and spring onions and toss to combine.

Divide iceberg lettuce among four plates, and pile chicken mixture on top. Serve with extra lime wedges.

Recipes from Bill’s Sydney Food by Bill Granger