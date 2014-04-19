Our favorite chocolates – from grocery store to haute chocolate

As the incoming board of Wharton’s MBA Chocolate Club, we are happy to bring you a selection of our favorite chocolate brands! Join us next fall for tastings and other events featuring these delectable products.

Dove Chocolate Discoveries

This may be one of the best affordable chocolate brands you’ve never seen in grocery stores. That’s because it is sold exclusively through private distributors who do at-home demonstrations of the products, ranging from chocolate bars to brownies and even cocoa salsa. Launched by Mars Inc. in 2007, this brand builds on the company’s 100 years of experience in candy-making and represents its strong entry into the high-end chocolate market.

Atelier La Colombe Dark Chocolate

Affordable, artisan, and high-quality chocolate that isn’t commercialized. Made fresh, in small batches in collaboration with Philly master chocolatier Chris Curtin. Goes great alongside your espresso at Wharton’s favorite Center City café—featuring crushed coffee beans for a special flavor kick!

Pound Plus Trader Joe’s

Need a reliable destination for baking chocolate?  Or an impressive (and affordable) gift for your chocolate-loving friend? Imported from an artisan chocolatier in Belgium, these 17.6 ounce bars are guaranteed to please—and for a price of $4.99 per Pound Plus bar!

Ritter Sport- Germany’s Best Export

Ritter Sport’s iconic square shape was launched in 1932, designed to fit into every sport jacket pocket without breaking. Today, Ritter Sport is sold around the world in an almost endless variety of sweet and salty flavors, in large or small squares. Perfect for a snack of any size.

Cailler

This Swiss brand was founded in 1819 and today, it is one of the oldest and most popular mainstream brands in the country. Simple and flavorful, a bar goes for a couple dollars in Swiss grocery stores and can be found throughout the region. Unfortunately, this brand is only available in specialty stores in the US—but we’re working on it.

Marie Belle

The Soho cocoa bar and tea salon of this Japanese company is a must-see. Fitting with their French namesake, Marie Belle assembles semi-precious chocolate jewels in elegant boxes and arrangements. Come for their incredibly rich hot chocolate and take home a box of pralines featuring designs as detailed as works of art.

Maison du Chocolat

One of the leading international luxury chocolate brands, the French Maison du Chocolat is the 1977 brainchild of Robert Linxe. Nicknamed the “Sorcerer of Ganache”, Linxe made his mark on the chocolate scene with his renowned truffles that today are celebrated from Paris and London to New York and Tokyo. Check out their fabulous dessert bar at their Midtown location on your next visit to NYC.

Neuhaus

This Belgian brand’s heritage dates back to 1857. In 1912, the founder’s grandson invented the chocolate bonbon or praline, changing the world of desserts forever. All Neuhaus products are still manufactured just outside Brussels and shipped from there to over 1,500 selling points in 50 countries. In 2000, the brand received the Royal Warrant of Appointment to the Belgian Court and became an official supplier to the Belgian royal family. Check out their travel retail specialties on your next trip abroad.

Hugo et Victor

Welcome to the universe of Haute Patisserie. This innovative brand features pralines alongside exotic, artistic dessert creations and strives to create a full tasting experience for customers, including wine pairings by Hugo et Victor’s own sommelier.  With a presence exclusively in Paris since 2010, at the end of 2013, this brand opened up its first States-side boutique in The Webster Miami.

Sarit Hening and Akshay Jashnani (Co-Presidents for 2014/15)

Chandni Chopra (Treasurer)

Authors

