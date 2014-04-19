Work Hard Play Hard Culture Inspires Startup

On the subject of booze, Kathleen Daughety WG’14 recently founded WELL, a startup to help non-dependent social drinkers track and manage their alcohol consumption. On the sidelines of the Duke Rugby tournament, I caught up with KD about her new endeavor.

What inspired WELL?

So, I went on Colombia Trek…

I’m kind of kidding but honestly after 18 months, countless pubs and parties at Wharton, I found myself having lots of conversations with classmates about drinking. The basic sentiment was that we love drinking but are unhappy with some of the outcomes.

Most social drinkers have had the experience of waking up and wishing they drank less the night before. They might be hungover; they might have eaten at Lil Pete’s; there might have been a regrettable DFMO; but they aren’t addicted and don’t necessarily want to quit drinking.

It struck me that many Whartonites are health conscious, maximizers who are using apps and wearables to track and tweak everything from steps to calories to sleep. Wouldn’t those same tools be useful to optimize drinking?

How does WELL work?

WELL’s mobile app will allow users to set goals, track drinks, and record morning-after mood.

Imagine inputting “I want a perfect buzz tonight.” From your past entries, the app knows that your “perfect buzz” is a .09 so when you get there you receive a push-alert that says, “You’ve achieved your perfect buzz! If you want to maintain it, wait until 10:45 to have your next drink.”

Manual tracking isn’t ideal so we are also trying to develop a wearable that would track BAC automatically through the skin.

What is the purpose of WELL?

WELL’s goal is to give individuals the information they need to drink the way they want, whatever that means to them.

I also hope WELL can fill the prevention gap in the alcohol management space. In the U.S. 57% of adults can be categorized as “social drinkers” (35% are non-drinkers, ~8% are dependent). Among social drinkers, 35% are drinking in a way that puts them at high risk for dependence. Most well-known solutions, like AA, treat addiction. We know prevention is preferable to treatment so WELL will give social drinkers the information they need to develop healthier drinking patterns.

WELL will release its first product this summer. Follow WELL on Twitter @WELLnotes or Facebook /DrinkWellWakeWell.