Did you know that your fellow student Yuchen Jin (WG ‘14) is a master wordsmith when it comes to Chinese Bamboo Rap, of that Ryan Vass (WG ‘14) leads a funk band called The Vass Reference Experience? Showcasing these unique talents is the aim of “Wharton’s Got Talent,” being held this Wednesday, April 23rd at the Irvine Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. by the Wharton Inter Cultural Society (WICS). Now in its 14th incarnation, the show will be “a 2-hour cultural extravaganza that highlights and fetes the cultural diversity in the Wharton community,” says Ishita Mohanty (WG ‘14), Co-President of WICS. Featuring a mishmash of culture, art, and yes, even “Gangnam Style,” the show will feature acts as diverse as spoken word by Kafayat Babajide (WG ‘15) to India Garba Raas, choreographed by Ekta Desai (WG ‘14), Ami Vora (WG ‘15) and Charanya Rangamannar (WG ‘14).

For some, Wharton’s Got Talent provides the perfect platform to share a lifelong passion. One such dancer, Debeleena Paul (WG ‘15), has been dancing for nearly 17 years, including performances alongside Indian movie stars. She says that her performance, the traditional Indian regional folk dance called “Lavani,” will depict a completely unique style from the everyday Bollywood moves everyone is used that will hopefully come across as refreshing.”

Nicholas Schiloff (WG ‘14), who once won $10,000 from a Sony MBG for an original composition, is looking to showcase Chopin’s first scherzo in addition to his own work, which he describes as having a “minimalist feel.”

The show has gone through some changes in the past year, particularly with a new “talent show” format that the audience will be able to participate in by using their phones to text their vote for votes for their favorite acts. “The Show was being shut down last year due to sustained deficits over the past few years,” says Mohanty. However, after regrouping and gaining sponsorship from the consulting club and the finance club, the show in poised to be bigger than ever.

“[It was important to have the show] because we believe that the school does not provide a platform for a variety of individual talents, and that this is a very significant hole in the school’s performance calendar,” says Mohanty.

Tickets are now on sale on CampusGroups for $30.

Profiles

1. Tracey Chu (WG ‘15)

How long have you been doing your particular art form for?

I’ve been playing since I was 12, but I’ve only been seriously playing for about 9 years.

Are there any notable or cool times you have performed in public before and what were they (i.e., a certain competition, play, etc)?

I have played at Carnegie Hall a couple of times, but really the best part was stuffing our faces at Carnegie Deli.

What inspired you to start doing it and why do you still do it?

I played the piano growing up, but when I moved to the states when I was 10, my parents and I decided that learning English was more crucial to survival than playing the piano, so I gave that up. When I got to middle school, there was an option to play an instrument, so I picked a more mobile one. And that’s how I settled on the violin.

2. Yuchen Jin (WG ’14)

How long have you been doing your particular art form for?

I have been doing it for two years (Chinese Clappers).

What inspired you to start doing it and why do you still do it?

I have always wanted to perform Chinese stand-up comedy. This clapper rap form is an ideal way of learning the Chinese culture.

Are there any notable or cool times you have performed in public before and what were they (i.e., a certain competition, play, etc)?

I have performed at Penn, Harvard, Columbia, NYU, GWU, and Rose Hall of Lincoln Center in New York.

3. Shivan Patel (WG ‘15)

What dance are you in?

MENA Dabke

What song do you sing in the Shower?

Thong Song

Favorite Song To Get Your Freak on to in the Club

Wobble Wobble

4. Rafaela Andrade (WG’14)

What act are you in?

Bateria and MENA dabke

What song do you sing in the Shower?

Royals

Whose Your Dancer Role Model?

Ivete Sangalo, a Brazilian singer

Favorite Genre of Music

Samba