Meet LensLends.com, a Camera Equipment Rental Start-up

lenslends.com is a Philadelphia based camera rental and lens rental company serving professional and amateur photographers. We rent gear including Canon, Nikon, and Profoto for in-town pickup or shipping via FedEx to anywhere in the U.S.

WJ: Who is on the founding team?

The founding team is composed of myself (Matt Bruce WG’15), Miles Betley who leads our marketing efforts, as well as Joseph Balestra, a professional photographer based here in Philly.

WJ: What motivated you to launch lenslends.com?

One of the main reasons I came to Wharton was to focus on building out lenslends.com, I’ve always wanted to build something from scratch. Photography has been a passion of mine as well, so building a better photography gear rental company seemed like a great fit.

WJ: How has Wharton helped you get lenslends.com off the ground?

The resources Wharton provides are fantastic. I haven’t used the formal resources, but I’ve leveraged the founder’s network as well as faculty to work through branding, market positioning, and other issues. I think the biggest benefit has simply been being surrounded by other entrepreneurs who are struggling through the same issues; the support and encouragement are phenomenal.

WJ: What progress have you made since launch?

We’re just starting to hit our stride here in the Philly market, with awareness spreading through the photography community and revenue starting to come in that’s supporting our growth.

WJ: How do you anticipate scaling the business?

Once we stabilize the Philly market, we’re looking to expand into other geographic areas, either through launching additional retail stores or through acquiring local competitors in these markets. Beyond that, we’ll continue to expand our rental offerings by adding additional brands, products and partnering with more professional groups and clubs.