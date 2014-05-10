Colombia 2.0: It’s a brand new day

by Lucas Llinás Múnera
We’ve been through some tough times. The 1948 assassination of a hugely popular presidential candidate threw Colombia into violent upheaval, which led to the emergence of the guerrilla organizations you still read about in the news today. On top of this, two decades of internationally notorious drug cartels and several instances of high-level corruption all led to the 2002 claim that Colombia was a failed state. We were sorely underestimated, though; you see, Colombians are a hardy bunch.
Fast-forward twelve years. We’ve been ranked as the happiest country in the world and as the second biggest economy in South America. We are considered an obligatory destination for corporate, medical, and personal tourism. Our cities are booming—dozens of multinationals have moved their regional headquarters to Bogota, and Medellin was recently declared the Most Innovative City of the Year by the Wall Street Journal. With artists like Shakira, Fernando Botero, and the recently departed Gabriel Garcia Marquez (author of 100 Years of Solitude), we have made an indelible mark on global culture. And we show no sign of slowing down: over the past year, the three international credit rating agencies have upgraded us from Stable to Positive.
A few numbers. Our GDP is growing at 4%, unemployment is at 8.5%, we’re receiving over $15bn USD in FDI every year, and inflation is just below 2%. Our per capita income has doubled since 2000, and both our consumption expenditure and total exports have done the same in half the time. We have a healthy middle class, which has also doubled in size over the last decade. Our FDI flows have increased sixfold over the last ten years, placing us among the top twenty FDI recipients on the planet.
Do we still have problems? Sure. Smaller, more agile cartels remain in operation. Guerrilla and paramilitary groups continue to stalk our jungles. Crime is certainly an issue, as is corruption. But we’re winning. We are no longer the biggest drug producer in the world. People feel safer walking in the streets. The guerrilla groups have taken a beating so merciless that we’re in peace talks again, and we genuinely believe that it can actually work this time.
I could try to explain how we pulled it off. How we trudged through over half a century of darkness and violence, of car bombs and kidnappings, and then turned it all around within a decade. But it’s better if you see it for yourself. It’s better if you meet Colombians in their natural environment and see the scrappy, resourceful, proud people they are. It’s better if you try our hundreds of fruits, if you listen to our music, if you take in the stunning variety of landscapes that the country has to offer. Then you’ll understand why, quite simply, we couldn’t give up. It’s too much of a nation to not fight for, so as soon as we had a chance, we went for it.
I’m sure that the war will end soon. When it does, when we can finally put the bloodshed behind us and focus on growth and prosperity, we’re going to come barreling out of the gate and really become a force to be reckoned with. Mark my words, folks… la fiesta en Colombia apenas comienza. And the sooner you come down to visit, the sooner you can get in on the action.
Been there,still would not live there!!Until it’s safe to travel by car from city to city and not solo by plane!! Took a trip from Medellin to Santa Marta by bus,my god,17 hours!!Trip was fun but roads are,o boy!!
And I would never live in that giant ice box called Canada! I prefer not to have to dig my car out of the snow every day. Viva Colombia!
“I could try to explain how we pulled it off. How we trudged through over half a century of darkness and violence, of car bombs and kidnappings, and then turned it all around within a decade.”
One man was mostly responsible for this miraculous turnaround: ALVARO URIBE!
No reason to get personal my friend,you think i like it up here??Been spending my winters in Dom.Rep. last 3 years and with paisa from Medellin jajajaja It is beautiful country Colombia,from what i have seen,but you have to admit that it is not very safe to travel from one city to other by car!!See you in Brazil soon!! Croatia- Colombia!!!
Cuidate!
