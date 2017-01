FAQ With An INSEAD Student; How Does Wharton Compare?

by Julien Bosche

I thought it might be fun to answer my most frequently asked question (“How does Wharton compare to INSEAD?”), while whetting some appetites for those going to Singapore in May/June. To achieve this, I’ve laid out a few things that I found unique to INSEAD/Singapore. I’ll leave it to you, the reader, to judge how my experience might differ from yours.

In no particular, here are a few things I miss about my time at INSEAD in Singapore:

Heritage View/Dover Rise: These apartment complexes house most students in Singapore and come equipped with pools, tennis courts, and palm trees. You could easily just decide that class isn’t really worth missing the sunny day by the pool in these pseudo-resorts. Travel: My classmates have hiked amongst orangutans, snorkeled with sea turtles, and skied in Japan. Singapore’s Changi airport is amazingly efficient, and most destinations are within a few hours’ flight. Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, Japan, Sri Lanka, and Australia have been popular destinations. If you don’t feel like flying, reserve a private island in Indonesia with your friends and just ferry over. Singapore: Everything in Singapore looks new, and works as it should! The city-state’s old reputation for being stale or bland has been melting away as the city grows by leaps and bounds and develops an edge. The city has a rich history, great food (for those spending a weekend, I highly recommend brunch at the botanical gardens), and fun bars and clubs. Diversity: Every school claims to have diversity. I call bullshit. I don’t think any one nationality comprises more than 15% of my class. What INSEAD loses in movie-style school spirit it makes up for through a hilarious mess of misunderstandings and realized stereotypes. Of course, there are other benefits beyond entertainment as well. My Turkish roommate got me hooked on Yeni Raki and my Brazilian roommate invited me to stay at his apartment in Rio for the World Cup this summer. And the National Week parties tend to be pretty phenomenal. Pace: I enjoy the pace at INSEAD. As a one-year program, everything is hectic. I was incredulous when the first of each of my classes at Wharton was spent reading the syllabus. Of course, no one wants to spend an entire MBA buried in books, but I feel that INSEAD strikes the right balance.

I spent six months on the Singapore campus, and I will be wrapping up my MBA in France in May-June. As you read this, you have to keep in mind that the two campuses are very different – much in the same way Singapore took a different development path than France, so has the Singapore campus developed relative to the Fontainebleau campus. I will be exploring a new place alongside those Whartonites headed to France. I don’t quite know what to expect, except for a good time.