Five Facts About Israel that Will Have No Effect On Your Life

 

Israel – It’s pretty much like Wharton 54, except you’re holding a racket

Oded Porath WG’15

If you ever tried googling “cool facts about Israel” that means you’re either: a) trying to write an article about Israel for The Wharton Journal or b)one of the 47 Asians going on The Israel Trek. Now, assuming you are a part of one of these groups, and have actually looked for cool stuff about Israel, you probably found websites that tell you “that Israel is the size of New Jersey”, or that the “voicemail technology was invented in Israel.” Well, I have two words for you: BO-RING! Aside from my mom who insists on leaving me voicemails saying: “Hi Sweetie, I called” even though I can see the missed call from her, NOBODY cares about voicemail! And don’t even get me started about New Jersey.

As one of only two Israelis in the Class of 2015, and by far the person with the hairiest chest at Wharton (Me and Mike Kress had a chest-off, it was a close call), it is my duty to tell you the five most interesting things you should know about Israel.

 

  1. Matkot: Israel’s equivalent to dropping a football right by a cute girl at the beach is called Matkot. Matkot is often referred to as Israel’s national sport and it is a game with no winners. Yes. A sport with no purpose; just like the second year at Wharton. As Wikipedia states, “The goal of the game is to hit a small rubber Squash ball with a wooden racket as many times as possible without dropping it”. You go to the beach, take your shirt off (rules oblige you to play shirtless) and hit the damn ball until either your hands hurt or you dropped the ball by a girl who’s actually willing to talk to you. It’s pretty much like Wharton 54, except you’re holding a racket.
  2. Bar Refaeli. Yes, I know what you’re thinking. Bar Refaeli is definitely NOT a girl who’s willing to talk to me. But she is Israeli. And extremely hot. In general, Israeli girls and guys are very good looking. Given that Israel is a melting pot of ethnicities that have migrated to Israel from around the world, you will find many unique and different looks. Of course, as seen in my case, this diversity can backfire.
  3. Israelis Suck at Sports. Big Time. There are two Israelis playing in the NBA right now. And when I say playing, I mean sitting on the bench. Seriously. Even Ben Johnston gets more action than these guys. We’re pretty good at Kite Surfing and Chess. But aside from that, we suck at every sport you can think of. The last time Israel qualified for the Football World Cup (Real football, the one you actually use your foot and not your hand) was in 1970. If only being the size of New Jersey was a sport.
  4. No Dress Code. Israel is one of the most laid back countries in the world. You can go into any nightclub or restaurant wearing shorts or a wedding in jeans and a casual tee. However, you do have to wear a shirt to most places, which made us think twice before we accepted Akshay Khanna on the Israel Trek. You can also wear flip-flops anywhere, making Israel the number one vacation destination for toes. Oh, and forget about suits. The first time I wore a suit was when I was 26 for my sister’s wedding; the groom did not wear one. One of my biggest learnings at Wharton so far was how to tie a tie. #$200kTieLessons.
  5. Yazamoot – The Hebrew word For Entrepreneurship. Aside from being one of the only words in the Hebrew language that isn’t pronounced by making a spitting sound, Yazamoot is the hottest trend in Israel…for the past 20 years. Alongside goofy inventions such as Cherry Tomatoes and second year Ilan Feingold, many inventions that changed your life have come from Israel. VOIP (technology used by Skype), Epilady (the first home hair removal device. Yes, Israelis have issues with body hair), the USB stick, the Ultra Sound and the CT Scan are only a few examples. Everyone in Israel wants to be an entrepreneur. Imagine the Entrepreneurship Club as a country, except all its members are good looking and wear flip-flops.

 

Note: The views expressed in this article are in no way a promotion for the Israel Trek in which ~75 Wharton MBAs will be surrounded by beautiful people in one of the most laid-back countries on earth for ~2 weeks.

