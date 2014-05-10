Views from Across the Pond

Photo credit: Wen Tang. Without matches, JB resorts to the Bear Grylls method to try to burn down the White House.

Photo credit: Wen Tang. Without matches, JB resorts to the Bear Grylls method to try to burn down the White House.

by Julian Bennet WG’14

Hear ye, hear ye!

To the Citizens of the 13 colonies. And California. And some bits in between containing mostly BBQ, cowboy boots, spittoons, and the mournful ululations of Willie Nelson.

It has recently come to our attention that, despite our best efforts, you consistently refuse to accept your role in the world as the Robin to Great Britain’s Batman, Garfunkel to the United Kingdom’s Simon, Goose to, let’s face it, the home counties’ Maverick.

As a result of this unfortunate state of affairs, we are hereby rescinding the constitution and will be requiring you to pen a Declaration of Redependence stating your abject loyalty and total fealty to his majesty Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge. Actually, given your mind-numbingly tedious preoccupation with the Royal Birth, we don’t think this will be too difficult for you. Immediate action points are as follows:

 

  1. Tell us how you keep milk fresh for 6 months plus. I mean, seriously, that jug in my fridge ought to be walking out of my kitchen by now. It beggars belief that it hasn’t turned into cheese, and I seriously question what you have done to it to keep it this way.
  2. Speaking of cheese, figure out how to make it. If the French can do it, it can’t be that difficult. That bright orange stuff in the shrink-wrapped packaging is not worthy of the name cheddar, and what the fuck is Cheez Wiz?
  3. Skipping the letter ‘U’ will be punishable with exile to Oklahomashire (see 5 below). Come on, that’s just lazy. Colour, favour, odour – don’t they just look…nicer? And while we’re at it, DOUGHNUT has more than 5 goddamn letters.  In general, please raise your vocabulary. ‘You know’, and ‘like’ are not legitimate conjunctions. Look up ‘conjunction’. Look up ‘legitimate’. While you’re there, look up aluminium and figure out how to pronounce it correctly. And niche.
  4. Apple’s recent decision to introduce ‘English’ and ‘British English’ into its language settings is a ridiculous attempt at stealing our language. As a result, Apple will relocate its headquarters to Tyneside, where it will learn what British English really sounds like.
  5. The regions previously known as ‘states’ shall henceforth be known as ‘shires’. Texasshire will become the country’s headquarters of the RACC – the Royal American Cricket Council. We will be turning Oklahomashire into a penal colony, because, well, just because.
  6. You can keep Piers bloody Morgan.
  7. Your obsession with our accents is gratifying and sweet – and the fact that we can simply use the phrases ‘kettle of fish’ and ‘jumper’ in conversation with American girls and almost certainly score is a massive check in the ‘pro’ column, but please make sure to note the difference between English, Australian, Kiwi and Saffa dialects. By the way, so you don’t feel too hard done by, we have also called in the independence of those other would-be republics. India is next.
  8. Service staff in general will be trained to be less helpful and more aggressive. You guys are way too nice. I prefer my beer served with a sneer and a slight feeling of inferiority. Beer should also be warm and flat, in an actual pint glass. Those thimbles you call glasses shall be banned. Lite beer shall only be served to prison inmates in Oklahomashire, as it is worse than drinking horse urine. In fact, it generally sobers me up.
  9. Thou shalt no longer have tea parties. They don’t end well for us, and they won’t end well for you. You don’t seem to understand the concept – restless rebels and far-right conservatives are not generally appropriate guests at Buckingham Palace. Those people be crazy, damn.
  10. Bank of America will be referred to as the Royal Bank of the Country Formerly Known as America, and we will send professionals over here to sort out your online banking system. I don’t know why I need 3 72 figure routing, account and tracking numbers, my mothers bra size, the capital city of Uzbekistan and my whereabouts on the 7th July 1993 to send even more bloody money to the WGA.
  11. 7-11 will be appointed as a purveyor to the Queen. I love that place, particularly the one at the bottom of the Dorchester. Particularly at around 2.45 am on a Thursday, Friday or Saturday night. The chicken and ‘cheese’ pitta wraps are particularly moreish. As are those little spinning sausagey type things in the warm counter. I have no idea what they are, but they taste great. The after effects are unfortunately not so enjoyable.
  12. Quoting a price without including tax will also be punishable with exile to Oklahomashire. Displaying more than one American flag within any 5 block radius is also on that list – seriously, do you guys need a constant reminder of what country you’re in at all times? They are everywhere. In fact, after rejoining the Empire, you won’t be needing them anymore. It was good of you to keep the right colours, but you can start replacing them with Union Jacks as of now.
  13. The World Series is not, in fact, a competition open to international participation. Baseball will, consequently, be outlawed, and the players drafted to the RACC (see no. 5 above). It is the most boring sport in the world. Repeating the rules of the fine, subtly nuanced game of cricket, on the other hand, will replace the monotonously regular and slightly disturbing pledge of allegiance at schools across the country.

Once you have implemented these action points, we will send Prince Harry across to confirm your compliance. Your re-admission to the United Kingdom will be celebrated with a number of naked pool parties in Las Vegas, July 4th will be remembered as a day of mourning, and you will all start driving on the right side of the road: the left.

America, I do love you, and I hope you take the above in the spirit in which it was written. God save the Queen!

Authors

1,031 Comments

  1. Pingback: Views from Across the Pond

  2. Pingback: warehouse space

  3. Pingback: discount watch store

  4. Pingback: commercial real estate

  5. Pingback: Blue Coaster33

  6. Pingback: here

  7. Pingback: fue

  8. Pingback: stop parking

  9. Pingback: lan penge online

  10. Pingback: water ionizer

  11. Pingback: Wealthy Wheat Trader Review

  12. Pingback: water ionizer

  13. Pingback: laan penge nu og her 18 aar

  14. Pingback: parking

  15. Pingback: water ionizer plans

  16. Pingback: jual kaos baseball

  17. Pingback: buy viagra

  18. Pingback: company website

  19. Pingback: general plumbing supply

  20. Pingback: plumber services in dallas tx south oak cliff

  21. Pingback: house blue

  22. Pingback: important source

  23. Pingback: electricians tool kit reviews

  24. Pingback: plan

  25. Pingback: wyroby szklane piotrków trybunalski

  26. Pingback: pay per day loan plans

  27. Pingback: pay per day loans plan

  28. Pingback: water ionizer payment plan

  29. Pingback: life insurance lawyer

  30. Pingback: pennsylvania energy choices

  31. Pingback: alkaline water

  32. Pingback: cheap car insurance

  33. Pingback: alkaline water

  34. Pingback: click this

  35. Pingback: I was reading this

  36. Pingback: file sharing websites

  37. Pingback: free file sharing download website

  38. Pingback: culinary matcha

  39. Pingback: buy backlinks

  40. Pingback: microdermabrasion at home side effects

  41. Pingback: cokolwiek

  42. Pingback: budowa

  43. Pingback: tier2

  44. Pingback: NA Elo Boost

  45. Pingback: comparateur hotel de luxe pas cher

  46. Pingback: jackpotonlinebet

  47. Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb

  48. Pingback: xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc

  49. Pingback: mxa4nctaxmznzdt5rtacwfsdffa

  50. Pingback: xt5m8ct4ykwk7rdywx8t54w5ctxsdf

  51. Pingback: xm845wctfkdijtfdhskdsftrg83yrer

  52. Pingback: cheapest car insurance online

  53. Pingback: dui attorney berkeley

  54. Pingback: naples pet boarding

  55. Pingback: security

  56. Pingback: webcam porno

  57. Pingback: tacfit commando

  58. Pingback: click reference

  59. Pingback: aile hekimligi malzemeleri

  60. Pingback: guitar picks

  61. Pingback: wynajem agregatï¿½w Pradotwï¿½rczych

  62. Pingback: Manifestation Miracle

  63. Pingback: NBA Online Stream

  64. Pingback: Going Listed here

  65. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer

  66. Pingback: f.noronha@resolutionrigging.com.au

  67. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Review

  68. Pingback: usaa insurance for non military

  69. Pingback: dave@redsglobal.com

  70. Pingback: Best buy bulk order smartphone accessories

  71. Pingback: Personal Training Business

  72. Pingback: Noella Pirrello

  73. Pingback: http://www.angelesentrenosotros.co/index.php/component/k2/itemlist/user/100717

  74. Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5aHq_3WRt9_wmVMat202dg

  75. Pingback: free netflix for a year

  76. Pingback: banheira

  77. Pingback: open sky products

  78. Pingback: best t-shirt design

  79. Pingback: chapter 7 attorney hershey

  80. Pingback: porno

  81. Pingback: raspberries and weight loss

  82. Pingback: Enlarged prostate supplement

  83. Pingback: look at here

  84. Pingback: pret ecograf

  85. Pingback: movie2k

  86. Pingback: paintless dent repair training

  87. Pingback: pittsburgh auctions

  88. Pingback: stained concrete

  89. Pingback: roofing

  90. Pingback: dr Medora

  91. Pingback: foundation repair

  92. Pingback: foundation repair

  93. Pingback: Eat Clean

  94. Pingback: league of legends sweatshirt

  95. Pingback: www.hirelay.com

  96. Pingback: ramalan bintang

  97. Pingback: league of legends clothes

  98. Pingback: qddeji

  99. Pingback: 4 wheel truck

  100. Pingback: best app developers

  101. Pingback: Push Button Cash Machine Team

  102. Pingback: best forex trading site

  103. Pingback: Back links

  104. Pingback: casino bonus

  105. Pingback: books to write

  106. Pingback: kids toys worth money

  107. Pingback: Custom T-Shirts

  108. Pingback: Escort

  109. Pingback: minneapolis seo expert

  110. Pingback: handicapped transportation

  111. Pingback: Kinder

  112. Pingback: midbrain activation franchisee

  113. Pingback: Website

  114. Pingback: Gasanbieter

  115. Pingback: get instagram followers online

  116. Pingback: bandar bola euro 2016

  117. Pingback: frankies bikinis melia

  118. Pingback: janet mason porn

  119. Pingback: valentines day gifts

  120. Pingback: 50c

  121. Pingback: unique engagement ring denver

  122. Pingback: Logo design australia

  123. Pingback: Freelance illustrator

  124. Pingback: tattoo supplies

  125. Pingback: sacred 3 trainer

  126. Pingback: at here

  127. Pingback: Schluesseldienst Berlin

  128. Pingback: babies name

  129. Pingback: fitness

  130. Pingback: irish baby names

  131. Pingback: Best Affiliate Marketing Programs

  132. Pingback: We buy houses Fort Worth

  133. Pingback: entertainment

  134. Pingback: wereview

  135. Pingback: Tai Lopez on iTunes

  136. Pingback: meaning of abramo

  137. Pingback: Andrew Borsellino

  138. Pingback: stlpiky

  139. Pingback: Sally

  140. Pingback: komodo tours

  141. Pingback: boom beach hack download

  142. Pingback: movietube

  143. Pingback: boom beach cheats no survey

  144. Pingback: my singing monsters hack no survey no password

  145. Pingback: pest control cibolo tx

  146. Pingback: guitar picks

  147. Pingback: Simple Drawing For Kids

  148. Pingback: Health Insurance Singapore

  149. Pingback: weight loss for busy entrepreneur

  150. Pingback: Healthy eating busy schedule

  151. Pingback: weight loss for busy entrepreneur

  152. Pingback: antispam e.v.

  153. Pingback: candy floss machine rental

  154. Pingback: logo design australia

  155. Pingback: card making

  156. Pingback: speaker rental singapore

  157. Pingback: agencia publicidad malaga

  158. Pingback: la

  159. Pingback: surveillance cameras

  160. Pingback: security camera

  161. Pingback: cara daftar ibcbet

  162. Pingback: app development service

  163. Pingback: Christie

  164. Pingback: Gartenfahnen

  165. Pingback: daily dog walker in naples

  166. Pingback: pet sitter in naples

  167. Pingback: monitor mobile phone

  168. Pingback: design turorials

  169. Pingback: realistic dinosaur costume

  170. Pingback: robots

  171. Pingback: Law of Attraction

  172. Pingback: athletic greens

  173. Pingback: Microcap

  174. Pingback: cara daftar sbobet

  175. Pingback: Skits

  176. Pingback: ontario

  177. Pingback: major lazer

  178. Pingback: see more

  179. Pingback: Downtempo Music

  180. Pingback: movietube

  181. Pingback: Realtor BPO REO Real Estate Foreclosure

  182. Pingback: tulsa marketing services

  183. Pingback: Jeremy McGilvrey

  184. Pingback: start up business loans

  185. Pingback: mlm penny auction

  186. Pingback: flat belly overnight

  187. Pingback: ageless cream

  188. Pingback: CHEAP AUTO INSURANCE

  189. Pingback: HND Assignment help

  190. Pingback: Vietnam travel insurance

  191. Pingback: How To Tell Someone You Love Them

  192. Pingback: international dating

  193. Pingback: pembroke pines homes for sale

  194. Pingback: private detective

  195. Pingback: lawn care tulsa

  196. Pingback: IT Support Ocala FL

  197. Pingback: highend romper

  198. Pingback: Best laser hair removal nyc

  199. Pingback: UBANG

  200. Pingback: exclusive dating zurich

  201. Pingback: real estate brokerage tampa bay

  202. Pingback: galaxy note car accessories

  203. Pingback: Houston SEO

  204. Pingback: tv antennas lansing mi

  205. Pingback: dart board graphics

  206. Pingback: microsoft sticky notes windows xp

  207. Pingback: Entreprise de menage montreal

  208. Pingback: bathroom scale digital

  209. Pingback: how to save a relationship,

  210. Pingback: Motor Club of America presentation

  211. Pingback: Toys

  212. Pingback: ABANICOS PERSONALIZADOS

  213. Pingback: Power management devices

  214. Pingback: extraction de donnees sous excel

  215. Pingback: dryer vent

  216. Pingback: 12win

  217. Pingback: australias worst bank

  218. Pingback: Thai Porn

  219. Pingback: Rosengï¿½rd

  220. Pingback: Adaline

  221. Pingback: Femme de menage a Brossard

  222. Pingback: Crawler Dozers For Sale

  223. Pingback: roasting pan for convection oven

  224. Pingback: top flight moving helpers

  225. Pingback: Read This

  226. Pingback: see

  227. Pingback: disco light up shoes

  228. Pingback: Call now to get the All Inclusive Package On Sale Now!!

  229. Pingback: Mentor

  230. Pingback: smg

  231. Pingback: Internet Marketing

  232. Pingback: Canon Pixma MX922

  233. Pingback: Run A Webinar Bonus

  234. Pingback: affärsjurister stockholm

  235. Pingback: USA Box Express LLC

  236. Pingback: RunAWebinar Review

  237. Pingback: Wealthy affiliate make money online

  238. Pingback: Plano Plastic Surgeon

  239. Pingback: Online Retail

  240. Pingback: Hotel shah alam

  241. Pingback: Natural Gemstone Jewelry

  242. Pingback: one year bullshit fraud investigations

  243. Pingback: Big Red Apparel

  244. Pingback: Gym Shorts

  245. Pingback: Damage Factory

  246. Pingback: onlinebahissirketleri

  247. Pingback: eniyicanli casino siteleri

  248. Pingback: bedavarulet

  249. Pingback: forex ea

  250. Pingback: ljubljana

  251. Pingback: iphone Broken mobile screen

  252. Pingback: SignatureBailBonds

  253. Pingback: celeb pics

  254. Pingback: scrubbing

  255. Pingback: dog care naples

  256. Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl

  257. Pingback: cialis trainer

  258. Pingback: InstallShield 2015

  259. Pingback: proposal

  260. Pingback: porno

  261. Pingback: in-home cat care in naples

  262. Pingback: kitten sitter

  263. Pingback: Singorama 2.0

  264. Pingback: textyourexback.com,

  265. Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga

  266. Pingback: Drones for sale

  267. Pingback: sex comics

  268. Pingback: Dog Training Singapore

  269. Pingback: attraction marketing online

  270. Pingback: rodan and fields review

  271. Pingback: dog sitter

  272. Pingback: grass

  273. Pingback: whatsapp up

  274. Pingback: marketing automation tools

  275. Pingback: clash of royale

  276. Pingback: Chaga Mushroom

  277. Pingback: buy marquetry pictures

  278. Pingback: Bobbi

  279. Pingback: raspberry ketones dosage for weight loss

  280. Pingback: Denver Locksmith

  281. Pingback: m88

  282. Pingback: learn to sing voice lessons

  283. Pingback: how to get abs fast

  284. Pingback: Hotels in Colombo, ThumbsUp

  285. Pingback: official website

  286. Pingback: free proxies

  287. Pingback: Sexcontact

  288. Pingback: best online casino

  289. Pingback: davidwygant.com

  290. Pingback: porno

  291. Pingback: clash royale builder

  292. Pingback: Which ice cream making machine should I buy

  293. Pingback: Simpson Stucco

  294. Pingback: candy saga

  295. Pingback: fast cash loans

  296. Pingback: he has a good point

  297. Pingback: make money online

  298. Pingback: house samples

  299. Pingback: best supplements for losing fat

  300. Pingback: Voetbal den haag

  301. Pingback: Download

  302. Pingback: seo ekspert

  303. Pingback: plan

  304. Pingback: miranda lambert measurements

  305. Pingback: chakra classes

  306. Pingback: psychic source review

  307. Pingback: Mens panda shirts

  308. Pingback: porno espaï¿½o

  309. Pingback: The Lost Ways Review

  310. Pingback: Shenzhen LEIYAO Technology Co., Ltd

  311. Pingback: vip print

  312. Pingback: Xing Hong Chang Electrical Co. Ltd

  313. Pingback: upvc windows haryana

  314. Pingback: chlamydia info

  315. Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1

  316. Pingback: pintupartisilipat.webs.com

  317. Pingback: video analysis

  318. Pingback: bob mangat

  319. Pingback: Device Pitstop Henderon

  320. Pingback: Windows Company

  321. Pingback: Dong

  322. Pingback: stash

  323. Pingback: www.cityprodentists.com

  324. Pingback: waterdamage

  325. Pingback: local listing

  326. Pingback: nasze prace

  327. Pingback: femalecelebrities.fehrdata.win

  328. Pingback: transmission encryption destruction

  329. Pingback: Witchcraft Reading group

  330. Pingback: online casinos

  331. Pingback: how to tone your butt

  332. Pingback: kennesaw news

  333. Pingback: best funny kids video

  334. Pingback: escorts

  335. Pingback: cheat game android 2016

  336. Pingback: student

  337. Pingback: Responsive web design

  338. Pingback: eat24hours.bagging.top

  339. Pingback: vocation

  340. Pingback: AC Compressor

  341. Pingback: movies

  342. Pingback: custom rugs

  343. Pingback: software dashboard

  344. Pingback: www.phonespy.org

  345. Pingback: email marketing

  346. Pingback: JD4D

  347. Pingback: milfporn

  348. Pingback: mobile strike gold generator

  349. Pingback: http://christiantshirts.co

  350. Pingback: John Song Baltimore

  351. Pingback: instagram photos

  352. Pingback: Buy Beats Cheap

  353. Pingback: making money

  354. Pingback: teapot kettle tetsubin iron japanese

  355. Pingback: multilingual digital marketing

  356. Pingback: remove DRM from M4P

  357. Pingback: Nordic seo

  358. Pingback: Multilingual digital marketing

  359. Pingback: Best source for virtual reality news

  360. Pingback: hacer app

  361. Pingback: China Engineering Equipment Network Co.,Ltd

  362. Pingback: euphoriaporn

  363. Pingback: stories

  364. Pingback: tumblr bot

  365. Pingback: Corbin Maxwell's book

  366. Pingback: Tess and Trish necklace

  367. Pingback: Interjero dizainas

  368. Pingback: la viagra

  369. Pingback: Bedside Lamps

  370. Pingback: hot music

  371. Pingback: nordstrom coupon code

  372. Pingback: audition self-tape and video services

  373. Pingback: Get brazzers account info

  374. Pingback: See inside

  375. Pingback: harga souvenir murah

  376. Pingback: Nordic SEO

  377. Pingback: supplier of pearl

  378. Pingback: Y-ou-shoes

  379. Pingback: hackear clash of clans

  380. Pingback: Zanusssi Service in beheira

  381. Pingback: moon jumps for sale

  382. Pingback: LED Strip

  383. Pingback: Air conditioning repair

  384. Pingback: jvzoo top seller

  385. Pingback: neo2 square

  386. Pingback: Sun

  387. Pingback: tale Red Cap

  388. Pingback: clash of clans pc windows 7

  389. Pingback: Affiliate Trax Review and Bonus

  390. Pingback: vinyl windows

  391. Pingback: Ottawa quartz countertops

  392. Pingback: new social media

  393. Pingback: dang ky tai khoan ca do euro 2016

  394. Pingback: no credit check loans

  395. Pingback: king county dentist

  396. Pingback: Girls

  397. Pingback: Reusable food pouch baby food storage

  398. Pingback: professional moving company canada

  399. Pingback: richardson iphone repair

  400. Pingback: Rugby Online Stream

  401. Pingback: make money online

  402. Pingback: best portable air purifier

  403. Pingback: Dividende

  404. Pingback: http://printingvip.bravesites.com

  405. Pingback: judi sbobet terbesar

  406. Pingback: Natural FX4 side effects

  407. Pingback: we serve Canada & United States Nation Wide

  408. Pingback: Finger Family

  409. Pingback: crack avast

  410. Pingback: Filomena

  411. Pingback: Metal Fabrication Singapore

  412. Pingback: finger family

  413. Pingback: nutricionista barcelona

  414. Pingback: M8BET

  415. Pingback: fetish

  416. Pingback: acheter des likes

  417. Pingback: Home business

  418. Pingback: Energy Suppliers

  419. Pingback: Final drive motors for excavators

  420. Pingback: Worlds Most Trending Stories

  421. Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale

  422. Pingback: lupus natural remedies

  423. Pingback: Organic Traffic

  424. Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale

  425. Pingback: How to evict a tenant

  426. Pingback: film en streaming

  427. Pingback: LULAROE LEGGINGS

  428. Pingback: http://facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker

  429. Pingback: fuck google

  430. Pingback: fuck google

  431. Pingback: fuck google

  432. Pingback: fuck google

  433. Pingback: fuck google

  434. Pingback: orzech amerykanski dlh

  435. Pingback: fuck google

  436. Pingback: purificadoras de agua

  437. Pingback: porno izle

  438. Pingback: porno izle

  439. Pingback: 他媽的谷歌

  440. Pingback: play doh

  441. Pingback: learn colors

  442. Pingback: usos del casillero virtual

  443. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  444. Pingback: trigger warnings

  445. Pingback: Health articles

  446. Pingback: car

  447. Pingback: porno

  448. Pingback: Effective Fat Burn

  449. Pingback: medical billing schools

  450. Pingback: porno español

  451. Pingback: drjaydani

  452. Pingback: casual club mujeres

  453. Pingback: more traffic

  454. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  455. Pingback: LIVEJOURNAL PA/DA 87/95

  456. Pingback: elewacja dlh

  457. Pingback: pop over to this web-site

  458. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  459. Pingback: methodvisuals

  460. Pingback: http://clarindaclinic.com/dentistoakleigh/

  461. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  462. Pingback: podlogi dlh

  463. Pingback: Education Websites

  464. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  465. Pingback: 手錶手機色情

  466. Pingback: play online here

  467. Pingback: printing baju murah

  468. Pingback: kantï¿½wka dlh

  469. Pingback: why not try these out

  470. Pingback: porn

  471. Pingback: https://www.neu.edu.tr/

  472. Pingback: Piece Of Heaven

  473. Pingback: hulk

  474. Pingback: http://bit.ly/1Xe4H7o

  475. Pingback: LikeEJ Silicone Butt Panty

  476. Pingback: beylikdüzü escort

  477. Pingback: birthday wishes

  478. Pingback: beylikdüzü escort

  479. Pingback: beylikdüzü escort

  480. Pingback: best coffee makers with grinder

  481. Pingback: beylikdüzü escort

  482. Pingback: modrzew

  483. Pingback: Hemlarm

  484. Pingback: Liberty Hill dentist

  485. Pingback: 熊猫猫币充值

  486. Pingback: best umbrella vancouver

  487. Pingback: game of war fire age cheats

  488. Pingback: wireless router radio shack

  489. Pingback: 色情管

  490. Pingback: Detroit Lions NFL Season Preview

  491. Pingback: best android phone

  492. Pingback: beylikdüzü escort

  493. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer

  494. Pingback: Diabetes and Infertility

  495. Pingback: west vancouver spiritual life coach

  496. Pingback: Jerrie

  497. Pingback: isis videos

  498. Pingback: nursery rhymes

  499. Pingback: t shirt on shirt

  500. Pingback: Ebonite

  501. Pingback: Michigan Wolverines T-Shirts

  502. Pingback: love quotes

  503. Pingback: Twin Cities limo

  504. Pingback: Hottest WAGs in Sports

  505. Pingback: QWEQEWQE

  506. Pingback: spiderman

  507. Pingback: Hottest WAGs

  508. Pingback: hoverboard for sale cheap

  509. Pingback: Coffee beans

  510. Pingback: Detroit Lions Hoodies

  511. Pingback: Detroit Pistons Andre Drummond

  512. Pingback: web design

  513. Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Hat

  514. Pingback: Pure Natural Healing Review

  515. Pingback: Dating problem solutions

  516. Pingback: oversizedrecliner.xyz

  517. Pingback: spam scammer

  518. Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts

  519. Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel

  520. Pingback: escaperoom

  521. Pingback: website

  522. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Apparel

  523. Pingback: Five little monkeys jumping on the bed

  524. Pingback: beylikdüzü escort

  525. Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts

  526. Pingback: Ver peliculas online cine Español gratis

  527. Pingback: digital marketing

  528. Pingback: wireless chargers

  529. Pingback: note sharing

  530. Pingback: tao of badass buy

  531. Pingback: buca escort

  532. Pingback: buca escort

  533. Pingback: coloring

  534. Pingback: 健麗去眼袋

  535. Pingback: http://jonautoparts.com/flow-mass-meter-sensor-opel-vauxhall-astra-corsa-p-1322.html

  536. Pingback: escort kadıköy

  537. Pingback: How to reduce financial stress

  538. Pingback: smoke ventilation system

  539. Pingback: self confidence

  540. Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey

  541. Pingback: kids fun toys

  542. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey

  543. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  544. Pingback: free Bootstrap HTML Template

  545. Pingback: hoverboard shop

  546. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey

  547. Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey

  548. Pingback: Viagra skutki uboczne

  549. Pingback: Zelda Nintendo Gaming 90s Cringe

  550. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  551. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store

  552. Pingback: bizvarsaksenhicolursunpic

  553. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  554. Pingback: http://www.aptekakamagra.pl/blog/kamagra-gdzie-kupic/

  555. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  556. Pingback: trucos para ligar por internet

  557. Pingback: MILF Porn

  558. Pingback: Original Product For Sale

  559. Pingback: Asian Porn

  560. Pingback: Medical Waste Disposal California

  561. Pingback: Free XXX Porn

  562. Pingback: Medical Waste Disposal Los Angeles

  563. Pingback: porno

  564. Pingback: Click here

  565. Pingback: Teen XXX Porn

  566. Pingback: erotica stories

  567. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  568. Pingback: Hardcore Porn

  569. Pingback: Gay Lesbian Porn

  570. Pingback: Apple

  571. Pingback: Bree Olson Porn

  572. Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Apparel

  573. Pingback: kids songs

  574. Pingback: Naughty America Porn

  575. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys

  576. Pingback: Michigan Wolverines T-Shirts

  577. Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel

  578. Pingback: Golf Balls

  579. Pingback: Finger family

  580. Pingback: 牛混蛋

  581. Pingback: 黃牛

  582. Pingback: animation for kids

  583. Pingback: getfree videos for brazzers

  584. Pingback: comprar en amazon

  585. Pingback: kids animation

  586. Pingback: 808 mafia

  587. Pingback: AR 10 kit

  588. Pingback: craigslist phone verification

  589. Pingback: Lettie

  590. Pingback: Mixed Colors Wheel Nail Art Decoration

  591. Pingback: forina pure

  592. Pingback: Leki na potencje w aptekach

  593. Pingback: gates usa

  594. Pingback: Levitra

  595. Pingback: Real estate listing

  596. Pingback: get fast cash

  597. Pingback: losing weight and toning up

  598. Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi

  599. Pingback: airport taxi service boston

  600. Pingback: microsoft office 2013 professional plus

  601. Pingback: porno izleeeee

  602. Pingback: supplement manufacturing

  603. Pingback: Greenleaf Lawn

  604. Pingback: Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough

  605. Pingback: Shanel

  606. Pingback: porn jobs

  607. Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock

  608. Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape

  609. Pingback: cheap club flyer printing services

  610. Pingback: Buy neon luv touch vibe sex toy online

  611. Pingback: commercial cleaning service

  612. Pingback: Best Deals USB Sync Data Charging cable

  613. Pingback: Jomblo

  614. Pingback: little india denver

  615. Pingback: Charisse

  616. Pingback: Mia Khalifa

  617. Pingback: Rash Guard For Men

  618. Pingback: situs poker online

  619. Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami

  620. Pingback: Melodi Macivor

  621. Pingback: The Lost Ways Review

  622. Pingback: Alonso Shoopman

  623. Pingback: Bmi calculator

  624. Pingback: Free Minecraft Accounts

  625. Pingback: Texas Chapter 13 Attorneys

  626. Pingback: Medical Waste Disposal Miami

  627. Pingback: top 10

  628. Pingback: 10 mais

  629. Pingback: gymnastic panel mats

  630. Pingback: burn fat fast

  631. Pingback: sexy shoes

  632. Pingback: sikerler

  633. Pingback: like it

  634. Pingback: Best Chinatown Dessert Singapore

  635. Pingback: free nude chat

  636. Pingback: Leather whip

  637. Pingback: RRB Result 2016

  638. Pingback: manifestation miracle pdf

  639. Pingback: difference between yoga and pilates

  640. Pingback: Craigslist Verizon 3G

  641. Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes

  642. Pingback: www.hr.com/en/app/blog/2016/05/3-keys-to-reducing-employee-turnover-in-the-christ_inzzz3ra.html

  643. Pingback: Silicone Vibrator

  644. Pingback: Rotab Mazafati

  645. Pingback: Detroit Sports Shop

  646. Pingback: kids animation

  647. Pingback: entertainment news

  648. Pingback: monster truck crashes

  649. Pingback: Revamply Review

  650. Pingback: opciones binarias 2016

  651. Pingback: life insurance lawyer

  652. Pingback: fire truck vs helicopter

  653. Pingback: domino poker

  654. Pingback: Best Christian Shirts

  655. Pingback: doors and windows installation

  656. Pingback: anal balls

  657. Pingback: Anaheim Medical Waste Disposal

  658. Pingback: Chicago Medical Waste Disposal

  659. Pingback: Top 10

  660. Pingback: necktie

  661. Pingback: VISTO DE INVESTIDOR EB5

  662. Pingback: 可憐的私生

  663. Pingback: film izle

  664. Pingback: Ameris Bank Login

  665. Pingback: Locksmith chandler az

  666. Pingback: Dallas Home Window Repair

  667. Pingback: asuransi perjalanan murah

  668. Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet

  669. Pingback: FastComet Promo Code

  670. Pingback: Gifted schools in Dubai

  671. Pingback: full review

  672. Pingback: website houston

  673. Pingback: nursery rhymes

  674. Pingback: MMG

  675. Pingback: spelling check

  676. Pingback: Situs poker online

  677. Pingback: 10 más

  678. Pingback: what women want in bed

  679. Pingback: adult shop

  680. Pingback: Laptop recycling

  681. Pingback: recycling computer

  682. Pingback: youtube seo

  683. Pingback: acrylic paint

  684. Pingback: spam software

  685. Pingback: designer interiors

  686. Pingback: Britt

  687. Pingback: Type 2 Diabetes ~ 115 million have pre diabetes or diabetes. Many people don't know they have it until..

  688. Pingback: chiang Mai

  689. Pingback: Lonnie

  690. Pingback: Stuart

  691. Pingback: Security Camera

  692. Pingback: said shiripour

  693. Pingback: hospedaje en gualeguaychu

  694. Pingback: Valorie

  695. Pingback: http://beataddiction.com

  696. Pingback: voyeur

  697. Pingback: baltic siker

  698. Pingback: baltic siker oç

  699. Pingback: baltic sikerr

  700. Pingback: повече информация

  701. Pingback: Fort Lauderdale Medical Waste Disposal

  702. Pingback: poke recipe

  703. Pingback: online leadership courses

  704. Pingback: situs poker online

  705. Pingback: coyote military boots

  706. Pingback: Wedding Decorations

  707. Pingback: skin care st petersburg fl

  708. Pingback: international mall tampa

  709. Pingback: 813 882 9986

  710. Pingback: pediatric healthcare alliance south tampa

  711. Pingback: day spas in brandon fl

  712. Pingback: Embrase - Consultas e Informaï¿½ï¿½es

  713. Pingback: great facials

  714. Pingback: Booter

  715. Pingback: Hamilton

  716. Pingback: Local Authentic Italian Restaurant - Salute

  717. Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-qatar/

  718. Pingback: Sofia

  719. Pingback: self defense

  720. Pingback: targeted Instagram Likes

  721. Pingback: Driving School Santa Maria

  722. Pingback: memory training in Singapore

  723. Pingback: Opciones Binarias

  724. Pingback: affordable piano lesson vancouver bc Canada

  725. Pingback: Mental Health Treatment California

  726. Pingback: seo package india

  727. Pingback: seo services package

  728. Pingback: cheap seo packages for small business

  729. Pingback: breaking news

  730. Pingback: over at this website

  731. Pingback: cheap seo packages sydney

  732. Pingback: seo marketing package

  733. Pingback: stories

  734. Pingback: MASHA AND DORA

  735. Pingback: memory workshops

  736. Pingback: lunch talk Singapore

  737. Pingback: Detroit Pistons 2016-17 Preview

  738. Pingback: official site

  739. Pingback: gym

  740. Pingback: MORE INFORMATION

  741. Pingback: elite

  742. Pingback: Event Video Production

  743. Pingback: ship arrest tunisian lawyers

  744. Pingback: pendik escort

  745. Pingback: Continue Reading

  746. Pingback: brainsmart

  747. Pingback: captain america civil war

  748. Pingback: personal trainer london

  749. Pingback: sound system rental singapore

  750. Pingback: toronto mortgage

  751. Pingback: satta matka

  752. Pingback: Kilimanjaro climbing

  753. Pingback: MLM

  754. Pingback: Laopaibet - Dicas e Diversos

  755. Pingback: fullfilmizle

  756. Pingback: Cartoon

  757. Pingback: Oxycontin mail order without prescription Mexican

  758. Pingback: fast loan

  759. Pingback: martial arts

  760. Pingback: market maker method forex

  761. Pingback: Masha and Dora

  762. Pingback: free bet castle sign up offers

  763. Pingback: lumens

  764. Pingback: Tratamientos de Fertilidad

  765. Pingback: Fulcrum

  766. Pingback: Funny story

  767. Pingback: small business seo

  768. Pingback: poker qq

  769. Pingback: agen domino online

  770. Pingback: casino online terpercaya

  771. Pingback: runescape

  772. Pingback: thermogenics carb blocker-3 reviews

  773. Pingback: forest wood condo

  774. Pingback: casino onlin

  775. Pingback: pokemon go free coins

  776. Pingback: Check My Blog

  777. Pingback: Buy Facebook Reviews

  778. Pingback: Narcos video game

  779. Pingback: poker qq

  780. Pingback: Situs poker

  781. Pingback: poker online terpercaya

  782. Pingback: best viagra online

  783. Pingback: istanbul escort bayan

  784. Pingback: https://globalandia.blogspot.com/

  785. Pingback: qq online

  786. Pingback: agen taruhan bola

  787. Pingback: agen judi online

  788. Pingback: domino qiu qiu

  789. Pingback: poker niche

  790. Pingback: canada goose

  791. Pingback: San Diego Lender

  792. Pingback: City Car Driving Activation Key

  793. Pingback: iphonereparation

  794. Pingback: VigRx Plus pills

  795. Pingback: earn bitcoin

  796. Pingback: Boston Taxi

  797. Pingback: Dramas Online

  798. Pingback: buy proxies

  799. Pingback: volarex

  800. Pingback: dermatologist st petersburg fl

  801. Pingback: click reference

  802. Pingback: agen judi bola

  803. Pingback: eyebrow threading tampa

  804. Pingback: More Info

  805. Pingback: evden eve nakliyat

  806. Pingback: end times

  807. Pingback: Nikon Digital SLR Camera

  808. Pingback: samsonite carry on

  809. Pingback: compuerta radial hidraulica

  810. Pingback: offer

  811. Pingback: sprawdzenie vin

  812. Pingback: Peril P- Stone Cold

  813. Pingback: Actor

  814. Pingback: Captcha typing jobs

  815. Pingback: Billboard Top 20

  816. Pingback: porno

  817. Pingback: security guard card training

  818. Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLhS146azz0

  819. Pingback: Decorating Edinburgh

  820. Pingback: Paya Lebar Quarter

  821. Pingback: blackhat download

  822. Pingback: Twin Peaks

  823. Pingback: Gerardo Quintero arrest

  824. Pingback: Live Mail Login

  825. Pingback: travis morris dui

  826. Pingback: Guillaume Guersan

  827. Pingback: sucker for pain remix

  828. Pingback: Future

  829. Pingback: immigration lawyer NJ

  830. Pingback: boolberry

  831. Pingback: Strapon

  832. Pingback: ï»¿YG's Mobile Media App (MMA)

  833. Pingback: Healthy Diet Menu

  834. Pingback: look at this now

  835. Pingback: lam nhôm cosfa

  836. Pingback: hop over to these guys

  837. Pingback: wholesale jerseys

  838. Pingback: new sealed host bus adapter

  839. Pingback: Boolberry cryptocurrency

  840. Pingback: on bing

  841. Pingback: special needs fidget bags toys

  842. Pingback: business franchise

  843. Pingback: teh hijau

  844. Pingback: go to this website

  845. Pingback: boolberry secure bitcoin

  846. Pingback: Treat Sciatic Nerve Pain in 8 Days

  847. Pingback: Push Money App

  848. Pingback: pop over to this site

  849. Pingback: virtual reality New Zealand entertainment events

  850. Pingback: eheringe palladium

  851. Pingback: Amber Hawkins

  852. Pingback: Microcontroller Projects

  853. Pingback: Rent Mercedes in Barcelona

  854. Pingback: ï»¿Fanpage Boost: Fans, Likes & Follower for Facebook

  855. Pingback: Porno

  856. Pingback: click here

  857. Pingback: company website

  858. Pingback: DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Picks

  859. Pingback: Carma

  860. Pingback: malware

  861. Pingback: Larisa

  862. Pingback: ï»¿website

  863. Pingback: infection

  864. Pingback: kadikï¿½y escort

  865. Pingback: tout sur les abdos gratuit tÃ©lÃ©charger

  866. Pingback: Pawswatch.com

  867. Pingback: Tiffany Hayden Libertarian Congress Michigan Bitcoin

  868. Pingback: ï»¿Biscuit Fou - Cookie Crush Czy

  869. Pingback: iogameslist

  870. Pingback: Breakroom Blitz

  871. Pingback: auto

  872. Pingback: http://wiki.embroiderymachine.com/index.php?title=Factors_of_Attraction_for_Online_Shopping

  873. Pingback: tubemate para windows phone

  874. Pingback: Bahamas careers Nassau

  875. Pingback: online gambling

  876. Pingback: web design nz

  877. Pingback: cheap rain boots

  878. Pingback: online

  879. Pingback: o.ç piç

  880. Pingback: Itrader broker

  881. Pingback: Cialis apteka

  882. Pingback: affordable moving services burnaby bc

  883. Pingback: latest casino bonuses

  884. Pingback: royalty free images

  885. Pingback: schrittzähler-test

  886. Pingback: Viagra cena

  887. Pingback: malaysia art exhibition

  888. Pingback: play angry birds

  889. Pingback: Viagra bez recepty

  890. Pingback: vinyl windows

  891. Pingback: comida e animais

  892. Pingback: Riser Lightbar

  893. Pingback: Elephants vs humans

  894. Pingback: cheap sneakers

  895. Pingback: orlando roofing contractors

  896. Pingback: CUSTOM JERSEY

  897. Pingback: Elite Diamond Escorts

  898. Pingback: fogo de chao brazilian steakhouse nyc 49th

  899. Pingback: wusthof steak knives 6 piece

  900. Pingback: brazilian steakhouse detroit

  901. Pingback: bathroom accessory

  902. Pingback: samba brazilian steakhouse las vegas nv

  903. Pingback: hurricane matthews uga

  904. Pingback: brazilian steakhouse san antonio

  905. Pingback: peppa pig

  906. Pingback: Dehydrated Pet Foods

  907. Pingback: Viagra bez recepty

  908. Pingback: interior design

  909. Pingback: Viagra

  910. Pingback: home organization

  911. Pingback: stickman games

  912. Pingback: Ok

  913. Pingback: Rayqvon Warren

  914. Pingback: Rayqvon Warren

  915. Pingback: internet mall

  916. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  917. Pingback: Fashion Accessories

  918. Pingback: Juanita

  919. Pingback: Firtst Time But Not My Last

  920. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  921. Pingback: Dillon Bostwick

  922. Pingback: breckelles boots

  923. Pingback: chevrolet bandung

  924. Pingback: Vibrating Cock Ring Review

  925. Pingback: cheap pet supplies

  926. Pingback: CTU Online Login

  927. Pingback: HIFU

  928. Pingback: ampoule

  929. Pingback: vinhomes skylake pham hùng

  930. Pingback: Small youtube channel

  931. Pingback: Best Nootropic

  932. Pingback: scientific trading machine

  933. Pingback: Rebecka

  934. Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz

  935. Pingback: carpet shampooing

  936. Pingback: ï»¿Bollywood News

  937. Pingback: NBA playoffs

  938. Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz

  939. Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz

  940. Pingback: Juan

  941. Pingback: FCPX

  942. Pingback: Dorset

  943. Pingback: nottingham escorts

  944. Pingback: karsi yaka escort

  945. Pingback: PD064VT2

  946. Pingback: Pulsatile Tinnitus

  947. Pingback: The Lost Ways Review

  948. Pingback: escorts Leicester

  949. Pingback: attorney

  950. Pingback: huge discount up to 98%

  951. Pingback: epoxy glue

  952. Pingback: virus

  953. Pingback: Epoxomicin

  954. Pingback: epoxy flooring design

  955. Pingback: epoxy to repair dentures

  956. Pingback: EPOXI

  957. Pingback: epoxy flooring cincinnati

  958. Pingback: Ashworth Community Login

  959. Pingback: Eponyms of John F. Kennedy

  960. Pingback: istanbul escort

  961. Pingback: AVON Login

  962. Pingback: scientific trading machine

  963. Pingback: Food in Clark

  964. Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz

  965. Pingback: ananı sikeceğiz cem

  966. Pingback: siktir git

  967. Pingback: siktir git

  968. Pingback: team

  969. Pingback: izmir eskort

  970. Pingback: find here

  971. Pingback: best paid survey sites

  972. Pingback: neue online casinos ohne einzahlung

  973. Pingback: podnosniki Prokop

  974. Pingback: scientific trading machine review

  975. Pingback: the glades condo

  976. Pingback: Dillon Bostwick

  977. Pingback: toronto limo service

  978. Pingback: maid services boston

  979. Pingback: Denver Foundation Repair

  980. Pingback: trik bermain domino

  981. Pingback: organic food

  982. Pingback: How to Meditate for Beginners

  983. Pingback: http://kesehatan6.com/manfaat-sayuran-asparagus/

  984. Pingback: pals games

  985. Pingback: payday loans uk

  986. Pingback: branded kitchen

  987. Pingback: learn more

  988. Pingback: gems and coins clash royale

  989. Pingback: ï»¿Fantastic new generation match 3 game

  990. Pingback: siktir

  991. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  992. Pingback: vuelosdelalma.blogspot.com/2013/11/kampung-inggris-pare-kediri.html

  993. Pingback: UX sounds

  994. Pingback: Axsun Freight Long Beach

  995. Pingback: prediksi bursa taruhan

  996. Pingback: Handyman Atlanta

  997. Pingback: the glades

  998. Pingback: http://skylanders.wikia.com/wiki/Main_Page

  999. Pingback: mp3 terbaru

  1000. Pingback: apple

  1001. Pingback: continue reading

  1002. Pingback: Read Full Article

  1003. Pingback: The Lost Ways

  1004. Pingback: continue reading

  1005. Pingback: viagra

  1006. Pingback: sites de rencontres

  1007. Pingback: free chat rooms

  1008. Pingback: ï»¿MrAlfredShop

  1009. Pingback: resume writing

  1010. Pingback: situs poker

  1011. Pingback: Grandeur park residences

  1012. Pingback: dentists

  1013. Pingback: cachback

  1014. Pingback: False Prophets

  1015. Pingback: Identity Fraud Protection

  1016. Pingback: jdm engines

  1017. Pingback: Briana

  1018. Pingback: power rangers full movie

  1019. Pingback: judi dadu online

  1020. Pingback: prediksi bola menang

  1021. Pingback: agen bola terpercaya

  1022. Pingback: idea recharge

  1023. Pingback: putritoto

  1024. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  1025. Pingback: Mosaic Supplies

  1026. Pingback: pokerqiuqiu

  1027. Pingback: judi casino terpercaya

  1028. Pingback: does unlock her legs really workï¿½

  1029. Pingback: agen sbobet terlengkap

  1030. Pingback: Chemical Peel Las Vegas Price

  1031. Pingback: cryp trade capital presentation

Top