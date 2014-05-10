Wildebeests Go to the Wilde, Wilde, (South)West”

by Manasa Tanuku WG’15
It was the Women’s Finals at the MBA Rugby World Cup, and the score was tied at 1. Nail biting overtime was punctuated by intermittent cheers and gasps from the crowd. Survivor sudden death commenced with 6 players covering the field, then 5, then 4. Finally, a victory and a loss. The Beests A team walked away with a strong second place from one of the most well played games in Women’s Touch, followed by Beests B and C placing 4th and 6th, respectively. However, ask anyone from the 24 MBA teams participating in the Cup or the hosts of Danville, VA, and they’ll tell you that when it came to heart, spirit, legendary dance moves, scavenger hunting, and flip-cup-abilities the women of Wharton won the weekend in every way.
Organized by Duke, the annual MBA Touch Rugby World Cup is a round-robin style tournament with two days of play (and three nights of partying). All three Wharton Wildebeest teams started out Saturday strong, winning the first set of games. Columbia, arriving 3 hours late, forfeited its first set and went on to lose the remainder of the day’s games, except for one tie. LBS proved to be a strong contender early on, with their friendly displays of sportsmanship.
Inspired by unofficial motivational speaker and Madame President Shaila Sikhand WG’14, Beest A, the Green Machine, was a formidable opponent against LBS B, Columbia A, and Wharton C, winning each of the matches. After a 0-1 loss to LBS A, Beest A moved along to the finals, captained by Megan Kerr WG’15. The powerhouse of talent led by outgoing captains Taryn Goodman WG’14 and Emily Crowell Dolan WG’14 left spectators in awe and ‘green’ with envy.
Beest B, captained by the fearless Rada Yovovich WG’15 and Ami Vora ‘15, demonstrated the power of dominating by focusing on the basics. With tight strategic defense lines, and surprising speed from Rachel Waszkewitz WG’14 and Daisy Carillo WG’15, Beest B was able to hold their own against the talented LBS teams, while crushing any competition from Columbia. Competing for third place, the Pink Ladies lost a hard-fought battle 1-2 against LBS B.
Patrice Mitchell WG’15 captained Beest C, affectionately nicknamed the Bluebies – a group of hidden gems. ‘Tricky Nikki’ Nikki Ferst WG’14 weaved in and out of the competition with impressive stamina, with a pass to Zinnia Horne WG’15 for a score on the try zone. Competition walked away remembering to never doubt the underdog.
Off the field, the Wildebeests took the Danville and Durham socials just as seriously. Wharton women were the last ones standing at Friday and Saturday’s Farmhouse BBQ, and Sunday night saw the culmination of a weekend full of dancing, competitive drinking, mechanical bull riding, and clothing-optional participation at the (in)famous Shooters club. On that note, our second years will be leaving us with some pretty big cleats to fill, and we’re excited to make them proud next fall. Come join us to reveal your inner Beest!
Join the Wildebeests!
by Ana Arisawa WG’14
Women at Wharton (partners included), please do yourself a favor and join the Wharton Womens Rugby team. Pretty please!
I could enumerate endless reasons to motivate your decision, but here are three very simple and straightforward ones:
1) This is the only “WOMEN ONLY” sports team at Wharton. Yes, that is true, we are a bunch of cool chicks. We have our own groupme chat. And among other things we gossip. A lot.
2) It is TOUCH rugby! That means it is easier for you to get hurt playing flip cup at PUB or falling from stage of Wharton54 than on the rugby field.
3) There are at least two unforgettable trips that the team does every year: Beests in Bermuda and Beests at Duke. More than 30 girls travel together. You don’t want to miss out. (Marina Donova WG’14 is a great source for details).
With that said, regardless if you are willing to join the team to play hard or to party hard, I’m sure you will find your own “spot in the sun” on the Wildebeests team. Each of us contributes in her own way to a unique team spirit that is hard to describe without becoming as emotional as Taryn Goodman WG’14 (with tears in her eyes) after a night out at Shooter’s: “I love you girls”.
It is not just a women’s team. It is a community full of amazing, caring and supportive girls that share of themselves on and off the playing field.
And if you are not convinced yet, just know that Wildebeests have direct access to the Wharton Hogs.
