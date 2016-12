192500 Calories

By Ben Shephard WG ‘14

It was August 1, 2013. I was running late for a doctor’s appointment and decided to take a cab to the appointment. That was when my day would suddenly become extremely memorable. When I hopped into the cab, I felt a sudden release of pressure under me and I knew the seat of my pants had ripped. Immediately, I went in to a panic trying to figure out my next move; it had to be Macy’s. To add insult to injury, when I arrived at the store the three salesmen in the men’s department could not locate a pair of pants in my size. As they frantically looked for pants that would fit, I began to wonder, “How did I get to this moment? How could I have gained so much weight that my pants split open?” Quickly, every excuse I could muster was eliminated. It was evident that no excuse would suffice and that I needed a radical change in my life. The only issue was that I had no idea where to begin.

Fast-forward to September and more than a month had passed since “the incident.” I hadn’t lost any weight and I was still unsure of how to start down this road. After class one day, I was hanging out with Justin Smith who is a member of my learning team and apparently he also felt that he was above his “fighting weight” and wanted to make a change. The only difference between him and me was that he had a plan to drop the weight – a plan that I was desperate and naïve enough to join in on without having a clue about what I was signing on to. Justin wanted to finish an Ironman triathlon, an event that lasts up to 17 hours and consists of swimming 2.4 miles, riding a bike 112 miles and then running 26.2 miles. The obvious issues that should have concerned me were that I was a terrible swimmer, I didn’t own a bike and had never ridden more than 10 miles at a time, and the only marathon that I had ever completed was making it through pre-term. Honestly, I had no idea what an Ironman really was but I agreed because I knew that I needed to change and I believed that despite my current state, I could make that change.

Our first workout was on September 9th and lasted 54 minutes – those were the longest 54 minutes of my life! At that time, I weighed 280 pounds and could not run far without stopping. I also did not own a road bike or a pair of swimming trunks that fit. I was the perfect candidate for an Ironman.

For weeks, Justin kept confirming whether I was up for doing the Ironman. I kept saying, “YES!!!” despite feeling like “WTF!!!” I was especially reluctant to share my newest fitness goal with my closest friends and family because I was notorious for letting myself get swept up in the heat of the moment and not executing. For example, five years earlier, my best friend, Matt, had asked me to run the Big Sur Marathon in California with him and I promised I would. The Big Sur marathon came and went and I did not keep my promise. I wanted to keep my Ironman plans to myself until I gained some momentum in my training. But by early December I had lost nearly 20 pounds, and I decided it was time to share my audacious goal with my wife. When I told her that I was training for an Ironman she thought I was training for the Strongest Man contest. She supported my decision but wondered why I needed such a challenging goal. It was a lot to do, considering that I had never run a marathon!

I may have not been thinking straight when I initially committed to Justin, but this time I felt more motivated than ever before. Every once in a while, you can exceed your most optimistic expected outcome. On April 26, 2014, only 229 days after that first workout, I was 55 pounds lighter (192,500 calories burned) and I completed my first triathlon. I completed the Chattahoochee Challenge Half Ironman with Justin in 8 hours and 3 minutes. Next stop is Cairns, Australia where on June 8, Justin and I will participate in our first Ironman race.

My journey started with Justin believing in me more than I believed in myself and it stayed alive because of the countless classmates and friends who supported me in this unlikely journey. I have learned to live again and I am no longer just going through the motions. This journey has also allowed me to look for new and exciting challenges to conquer such as celebrating my 31st birthday climbing Mount Cotopaxi in Ecuador. I wanted to share my story to encourage everyone in the Wharton community to dream enormously, for tomorrow is never guaranteed.