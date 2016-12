25 Bedford: Chic, An E-Commerce Start-up For Work-Appropriate Staples

by 25 Bedford Team

Hair Styles: Matthew Thomas Thompson for Adolf Biecker Studio.

Photos: Alina Costica WG’14 and Michelle Bai WG’14

Twenty Five Bedford is the destination for chic, work-appropriate staples, founded by Keri Ferry, the partner of a WG’10 grad, in the spring of 2014.

As a former financier, Ferry left her job in private equity and set out to fill the void for a wearable, stylish brand that catered to today’s working woman. With her passion for quality design combined with her frustration with the lack of innovation in the existing marketplace, she created a brand that strictly offers modern styles and silhouettes available in quality fabrics and endless color variations.

Inspired by Ferry’s time of work at a previous job in London, 25 Bedford fuses the incomparable sophistication of the British working woman with an air of effortless style. Ferry found herself motivated by the notion that women utilize only 20% of their closet 80% of the time, thus building the foundation of the collection off of fit, function and fashion:

Fit starts with the fabric, which is intended for pencil skirts instead of pants

Function ensures everything is within the dress code

Fashion plays with color and design elements to keep the pieces fresh

The collection offers skirts, blazers, dresses and blouses in classic shapes, meant to flatter women of all sizes, with the price ranging from $135-$255. Twenty Five Bedford is produced in New York City and offered exclusively online at www.25Bedford.com.