AirCare

Untitled

Untitled

Team members: George Zeng (CEO, Health Care Management program alum), Stephanie Hwang (Chief Clinical Officer), Kevin Langdon (CTO), Andrew Taylor (Clinical Associate), Jin Ge (Business Associate), and Jason Barkanič (Software Engineer)

 

So tell us a bit about your startup

AirCare is a healthcare platform that allows any clinician the ability to remote monitor or interact with any patient, any time, and on any mobile, tablet, web and phone platform.  Our first focus is on helping hospitals reduce readmissions by addressing the key drivers of readmissions: education, adherence and access.  The AirCare platform allows patients to use cell phones, tablets, computers, automated phone calls, text messages and emails to answer questionnaires and send data to clinicians real time. The questionnaires are customized to educate patients on what they have to do on a daily basis as well as provide an adherence reminder.  Clinicians or family members are able to intervene through video, phone or text, improving patient access.

 

What inspired this idea?

Stephanie and George met, both seeing patient engagement and investment in their own health was an emerging issue in healthcare and that hospitals/providers had pain points around congestive heart failure readmissions.  George and Stephanie teamed up with Kevin to develop the AirCare application and to implement it in pilot programs at the Hospital of University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.

 

Where do you hope to see your startup in a year from now?

Some goals:

  • Refine our product based on pilot results.
  • Expand sales efforts to reach out to majority of cardiology practices in the tri-state area.
  • Explore new markets and applications for AirCare’s remote monitoring capabilities.
  • Raise series A investment funding.

 

Has Wharton and the student community played a part in the success of your startup?

AirCare graduated from the DreamIt Health accelerator, which is co-hosted by Penn Medicine and Independence Blue Cross.  AirCare was also a Wharton Venture Initiation Program company and has won the Wharton Innovation Award, among other recognitions.

 

What’s the one thing you wish you had known when you were starting out on this venture?

We wish we had known about the slow sales cycle of healthcare organizations, which has been our biggest challenge so far.  We have a great product and our potential customers love the solutions that we are able to provide for them, but the problem that remains is that purchasing decision making is extremely fragmented and slow in healthcare organizations.

 

Authors

63 Comments

